Police: We're The Experts - Don't You Dare Criticize Us

One of the most surprising developments in the wake of February's Florida school shooting is the willingness by many generally police-friendly commentators to denounce the lack of action by local police against the shooter.
From National Review, to The Federalist, to Donald Trump, many of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are being accused of outright "cowardice."
Part of this is agenda-driven. The inaction on the part of law-enforcement organizations demonstrates that it is not enough to "call 911" and hope the police show up to protect the victims. As Michael Graham notes, the Florida situation is part of a "pattern of police cowardice" which was also apparent at the 2016 Orlando shooting and at the Newtown, Connecticut shooting. In both cases, police stood outside while gunmen worked freely inside the building in question.
Thus, if police are going to protect themselves while victims are at the mercy of gunmen, this illustrates that private gun ownership is perhaps the only reliable defense — whether in the hands of professional private security or even amateurs. Opponents of a police monopoly on gun ownership have seized upon this police failure as a helpful illustration of their position.
In the past, however, the right-wing's knee-jerk tendency to always defend the police would likely have prevented much direct criticism of police agencies themselves. That reticence, however, appears to be falling away, and the cowardice of government law enforcement officials has now become become an open question.
Naturally, this does not bode well for the position of police agencies in the political hierarchy. Law enforcement agencies have long depended on their "hero" status as an important factor in ensuring that police organizations get whatever they want from local governments and state legislatures.
"We're Experts, Do What We Say"
In response, many defenders of police have become testy and defensive, resorting to slipshod arguments that amount to little more than "you people who aren't police should just shut up."
A typical example of this can be found in USA Today where Tim Vogt, a former border patrol officer and current instructor at a "law enforcement academy," denounces any criticism of the sheriff's deputies involved.
Vogt's argument? Police should not be subject to criticism "from the unqualified and spineless peanut gallery."
In other words, Vogt holds that government agents are unassailable experts who ought not be forced to suffer commentary from the ignorant taxpayers who, it seems, aren't good for much other than paying the bills for law-enforcement agencies.
Vogt's article resorts to perpetuating myths about police agencies, as well. He claims that "we also take more risks than most of you choose to on a daily basis," implying that most Americans can't fathom the risks that police officers take. In reality, millions of Americans are employed daily in lines of work that are more dangerous than being a police officer — including truck drivers, landscape maintenance workers, farmers, roofers, and construction workers.
Vogt resorts to outright deception when he claims that police "risk their lives on behalf of others each day, all for a lower middle-class wage." This is not true outside the tiniest, most rural police forces. A typical police organization pays police well above median wages, and benefits are even greater when the extremely generous police pensions are included in the calculation. Scot Peterson, the police officer that Vogt is specifically defending, was being paid double the local median income.
This sort of lashing out, however, is nothing new for defenders of law enforcement after rank police incompetence becomes apparent.
In his book defending the police response to the Columbine Massacre, former SWAT officer Grant Whitus declared: "I want to say to the critics: Okay, if you think it's so damn easy, then you go patrol a beat...I bet you wouldn't make one day with me before you pissed yourself."
Alan Pendergast, in a review of Whitus's book notes:
It's a standard cop refrain: You haven't been where I've been, so shut your piehole.
Significantly, Whitus invokes the movie A Few Good Men as an illustration of how police actions should be immune to criticism.
In the film, when questioned about his abuse of military power, the Jack Nicholson characters screams "You can't handle the truth!" and goes on to explain how the general public is too yellow-bellied and ignorant to understand the real threats that are out there in the world. Thus, the military, his reasoning goes, should be left unquestioned in regards to how it goes about doing its business.
It is not surprising that Whitus wants this same rationale to apply to police work as well. The pain-in-the-neck general public doesn't possess the secret wisdom government agents have, so the public's opinions are all just the idle speculations of a "worthless peanut gallery."
Should Police Be Immune from Political Opposition?
In foreign and military affairs, those who want citizens and taxpayers to keep quiet and do as their told invoke the phrase "politics stop at the water's edge."
It is a sentiment often expressed by advocates for more foreign intervention and ever more taxpayer funding for military institutions. The idea is the taxpaying public is too stupid or too ignorance to have anything other than worthless opinions when it comes to military and foreign affairs beyond the borders of the United States. Modern Americans have typically caved to this bullying tactic. Writing in the 1990s, however, at the end of the Cold War, Samuel Francis noted that such an attitude is incompatible with a free society:
The self-sufficiency, the civic independence, of the citizens of a republic, the idea that the citizens should support themselves economically, should be able to defend themselves,educate themselves, and discipline themselves, is closely connected to the idea of public virtue…A self governing people is simply too busy, as a rule, with the concerns of self-government to take much interest in other peoples’ business…A self-governing people generally abhors secrecy in government and rightly distrusts it. The only way, then, in which those intent upon…the expansion of their power over other peoples, can succeed is by diminishing the degree of self-government in their own society. They must persuade the self-governing people that there is too much self-government going around, that the people themselves simply are not smart enough or well-informed enough to deserve much say in such complicated matters as foreign policy…We hear it…every time an American President intones that “politics stop at the water’s edge.” Of course, politics do not stop at the water’s edge unless we as a people are willing to surrender a vast amount of control over what the government does in military, foreign, economic, and intelligence affairs.
