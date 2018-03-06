Teenage ISIS Supporter Arrested After Utah School Backpack Bomb Fails To Detonate

A Utah Teenager who supports ISIS has been arrested after a backpack bomb failed to detonate at Pine View High School.
17-year-old Jack Whalen and his friends noticed a bag near a vending machine that was "smoking and sizzling." After administrators evacuated the school's 1,100 students, the bomb squad moved in and determined that it contained an explosive device which had the "potential to cause significant injury or death," according to police.
“I could smell a smoke smell and my friends actually saw it before I did,” said Jack Whalen, the teen who found the bag containing a "round, really fat" canister.
NEW: @sgcitypubsafety is charging the suspects "failed attempt to detonate a homemade explosive" inside Pine View High School yesterday with:— D.J. Bolerjack (@DJBolerjack) March 6, 2018
76-10-402: Manufacture, possession, sale, use or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction prohibited.
📸 --> Jack Whalen pic.twitter.com/gJQ5Q8OZ74
NEW: Student who found smoking bag with device in it also looked inside that bag & found "A box of matches, there was a canister in it..."— D.J. Bolerjack (@DJBolerjack) March 6, 2018
"That [canister]was round, really fat, and it had a little lid on it."
More details about this students find at 6. pic.twitter.com/GcmjCrtlas
The suspect is an ISIS-supporting male classmate enrolled in the Junior ROTC program - who admitted to another incident at a neighboring high school in which he replaced the American flag with the ISIS flag, along with graffiti saying "ISIS IS COMI--"
Invoved in the response were the St. George Police, the Washington County Bomb Squad, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies, a bomb-sniffing police dog named Jax and his handler, and the local FBI.
Upon a search of the suspect's home, Police found bombmaking materials and evidence of his support for the Islamic State.
“Based on our investigation we can confirm this was a failed attempt to detonate a homemade explosive at the school,” police said in a statement. “It was also determined that the male had been researching information and expressing interest in ISIS and promoting the organization.”
The suspect has been preliminarily charged with the manufacture, possession, sale, use or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, with more charges pending.
“There were several factors that came into play yesterday which led to a positive outcome,” police said in their statement. “We’d like to recognize and thank the students who notified faculty and the [school resource officer] of the suspicious backpack. Their immediate action played a large role in this incident ending with no injuries.”
Officer Lona Trombley of the St. George Police Department issued the following statement:
Total. Media. Blackout.
Obviously they need to put up signs saying, "Bomb Free Zone"
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
Bomb free?
"76-10-402: Manufacture, possession, sale, use or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction prohibited."
Let's make the school nuke free as well. They're going after him for WMDs?
In reply to Obviously they need to put… by USA USA
ha, i love it! send in the clowns, the circus is in town:
Invoved in the response were the St. George Police, the Washington County Bomb Squad, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies, a bomb-sniffing police dog named Jax and his handler, and the local FBI.
In reply to Bomb free?… by Gold Pedant
Prior incidents of ISIS support. Kids knew of his affiliation. Bomb making stuff at home. Hello, parents!!!!! Did anyone tell school staff? Any investigations? We switch back to the local donut shop where a full scale review is being conducted by law enforcement officials.
In reply to ha by stacking12321
American Gladio?
Why always the most innocent (school children, etc.) being attacked?
Think, people.
This consistent pattern really feels like a massive psychological operation.
In reply to Prior incidents of ISIS… by SoDamnMad
It sickens me to think that the minimum age to purchase bomb-backpacks is just 18 years old
In reply to Obviously they need to put… by USA USA
ROFL!
In reply to It sickens me to think that… by Ajas
And if they get a bump stock on one of those assault bombs I think I might just get triggered.
In reply to It sickens me to think that… by Ajas
Wait for the book: "I Was A Teenage ISIS Supporter"
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
Eff Bee Eye supplied Play-Doh?
In reply to Wait for the book: "I Was A… by silverer
Well, this seals it for me: we immediatly need to give moar authority and power to the government. Im scared. Someone let me know when it's safe to come out from under my bed to turn my guns in to be destroyed.
In reply to Eff Bee Eye supplied Play… by espirit
..it’s a shame the whacko kid did not have a gun to spark liberal Marxist outrage
In reply to Well, this seals it for me:… by greenskeeper carl
I am an infidel.
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
The bomb squad was obviously islamophobic.
In reply to I am an infidel. by FilthyHabits
WHAT WAS THE MOTHERFUCKERS NAME .... WE DONT CARE ABOUT THE NAME OF THE FUCKING DOG
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
What I love is how 10% of LEO press releases relate to the incident and 90% is self-congratulatory bullshit about what a fab job they and every cop in the nearest three counties did.
