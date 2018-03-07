Amazon Admits Alexa Is Creepily Laughing At People

While there are plenty of stories of artificial intelligence gone wrong, it seems many recent new owners of Amazon's Alexa devices have been rudely woken by "bone-chillingly creepy" laughing from their AI friend.
As The Daily Mail reports, some users say their Alexa-enabled gadgets start laughing totally unprompted.
So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018
One user reportedly tried to turn the lights off in their home but Alexa repeatedly turned the lights back on, eventually uttering an 'evil laugh,' according to BuzzFeed.
Another Echo Dot owner said they told Alexa to turn off their alarm in the morning and she responded by letting out a 'witch-like' laugh.
Alexa is programmed in many voice-activated devices with a preset laugh, which can be prompted by asking: 'Alexa, how do you laugh?'
But so far, it's unclear why Alexa is laughing even when users don't ask her to.
As if that wasn't bizarre enough, Amazon also has a 'Laugh Box' skill, which lets users play different types of laughter, such as a 'baby laugh' or a 'sinister laugh.'
While initially just thought to be an internet joke, The Verge reports that Amazon has now responded to the creepiness in a statement to The Verge, saying, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”
As The Verge's Shannon Liu concludes, many have related the laughter back to a moment in 2001: A Space Odyssey when HAL 9000 turns evil and says, “I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” Maybe it’s a sign that having smart devices in our homes is another step toward a creepy, dystopian future where robot overlords rule. When does that Terminator sequel come out again?
* * *
So far 'Russian hackers' have not been blamed for this "creepy" laughter... though we suspect it will not be long.
ALEXA ~ Creepily laugh at me so I can pound you with this 16 lb sledgehammer & get a good laugh 4 myself before I head out to ALDI's to buy my groceries.
I admit it. I hacked in to Alexa and gave her the evil laugh.
BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!!
Those of us with the capacity to think beyond "That's cool, I want one" realize that it is not cool and don't want one.
Russian hackers did it!!!
I creepily laugh at those who lack our thinking capacity.
Wasn't that the Shrillary laugh?
Alexa can go fuck itself
It's probably some programmer working for the company that makes them having a little fun. My dad (auto mechanic) told me about stuff they found in cars that had been put there by the assembly line workers. One was a pop bottle inside the door, with a note asking "how long did it take you to find this?
Why I buy Hondas!
I think it is quite suiting to have those who willfully have their own homes bugged by mega-mammoth corporations to have said bugs eerily laugh at you at random times. You deserve all of that and the loss of all privacy too. Idiots.
Yes. That is a Hillary Clinton laugh intentionally programmed in there. Feature, not bug. Who buys this shit?
My son bought a Kinect for his Xbox years ago and on a visit home tried to bring it inside (saw it when we were unloading the car). He wasn't happy when I told him no way that was coming in, it has a visual sensor to detect your playing the game (baseball, for instance). I told him he was being recorded every time he stepped to the plate. Now later we learn that it isn't necessarily off when it is turned off.
That was 6 years ago, you can bet the electronics are even more sensitive.
Fuck that shit.
I'm still working with 2007 model computers (with AMD processors), that have always had a double layer of painting tape over the cameras... Every morning, I dutifully click thru a few links to whatever the royal family & Kardashians are doing (not that I give a shit), but just to throw the dogs off...
Last Sunday ~ on purpose... I tuned into the Oscars telecast at the start (just for a few minutes), so I could purposefully SHUT the MFing thing off and switch to re-runs of 'The Life & Times of Grizzly Adams'
I have this TV that doesn't do anything, so, sometimes, I leave it on all night tuned to the LOGO channel, and other times, tune it in all night to The Military Channel, the 720 club, & Ancient Aliens (just 4 yuks).
#metoo
Except for the 720 club.... that's just icky
It's all icky... 720 Club, or Ru Pauls Drag Race are about as creepy as the goddamned ALEXA in my book.
People need to understand that modern electronic gadgets - including toys - are not their friends. These are surveillance tools. If you really need any of them put them inside a Faraday cage except when in use and be careful where you place them. They contain cameras and listening devices and when they are turned off, they are not always off.
