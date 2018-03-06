Breakthrough: North Korea Ready To Denuclearize "If Regime Safety Is Guaranteed"

Score another diplomatic victory for Trump, whose hard line negotiating tactic appears to have generated a dramatic - and favorable for market - outcome. Moments ago futures spiked, 10Y yields jumped and the USDJPY bounced about 106 on what the FT dubbed a "diplomatic breakthrough" that North and South Korea have agreed to hold direct talks between their leaders with North Korea signalling it is willing to abandon its nuclear program "if regime security can be guaranteed."
- NKOREA OPEN TO DENUCLEARIZE IF REGIME SAFETY GUARANTEED: SKOREA
The headlines come from South Korean National Security Office special envoy Chung Eui-yong, who is speaking to reporters in Seoul after returning from Pyongyang. Remember he and another envoy, National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Monday. Chung confirms that North Korea is indeed ready to stop the jawboning and negotiate:
- Kim Jong Un open to frank talks with U.S. for denuclearization: Chung
- North Korea to suspend provocations during talks: Chung
- Promises not to use any weapons against South Korea: Chung
Next step: a summit in April between the two neighbors where details will be ironed out: "North Korea, South Korea agree to hold summit in April", Chung says. Pyongyang vowed not to test any ballistic missiles or make further provocations during talks, according Chung clarified.
The easing of tensions between the two Koreas and this clearly positive geopolitical development has triggered a broad based risk-on move. Fixed income is selling off sharply here, with Bunds flying. As the spot KRW market is closed, the NDF space is in focus. The 1m NDF has traded from 1076.0 to 1070.8 at time of print. USDJPY is spiking higher at 106.10 at print. This move may have legs especially as early NY begins to come in
The question now is whether this unexpected diplomatic victory for Trump will further empower him to demand similar concessions on the trade side, and launch the "trade wars", even as the market is now fully convinced that the US president will backtrack.
Li'l Rocketman yesterday: There is no change in our stance that we will not budge an inch in our march toward strengthening our nuclear force.
Li'l Rocketman today: North Korea is willing to abandon its nuclear program if regime security can be guaranteed.
"The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent." -Sun Tzu
I think North Korea has always been a bit of a sideshow, a distraction to keep China 'in check' and off balance--unless there are some oil reserves there the public isn't aware of. The real action appears to be much, much closer to Europe: Syria and Ukraine.
I think there is no grounds for discussions until somebody stops manufacturing waving fucking cats!
See the Maestro did it .... he can sell ice to eskimos i am telling you ... that is why Tariffs wars are beautiful and easy to win ... democrats finally got it?
Now, before celebrating, lets see where KUSHNER stand on this ... otherwise, sorry no deal. My guess is he would say NO. this has been decided in the 1950s, since North Korea was first created, when that general was flown out of DC to replace Gen MacArthur (who won the korean war), retreat the american troops from the North and let the commies have their own part of the country.
A very smart english man back then noted when this explodes watch the MIDDLE EAST ... he did not know back then that they would come up with the PIPELINES excuse - kill hunderds of thousands, expel from their homes tens of millions (where they lived for thousands of years), destroy so many cities, villages - all to built a PIPELINE.
... and Gen Kelly pls dont get upset, sure KUSHNER does not know a thing, he does not need to know a thing, he will simple transmit DIRECTIONS as simple as that - this is his role (him, Ivanka and so on, Donald is smart enough to take the hint) ... that is why Kushner is still there and wont be leaving anytime soon ... not until this World is completely in fire anyway. My bet is NO deal... will see what the excuse de jour will be ... not that (((they))) care anyways.
I seem to recall telling you so.
NoDebt's 6-sigma prediction: Within 3 hours this story will be refuted or claimed outright false.
Yep. The Norks did their nuke program as a defense against regime change. They know what happens with U.S. 'guarantees '. This story is b.s.
This mews came from the S. Koreans. I'm real sure the NorKs wouldn't look to the US for security. If the guarantor was China and/or Russia, I would take it seriously.
this is not the first time NK has done this - is it different this time?
Russia using the Korea story to bury the murder of one of their former spies on British soil.
History says this is bullshit, but we'll see....
The ART of the deal....... is real!
I don't often pray, but fuck it. I hope this one is real. Would be nice to have one less seemingly implacable enemy.
All designed by NK to get the boat rocking and see who falls out.
This is a continuation of the destruction of convenient CIA boogeymen. ISIS and now NK.
Hey, it worked for Ukraine when they agreed to de-nuke. Wait...
Saw a great tweet asking the question how soon will Obama get another peace prize for this.
Inb4 "we came; we saw; he died! Bwahahah!...."
Your enemy is China. Not NK, who is too small to bother anybody. Not Russia, who as the largest, most resource rich country in the world, does not look to expand it's borders and thus is only an enemy in so much as the US wants what Russia has.
It is China that the US will eventually go to war with, as it pursues to expand it's control over more and more of the adjacent oceans and countries to feed the appetites of it's huge and still rapidly growing middle class.
