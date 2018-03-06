Prosecutors Seek 15 Years In Prison For "Remorseless" Martin Shkreli

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/06/2018 - 13:50

It appears that Martin Shkreli's all too public contempt for the law - evidenced by his disregard for court orders pertaining to his communications with journalists and his snubbing of lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on drug prices - is about to catch up with him.

On Tuesday, US prosecutors recommended that Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sentence Shrkeli to at least 15 years in prison during his sentencing hearing on Friday, according to Reuters. Shkreli, who has been held in a Brooklyn jail since his bail was revoked last year, was also ordered to hand over a rare Wu-Tang Clan album that Shkreli paid $2 million for back in 2015 - part of a $7.4 million forfeiture ordered yesterday by a judge.

Shkreli

Previously Shkreli argued that he shouldn’t have to forfeit anything because he didn’t profit from the crimes. As was disclosed during the trial, the money from his investors went into the stock market, and he didn’t get anything from his plan to control Retrophin shares, his lawyers have said.

Prosecutors emphasized Shkreli's "lack of remorse", clearly ignoring the letter he penned to the Judge  last week begging for mercy and leniency.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors called Shkreli "a man who stands before this court without any showing of genuine remorse, a man who has consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else, and a man who believes the ends always justify the means."

Shkreli's legal team, led by famed criminal defense attorney Benjamin Brafman, is asking for between 12 and 18 months.

Shkreli was convicted of three counts of securities and wire fraud during a trial that ended in August. Barring some last minute delay, the length of his prison stay will be announced some time on Friday afternoon.

 

Buckaroo Banzai American Psycho Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

The kikes run Jew York City, and Shkreli grew up in Queens, so you better believe he knows what happens when you fuck with the kikes on their own turf.

So how did he not understand that the Jews run the pharma industry before he rushed headlong into it? He really should have known better, but his arrogance clearly got the best of him. He ran into the mine field and then stepped on a really big one-- too bad he didn't stop to read the warning signs first.

SickDollar Buckaroo Banzai Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

15 years it is:

Just because you understood how to game the system , your cockiness got the best of you , and now the elites are going to remind you: Once a Sheep always a Sheep

You even fucked with the little people , SO FUCK YOU

You wanted a sample of Hillary 's hair , you mocked the politicians, without any backing or paying off ,  now you are going to get a taste of baba's cock courtesy of the Elites's  power> They are even taking away the over priced CD from you lol

Enjoy your your life  with the Kneegrows for next  15 years , and YES FUCK YOU

 

 

 

Blizzard_Esq Cognitive Dissonance Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

They were reading his emails and cited those in the government's sentencing hearing. The government is not allowed to use that evidence during trial to get a conviction, but once there is a conviction it can now be used for sentencing.  His lawyers failed to tell him the government could do that or if they did he failed to take that warning.

r0mulus aliens is here Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Lol... yea its funny this guy can get put through the ringer while the awful criminality of the deep-state runs rampant all around us.

This shit is just the circuses part of "bread and circuses"- the play acting done to convince the average idiot that "the government is doing it's job". They're not doing their job, and this isn't the emerald city anymore. Wake the fuck up, people, before it's too late.

ZeroPoint Tue, 03/06/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Skrelli has classic sociopathic traits. You will never get him to take responsibility or feel remorse about what he did. He's only upset because someone took away 'his' money and toys.

Radical Marijuana ZeroPoint Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Which is why Cognitive Dissonance recommended that Shkreli should have gone to a better "socipath's school"  in order to become more proficient at the semaphore of virtual signaling.

Sociopolitical systems based on achieving symbolic robberies through enforcing frauds are operated by the best available professional hypocrites. That Shkreli is in trouble with the law demonstrates the degree to which he was not as excellent a professional liar and immaculate hypocrite as those who have done orders of magnitudes worse things, but who also were better able to use their skills to effectively control the governments, so that the alleged "rule of law" would not actually apply to them.

My superficial understanding of the situation is that Shkreli attempted to push the PROFIT FROM DISEASE systems too far. However, everything done with that context is based on more than a Century of the almost total triumph of the USA'S PROFIT FROM DISEASE systems being legally mandated and magnified by the powers of governments, due to the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes driving that to happen.

Shkreli becomes an appropriate scapegoat in order to publicly present the pretenses that there is a genuine "rule of law." However, it is painfully obvious that so-called "rule of law" is only applied to the relatively little guys. In the bigger picture, the banksters have become the new royalty, who are above the rule of law, because they have effectively dominated the flows of the public money supplies so much, for so long, that the banksters effectively control the allegedly public powers of governments.

For the foreseeable finite future of Globalized Neolithic Civilization, the best organized gangsters, the international banksters, will continue to almost totally dominate the government of the USA, as well as other NATO countries. Moreover, their methods of magical mathematics or triumphant control frauds through more or less legalized bookkeeping tricks, are the center piece of the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes throughout the whole world, in every significant way. (Albeit there are rising geopolitical tensions due to those newer to controlling the public money supplies of their own nations are no longer so subservient to those older banksters' institutions that originally made and maintained those techniques.)

When a some of the relatively lower levels of the established systems of legalized lies, backed by legalized violence, overstep the boundaries of that which has already been legalized, then they may be publicly punished. However, there is nothing but the back up systems of natural selection to ever possibly correct the overall ways that artificial selection systems have become about exponentially more dishonest.

Nigger Rich Tue, 03/06/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

He posted a lot of anti-hillary stuff on his twitter 2015-2016. That's the only explanation I have because what he did is common behavior on wallstreet except instead of the $2 million each investors he had, jews do it with hundreds of billions.

wmbz Tue, 03/06/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

I think Martin Shecky is a douche bag, but his problem is he pissed off some asshole gubmint investigators. Who should be the ones in the jail house. These are the "above the law" bastards, and Martin gave them the finger.

Martin has already had his ass kicked, so send him home.

ted41776 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

and when we're done with him, we'll do the same to all the other pharma execs who raised their drug prices even more than he did? and when we're done with them we'll go after all those criminal finance execs? yeah, didn't think so. let's just take all out on one guy, because that's justice right there

 

watch this video, it will change your life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROLvvlExa8

Plus Size Model Mercuryquicksilver Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Good is stretching it a bit. He's a cultural zeitgeist and the product of his environment. Now these financial terrorists are going to claim that the system works and people do go to jail for financial crimes. It's a slight of hand designed to distract and deceive the general public.

Take a look at Leon Cooperman's recent SEC settlement for some perspective.

Cooperman actively participated in insider trading. He didn't file financial reporting statements, etc. This matter should have been referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, but it wasn't. I can go on and on.

https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/statement-leon-cooperman-sett…

buzzsaw99 Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

friends of hillary never face prosecution, enemies get fucked.  had he donated to hitlary's slush fund instead of trying to get her dna none of this would have happened.

replaceme Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Do judges, prosecutors roll a 20-sided die to decide if they're going to be lenient or of they're going after the plaintiff, his family? Who decides when to be outraged, do they use a horoscope and crystal ball, or do they just stick a finger in the air and feel the latest public sentiment...?

Catahoula Tue, 03/06/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

Shittin pancakes for the rest of his days. All he's got left now is to tell the judge to go fuck off after his sentencing. Go in the joint with some dignity rather than a groveling cocksucker