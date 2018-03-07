After Record Debt-Fuelled Splurge, US Credit Card Usage Post Sharp Slowdown

After a massive surge in consumer credit in the last three months of 2017, when October thru December saw a massive increase in revolving and non-revolving credit, amounting to a total $73 billion, the Fed reported that 2018 started off with a whimper, with a modest $701 million increase in credit card debt, coupled with a $13.2 billion increase in non-revolving, or auto and student loan, credit in the first month of the year.
Revolving credit was the clear outlier, with the monthly increase of $0.7BN far below December's $6.1BN and last January's $934 million, and the smallest increase since February 2015 (excluding the December 2015 series revision). Still, the increase pushed the latest revolving credit total to $1.0298 trillion, a new all time high.
Meanwhile, non-revolving credit, which with the exception of one definition change month, has not gone down since 2011, also hit a new all time high of $2.825 trillion, following the latest monthly increase of $13.2 billion, fractionally higher than last month's downward revised $13.1 billion.
What about its components? Well, with everything else going for record highs, we doubt it will be a surprise to anyone that both student debt and auto loans hit a new all time high in the quarter ending December 2017, with $1.491 trillion for the former, and $1.12 trillion for the latter (the next monthly update will take place in two months, when the Q1 data is released).
The sharp slowdown in consumer credit growth may be the latest red flag for the US economy, which as a reminder ended 2017 with a record surge in credit-funded spending; and now that credit card companies demand payment, US consumers - whose personal saving rate is already near record lows - appear to have retrenched, and have substantially slowed down their credit card usage, which for an economy in which 70% of GDP is consumer spending suggests more negative surprises for Q1 GDP.
The biggest bubble is government debt not consumer:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-how-us-debt-has-changed/
Money is free.
NIRP is alive and well and deeeeeeep.
Maybe people have finally had enough extruded red plastic shit delivered from Chinese container ships. Slow down your spending, starve the machine.
Looks like everyone enjoyed their Christmas.
We did around here but we used cash. I warned my kids if they used credit for gifts I would beat them bloody. They didn't so I didn't.
If we go back to living in a cash world several things happen: We avoid debt and we protect our privacy.
Cash means freedom!
cash is debt
NWO wants to ban cash.
It's just too cold to go shopping.
Credit card was the 2nd worst invention of the 20th century, right behind nukes.
pet rock #3? Baconaise #4?
Trump should arrest the central bankers for treason.
Every day, I feel bad riding my 10 years old Civic.
Dont be...let the idiots who want to impress those they will never meet or care about make that monthly payment with interest.
do like the mexicans and spruce it up with some wheel spinnies
I love driving my almost 10 years old Corolla. Best car I ever owned and don't have to make a dime in loan payments too.
Come on man, one article says CC and debt up is bad then next one says down is bad. Make up your freaking mind man.
I seems to me like the old mood really is starting to fall apart now. We all knew this couldn't last forever and it won't.
.... said my ex-wife *sob*
I know a few people I just spoke with in the last month with 700 + scores and every CC maxed out and can not get another $1 of credit. They are getting very worried and I didn't have much good advice for them. Other than than just walkway from those made up from air balances and never look at them again.
Usage of Credit Cards is down because everbody is maxed out pretty simple to understand the economics if you look at the overall debt balance at record highs
Women start shopping for Cmas in October. everyone clams up in January because they know all the Christmas Bills are coming, been like this forever the trend just keeps getting worse.