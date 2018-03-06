Stocks Soar On Trump "Open To Tariff Changes" Comments

Following a Bloomberg headline proclaiming that Senator Purdue (a well-known Trump ally) has made comments that President Trump is "open to changes on tariffs."
While not news per se, since Trump already stated the same this morning with regard his NAFTA, it appears the algos are eager to buy the dip...
The Dow is back in the green...
Comments
it appears the trump admin has figured out the market code book.........
Dudley put. /s
In reply to it appears the trump admin… by spastic_colon
Flippity flop flop flip!
In reply to Dudley put. by FreeShitter
"the art of the deal"
In reply to Flippity flop flop flip! by yrad
speaking of countries taking advantage of us, let's talk Israel...
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
MAGA... LMFAO!!!
What an idiot!
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
It would appear that it took NOKO Fat Boy a while to clue in that Trump is not messing around. It will also taking a while for Canada and Mexico to clue in that Trump is not messing around with NAFTA. Next comes EU and then the biggest turd in the punch bowl; China. All in due time of course.
In reply to MAGA... LMFAO!!!… by Bud Dry
LOL- you Trumptards are priceless.
In reply to It would appear that it took… by Ghost of PartysOver
Whats priceless is what can move the market. I am sure if he farted it would impact the market in some way.
In reply to LOL- you Trumptards are… by Juggernaut x2
yeah heaven forbid the orange clown actually fulfill a campaign promise.
In reply to It would appear that it took… by Ghost of PartysOver
David Rosenberg is one of the best, most accurate, conservative economist in the world. Read what he has to say before you go making a fool of yourself again:
The amateurism at the White House is absolutely astonishing
Published March 5, 2018
David Rosenberg is chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dave.
Donald Trump and his band of protectionists need to enroll in an Econ 101 course – there are few 'winners' in a trade war. They will then be able to learn some basics like 'Harberger's triangle', an area of the supply-demand diagram of tradeable goods depicting the size of the 'deadweight loss' to society from what is otherwise a tax on global production and U.S. consumption. If you are not one of the 400,000 workers in the steel or aluminum industry, you should be up in arms about this. What I find truly amusing is how all the Trump enthusiasts were saying in the campaign and shortly after the election, that we should take him "seriously, not literally". In other words, we were supposed to believe that Mr. Trump would ensure that all the 'good stuff' like tax reform and 'dereg' would occur and that all the bad stuff was just rhetoric.
Well, it was more like a deficit-busting tax relief package that included having to bribe the personal sector with cuts of their own at a time of full or near-full employment. And most of the deregulation moves were restrictions set to expire in any event, so yet another mere hoax. The changes in immigration, like trade, is deemed to be a 'protection' act, but it comes at the expense of growth. And the pledge of having Mexico pay for the wall is looking like an embarrassment and is underlined by the resignation of the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, which does little to raise the odds of NAFTA surviving.
The amateurism at the White House, I have to say, is absolutely astonishing. Seriously, to see Wilbur Ross on TV with a can of Campbell's soup in his hand – I'm sure that was a first for him. He should have also shown a farm tractor, a car, a piece of natural gas pipeline, an airplane, and some construction equipment to show the viewing public too – because the increase in cost and decline in production from this stupid tax is going to cut a very wide swath. Something tells me Mr. Ross will be crying in his can of soup once the economic carnage is tallied up.
This is all part and parcel of the Trump team's attempt to eliminate the trade deficit, as if that is a desirable goal. You'd be surprised (as would the President) that in periods when the U.S. ran a trade deficit, GDP growth was stronger than when the country ran a surplus. How do you like that? The deficit actually represents strength in domestic demand to the rest of the world. And while Donald Trump has no education in economics, the fact that Peter Navarro doesn't know this tells me something about the quality of the PhD program at Harvard. Clearly overexaggerated.