Francis's critique applies to police matters as well, of course. Politics do not stop at the front door of the police station or sheriff's office unless we are "willing to surrender a vast amount" of citizen control over what the government does to us.
Many Americans are willing to surrender their civic responsibility to others, though. Francis contends that the modern American government relies heavily on citizen deference to the state's "incumbent managerial elite." This elite asserts it deserves a special exalted status above the taxpayers because the elites are, well, elites. And they know best.
This is the same claim now being made by current defenders of the police.
Deference to the "experts" in police and military organizations, however, has not always been a given in America.
Indeed, among citizens in the nineteenth century, it was considered unbecoming to step aside and allow government agents to set the terms of national defense and public safety.
In the nineteenth century, critics of excessive deference to state "expertise" on matters of keeping the peace spoke in terms of "manliness" in resisting usurpation of privately-supplied community order. This measure of things never quite went away, although now the bravado comes largely from defenders of government agents. Thus, we see that critics of police are denounced as "spineless" nobodies who will "piss themselves" if faced with the dangers police face. On the surface, the debate is about courage, but the subtext behind apologists like Whitus and Vogt is one of "we're real men, and the rest of you aren't."
Indeed, how voting citizens — all of whom were men through most of the nineteenth century — viewed themselves in relation to government agents with guns varied in earlier eras. As noted by Bret Carroll in American Masculinities: a Historical Encyclopedia, deference toward military power "clash[ed] with the equally masculine virtues of independence and individualism." The ideal citizen was a "citizen-soldier who was a frontiersman, a yeoman farmer, or a shopkeeper."2
Standing armies were viewed with "suspicion," and much of this grew out of ideas passed down from Revolution-era opposition to occupying British soldiers who were seen as being of "low moral character."
It was only after the Civil War, Carroll notes, that the very large numbers of veterans in the general population began to create a "mystique" around military service, and to encourage a culture that "glorified military service" above activities in the private sector.
Because law enforcement agencies in their modern form were extremely rare in the US before the late nineteenth century, the functions of police were also largely viewed as a matter of private self-defense, and not a matter for "experts" who were to be unquestioned by the general public.
Today, the language of "manliness" or "virtue" has been replaced by the language of "expertise." And, from the government's point of view, expertise is even better as a standard of police and military power because it can be readily used to exclude all outsiders from exercising influence over internal government matters.
The attempt at having the experts take over, of course, has not been totally successful. There is still a well-established tradition in the United States of civilian oversight for military affairs, and non-police oversight for law-enforcement. County sheriffs are subject to voters and police forces are subject to civilian mayors and city councils.
Nevertheless, the claim that critics of police inaction are part of a unqualified "peanut gallery" has been successful for decades. It is an indication of a cowed and passive citizenry, but we may be finally witnessing some pushback from the non-experts who aren't buying the pro-government myths any longer.
Remember when seconds count, the police will be hiding behind objects for minutes, maybe even hours.
The police state has grown utterly out of control. Its time for a correction. It is coming.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/03/the-anti-establishment-t…
In reply to Remember when seconds count,… by FIAT CON
No one is coming to save you. You are your own first responder. That's cliche, maybe, but it's the truth. Any person of quality who shows up to help (cop, civilian, whatever) and is actually a help is just icing on the cake. But don't count on anyone helping you. You're on your own. Good help is as rare as dragon's teeth.
"Respect Buddha and the gods without counting on their help." - Musashi
In reply to The police state has grown… by Cash2Riches
Maybe their help is in giving you the strength to help yourself... ^_^
In reply to No one is coming to save you… by Killtruck
I usually carry a pistol
cops are just too heavy
In reply to Maybe their help is in… by DisorderlyConduct
Bringing down the house on the American People.
In reply to I usually carry a pistol… by Big Creek Rising
Part of the problem here is knowing what the definition of 'help' is.
In reply to Bringing down the house on… by lloll
Tennessee policeman gropes woman twice within 2 hours for unlawful searchs. Second is adjacent to her home after he secured her address in the first stop.
I wonder if someone in his family worked for TSA and trained him.
