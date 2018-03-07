Amazon Admits Alexa Is Creepily Laughing At People

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:25

While there are plenty of stories of artificial intelligence gone wrong, it seems many recent new owners of Amazon's Alexa devices have been rudely woken by "bone-chillingly creepy" laughing from their AI friend.

As The Daily Mail reports, some users say their Alexa-enabled gadgets start laughing totally unprompted.

One user reportedly tried to turn the lights off in their home but Alexa repeatedly turned the lights back on, eventually uttering an 'evil laugh,' according to BuzzFeed.

Another Echo Dot owner said they told Alexa to turn off their alarm in the morning and she responded by letting out a 'witch-like' laugh.

Alexa is programmed in many voice-activated devices with a preset laugh, which can be prompted by asking: 'Alexa, how do you laugh?'

But so far, it's unclear why Alexa is laughing even when users don't ask her to.


As if that wasn't bizarre enough, Amazon also has a 'Laugh Box' skill, which lets users play different types of laughter, such as a 'baby laugh' or a 'sinister laugh.'

While initially just thought to be an internet joke, The Verge reports that Amazon has now responded to the creepiness in a statement to The Verge, saying, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”

As The Verge's Shannon Liu concludes, many have related the laughter back to a moment in 2001: A Space Odyssey when HAL 9000 turns evil and says, “I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” Maybe it’s a sign that having smart devices in our homes is another step toward a creepy, dystopian future where robot overlords rule. When does that Terminator sequel come out again?

So far 'Russian hackers' have not been blamed for this "creepy" laughter... though we suspect it will not be long.

Comments

DillyDilly Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

ALEXA ~ Creepily laugh at me so I can pound you with this 16 lb sledgehammer & get a good laugh 4 myself before I head out to ALDI's to buy my groceries.

BandGap Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

My son bought a Kinect for his Xbox years ago and on a visit home tried to bring it inside (saw it when we were unloading the car). He wasn't happy when I told him no way that was coming in, it has a visual sensor to detect your playing the game (baseball, for instance). I told him he was being recorded every time he stepped to the plate. Now later we learn that it isn't necessarily off when it is turned off.

That was 6 years ago, you can bet the electronics are even more sensitive.

Fuck that shit.

DillyDilly BandGap Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

I'm still working with 2007 model computers (with AMD processors), that have always had a double layer of painting tape over the cameras... Every morning, I dutifully click thru a few links to whatever the royal family & Kardashians are doing (not that I give a shit), but just to throw the dogs off...

 

Last Sunday ~ on purpose... I tuned into the Oscars telecast at the start (just for a few minutes), so I could purposefully SHUT the MFing thing off and switch to re-runs of 'The Life & Times of Grizzly Adams'

 

I have this TV that doesn't do anything, so, sometimes, I leave it on all night tuned to the LOGO channel, and other times, tune it in all night to The Military Channel, the 720 club, & Ancient Aliens (just 4 yuks).

waspwench BandGap Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

People need to understand that modern electronic gadgets - including toys - are not their friends.   These are surveillance tools.   If you really need any of them put them inside a Faraday cage except when in use and be careful where you place them.    They contain cameras and listening devices and when they are turned off, they are not always off.

abgary1 Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

The tech giants are in the business of data collection and social engineering.

Get off of your mobile devises and the internet and use cash instead of debit and credit cards.

Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked.

The documentary of Ed Snowden, Citizen Four, explains how the national security agencies use data from the Internet, Tech companies, Telecoms and the banks to track innocent people.

The loss of our privacy means the loss of our freedom.

Do not give away our freedom for the sake of convenience!

Without freedom we have nothing.

GoinFawr DillyDilly Wed, 03/07/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

"...as we speak trying to smell your farts through the cardboard."

"we"? Speak for yourself..why are you trying to smell arkel's farts, anyway?  That's gross.

A family member got the guegul one as a gift, I didn't know it was in their place or I would have asked them to put it in another room before I arrived.

I said to it,

"gewgull sux", and it replied,

"I am sorry you feel that way, what can I do to..." blah blah blah.

THe family member and their spouse looked at me as if I had insulted their first born, so I apologized (they cooked me an awesome meal); told them I was sorry I insulted their computer thingy, but suggested that next time they ought to warn me if I am going to be under surveillance when I come over.

 

Antifaschistische JibjeResearch Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

I'm waiting for a good movie writer/director to create a film about how perverts are hacking into the auto/Roomba like vacuum cleaners that go around the house video's everyone.  Then, the teenage girl in the house wonders why this dude at school is making the seemingly random but eerily appropriately timed comments to her about her brother, her parents, the pet, etc...while he collects a library of her videos, and sleeps under her bed at night...as the Roomba awakens since it has hidden motion detector built in along with it's video cameras.