The White House already has stated that there will be no exemptions and that the actions on steel and aluminum are being taken for 'national security' reasons. That would be funny if it weren't so sad. Frozen electricity – which is essentially what aluminum is – is deemed to be a security of supply issue. The world is awash in steel capacity and this is somehow a national security issue? No. It is rather a political issue. And while the headlines always seem to read about how the trade tensions are really about China, the reality is that the President, for whatever reason, has a bee in his bonnet about Canada. Maybe it's because nobody ever wanted to stay at his downtown Toronto hotel at Bay and Adelaide. But the reality is that he is the only President in modern times to have not visited Ottawa at this juncture of the post-election cycle. His disdain for Justin Trudeau is pretty apparent. His trade team thought Chrystia Freeland and her group would simply roll over, and the fact that they haven't has raised the ire of the U.S. trade protectionists. In any event, the first trade volley was against Canadian dairy farmers and then it was softwood lumber, always an easy target, and then Bombardier, but the global trade courts did rule the other way on that one. Canada is the top exporter of steel to the United States while China is No. 10 on the list. How Canada stands in the way of U.S. national security interests is anyone's guess. And we should also keep in mind, that the United States exports US$2-billion annually more steel to Canada than the other way around. Canada is the United States' best friend in every respect. This is all so sad. And make no mistake, consider NAFTA dead.
The White House doesn't seem to believe that U.S. trading partners will retaliate because of this smug attitude that nobody will cut off their nose to spite their face. This is very naive and shows a total lack of knowledge or understanding of history. My bet is that there is going to be retaliation and that an outright global trade war is going to occur. And with the classic chip that every bully wears on his shoulder, Donald Trump tweets out "trade wars are good, and easy to win". Brave words from the guy who claimed he would have run into the school to save those kids in Florida. Words are cheap, and yet, at the same time, loose lips sink ships.
Let's examine the claim that 'protecting' industries that employ 400,000 people in a work force of 130 million will not cause any damage. After all, nearly seven million Americans work in industries that will be negatively affected by the tariffs. Well, the economic impact will actually take 10 to 20 basis points off annual real GDP growth. The job loss will range anywhere from 190,000 to 380,000 – as the gains in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be swamped by declines in the states most sensitive to the cost run-up in other segments of the industrial economy such as Indiana, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Alabama – all states that Mr. Trump carried in the 2016 election. The "easy win" that he talks about may end up translating into some hefty political losses for him, but his yearning to please his base obviously knows no bounds. Pursuing policies for the greater good seems to be lost on this administration.
Now if NAFTA is abrogated, and I see no reason why the amigos to the north and south would be keen on sustaining the talks which aren't going anywhere after no fewer than seven rounds of discussions, the estimates I have seen from Moody's Analytics is 1.8 million jobs lost. That isn't Canada. That isn't Mexico. That is 1.8 million jobs lost in the United States. And if the White House is wrong on its gamble and there is global retaliation, a full global trade war would generate a decline in U.S. employment of nearly four million. So any of these two scenarios, with obvious nontrivial risks at this point, would create the conditions for an outright recession. And what do I receive on my desk practically daily now? Reasons to buy the stock market dip. Good grief.
I'll tell you who comes out a winner on all this. Vladimir Putin. I mean, who else would be smiling at what could be construed as a trade attack on NATO-member countries? And isn't it interesting – sorry, I meant disturbing – to be enduring presidential tweets on how "trade wars are good" with his allies, and yet nary a tweet on his supposed adversary, Comrade Putin, who just lobbed some fresh threats to the West with the announced development of an "invincible" nuclear missile. (And daring to show an animation of a potential strike on Florida; I guess so long as it was far away from Mar-a-Lago, it didn't deserve a response.) But as we saw in Georgia, Crimea and the Ukraine, Mr. Putin relishes the opportunity of upsetting the apple cart when the West is in disarray, as is the case today. I guess that alone is an endorsement for gold.
So look – before the hardcore Trump supporters get all in a tizzy, I never said that the President "doesn't know what he's talking about" as the weekend Wall Street Journal editorial pages asserted. I only said he needs an immediate crash course in Economics 101, along with his entire trade team.
In reply to It would appear that it took… by Ghost of PartysOver
(((Rosenberg))) is just another open borders hack. GTFO with this Thomas Friedman-tier "we all gain from running 12-figure trade deficits while hollowing out our industrial base" garbage
In reply to David Rosenberg is one of… by east of eden
You just confirm what most of have known for years. NO ONE and I mean no one can tell the 'exceptional' yankees, anything. No one twisted your arm to buy other countries products, YOU FUCKING WANTED IT, and you pigged out on all those products and goods, on debt. Now, you don't like your debt so much, since you can't possibly pay it, and want your money back. Well..
