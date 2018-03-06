Germany Owes Poland $850 Billion For WWII Reparations, Polish Official Claims

Another Polish official has called out Germany over WWII reparations, claiming that up to $850 billion (€690 billion) are owed after 6 million Polish citizens were killed during the nearly six-year occupation.
“We are talking about very large, but justified amounts of compensation for war crimes, for destroyed cities, villages and the lost demographic potential of our country,” said Polish politician Arkadiusz Mularczyk of the Law and Justice party (PiS) in an interview with Polsat News.
Over the last year, Polish politicians have made repeated calls for reparations from Germany as deep cracks have formed between Poland and the EU. Eight years after the fall of the Nazi regime, Poland decided to forego further reparations from Germany in a 1953 agreement. Polish authorities have claimed it's invalid because it was directed by Moscow when Poland was a satellite of the Soviet Union.
Last year, a research group within Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, began reviewing whether this would be possible according to TheLocal. The results are expected this year - which Mularczyk suspects could be in the $850 billion range.
In August, the head of the Polish PiS party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, accused Germany of "rejecting" its WWII responsibilities - and said reparations should be on the table. "We are talking about huge sums and also the fact that the Germans have for years rejected their responsibility for the Second World War," Kaczynski told Catholic radio station Radio Maryja.
Kaczynski's brother and former President Lech Kaczynski - who died in 2010 - had estimated when he was mayor of Warsaw that the had cost the capital city alone $45.3 billion.
Last September, Poland's foreign minister demanded "serious talks" with Germany over the issue.
As The Independent reported last year, the rhetoric has been heating up.
Poland’s foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told local radio station RMF that “serious talks” were needed with Germany to "find a way to deal with the fact that German-Polish relations are overshadowed by the German aggression of 1939 and unresolved post-war issues."
He said Poland’s material losses were about $1 trillion, or higher.
Polish defense minister Antoni Macierewicz also accused European critics of trying to “erase” the fate of the Poles at German hands during the war “from the historical memory of Europe”.
The country’s right-wing government has dismissed a 1953 resolution by Poland’s former communist government which dropped any claim to reparations from Germany, and are instead claiming that Germany is “shirking” its moral responsibility.
Relations between Berlin and Warsaw have been off late over issues including Germany’s push to share responsibility for refugees across Europe - which Poland has rejected - to the European Commission’s infringement procedure against PiS plans to have more control over the judiciary. Last August the EU sued Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, forcing them to accept refugees even as the rest of Europe turns a blind eye to the 100 thousand refugees that have made landfall in recent months in Italy.
Poland has not made an official demand to date, while Germany has repeatedly said there is no legal basis for reparations due to the 1953 agreement. There have, however, been individual to Poles who were forced laborers or victims of Nazi medical experiments during the wartime occupation.
You'll have better luck recouping any booty by converting to Allah
I wonder what the Iraqis and the Libyans and the Afghans and Syrians are going to want
In reply to You'll have better luck… by pc_babe
Versailles 2.0
well a little different this time. this time the Germs did indeed carry out a false flag to start the war and did indeed murder jillions of the polskis.
ok...call it...heads we pay you 10% tails we dress up som cadavers in polish uniforms
In reply to I wonder what the Iraqis and… by Badsamm
Well, if you started, tell the full story. Even before the war, the poles had a nationalistic regime in place, which persecuted and murderred ethnic germans . After the war was over, with some soviet help, ALL ethnic germans were kicked out ( some robbed and murderred) of they'se homes , bot from polish land, and from the annexed provinces of east prussia, which was ment to compensate the poles for the eastern half of they;re country ( taken by Stalin, according to the Ribbentrop - Molotov agreement, and never given back) which came to be part of bielorussia, and was ethnicly clensed as well, the displaced poles being given the former houses and property of the east prussian people forced to leave and settle in east ( soviet occupied) germany. Oh, shall I say all these expropriations took place without any records being kept, or compensations of any sort? One day you had dinner at the table with your family, the next a soldier with a gun pointed to your head tells you you have 3 hours to get the hell outa there, and only take what you can carry. They left houses, land, livestock, farming implements and other personal belongings behind, and started over in a war wrought, destroyed and sovietised country, which could barely feed itself, among all the raping and looting that took place in the aftermath of the war. So, should Germany seek compensation for this ethnic clensing ? If so, from whom? The USSR is long dead, and the poles would not open the subject, but they surely can ask for unfair compensations for what? Wasn't there enough suffering in the past, why do they need to tear open these festering wounds? Oh, I forgot, in they're history books, they are the good guys, heroes of christianity, always the victim, never the agressor. I'm sure, if you ask the average pole, they know shit about the fact that half of they're original country belonged to the prussians ( the ancestors of modern Germany) , whom they killed and chased away, robbed , raped and persecuted, and the half which realy belongs to them, is still rusky teritory. Falsifying history is strong with these a-holes, they were ruthless twofaced doublecrossing basterds in the past, and so they are today. Do you think they're country was dismemberred for 3 centuries was an accident? I was punishment, and it had a cause, or at least a motivation. And as we know, that history repeats itself, let's see how long until Germany again sets fire to the continent. You know , 3rd time a charm.