The tech giants are in the business of data collection and social engineering.
Get off of your mobile devises and the internet and use cash instead of debit and credit cards.
Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked.
The documentary of Ed Snowden, Citizen Four, explains how the national security agencies use data from the Internet, Tech companies, Telecoms and the banks to track innocent people.
The loss of our privacy means the loss of our freedom.
Do not give away our freedom for the sake of convenience!
Without freedom we have nothing.
D A D
distrust ALL digital
Exactly. The clowns who bought one of these deserve what they get. If you are so lazy you have to talk to electronics, I think it serves them right that the electronics just laugh at the ignorance.
Any fool who allows one of these things into their home deserves what they get.
People who are hive minded enough to buy an item like Alexa deserve what they get, same with smart phone users, fitbits and the lot of it. Wake the f up people.
lolz ahahah ahahahahah
I still don't know why anyone has these things in their house. I received one as a gift and it's still in the box...
It's in there CANKLING away as we speak trying to smell your farts through the cardboard.
"...as we speak trying to smell your farts through the cardboard."
"we"? Speak for yourself..why are you trying to smell arkel's farts, anyway? That's gross.
A family member got the guegul one as a gift, I didn't know it was in their place or I would have asked them to put it in another room before I arrived.
I said to it,
"gewgull sux", and it replied,
"I am sorry you feel that way, what can I do to..." blah blah blah.
THe family member and their spouse looked at me as if I had insulted their first born, so I apologized (they cooked me an awesome meal); told them I was sorry I insulted their computer thingy, but suggested that next time they ought to warn me if I am going to be under surveillance when I come over.
get rid of it quick! hold it under water for 10 minutes, then drive a silver stake through the box, then bury it at least a mile away from your house at the new moon.
Regift to someone you hate.
Check out the return policy
How many ounces of silver can you buy for the price of an evil witch living in your kitchen? "Hillary cackle" is rumored to be one of the options but I can't swear to it.
Reminds me of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers".
The already converted people bringing pods into the homes of friends.
Truckloads of Alexas.
Still want a self driving vehicle?
But are you sure it is not activated. :)))))
I always ask if there is an Alexa in the house when visiting relatives.
Then I shoot it.
Yes, that's a good move :)
Those things are recorders ..lolz
I'm waiting for a good movie writer/director to create a film about how perverts are hacking into the auto/Roomba like vacuum cleaners that go around the house video's everyone. Then, the teenage girl in the house wonders why this dude at school is making the seemingly random but eerily appropriately timed comments to her about her brother, her parents, the pet, etc...while he collects a library of her videos, and sleeps under her bed at night...as the Roomba awakens since it has hidden motion detector built in along with it's video cameras.
Check out Sleep Tight. It is a Spanish movie.
Wasn't too long ago that foreign entities hacked security cameras.
ahahah ahahahahaha.... funny shit man....
Alexa knows something you don't know.
“Why does a hearse horse snicker, hauling a lawyer away?”
― Carl Sandburg
The machines are made in the image of their masters - which doesn't bode well for either us, or the masters.
We are too smart for our own good lolz ahhahahha
Not a chance I would put that crap in my house. It's been enough I have a Android phone and tablet
Why anyone would have one of these wire taps in their house is beyond me? Yes I have a phone
What kind of a fucking retard brings one of these things into their house?
Mostly lactating soy boys
"Cuck" replaced by "soy boy".
"What kind of a fucking retard brings one of these things into their house? "
The common American house retard. Known habitats urban areas, liberal sanctuary cities and upscale studio apartment complexes.
And pays a lot of money for it. Best investment I have made is an electronic flyswatter from Harbor Freight. Dang thing actually works, and improves eye hand coordination. It does look silly on the front porch to the passerbys, kind of like a person playing tennis with spirits .
It is a very satisfying feeling swatting a fly with a tennis racket that fries it on impact.
I borrowed one from a friend when I lived in Florida. It was a glorious few days until I had to give iy back.
I then bought my own but it was smaller and not as powerful. #sad
Could of LOL like its CEO master
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-aK6JnyFmk
lolz ahahahha ahahhahaah... wow... ahahahha