And don't give me the fucking usual 'it was another administration', Kentucky two step, another thing Americans are famous for. You, the ELECTORS are ALWAYS responsible for what your elected representatives do. Period.
Good luck when your fiscal deficit explodes all over your stupid fucking face.
In reply to (((Rosenberg))) is just… by Full Court Lug…
ummmm...errr "You'd be surprised (as would the President) that in periods when the U.S. ran a trade deficit, GDP growth was stronger than when the country ran a surplus. How do you like that? "
When you run a deficit, of course GDP growth will be stronger than when you run a surplus. that is because the egghead financial engineers for economic numbers don't take into account the deficit when calculating gdp growth. It is surprisingly omitted.
In reply to David Rosenberg is one of… by east of eden
Rosenberg, globalist POS.
If you want real news, read real news. NAFTA will be pulled - because Canada signed TPP - and therefore backdoor has to be closed. Treudau will be wearing rags when it's all said and done; Mexico will be ruled by socialist.
Just a bunch of trolls paid to post BS.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/05/nafta-round-seven-ends-in-mexico-city-with-negligible-progress-ustr-lighthizer-remarks-transcript/
In reply to David Rosenberg is one of… by east of eden
Yes. All in due time.
Donald Trump Business Bankruptcies - List and Reasons
https://www.thoughtco.com/donald-trump-business-bankruptcies-4152019
In reply to It would appear that it took… by Ghost of PartysOver
Art of the Waffle.
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
exactly... he's done this EVERY time so far with the Senate, every Bill, giving ludicrous low balls to Dems or the House, to China or North Korea... and they always end up signing, NK indicating they're willing to talk, passing deals, signing bills. first you give them the shocker and it leaves them vulnerable to get grabbed by the pussy! (quite an apt analogy, actually, since this one is about Trudeau and NAFTA lol)
how many times are people going to take what he says at face value with shock, awe, and indignation, until they realize it's just a negotiating tactic -- OUTLINED RIGHT IN HIS BOOK
reminds me of that quote from the Social Network film, on finally understanding Trump: "That would be impressive, except if you had known what you were looking for you would have seen it on my dorm room window." IT'S RIGHT THERE ON HIS DORM ROOM BOOK lol
I called this, this morning, and ppl downvote me. and I did so after the Infrastructure bill lowball fed pmts negotiating, too, and before that as well, and yet again and again I'm right, and yet again Trump shows it's just a negotiating tactic lol.
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
So saying outrageous things, starting at absurd and working his way down, and flip-flopping daily with no understanding or continuity of what he is saying, is the depth of his negotiation skills? My high school weed dealer could do that, shit.
In reply to exactly... he's done this… by Laowei Gweilo
My high school weed dealer
Well there is your critical thinking problem.
In reply to So saying outrageous things,… by Give_me_liberty_or
All you Trumpianity Zealots have are unfunny non-argument ad hominem attacks.
In reply to My high school weed dealer … by Ghost of PartysOver
There can be no defending the Orange Idiot at this point, Pick an issue Immigration, DACA, Border Wall, H1Bs, Rule of Law (Prosecuting anything), he is a GIANT F-, and I am are recovering Trump supporter... At this point I only rate him slighly higher than Baby Bush as far as the worst..... after that its only Carter and then Barry, then he can be Number 1....
In reply to All you Trumpianity Zealots… by Give_me_liberty_or
He's number 1 at twitter . A first for a US president .
And we are talking Americans here,who are satisfied with tweets instead of actions.
And then ,there is the hypocrisy .But here all the ACTORS who played the American President's role ,all of them ,excelled in hypocrisy.
He is complaining about the fake news of Russia 's meddling in HIS presidential elections at the same time he tries to topple Mr. Assad ,the rightful leader of Syria ,by using the fake news of "chemical attacks "
And at the same time extending the sanctions against Russia for another year and having idiot bimbos ,like Heather Nauert saying "he does not answer Russian journalists' questions because they are Russian" and idiot bimbos like Nikki Binomo Haley . Those sanctions were given bc "Russia meddled into our election" . THIS IS THE OFFICIAL REASON. And the Donald just extended them . I think the Donald needs to decide : did Mr. Putin meddled or not ? You can not have it both ways.
In reply to There can be no defending… by gatorengineer
Your highschool weed dealer I would hazard a guess had more integrity.