In reply to Versailles 2.0… by wildbad
Don't forget that Poland also invaded Chechoslovakia in 1938.
The Poles also sided with the "allies" in WWII to help the Soviets steal and ethnically cleanse half of Poland in 45.
Right now Poland is a key Nato component pushing for war. They have been drooling over Kalingrad ever since it was ethnically cleansed by the Soviets.
The Poles have gladly been ((globalist)) puppets for centuries.
In reply to Well, if you started, tell… by ramius
First Germany must collect from France & Sweden for damages caused by 30 Years War 1618-48...worst war until WW1...
Population declined 21m to 14m...first war vast numbers civilians suffered at hands of an army...
Napoleonic Wars (Poland allied with Napoleon) also heaped great losses upon Germany...
In reply to Don't forget that Poland… by Heros
"Poland wants war with Germany and Germany
will not be able to avoid it even if she wants to."
-Polish Marshal Edward Rydz-Smigly, Daily Mail
August 6th, 1939.
Any questions?
In reply to First Germany must collect… by Déjà view
In reply to Don't forget that Poland… by Heros
"Don't forget that Poland also invaded Chechoslovakia in 1938."
You're a Bigger Idiot than "ramius". I didn't think that was possible.
"drooling over Kalingrad "
Ha ha ha ha, that little piece of shitty land ???? This must be a "Monty Python" line or SNL. Which is it ?
"The Poles have gladly been ((globalist)) puppets for centuries."
Here in part I would agree. They certainly haven't learned who is stuffing them into the shit bowl. Hopefully they are learning now as they get the whipping from US and Israel about "history". But we know it is not "history". It is about £££££££££££££££££ or if you like $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.
In reply to Don't forget that Poland… by Heros
You must think that no one reads history here.
"Even before the war, the poles had a nationalistic regime in place, which persecuted and murderred ethnic germans ."
Sweeping statement. So the Poles had their own version of the German SS Einsatzkommand before WW II ? You can sell this only to those who don't history of Europe.
"Oh, shall I say all these expropriations took place without any records being kept, or compensations of any sort? One day you had dinner at the table with your family, the next a soldier with a gun pointed to your head tells you you have 3 hours to get the hell outa there, and only take what you can carry."
Ah, so the Germans kept exact records of what they stole from whom. What they burned and who was owed? etc.
How about the flood of Germans who went East following the German SS Einsatzkommand in-order to populate the conquered land der untermensch ? Nothing on that ? How about that "Generalplan Ost" , what was that shit all about ?
Give us a break "expert".
In reply to Well, if you started, tell… by ramius
The day Hitler took the bait and invaded Poland, Poland murdered 7000 Germans who had been placed inside Poland after Versailles.
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2017/10/06/a-blank-check-forked-tongues-…
In reply to Versailles 2.0… by wildbad
The Germans are the only culprits for this.
I've never ever, from schoolyard to adulthood, seen a time where the meaker stopped being bullied by cucking. The more you cede the more you will be pushed around, the more you will be asked for. It is the natural order, predators prey on the weakest. The least resistance path is the safest.
