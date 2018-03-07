Meet The 'Man' Who Crashed Bitcoin In 2018

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 23:15

Bitcoin's Tokyo Whale (not to be confused with that Tokyo Whale) revealed on Wednesday that he has sold off about $400 million in bitcoin and bitcoin cash since late September.

Nobuaki Kobayashi, bankruptcy trustee for Mt. Gox, the largest bitcoin exchange in the world before hackers absconded with tens of thousands of customers' bitcoins worth billions at recent prices, said he started selling in late September, meaning it's quite possible he sold at least some of the coins at the highs reached toward the end of last year.

Kobayashi made his disclosure in the report from the 10th creditors' meeting, which took place Wednesday.

In the report, he said he'd started selling off the bitcoin and bitcoin cash to raise money for disbursements that the trustee will soon need to begin making as bankruptcy claims are being evaluated, per Bloomberg.

Which brings us to the crash of Bitcoin from December 2017 through February 2018.

Matt Odell (@Matt_Odell) presents the full list of transfers out of their wallet.

h/t @alistairmilne

As Odell points out "More than half of the bitcoin they sold (18k btc) was transferred to an exchange on Feb 5th. The day before bitcoin hit its 3 month low of ~$6000. They panicked and sold the bottom. Market absorbed it well."

This is what Kobayashi's "sells" look like on the chart of Bitcoin...

Odell explains "The arrows on the chart above mark the dates of each Gox wallet transfer. Worth noting, these aren't the dates of the sales, those most likely happened right after, these are the dates of the transfers to the exchange."

So that explains - or reveals - the mysterious man on the offer-side of Bitcoin for two months.

Still, Bloomberg reports that Kobayashi is sitting on another approximately $1.9 billion, which he says he plans to offload soon...

*  *  *

Notably, buried deep in the report, Kobayashi disclosed that he's asked US prosecutors for more information about the arrest of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national who was charged with laundering $4 billion in stolen Mt. Gox profits through his old exchange, BTC-e.

It's unclear whether Kobayashi is planning on trying to recover some of these funds...

Read the full report below:

2018.03.07mtgox by Anonymous JJ6eerL on Scribd

 

 

Comments

Yogizuna tmosley Thu, 03/08/2018 - 01:06 Permalink

Old gold? LMAO! Yeah, real old gold going back for thousands of years. It is more a store of value over the long term rather than something to speculate on. Which is a good thing for some folks. Bitcoin on the other hand will never be the new gold, unless it settles down and becomes a more dependable store of value.  

GeoffreyT Yogizuna Thu, 03/08/2018 - 02:45 Permalink

Dude... you're talking about a metal whose price went from $280-odd (when I included "long gold" in my "Trade of the Decade" in 2002  -along with Long Euro @0.86 and Long Oil @$19) to $1700-odd (when I lampooned TD  - on this very site - for continuing bullishness on gold at $1700... when I said the next big move was down).

BTC had a rough ride for a while. The rough ride is largely because it is literally everything that the political class hates: it is a mechanism that will, in time, enable an important segment of the tax livestock to

(1) hold their balances outside of government scrutiny; and

(2) transact seamlessly and untraceably across national boundaries.

 

I discovered today that a very good mate of mine has made a fucking fortune in Asia selling offline BTC at a 60% premium to exchange prices - precisely because the people who buy the BTC will then have cold-storage BTC that their respective governments know nothing about.

I shit you not: he is getting paid US$16k/BTC right now, in reasonably large volume (20-30BTC/day).

I'm thinking of flying out to join him (I have a standing offer), but my 25th anniversary is coming up (on April 7)... so it will probably be another one of those "Shoulda coulda woulda" things.

 

GeoffreyT DownWithYogaPants Thu, 03/08/2018 - 02:31 Permalink

What are these bizarre words - "den-tures", "toi-let" - of which you speak?

Are you foreign or something? (Which is to say: do you get your marching orders from "putin.vladimir@whitehouse.gov"? )

I understand "plop", though - I'm not backward. I had a good solid 1kg plop today... and since I'm technologically advanced, 6 sheets of anti-splash prevented the contents of the poo-hole from splashing up onto my junk.

(Jokes aside: most people don't realise this, but I am the actual inventor of 'anti-splash'. I was 7 years old at the time. I am pretty sure it had already been invented, but I invented it independently in 1972 - after a particularly egregious case of splash-butt left me with wet nethers)

NoDebt Wed, 03/07/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

"Read the full report below:"

It's in fucking Japanese, for Chrissakes, Tyler!  How fucking talented do you think I am, exactly?

 

Midas Wed, 03/07/2018 - 23:25 Permalink

Doesn't seem like the most prudent thing to announce you are about to sell 1.9 billion of anything.  Is this guy trying to get as little as possible for them?

lookslikecraptome Midas Thu, 03/08/2018 - 01:13 Permalink

i recommend u thinks like a trader operating in both short and long postilions multiples times daily. might help u understand. so he sppofs the market down. he will buy it back up and jerk most of the imbeciles around by the tail .    good for him.   he is  trader and y does he care. make money end of story.  

Nature_Boy_Wooooo Wed, 03/07/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

Fuck Mt. Gox!!!

 

Couldn't just give the coins back to the people who owned them........no........we sold your $20 Bitcoin at $20k and crashed the entire movement.......... here's your $20.

the 300000000t… Wed, 03/07/2018 - 23:55 Permalink

Yeah because that's what I would do, offload tremendous sell orders all at once hammering the price lower for my coins. THEN I would announce I was just getting started selling hoping to cause a panic so I would be almost guaranteed a lower price yet for the remainder of my coins