In reply to My high school weed dealer … by Ghost of PartysOver
Exactly, but the "Must Feel Gooder's" , AKA Demtards, can not control their emotions and go straight to emotional meltdown mode. But never loose sight that Trump has a hard line somewhere in those negotiations and is willing to walk away after lowering the hammer.
In reply to exactly... he's done this… by Laowei Gweilo
The Donald can play the Stradivarius like no other. He has the media, politicians and world leaders dancing in the wind.
MAGA
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
.
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
.
In reply to "the art of the deal" by nidaar
There will be no tarrifs on Ring Tones
In reply to it appears the trump admin… by spastic_colon
too funny, many predicted exactly such action (or words). I would bet some form of tariff goes through, this is his back and forth game that apparently he loves to play
In reply to it appears the trump admin… by spastic_colon
Reminds me of a flock of turkeys.
More like guinea hens, one brainless bird decides to run a direction, the rest follow without fail, no rhyme, no reason.
In reply to Reminds me of a flock of… by DeathMerchant
Why do you suppose Trump is having a rally in PITTSBURGH of all places next week? He is not backing down on the tariffs.
They don't manufacture anything in Pittsboyg anymore but that won't stop the Orange Dotard from spouting his nonsense
In reply to Why do you suppose Trump is… by GlassHouse101
That's exactly why Trump is rallying in Pittsboyg...it's about votes and a slap at all those fat cats who would rather import cheap steel from overseas and let our steel manufacturing dry up putting people out of work. Same reason he rallied in West Virginia coal districts...to get the votes when Obama decided to kill the coal industry. Oh, how do you like that increase in your paycheck? Obama didn't do that. President Trump did.
In reply to They don't manufacture… by Juggernaut x2
"They don't manufacture anything in Pitts.........."
He can certainly remind them how they were once the greatest steel producer in the world and how "free trade and globalism" screwed them. I am sure thousands of Pittsburgers well remember the great jobs their fathers and grandfathers once had.
In reply to They don't manufacture… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah, but they need to get the Spoos up over the 50 day
In reply to Why do you suppose Trump is… by GlassHouse101
Most likely to declare the threat of Tariffs enough and that US steel is back, LOL.....
He pulled the exact same crap with Coal....
In reply to Why do you suppose Trump is… by GlassHouse101
So how long will they be able to move the market with bullshit until they run out of time and Trump rolls out the tariffs. Has to be good for a few months of manipulation higher.
"when the same bullshit happens every fucking day there’s no need to write, just cut and paste…”
- Kaiser Sousa -
Oh looky stocks are soaring. How many 100's of businesses is it again that are closing their doors in 2018? By the time all the sidewalks are all rolled up you won't have anywhere to spend it all. And as manufacturers go out of business Amazon won't have anything to ship.
There is no shortage of rubber dogshit...
Interesting question, whats in all of those Million plus square foot warehouses that are going up by the hundreds at a shot? Retail is obviously dead. I am talking about the warehouses that have no truck traffic going to them but dont have an available or for rent sign. Hundreds of there here in Eastern PA.
In reply to Oh looky stocks are soaring… by MusicIsYou
He will go ahead with the tariffs as soon as he finds himself a west coast judge who will block it. See how it works?
Here we go round the mulberry bush,
The mulberry bush,
The mulberry bush.
Here we go round the mulberry bush
On a cold and frosty morning.
Haha running in circles for no reason except just to do it. Dogs do that too, they'll just go in circles, and then lay down.
In reply to Here we go round the… by Give_me_liberty_or
But dogs cant play 5D chess.
In reply to Haha running in circles for… by MusicIsYou
It was going to turn and go green no matter what.
It's what stawks do, with a little from their friends.
Real trade deficit problem is not with commodities. Rather it is trade in manufactured consumer goods and sub-assemblies imported by US manufacturers which is essentially with China, Mexico and other Asian nations. However nothing will be done to remedy the situation since too many are making money, especially retailers, bankers and Wall St. Trade deficits will continue until US can no longer print dollars and the entire global trade model collapses. Trump's efforts are a feeble attempt that will be resisted by the establishment.
You know this coming when you see ZH headline like "Gartman: "We Shall Sell The S&P Short This Morning "
Oh looky Trump is open to Tariff changes. Weeee it's something NEW, up goes the markets weeeee.