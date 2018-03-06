Prosecutors Seek 15 Years In Prison For "Remorseless" Martin Shkreli

It appears that Martin Shkreli's all too public contempt for the law - evidenced by his disregard for court orders pertaining to his communications with journalists and his snubbing of lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on drug prices - is about to catch up with him.
On Tuesday, US prosecutors recommended that Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sentence Shrkeli to at least 15 years in prison during his sentencing hearing on Friday, according to Reuters. Shkreli, who has been held in a Brooklyn jail since his bail was revoked last year, was also ordered to hand over a rare Wu-Tang Clan album that Shkreli paid $2 million for back in 2015 - part of a $7.4 million forfeiture ordered yesterday by a judge.
Previously Shkreli argued that he shouldn’t have to forfeit anything because he didn’t profit from the crimes. As was disclosed during the trial, the money from his investors went into the stock market, and he didn’t get anything from his plan to control Retrophin shares, his lawyers have said.
Prosecutors emphasized Shkreli's "lack of remorse", clearly ignoring the letter he penned to the Judge last week begging for mercy and leniency.
In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors called Shkreli "a man who stands before this court without any showing of genuine remorse, a man who has consistently chosen to put profit and the cultivation of a public image before all else, and a man who believes the ends always justify the means."
Shkreli's legal team, led by famed criminal defense attorney Benjamin Brafman, is asking for between 12 and 18 months.
Shkreli was convicted of three counts of securities and wire fraud during a trial that ended in August. Barring some last minute delay, the length of his prison stay will be announced some time on Friday afternoon.
Comments
He should get at least 15 years just for being an asswipe (20, because he talks like a fag & he broke my apartment and interrupted while I was watching OW MY BALLS!).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxt7q4YeZZE
All this illustrates is he's a lousy liar.
Clearly when (if) he ever gets out of jail, he should go back to socipath's school for a refresher course.
In reply to He should get at least 15… by DillyDilly
So he'll get all the time that Mueller and Co should get.
Fuck this guy is a saint in comparison.
In reply to All this illustrates is he's… by Cognitive Dissonance
He should get as many years as Corzine... it's only fair.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
What kind of cunt(s) down votes an idiocracy reference?
In reply to He should get as many years… by Bud Dry
not this one.
In reply to What kind of cunt(s) down… by eforce
The kikes run Jew York City, and Shkreli grew up in Queens, so you better believe he knows what happens when you fuck with the kikes on their own turf.
So how did he not understand that the Jews run the pharma industry before he rushed headlong into it? He really should have known better, but his arrogance clearly got the best of him. He ran into the mine field and then stepped on a really big one-- too bad he didn't stop to read the warning signs first.
In reply to not this one. by American Psycho
15 years it is:
Just because you understood how to game the system , your cockiness got the best of you , and now the elites are going to remind you: Once a Sheep always a Sheep
You even fucked with the little people , SO FUCK YOU
You wanted a sample of Hillary 's hair , you mocked the politicians, without any backing or paying off , now you are going to get a taste of baba's cock courtesy of the Elites's power> They are even taking away the over priced CD from you lol
Enjoy your your life with the Kneegrows for next 15 years , and YES FUCK YOU
In reply to The kikes run Jew York City,… by Buckaroo Banzai
His problem was simple: too big of a mouth.
He could have kept quiet, and avoided a lot of headaches, while privately funding those opposed to the same things he hates, instead of pissing away his money on rap albums.
In reply to 15 years it is… by SickDollar
Fuck all you sad haters.
FREE MARTIN SHKRELI!!
In reply to 15 years it is… by SickDollar
The just-us system needs wealthy expendable outsiders to throw to the wolves now and then. Leona Helmsley, Martha Stewart, now this fool are puppets to distract from the fact that real criminals never go to jail in the USA. They all get cushy posts to think tanks and go on speaking tour.
In reply to not this one. by American Psycho
A prick..but in the overall fuckery going on...a Madoff for his time....