In reply to Part of the problem here is… by glenlloyd
cops reacting poorly to criticism ain't exactly news. in the entire history of human governmental entities, there's never been not *1* bureaucrat that felt that John Q Public had any right to criticize them: lords and masters of paper-shuffling and the slow slow incredibly slow work pace.
and then of course that cocksucker JFK let 'em unionize, as a payoff for stealing the election. way to go, JFK
In reply to Tennessee policeman gropes… by SoDamnMad
ok, let's talk about a future scenario. Suppose a 2-million-strong group of libertarians deciding to become happy without uncle sam and gather at one place, say somwhere in texas.
My forecast: It will look like Mosul, Raqqa, Dresdes in no time.
In reply to cops reacting poorly to… by vato poco
Got the truck stuck axle-deep in the sand last weekend, way out in the desert. La Paz County, AZ. Nearest gas station was 20-25 miles away, no paved roads.
Couldn't get cell signal apart from 911, so I called after trying everything I could think of my own, none of it working.
Two hours later two Sheriff’s deputies showed up in a larger 4 x 4. Nice kids but no chains, no tow straps, no cables, nada. We tried getting the truck out with a combination of horsepower + muscle power but no dice.
They had dispatch call triple-A for a tow, and the three of us waited as darkness fell. Still no tow appeared.
Day shift shift supervisor told the deputies to drive me to the nearest town/gas station and wait for the tow to meet us, and so they did. I rode in the back of their Dept. SUV where prisoners sit, the cloth seats with sh#t stains on them.
No tow appeared.
Night shift supervisor came on duty and told them via radio, “just leave him there and come back to the station,” so they did. Still no tow.
About 2 hours later I finally got the truck out, courtesy of a tow operator from Avondale with a rig I managed to track down myself. 7 1/2 hours of my life and $400 down the drain.
The bottom line: if you find yourself all alone and in a bad spot somewhere out in the Sonora Desert, you are on your own.
In reply to I usually carry a pistol… by Big Creek Rising
Geez Lost I am sitting here crying in my beer for you. But tell me, what the fuck were you doing 20 miles out in the desert with no spade, no jack, no tow strap? And you complain because the cops didn't bring you a tow strap? Its people like you who give american men a bad name. You deserved to walk the 20 miles back to civilization!
In reply to Got the truck stuck axle… by Lost in translation
Why is it taking so long? What happened to the bad asses that left that shithole island known as England in search of a better way, free of tyranny from a government that was tame compared to ours now? The majority of the people on this site get it. What is it going to take to get the rest of the sheeple to wake up? Are they afraid of the big bad woof...ie Gov.com? Blowing their house down while taking their liberty and guns at the same time? C-mon people.......shit...time to rise up!
In reply to The police state has grown… by Cash2Riches
England isn't an Island. Britain is an Island that contains 3+/- country's, united but culturally distinct from each other and often at war with each other, long before they built the foundations of this nation that you are absolute liberty to disdain them from. Unlike other nations with other foundations where they'd cut yer rotten head off just for looking like yer thinking what you just wrote in absolute safety.
In reply to Why is it taking so long?… by Wookie
And those LEOs may refuse entrance to EMTs. What happened in Florida is sickening.
In reply to Remember when seconds count,… by FIAT CON
The average beat cop has an IQ somewhere between prison guard and inner city public school teacher
In reply to And those LEOs may refuse… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
More like a fucking turnip these days. Pulling a trigger ? Yeah, my cat or a monkey could do that.
In reply to The average beat cop has an… by Big Creek Rising
Actually the average cop has an IQ of that of a crow. Usually in the low 80s
In reply to The average beat cop has an… by Big Creek Rising
You have the right to remain silent...
You may want to give up that right after we break down your door, shoot your dog, gas your house, drag your kids and wife out the building and beat the shit out of you.
In reply to Actually the average cop has… by Mekongerbigdonger
As this article points out, it was by no means just a failure of the police. So-called professionals — from A to Z — did not perform their duties.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-02-28.html
In reply to And those LEOs may refuse… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In Broward their duty is probably to escort cocaine & organ shipments for their (((democratic))) overlords.
In reply to As this article points out,… by Endgame Napoleon
I am an EMT, and in my experience if a cop denies us access there's a reason. First thing they teach you in emergency medical training... don't risk your neck ever. An EMT who allows him or herself to become a patient not only can't help anybody but is a liability. You don't walk onto an unsafe scene, ever.
In reply to And those LEOs may refuse… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
i thought you played the guitar and gave guitar lessons. 15 hour work week. fuck yeah.
In reply to I am an EMT, and in my… by crossroaddemon
Just being around cops is an unsafe scene.
