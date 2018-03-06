US Marshals Service To Sell Nearly $25 Mln Worth Of Seized Bitcoin At Auction

Authored by Aaron Wood via CoinTelegraph.com,
The US Marshals Service has announced that it will be auctioning off approximately 2,170 Bitcoins seized in the course of various federal criminal, civil, and administrative cases, a press release stated March 5.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
The auction will take place on March 19, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.
Bidders who wish to participate must fulfill the registration requirements by noon EDT March 14, complete with a $200,000 deposit.
The bitcoins will be offered in 14 different blocks: two blocks of 500 BTC, 11 blocks of 100 BTC, and one block of approximately 70 BTC. Winning bidders will be notified privately the same day as the auction.
The range of cases from which the bitcoins were seized is listed in an official notice posted on the US Marshals Service website. Among the cases listed is that of Shaun Bridges, the Secret Service agent who was convicted of stealing $800,000 in bitcoins in 2015.
The US Marshals Service has previously auctioned sums of Bitcoin seized in the course of civil and criminal proceedings. On Jan. 22, 2018, the agency sold 3,813 BTC, a sum that was worth over $40 mln by that day’s exchange prices.
Previous to this year, the last US Marshals auction of seized Bitcoin was in August, 2016 where 2,700 BTC were sold off. Estimated market value at the time was nearly $1.6 mln.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, government auctions of seized crypto assets have been held worldwide; in Ukraine, South Korea, as well as Australia.
As we noted earlier, there has been some chatter that this auction's supply is responsible for some of the weakness in crypto today.
So the government needs to launder their bitcoin?
*their STOLEN Bitcoin
In reply to So the government needs to… by Blue Steel 309
I'm just wondering how the government seizes a Bitcoin. Do they waterboard him until he tells them where they are and what his keys or wallet password are?
In reply to *their STOLEN Bitcoin by Bud Dry
I think Max Keiser keeps his in a memory stick in his anus.
He said something like that. Or maybe he was just speaking in general.
In reply to I'm just wondering how the… by IH8OBAMA
Why don't they auction off $25 million dollars cash when they get their hands on it? I mean, doesn't seized cash somehow find its way into government coffers? Why don't they just keep and spend the seized Bitcoins for roads or something useful?
In reply to I think Max Keiser keeps his… by Hillarys Server
Dear US Marshalls Service.....
Edgey...
In reply to Why don't they auction off … by J S Bach
I am a little confused by the picture.
If they are selling Bitcoins.............
why is there a picture of a BIG bag of GOLD coins ?????
In reply to com by Sir Edge
Cash can be deposited and it would retain it's "value" long enough to be spent on a basis more or less equal to when it was deposited assuming it does not sit idle for years.
Spending Bitcoin is difficult enough but the "value" can fluctuate wildly if it is idle for more than a few minutes.
Probably not tooo many roadbuilders accepting payment in crypto currencies. (my guess would be ....zero)
In reply to Why don't they auction off … by J S Bach
I knew a guy that had a pot growing operation in his house. When he was found dead in the house. The police busted up all the equipment and lighting. Cut the plants and took them. There were numerous empty roll containers that I'm sure hid cash. Never a mention of cash being found. The family was left with cleaning the whole mess.
In reply to Why don't they auction off … by J S Bach
If Nazis take over America I wonder if George Soros will go door to door and wedge USB memory sticks out of Jews' anuses.
Old habits die hard.
"Someone had to do it. If I didn't do it someone else vould stick their fingers up your butt."
In reply to I think Max Keiser keeps his… by Hillarys Server
Butt out of my crypto business
In reply to If Nazis take over America I… by Hillarys Server
IH8OBAMA's question should scare the shit out of anyone with Bitcoin or others on a computer.
In reply to I'm just wondering how the… by IH8OBAMA
Bud Dry - why? Could they not torture one until they give up locations of gold/silver or any other assets. If government devolves to that point, we got bigger problems than wondering what is better between PMs and crypto
In reply to ^This question right here… by Bud Dry
I'm obviously not a Bitcoin guy, but assuming they "seized" a paper copy of the key...how does the buyer know it's a good key? I'm sorry, but anyone who buys Bitcoin (or any other crypto) secondhand from a Government Agency is a dumb-ass.
In reply to I'm just wondering how the… by IH8OBAMA
If you can afford the $200K deposit you can pobably afford to check what you are buying.
In reply to I'm obviously not a Bitcoin… by you_are_cleared_hot
Just had an epiphany...if Bitcoin/all other cryptos are anonymous by nature, WHY would the Govt even bother with auctioning off the Bitcoin in the first place?? why not just keep the keys/cash it in??...this whole auction doesn't smell right to me.
In reply to I'm just wondering how the… by IH8OBAMA
You are 100% correct! All that baloney about bitcoin being non-traceable, etc is just bullshit! Anyone that pays for an electronic "coin" is literally grasping at straws.