..but a prick...nonetheless
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
They were reading his emails and cited those in the government's sentencing hearing. The government is not allowed to use that evidence during trial to get a conviction, but once there is a conviction it can now be used for sentencing. His lawyers failed to tell him the government could do that or if they did he failed to take that warning.
In reply to All this illustrates is he's… by Cognitive Dissonance
He'd probably have a better life in prison than you loser do on the outside.
In reply to He should get at least 15… by DillyDilly
Dafuq?
What was his crime? Did he kill someone or am I missing smth?
Where are all the SJWs btw? Rule of Law? Independent Judiciary System? So folks cant now do what they want in their own company, I guess?
In reply to He'd probably have a better… by boostedhorse
But what of the Wu Tang cd?
In reply to He should get at least 15… by DillyDilly
you know....Hip Hop is what really got Shrek his time....
That Swagga™ Wigga™ 'attitude' he copped (appropriated?) did not help the mofo™
In reply to But what of the Wu Tang cd? by Disgruntled Goat
Boy he pissed off the wrong people. Gov't should give him the Hillary treatment.
"The Hillary Treatment" involves never being accused, prosecuted, convicted, or imprisoned for obvious crimes, sedition, and treason, while still being given the media spotlight.
In reply to Boy he pissed off the wrong… by aliens is here
Lol... yea its funny this guy can get put through the ringer while the awful criminality of the deep-state runs rampant all around us.
This shit is just the circuses part of "bread and circuses"- the play acting done to convince the average idiot that "the government is doing it's job". They're not doing their job, and this isn't the emerald city anymore. Wake the fuck up, people, before it's too late.
In reply to Boy he pissed off the wrong… by aliens is here
what did he do wrong that jews don't do daily?
nothing, but it appears he lacks tribal membership
In reply to what did he do wrong that… by Omega_Man
Send him to Leavenworth, for a good spanking.
Skrelli has classic sociopathic traits. You will never get him to take responsibility or feel remorse about what he did. He's only upset because someone took away 'his' money and toys.
Which is why Cognitive Dissonance recommended that Shkreli should have gone to a better "socipath's school" in order to become more proficient at the semaphore of virtual signaling.
Sociopolitical systems based on achieving symbolic robberies through enforcing frauds are operated by the best available professional hypocrites. That Shkreli is in trouble with the law demonstrates the degree to which he was not as excellent a professional liar and immaculate hypocrite as those who have done orders of magnitudes worse things, but who also were better able to use their skills to effectively control the governments, so that the alleged "rule of law" would not actually apply to them.
My superficial understanding of the situation is that Shkreli attempted to push the PROFIT FROM DISEASE systems too far. However, everything done with that context is based on more than a Century of the almost total triumph of the USA'S PROFIT FROM DISEASE systems being legally mandated and magnified by the powers of governments, due to the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes driving that to happen.
Shkreli becomes an appropriate scapegoat in order to publicly present the pretenses that there is a genuine "rule of law." However, it is painfully obvious that so-called "rule of law" is only applied to the relatively little guys. In the bigger picture, the banksters have become the new royalty, who are above the rule of law, because they have effectively dominated the flows of the public money supplies so much, for so long, that the banksters effectively control the allegedly public powers of governments.
For the foreseeable finite future of Globalized Neolithic Civilization, the best organized gangsters, the international banksters, will continue to almost totally dominate the government of the USA, as well as other NATO countries. Moreover, their methods of magical mathematics or triumphant control frauds through more or less legalized bookkeeping tricks, are the center piece of the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of the political processes throughout the whole world, in every significant way. (Albeit there are rising geopolitical tensions due to those newer to controlling the public money supplies of their own nations are no longer so subservient to those older banksters' institutions that originally made and maintained those techniques.)
When a some of the relatively lower levels of the established systems of legalized lies, backed by legalized violence, overstep the boundaries of that which has already been legalized, then they may be publicly punished. However, there is nothing but the back up systems of natural selection to ever possibly correct the overall ways that artificial selection systems have become about exponentially more dishonest.