In reply to I am an EMT, and in my… by crossroaddemon
In Vietnam, unless there's a body, the cops aren't likely to show at all. Maybe days later to do paperwork. But people mostly take care of their own shit.
But if you get robbed, forget it. No one cares.
In reply to Remember when seconds count,… by FIAT CON
Remember that cops are thugs licensed by your government and are unanswerable to local, state and national laws.
Remember that cops have a lower rate of death on the job than the guy who roofed your house or the nearby farmer who grows your fresh produce.
Remember that cops are unionized and subject to compulsory arbitration laws - they don't owe you jack shit when it comes to explaining their brutality.
In reply to Remember when seconds count,… by FIAT CON
Yes, I trust assholes like this with my life.......NOT
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/03/07/draft-n2458557?pl…
The police can be terrible like anyone else. Constantly praising first responders as heroes is a little over the top. Before 9/11. people were pissed at the NYC cops for sticking plungers up suspect's butts. 9/11 sure helped their image.
I think you mean flashlights, not plungers.
In reply to The police can be terrible… by ZippyZ
Them big giant Mag Lites they carry may as well be plungers. Head hammers as well.
In reply to I think you mean flashlights… by Code Duello
I remember that. They gave them “sensitivity training” as punishment. If you need sensitivity training to know that ramming a broomstick up someone’s ass is wrong, you’re not even a human being. Our society is coming apart at the seems, from all ends.
In reply to The police can be terrible… by ZippyZ
What did police do on 9-11, direct traffic? The firemen were the heroes.They're the ones who lost their lives.
In reply to The police can be terrible… by ZippyZ
It's not just cowardice. There was a POLICY in place to NOT ENGAGE. They didn't need to be told to "stand down", that was already their default policy.
Every fucking school shooting since Columbine the S.O.P. is to GET IN THE BUILDING AND STOP THE SHOOTER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. Not sit outside, set up a defensive perimeter and begin negotiations.
Broward County Sheriff's office did exactly the opposite. Not just one of the officers, but ALL OF THEM THAT ARRIVED ON THE SCENE AS FIRST RESPONDERS. One coward I can write off. All of them? No. That is A DEPARTMENT-WIDE POLICY IN ACTION.
The Broward Country Sheriff needs to be burned to the fucking ground over this. HE WAS THE HEAD COWARD.
Israel is their boss. Enough said.
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
Corrupt outfit. He's a fucking donut-eating joo-nutt just following orders like the nazis that jooz are, and have always been.
Whenever something doesn't seem right, or the proper action wasn't taken, there's always something else going down.
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
Cops mostly stress over department policy and having legal cover. Gotta be sure the force escalation was justified, etc.
I'm talking good cops, not the yahoo's you read about in the news. For every news story of a bad cop, there's thousands that are out there doing a good job.
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
The ratio from bad cops to good is a lot lower than 1:1000- more like 1:1
In reply to Cops mostly stress over… by DisorderlyConduct
Then I'm fortunate to know a lot of good ones. ^_^
In reply to The ratio from bad cops to… by Juggernaut x2
I know a few.
In reply to Then I'm fortunate to know a… by DisorderlyConduct
your not rockin in the free world brother. when seconds count there paper work to fill out
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
Police methods and tactics are designed to minimize danger to police, not to protect the public.
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
Yup. Most definitely.
In reply to Police methods and tactics… by MrPalladium
"The Broward Country Sheriff needs to be burned to the fucking ground over this."
Disagree. I think the the area that needs burned is far greater than the Coward county sheriffs office.
In reply to It's not just cowardice. … by NoDebt
Agreed, but one battle at a time. Gotta start somewhere.
In reply to "The Broward Country Sheriff… by sleigher
Thats what people think too. The authorities know best...der..gork..gork..
Lotta really ignorant people out there. Thats just like thinking government Reps are smart people.
95% of them are seriously stupid people..
you are correct sir. Don't believe me? Just watch.....and these are our 'leaders'......
https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/971114318933708801/video/1
In reply to Thats what people think too… by Francis Marx
There has been a negative atittude shift against cops in the last few years
In reply to Thats what people think too… by Francis Marx
The total asshole cops that are being filmed and caught doing fucked up shit to civilians are ruining it for the very few good cops left without shit attitudes. Cops nowadays want to shoot their way out of any problems then hide behind their fucking shitty dick police unions.
This last circus of the Coward County Doughnut Eaters pissing their tac pants behind some squad cars while innocent kids are being slaughtered was the final straw. Cops aren't there to protect anyone but themselves and their pension now. New cops are total assholes compared to the cops of the old days who took pride in "protect and serve." You gotta be your own first responder now.
In reply to There has been an atittude… by Juggernaut x2