Breakthrough: North Korea Ready To Denuclearize "If Regime Safety Is Guaranteed"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/06/2018 - 13:22

Score another diplomatic victory for Trump, whose hard line negotiating tactic appears to have generated a dramatic - and favorable for market - outcome. Moments ago futures spiked, 10Y yields jumped and the USDJPY bounced about 106 on what the FT dubbed a "diplomatic breakthrough" that North and South Korea have agreed to hold direct talks between their leaders with North Korea signalling it is willing to abandon its nuclear program "if regime security can be guaranteed."

  • NKOREA OPEN TO DENUCLEARIZE IF REGIME SAFETY GUARANTEED: SKOREA

The headlines come from South Korean National Security Office special envoy Chung Eui-yong, who is speaking to reporters in Seoul after returning from Pyongyang. Remember he and another envoy, National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Monday. Chung confirms that North Korea is indeed ready to stop the jawboning and negotiate:

  • Kim Jong Un open to frank talks with U.S. for denuclearization: Chung
  • North Korea to suspend provocations during talks: Chung
  • Promises not to use any weapons against South Korea: Chung

Next step: a summit in April between the two neighbors where details will be ironed out: "North Korea, South Korea agree to hold summit in April", Chung says. Pyongyang vowed not to test any ballistic missiles or make further provocations during talks, according Chung clarified.

The easing of tensions between the two Koreas and this clearly positive geopolitical development has triggered a broad based risk-on move. Fixed income is selling off sharply here, with Bunds flying. As the spot KRW market is closed, the NDF space is in focus. The 1m NDF has traded from 1076.0 to 1070.8 at time of print. USDJPY is spiking higher at 106.10 at print. This move may have legs especially as early NY begins to come in

The question now is whether this unexpected diplomatic victory for Trump will further empower him to demand similar concessions on the trade side, and launch the "trade wars", even as the market is now fully convinced that the US president will backtrack.

UndergroundPost Dilluminati Tue, 03/06/2018 - 06:27 Permalink

Li'l Rocketman yesterday: There is no change in our stance that we will not budge an inch in our march toward strengthening our nuclear force.

Li'l Rocketman today: North Korea is willing to abandon its nuclear program if regime security can be guaranteed.

 

"The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent." -Sun Tzu

Pandelis Dilluminati Tue, 03/06/2018 - 06:40 Permalink

See the Maestro did it .... he can sell ice to eskimos i am telling you ... that is why Tariffs wars are beautiful and easy to win ... democrats finally got it?

Now, before celebrating, lets see where KUSHNER stand on this ... otherwise, sorry no deal. My guess is he would say NO. this has been decided in the 1950s, since North Korea was first created, when that general was flown out of DC to replace Gen MacArthur (who won the korean war), retreat the american troops from the North and let the commies have their own part of the country.

 

A very smart english man back then noted when this explodes watch the MIDDLE EAST ... he did not know back then that they would come up with the PIPELINES excuse - kill hunderds of thousands, expel from their homes tens of millions (where they lived for thousands of years), destroy so many cities, villages - all to built a PIPELINE.

 

... and Gen Kelly pls dont get upset, sure KUSHNER does not know a thing, he does not need to know a thing, he will simple transmit DIRECTIONS as simple as that - this is his role (him, Ivanka and so on, Donald is smart enough to take the hint) ... that is why Kushner is still there and wont be leaving anytime soon ... not until this World is completely in fire anyway. My bet is NO deal... will see what the excuse de jour will be ... not that (((they))) care anyways.

 

Kafir Goyim Zero Point Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:37 Permalink

Your enemy is China.  Not NK, who is too small to bother anybody.  Not Russia, who as the largest, most resource rich country in the world, does not look to expand it's borders and thus is only an enemy in so much as the US wants what Russia has.

It is China that the US will eventually go to war with, as it pursues to expand it's control over more and more of the adjacent oceans and countries to feed the appetites of it's huge and still rapidly growing middle class.

The US may go to war with Russia as well, but it is greed that drives that, not actual defense of allies.

EddieLomax Kafir Goyim Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Perfect summary.  Russia has more land than it can defend or develop, and in some areas the population is so diverse it is a struggle to keep them in the same country.  Despite all this the Russian bogeyman has been threatened many a time, today eastern Europe is militarily strong enough to hold the Russians back alone without help, if they had the will.

But China has a very different feel to it, they really do resent the west in a way that mirrors Japan in the 1930's.  While things are okay then it will be peaceful, but one big shove and I think they'll pick the violent option, Japan, Korea etc don't want to let themselves be caught napping, the US alone isn't going to be enough with peacetime troop levels.

Shemp 4 Victory Stan522 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

 

Nice try on finding a rewrite of history....

Seems that you never bothered to read the article to which you posted the link above. It aligns with the conclusions of the 38north.org article that I linked to, and even cites another article on the 38north.org site.

Unfortunately this is a common problem that people don't even bother to read what is written. How can a non-reader claim a history rewrite without having read any history to establish a baseline for comparison?

Here is another article which addresses some commonly held myths about US nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. The armscontrol.org site is also cited in the article you linked to, unsurprisingly. Although you are not likely to read this article, others will, so this is for their benefit.

https://www.armscontrol.org/blog/2017-08-21/5-myths-nuclear-diplomacy-n…

Blankone silverer Tue, 03/06/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

Off Topic:
A russian transport plane just crashed in Syria killing all the troops on board.
Some group of people really like their numbers to send messages.

The model number of the Russian airliner that recently crashed was AN 148 = 13
The call number of the Iranian airliner that recently crashed is EP-ATS. MSN 391 = 13

This russian transport drops on landing due to "technical issues" on March 6 = 3/6 = 666

All 3 planes just dropped suddenly. This plane lost control on approach to where it could not attempt to glide in. Someone's having fun with Russia and Iran. (Let's not forget how the Russian military choir suddenly dropped out of the sky, on Christmas I believe.)

sessinpo tmosley Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

tmosley greven40 

The US government reserves the right to initiate violence to steal your shit.

Indian tribes didn't have a concept of people owning shit, and they would just kill anyone that tried to stop them from taking this or that thing.

But I don't expect a retarded loser like you to comprehend the difference.

------

The concept of taking this or that thing and defending this or that thing by killing them, is by definition, a recognition of property rights. Indians didn't recognize English law. As humans (Indians included) with intelligence far beyond self awareness, we all recognize property rights to some degree.

Yes, you are right it all comes down to who has the physical power to enforce that thought. The Indians didn't have enough power to enforce their right over the perceived rights of others.

atabrigade tmosley Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

They had a strong concept of owning things. That's why the would war with different tribes. People try to downplay the intelligence of the tribes as if they where weak and feeble. This they where not, they just did not master the forked tongue double talk of the deceivers. The same deceivers who we face today.