Germans, giving up to Jews about all their Holohoax fantasies, flooding your fatherland with niggers, giving up your "blood and soil" and embracing multiculturalism (a.k.a voluntary genocide), it is sending exactly the opposite message you think you're seding.
Grow a pair, reinstitute a strong Wehrmacht, thanks the Americans for their bases and tell them to pack, throw the faggots (feminists and all their ilk) off the roof, kick the niggers BACK to Africa, kill the ones that resist, tell the Poles to fuck off, and you will see all these idiotics demands ending pretty quickly.
In reply to The day Hitler took the bait… by Heros
"The more you cede the more you will be pushed around, the more you will be asked for. It is the natural order, predators prey on the weakest."
Best example of that for me are the American Indians. The Indians should have wiped out the colonist from the first day. Or told them "convert and join" or death. But no. Lets help these poor little invaders who know nothing. The rest is in 1000's of books
In reply to The Germans are the only… by Multi
They will get the middle finger as always in such cases.
Wait, there is one case where this is not working out, the Land of Kim. Why? He has The Bomb !!! Simple.
In reply to I wonder what the Iraqis and… by Badsamm
In reply to You'll have better luck… by pc_babe
Poland managed to obtain quite a big part of Germany and also committed a form of genocide by driving out and killing Germans. This usually not mentioned just as the concentration camps at the Rhine were terrible: instead of POWs they (US) just called them Disarmed Enemy and let them die of famine and the Red Cross was not given access. There were no buildings, just meadows where huge numbers of these kids died, hushed up by the Americans, but written about much more recently: see also the Rhine Meadows death camps (see YouTube).
Germany has been paying for decades to Israel and survivors while evidence for the huge numbers 6 million was a ridiculous number and Finkelstein wondered the claims made were so high that even he wondered who then was murdered if they are all still here looking at the claims? (words to that effect).
Now coming up to a century later Poland had forgotten to ask for the good part of a trillion dollar? Money, money, money.
those poor poor Germans
In reply to Poland managed to obtain… by Jung
Go back and do some research.
In reply to Poland managed to obtain… by Jung
"Poland managed to obtain quite a big part of Germany" - true but only half the story! Poland gave up a lot of land in what is now Belarus and Ukraine - the whole country was moved to the west. The Polish part of my family has still not received any compensation for the family lands they had to leave, that are now behind the Belarus border; although the Polish government is slowly processing claims.
In reply to Poland managed to obtain… by Jung
Good luck with mutti Merkel. She's a bit busy destroying Europe. I'm sure she'll send 850 billion asylum demanders instead.
Whenever someone thinks you owe reparations they're never satisfied.
Germany would be better off nuking Poland than paying reparations. Germany is a bunch of sorry weak saps.
You're joking right? Only jews get reparations. 6 million??? hahaha only jews could have lost 6 million.
The serpents already on the back of Germany, sucking it's blood like some divine teat, will not be happy...
Reparations of WWI caused WWII.
Something Einstein said about insanity. He was on to an generic human flaw there. Why anyone should pay for shit that happens, especially before you were born, boggles my mind. Nations invade each other on a daily base now. See the trend here? Aside from the slaves (who never experienced slavery, the hypocrites) that to this day want money and ignore slavery today (did I call them hypocrites already?). It's fucking absurd. Sure... Banksters wet dream. Moar to print and skim.
In reply to Reparations of WWI caused… by are we there yet
Germans are always in the wrong side of history...Fuck em...
Go Poland!!
Define history. I rather have facts. History is written by the victorious side. And nah... They wouldn't bent the facts to their favor, no? Who the fuck knows. In my 30-ish years on this giant marble we call Earth I learned to trust what I saw and experienced. Too many liars out there that conveniently twist facts. Fucking 6 million bullshit. The documents tell a different story. Catch my drift?
In reply to Germans are always in the… by WallHoo
I know how the Poles will collect. They'll stop cleaning German toilets. That should bring the Germans to their knees.
And what's with the six million. Poles murdered? Sorry, you will have to come up with a new number. Simon Wiesenthal Center has a patent on that number.
germany owes the world (including Poland) no money but a promise not to fight any wars abroad (which Mutti has already broken)