In reply to I'm just wondering how the… by IH8OBAMA
The government cares about one thing and one thing only. Squeezing every last drop out of you. This is a trend that is going to continue.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/03/licking-their-lips-irs-g…
In reply to So the government needs to… by Blue Steel 309
The winning bids will all be USMS, FBI and CIA people.
In reply to So the government needs to… by Blue Steel 309
Yeah, I read about it, because I go to CryptoNews.
The far bigger story, is that the scumbag leadership at Coinbase has caved to Banksters, and declined to list Monero/XMR on its trade site.
Because we know that BTC, LTC and ETH can now be traced and conveyed to the IRS, but...
XMR is immune to tracking, and we therefore cannot have that immunity.
In reply to So the government needs to… by Blue Steel 309
" So the government needs to launder their bitcoin? "
This is only the beginning. Tmosley used to scream about how important it was for people to understand the S-curve, which he claimed was critical for the continued rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Which S-curve was he talking about? Was it the one for the value of bitcoin seizures over time for tax evasion and other things deemed bad by TPTB?
In reply to So the government needs to… by Blue Steel 309
...and don't forget your local friendly IRS agents will be there as well to take down your information. Who in their right minds would ever bid on this auction???
"Who in their right minds would ever bid on this auction??? "
Someone with no pre-existing wallet or pre-existing Bitcoin history could put in a low bid with little risk, intending to sell quickly and fully report profits. That said, I doubt a bid significantly below market would take this.
In reply to ...and don't forget your… by you_are_cleared_hot
Hypocrisy at it's finest lol
God what would we do without them
no worries...
(Got Physical Gold/Silver?????)
Just don't ask what these BTC were being used for before you put a bid on them
(the answer is cheese pizza)
Can I wear my Guy Fawkes mask at the auction?
All the Fags lined up to buy?
Coin-tel-pro.
So, now we know why Bitcoin isn't already illegal.
Worthless I tell ya just worthless. /s
Among the cases listed is that of Shaun Bridges, the Secret Service agent who was convicted of stealing $800,000 in bitcoins in 2015.
And I'm sure everything was done to reunite the rightful owners with their property first. (eyes rolling)
I think that had to do with the silk road and confiscation by the govt and then taken by the dude. Not sure though.
In reply to Among the cases listed is… by Rum Runner
I guess that is one disadvantage for BTC. It can't be lost in a boating accident.
One thing so many don't seem to understand is what government, banks and the old money hate about crypto. Wealth has always provided one thing that the common man didn't have - financial mobility.
At anytime, the really wealthy can jump on their own private plane, go anywhere in the world and pick up where they left off, living wealthy as if nothing ever happened. They not only have hard assets but they have enough liquid wealth that can easily transfer, they have no borders.
Crypto provides that financial mobility for the less wealthy person. Today, a person with only a few million can shift it all to crypto, hop on a plane and skip town for good and have that money waiting for him wherever he may go (if he is smart to a place that won't extradite him). It isn't tied down like real estate or difficult to move large amounts like gold. Even large amounts of cash can be a problem.
In reply to I guess that is one… by wmbz
Yeah maybe. and there are getting to be other games in town. The banks will never sit idly by and let BTC take over. I have no borders to contend with when I transfer. Happens reasonably fast. Ever load a poker account in 30 seconds when it is in the caymans or the Philippines??. I have. Instantaneous, presto, zippy, DONE.
https://www.swift.com/our-solutions/global-financial-messaging/payments… .
take a gander if you believe the banks are going to let BTC be the only zippy presto game in town.
In reply to wmbz Tue, 03/06/2018 … by sessinpo
Wait. What?
when does the pixie dust get sold? All those fairies need their bail money
Undoubtedly, the first of many such "auctions" to come....LOL
i wouldn't buy a bag of rat snot off the usa marshals
LOL!
But if you are looking for a bag of rat snot, I know this guy...
In reply to i wouldn't buy a bag of rat… by buzzsaw99
I would rather buy a drug seizure Mercedes S500 at DEA auction
In reply to i wouldn't buy a bag of rat… by buzzsaw99
The gooberment got first pick at the spoils anyways.
In reply to i wouldn't buy a bag of rat… by buzzsaw99
I bid 3 quatloos.
not into cryptos but I am looking for a source for quatloos......
In reply to I bid 3 quatloos. by cheech_wizard
In order to seize them they had to seize the private keys too, didn't they?
I wouldn't buy a Bitcoin where the password key thing was passed from person to person.
Or maybe I don't know how the password thing works.
wow ur so correct. or maybe that stuff about the safety of the block chain and cryptos are crap. anonymity sure is crap re: cryptos. it used to be a major selling point for the idiots that believed anything on the net is anonymous. They busted the TOR encryption five years ago. or so. Its a walk across the street from the marshalls to the nsa. maybe that backdoor stuff is true.
In reply to In order to seize them they… by Hillarys Server