This is what I call the Oscarfication of LEO public pronouncements. It's just like watching an Oscar awardee trying to cram the name of everyone he's ever known into the acknowledgement.
Truth is, it was a IUED as it was probably built by a sub-moron who was too illiterate to understand The Anarchist Cookbook.
In reply to WHAT WAS THE MOTHERFUCKERS… by Disgruntled Goat
We’ve been very fortunate up till now in that most of these terrorists plots have been contrived by idiots.
I say most, not all.
Sooner or later a very intelligent person will go off the rails, like Kaczynski, and they will be very, very difficult to stop.
In reply to What I love is how 10% of… by Shift For Brains
you mean the fbi idiots who have been coconspirators in almost every "terror" attack in the usa since 9/11?
In reply to We’ve been very fortunate up… by divingengineer
The Anarchist Cookbook ... you mean the haphazard collection of chemical concoctions with no safety information, as likely to main the anarchist as their intended victim?
In reply to What I love is how 10% of… by Shift For Brains
Sure, that book. One that was invented before tutorials and every form of entertainment telling you how to do things, and prior to the internet.
Combined with the internet, that book is far more useful than you would think, although some of it is clearly trolling or stupid (if you have RDX, why would you need to reduce it to TNT?). But hey, with the internet, you can cross-reference the dumb stuff.
In reply to The Anarchist Cookbook … by tricorn teacup
All we know is that he self identified with "Chemical Ali".
In reply to WHAT WAS THE MOTHERFUCKERS… by Disgruntled Goat
Mohammed of course.
In reply to WHAT WAS THE MOTHERFUCKERS… by Disgruntled Goat
CNN didn't find a local "White Supremacist Leader"/Informant/Asset to say that the kid was also a member of his group?
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
Not yet, theyre too busy interviewing hookers in a Thai prison, looking for a possible Trump connection
In reply to CNN didn't find a local … by Normalcy Bias
Apparently they have to prove she's a hooker first....
In reply to Not yet, theyre too busy… by Disgruntled Goat
Correct. No gun was involved so it's not news.
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
holy shit there's nothing on this
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
Who makes this SHIT up ???
The Brothers Grimm ???
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
This is first i heard it. Must be a migrant.
In reply to Total. Media. Blackout. by ACP
Is his name Mohammed?
I think his name was Dick until he changed it to Harry Balled Wife Beater.
In reply to Is his name Mohammed? by joego1
Most likely a very troubled white American Ritalin kid that has been reported to the authorities over 3 dozen times.
In reply to Is his name Mohammed? by joego1
It would have been all over the mainstream news. They are fully ideologically captured.
In reply to Most likely a very troubled… by Donald J. Trump
May he be forever known as a nameless loser failed school bomber.
In reply to Is his name Mohammed? by joego1
Sven.
In reply to Is his name Mohammed? by joego1
Mountain Dew bomb?
Mitt Romney and Diane Feinstein will get right on that one. lol
You left out Trump. He's complicit which supports what I've been saying for years; There is not a people's champion waiting to save the People. Remember, the people saved themselves in 1776, not some government department or white knight.
In reply to Mountain Dew bomb? by Yen Cross
He's complicit? Apparently you don't pay much attention to the news?
So captain obvious, what's the alternative?
In reply to You left out Trump. He's… by Al Gophilia
You fail the Reading for Understanding class in Junior High? 1776 ring any bells? Lexington Green hold any parallels? Fuck me with a nailed board, do I have to spell out everything without being so obvious?!
How is he complicit?
Trump: "Take the guns first, we'll worry about Due Process later." Almost verbatim. Did you fail in Listening Skills 101 as well?
In reply to He's complicit? … by Yen Cross
The democrats will now try to out law backpacks.
Full Semi-automatic assault backpacks with high capacity clips for sure.
In reply to The democrats will now try… by migra
No, he's probably a Muslim, which is why nobody will ever hear another word about it. They don't want hysterical parents looking askance at every Muslim kid going to school with their children. They certainly don't want people wondering about these kids being radicalized and becoming terrorists and suicide bombers in the very bosom of their local high school - a distinct possibility, in my opinion.
In reply to The democrats will now try… by migra
As God has foretold: "The geek shall inherit the earth."
Re "The geek shall inherit the earth."
The God of those ancient Palestinians (the real Israelites) was a communist?
In reply to As God has foretold: "The… by silverer
The government supports ISIS. Can they put them away too while they're at it?
100% true.
In reply to The government supports ISIS… by kikrlbs
Democraps: Backpack Control Now !
Religion of Peace again. Wonder if clock-boy gave him the instructions?
Not sure I get the connection.