In reply to Skrelli has classic… by ZeroPoint
He posted a lot of anti-hillary stuff on his twitter 2015-2016. That's the only explanation I have because what he did is common behavior on wallstreet except instead of the $2 million each investors he had, jews do it with hundreds of billions.
He posted something about someone getting a lock of Cankles' hair for himself. You just can't touch the Cankles. Everyone knows that.
In reply to He posted a lot of anti… by Nigger Rich
.gov wants that Wu Tang Clan vinyl back
lock this kike up, and throw away the key...
tired of hearing about him
He's not a kike, that's the whole point.
In reply to lock this kike up, and throw… by Squid Viscous
I think Martin Shecky is a douche bag, but his problem is he pissed off some asshole gubmint investigators. Who should be the ones in the jail house. These are the "above the law" bastards, and Martin gave them the finger.
Martin has already had his ass kicked, so send him home.
Shkreli has SAVED the LIVES of countless people. This wreaks of anti-capitalist sentiment. Profit is not evil you fucking dummies.
and when we're done with him, we'll do the same to all the other pharma execs who raised their drug prices even more than he did? and when we're done with them we'll go after all those criminal finance execs? yeah, didn't think so. let's just take all out on one guy, because that's justice right there
watch this video, it will change your life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROLvvlExa8
Oatmeal enemas for health and beauty?
In reply to and when we're done with him… by ted41776
Here's the Government's Sentencing Submission:
https://martinshkrelilacksjudgment.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/12311405…
Everyone here should read this. He was acquitted on 5 of 8 counts. The government is bending over backwards to lock him away for a really long time.
They've overruled the jury on some issues and are attempting to increase his sentence length based on acquitted conduct!
He's a good guy.
In reply to Here's the Government's… by Plus Size Model
Good is stretching it a bit. He's a cultural zeitgeist and the product of his environment. Now these financial terrorists are going to claim that the system works and people do go to jail for financial crimes. It's a slight of hand designed to distract and deceive the general public.
Take a look at Leon Cooperman's recent SEC settlement for some perspective.
Cooperman actively participated in insider trading. He didn't file financial reporting statements, etc. This matter should have been referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, but it wasn't. I can go on and on.
https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/statement-leon-cooperman-sett…
In reply to He's a good guy. by Mercuryquicksilver
Good is maybe an overstatement. I do however find his stance more aligned with my own anti-establishment
sentiments. An arrogant profiteering rebel. The perfect fall guy.
In reply to He's a good guy. by Mercuryquicksilver
friends of hillary never face prosecution, enemies get fucked. had he donated to hitlary's slush fund instead of trying to get her dna none of this would have happened.
The gov't specifically cited that in asking for the 15 years... "Shkreli’s threats subsequently escalated following his conviction. On September 5, 2017, Shkreli posted on Facebook that he would pay $5,000 to anyone who assaulted Secretary Clinton to steal some of her hair"
In reply to friends of hillary never… by buzzsaw99
Martin 'Borat' Shkreli should have had a Bi-Polar or Autism defense.
In reply to The gov't specifically cited… by Blizzard_Esq
The Clintons did exhibit some extreme behavior in the 90s toward people within what was Yugoslavia, perhaps Hillary has a deep seated racism toward that ethnic tribe.
In reply to friends of hillary never… by buzzsaw99
It's intuitively obvious that he's not part of the club.
The left is going after him.
Yo, don't pick up the soap in the shower!
Do judges, prosecutors roll a 20-sided die to decide if they're going to be lenient or of they're going after the plaintiff, his family? Who decides when to be outraged, do they use a horoscope and crystal ball, or do they just stick a finger in the air and feel the latest public sentiment...?
THEY are making him an example...
Shittin pancakes for the rest of his days. All he's got left now is to tell the judge to go fuck off after his sentencing. Go in the joint with some dignity rather than a groveling cocksucker
Gubmint, sensing lack of deep respect owed, to Shkreli: BOW DOWN, BITCH.
For all u advocating throwing the book at him... don't forget...
"First... they came for Shkreli..."
Yada Yada Yada ... 😒
In reply to The gubmint say BOW DOWN,… by TuesdayBen