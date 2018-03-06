US Marshals Service To Sell Nearly $25 Mln Worth Of Seized Bitcoin At Auction

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 15:15

Authored by Aaron Wood via CoinTelegraph.com,

The US Marshals Service has announced that it will be auctioning off approximately 2,170 Bitcoins seized in the course of various federal criminal, civil, and administrative cases, a press release stated March 5.

The auction will take place on March 19, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.

Bidders who wish to participate must fulfill the registration requirements by noon EDT March 14, complete with a $200,000 deposit.

The bitcoins will be offered in 14 different blocks: two blocks of 500 BTC, 11 blocks of 100 BTC, and one block of approximately 70 BTC. Winning bidders will be notified privately the same day as the auction.

The range of cases from which the bitcoins were seized is listed in an official notice posted on the US Marshals Service website. Among the cases listed is that of Shaun Bridges, the Secret Service agent who was convicted of stealing $800,000 in bitcoins in 2015.

The US Marshals Service has previously auctioned sums of Bitcoin seized in the course of civil and criminal proceedings. On Jan. 22, 2018, the agency sold 3,813 BTC, a sum that was worth over $40 mln by that day’s exchange prices.

Previous to this year, the last US Marshals auction of seized Bitcoin was in August, 2016 where 2,700 BTC were sold off. Estimated market value at the time was nearly $1.6 mln.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, government auctions of seized crypto assets have been held worldwide; in Ukraine, South Korea, as well as Australia.

As we noted earlier, there has been some chatter that this auction's supply is responsible for some of the weakness in crypto today.

Cash can be deposited and it would retain it's "value" long enough to be spent on a basis more or less equal to when it was deposited assuming it does not sit idle for years.

Spending Bitcoin is difficult enough but the "value" can fluctuate wildly if it is idle for more than a few minutes.

Probably not tooo many roadbuilders accepting payment in crypto currencies. (my guess would be ....zero)

I knew a guy that had a pot growing operation in his house. When he was found dead in the house. The police busted up all the equipment and lighting. Cut the plants and took them. There were numerous empty roll containers that I'm sure hid cash. Never a mention of cash being found. The family was left with cleaning the whole mess.

I'm obviously not a Bitcoin guy, but assuming they "seized" a paper copy of the key...how does the buyer know it's a good key? I'm sorry, but anyone who buys Bitcoin (or any other crypto) secondhand from a Government Agency is a dumb-ass.

lol.

You would take possession of it by having them transfer it to your own bitcoin address. And while you would think it is an up and up transaction since you are getting it from the feds, I wouldn't buy any personally as now they know you have it. Whereas, I know they know I have some stuff. They may also not know I have other stuff.

Just had an epiphany...if Bitcoin/all other cryptos are anonymous by nature, WHY would the Govt even bother with auctioning off the Bitcoin in the first place?? why not just keep the keys/cash it in??...this whole auction doesn't smell right to me.

Stay seated. Because the bitcoin has already been documented in court records and they are using it as PR as in bitcoin is used for criminal activity so it needs to be regulated.

" So the government needs to launder their bitcoin? "

This is only the beginning.  Tmosley used to scream about how important it was for people to understand the S-curve, which he claimed was critical for the continued rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.  Which S-curve was he talking about?  Was it the one for the value of bitcoin seizures over time for tax evasion and other things deemed bad by TPTB?

I guess that is one disadvantage for BTC. It can't be lost in a boating accident.

When you get a little more educated, you realize that some people that are good at trading accumulate btc through exchanges overseas that doesn't require fiat and no kyc. Then that btc can easily be washed or converted to something like monero, etc, and sent to a new address that no one knows about except you and you don't need to expose anything about it until you need it. Like perhaps when you are an ex pat. Then you don't need to worry about a boating accident (like you do with your PMs.)

One thing so many don't seem to understand is what government, banks and the old money hate about crypto. Wealth has always provided one thing that the common man didn't have - financial mobility.

At anytime, the really wealthy can jump on their own private plane, go anywhere in the world and pick up where they left off, living wealthy as if nothing ever happened. They not only have hard assets but they have  enough liquid wealth that can easily transfer, they have no borders.

Crypto provides that financial mobility for the less wealthy person. Today, a person with only a few million can shift it all to crypto, hop on a plane and skip town for good and have that money waiting for him wherever he may go (if he is smart to a place that won't extradite him). It isn't tied down like real estate or difficult to move large amounts like gold. Even large amounts of cash can be a problem.

Yeah maybe. and there are getting to be other games in town. The banks will never sit idly by and let BTC take over. I have no borders to contend with when I transfer. Happens reasonably fast. Ever load a poker account in 30 seconds when it is in the caymans or the Philippines??. I have. Instantaneous, presto, zippy, DONE. 

 https://www.swift.com/our-solutions/global-financial-messaging/payments… .

 

take a gander if you believe the banks are going to let BTC be the only zippy presto game in town.

I guess that is one disadvantage for BTC. It can't be lost in a boating accident.

One thing the really wealthy,  the elite, have had over the common man is financial mobility. It is easy for them to hop on a private plan and go anywhere and pick up right where they left off as if nothing happened because they liquid wealth as well has wealth in hard assets.

Crypto opens the door for the common man to enjoy some of that financial mobility without having to worry about needing to have a boating accident in the first place.

In order to seize them they had to seize the private keys too, didn't they?

I wouldn't buy a Bitcoin where the password key thing was passed from person to person.

Or maybe I don't know how the password thing works.

wow ur so correct. or maybe that stuff about the safety of the block chain and cryptos are crap. anonymity sure is crap re: cryptos. it used to be a major selling point for the idiots that believed anything on the net is anonymous. They busted the TOR encryption five years ago. or so. Its a walk across the street from the marshalls to the nsa. maybe that backdoor stuff is true.