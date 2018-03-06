Teenage ISIS Supporter Arrested After Utah School Backpack Bomb Fails To Detonate

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/06/2018 - 23:32

A Utah Teenager who supports ISIS has been arrested after a backpack bomb failed to detonate at Pine View High School.

17-year-old Jack Whalen and his friends noticed a bag near a vending machine that was "smoking and sizzling." After administrators evacuated the school's 1,100 students, the bomb squad moved in and determined that it contained an explosive device which had the "potential to cause significant injury or death," according to police. 

Student Jack Whalen and friends discovered the bomb

“I could smell a smoke smell and my friends actually saw it before I did,” said Jack Whalen, the teen who found the bag containing a "round, really fat" canister. 

Evacuated students wait outside

The suspect is an ISIS-supporting male classmate enrolled in the Junior ROTC program - who admitted to another incident at a neighboring high school in which he replaced the American flag with the ISIS flag, along with graffiti saying "ISIS IS COMI--"

Invoved in the response were the St. George Police, the Washington County Bomb Squad, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies, a bomb-sniffing police dog named Jax and his handler, and the local FBI.

Upon a search of the suspect's home, Police found bombmaking materials and evidence of his support for the Islamic State.

Based on our investigation we can confirm this was a failed attempt to detonate a homemade explosive at the school,” police said in a statement. “It was also determined that the male had been researching information and expressing interest in ISIS and promoting the organization.

The suspect has been preliminarily charged with the manufacture, possession, sale, use or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, with more charges pending. 

“There were several factors that came into play yesterday which led to a positive outcome,” police said in their statement. “We’d like to recognize and thank the students who notified faculty and the [school resource officer] of the suspicious backpack. Their immediate action played a large role in this incident ending with no injuries.

Officer Lona Trombley of the St. George Police Department issued the following statement:

There were several factors that came into play yesterday which led to a positive outcome. First, we’d like to recognize and thank the students who notified faculty and the SRO of the suspicious backpack. Their immediate action played a large role in this incident ending with no injuries.
Second, the School Resource Officer program which allowed an officer to immediately be on scene to access and address the situation appropriately. He was then able to call inappropriate teams, such as; the Washington County Bomb Squad and Jax, the bomb-detecting K-9 from Dixie Regional Medical Center, to identify and disarm the explosive device. We’d also like to say thank you to the Bomb Squad and to Jax and his handler for responding to the call out.
Third, the Washington County School District, who have implemented drills to practice for incidents such as this, which led to a quick and seamless evacuation of the school.
Finally, we’d like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who responded to assist with everything from the investigation itself to barricading roads.

Tags
Education
Biotechnology & Medical Research - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
SoDamnMad stacking12321 Wed, 03/07/2018 - 00:51 Permalink

Prior incidents of ISIS support. Kids knew of his affiliation. Bomb making stuff at home. Hello, parents!!!!! Did anyone tell school staff? Any investigations? We switch back to the local donut shop where a full scale review is being conducted by law enforcement officials.  

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Shift For Brains Disgruntled Goat Wed, 03/07/2018 - 00:28 Permalink

What I love is how 10% of LEO press releases relate to the incident and 90% is self-congratulatory bullshit about what a fab job they and every cop in the nearest three counties did.

This is what I call the Oscarfication of LEO public pronouncements. It's just like watching an Oscar awardee trying to cram the name of everyone he's ever known into the acknowledgement.

Truth is, it was a IUED as it was probably built by a sub-moron who was too illiterate to understand The Anarchist Cookbook.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
WOAR tricorn teacup Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:00 Permalink

Sure, that book. One that was invented before tutorials and every form of entertainment telling you how to do things, and prior to the internet.

Combined with the internet, that book is far more useful than you would think, although some of it is clearly trolling or stupid (if you have RDX, why would you need to reduce it to TNT?). But hey, with the internet, you can cross-reference the dumb stuff.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Al Gophilia Yen Cross Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:17 Permalink

You fail the Reading for Understanding class in Junior High? 1776 ring any bells? Lexington Green hold any parallels? Fuck me with a nailed board, do I have to spell out everything without being so obvious?!

How is he complicit?

Trump: "Take the guns first, we'll worry about Due Process later." Almost verbatim. Did you fail in Listening Skills 101 as well?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Things that go bump migra Wed, 03/07/2018 - 01:19 Permalink

No, he's probably a Muslim, which is why nobody will ever hear another word about it. They don't want hysterical parents looking askance at every Muslim kid going to school with their children. They certainly don't want people wondering about these kids being radicalized and becoming terrorists and suicide bombers in the very bosom of their local high school - a distinct possibility, in my opinion.  