The US may go to war with Russia as well, but it is greed that drives that, not actual defense of allies.
Perfect summary. Russia has more land than it can defend or develop, and in some areas the population is so diverse it is a struggle to keep them in the same country. Despite all this the Russian bogeyman has been threatened many a time, today eastern Europe is militarily strong enough to hold the Russians back alone without help, if they had the will.
But China has a very different feel to it, they really do resent the west in a way that mirrors Japan in the 1930's. While things are okay then it will be peaceful, but one big shove and I think they'll pick the violent option, Japan, Korea etc don't want to let themselves be caught napping, the US alone isn't going to be enough with peacetime troop levels.
HE cannot do it and continue to run his country the way he WANTS to,and is USED to, so we know it's a FAT lie,after all who in their right mind would trust US?.
Not me.
What is considered art is nothing more than paint-by-number.
Lil Kim needs to read up on U.S. history as it relates to agreements with Native Americans.
Which agreement have the NORK'S lived up to?
I don't profess to know about the NORKs track history regarding agreements, but I do know about that of the US.
The 1994 Agreed Framework.
https://www.38north.org/2015/05/jlewis051415/
Nice try on finding a rewrite of history....
Why the US’s 1994 deal with North Korea failed – and what Trump can learn from it
http://theconversation.com/why-the-uss-1994-deal-with-north-korea-faile…
Seems that you never bothered to read the article to which you posted the link above. It aligns with the conclusions of the 38north.org article that I linked to, and even cites another article on the 38north.org site.
Unfortunately this is a common problem that people don't even bother to read what is written. How can a non-reader claim a history rewrite without having read any history to establish a baseline for comparison?
Here is another article which addresses some commonly held myths about US nuclear diplomacy with North Korea. The armscontrol.org site is also cited in the article you linked to, unsurprisingly. Although you are not likely to read this article, others will, so this is for their benefit.
https://www.armscontrol.org/blog/2017-08-21/5-myths-nuclear-diplomacy-n…
Yes, when the natives violate our settlers, they face the full fury of a civilization that respects property rights.
Note that the state of the North American Indian tribes is indicative of what any society will degrade to after being subjected to a few hundred years of communism.
Tell that to the Cherokees, whose only mistake was living where gold was found. Our .gov has been causing Trails of Tears to benefit the wealthy for a very long time.
Yes. The trail of tears now circumvents the globe.
breakthrough?
That has been their position all along. Unfortunately, the US is the one which doesn't want to provide that guarantee. Let's face the facts, the US wants to attack so it can plant its ass right between Russia and China permanently.
Off Topic:
A russian transport plane just crashed in Syria killing all the troops on board.
Some group of people really like their numbers to send messages.
The model number of the Russian airliner that recently crashed was AN 148 = 13
The call number of the Iranian airliner that recently crashed is EP-ATS. MSN 391 = 13
This russian transport drops on landing due to "technical issues" on March 6 = 3/6 = 666
All 3 planes just dropped suddenly. This plane lost control on approach to where it could not attempt to glide in. Someone's having fun with Russia and Iran. (Let's not forget how the Russian military choir suddenly dropped out of the sky, on Christmas I believe.)
OK I got the first 2:
But- 3/6 = 333 or 9- how do you get 666? do you have to divide by the hypotenuse, Pi or the area of a pentagram?
It's not by addition. It goes - three 6's, thus 6 6 6 or 666 -- 6 three times
Must be using common core math. I couldn't figure it out either.....
March 6 = 3/6 = 3 - 6 = 3 - 6's = 666
This very short video gives a thorough explanation of the reasoning used by Blankone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEDJN_4r4eI&t=5s
Mossad
circumvents?
Tell that to the savages whos only mistake was acting like fucking animals, living like animals, and treating each other like animals.
Fixed it for ya
You tell it to them after they scalp you.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherokee%E2%80%93American_wars
There are no property rights under the US regime. You may get to hold onto some property, as long as you pay the proper fees and licenses regularly, and you seek approval of appearance and use of the property from what the mob thinks is acceptable in your area.
The US government reserves the right to initiate violence to steal your shit.
Indian tribes didn't have a concept of people owning shit, and they would just kill anyone that tried to stop them from taking this or that thing.
But I don't expect a retarded loser like you to comprehend the difference.
The concept of taking this or that thing and defending this or that thing by killing them, is by definition, a recognition of property rights. Indians didn't recognize English law. As humans (Indians included) with intelligence far beyond self awareness, we all recognize property rights to some degree.
Yes, you are right it all comes down to who has the physical power to enforce that thought. The Indians didn't have enough power to enforce their right over the perceived rights of others.
They had a strong concept of owning things. That's why the would war with different tribes. People try to downplay the intelligence of the tribes as if they where weak and feeble. This they where not, they just did not master the forked tongue double talk of the deceivers. The same deceivers who we face today.
at the hundreth year of ownership you'll find you've paid the current value of the property in taxes.
" a civilization that respects property rights ..."
Public or private property rights? How about property affected by treaty?
Don't worry about it, I know those questions are way too many for the likes of you.
