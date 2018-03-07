Meet The 'Man' Who Crashed Bitcoin In 2018

Bitcoin's Tokyo Whale (not to be confused with that Tokyo Whale) revealed on Wednesday that he has sold off about $400 million in bitcoin and bitcoin cash since late September.
Nobuaki Kobayashi, bankruptcy trustee for Mt. Gox, the largest bitcoin exchange in the world before hackers absconded with tens of thousands of customers' bitcoins worth billions at recent prices, said he started selling in late September, meaning it's quite possible he sold at least some of the coins at the highs reached toward the end of last year.
Kobayashi made his disclosure in the report from the 10th creditors' meeting, which took place Wednesday.
In the report, he said he'd started selling off the bitcoin and bitcoin cash to raise money for disbursements that the trustee will soon need to begin making as bankruptcy claims are being evaluated, per Bloomberg.
Which brings us to the crash of Bitcoin from December 2017 through February 2018.
Matt Odell (@Matt_Odell) presents the full list of transfers out of their wallet.
h/t @alistairmilne
As Odell points out "More than half of the bitcoin they sold (18k btc) was transferred to an exchange on Feb 5th. The day before bitcoin hit its 3 month low of ~$6000. They panicked and sold the bottom. Market absorbed it well."
This is what Kobayashi's "sells" look like on the chart of Bitcoin...
Odell explains "The arrows on the chart above mark the dates of each Gox wallet transfer. Worth noting, these aren't the dates of the sales, those most likely happened right after, these are the dates of the transfers to the exchange."
So that explains - or reveals - the mysterious man on the offer-side of Bitcoin for two months.
Still, Bloomberg reports that Kobayashi is sitting on another approximately $1.9 billion, which he says he plans to offload soon...
* * *
Notably, buried deep in the report, Kobayashi disclosed that he's asked US prosecutors for more information about the arrest of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national who was charged with laundering $4 billion in stolen Mt. Gox profits through his old exchange, BTC-e.
It's unclear whether Kobayashi is planning on trying to recover some of these funds...
Read the full report below:
2018.03.07mtgox by Anonymous JJ6eerL on Scribd
So, the "future of money", the "new gold", the "ultimate store of value", can be decimated singlehandedly by one man...
Quite pathetic, I would say.
Regular money (dollars) and "old gold" (gold) can both be decimated singlehandedly by one man.
Gotta take the long view. Some things you can only sell once.
Old gold? LMAO! Yeah, real old gold going back for thousands of years. It is more a store of value over the long term rather than something to speculate on. Which is a good thing for some folks. Bitcoin on the other hand will never be the new gold, unless it settles down and becomes a more dependable store of value.
Dude... you're talking about a metal whose price went from $280-odd (when I included "long gold" in my "Trade of the Decade" in 2002 -along with Long Euro @0.86 and Long Oil @$19) to $1700-odd (when I lampooned TD - on this very site - for continuing bullishness on gold at $1700... when I said the next big move was down).
BTC had a rough ride for a while. The rough ride is largely because it is literally everything that the political class hates: it is a mechanism that will, in time, enable an important segment of the tax livestock to
(1) hold their balances outside of government scrutiny; and
(2) transact seamlessly and untraceably across national boundaries.
I discovered today that a very good mate of mine has made a fucking fortune in Asia selling offline BTC at a 60% premium to exchange prices - precisely because the people who buy the BTC will then have cold-storage BTC that their respective governments know nothing about.
I shit you not: he is getting paid US$16k/BTC right now, in reasonably large volume (20-30BTC/day).
I'm thinking of flying out to join him (I have a standing offer), but my 25th anniversary is coming up (on April 7)... so it will probably be another one of those "Shoulda coulda woulda" things.
not nearly as easily with the small cap cryptos or penny stocks. Buffet has 25% , 100 billion, of the btc cap lying around in cash. Dude he can wag the crypto world any time he wants. leverage and hammer it. He could not even dent the sp.
This. quite sad. its a whale currency for whales, we the sheeple are in the same place as before.
If you know of an asset than can take nearly a half-BILLION notional being sold and not be impacted - please let us know.
Because it doesn't exist, just like your intelligence.
Are you kidding me?
It takes 4-5 Billion dollars notional to take down gold by something like 20$.
So yes, gold is "impacted", but not in any meaningful way.
THAT is a store of value.
Lol funny a billion in gold would be hard to carry off but a billion in vaporbits is just slightly heavier than fairy dust
So decimated that even after all that selling, year over year btc was up percentage wise beating all other non crypto investments.
Pathetic all right.
The IRS is about to put a dagger through Bitcoin. They subpoenaed Coinbase for records of people trading and not paying taxes.
No one with a brain in Bitcoin uses Coinbase.
Once again, dumb boomers confusing Bitcoin with 'USG exchange'.
And for some reason zero-coinzers follow Bitcoin around like 'flies on poop'...
"Read the full report below:"
It's in fucking Japanese, for Chrissakes, Tyler! How fucking talented do you think I am, exactly?
Big guys have to get their money out, by convincing a whole lot of little guys to Buy In.. Sounds legit
You are an idiot by selling Bitcoin in exchange of fiat, at any rate. In 10 years anyone not holding 1 BTC will kill themselves.
Save this post and look at it in 10 years.
Let's make a list of bankster shill and moldtimers on ZH, who keep disparaging CC.
Starting with "iShill4Banks lester1".
A few years from now, if we don't get WW3 first, we'll get to laugh at their stubborn folly.
Will do!
You are talking about the current state of the U.S. stock market, right?
He doesn’t look like he would do something like that.
Doesn't seem like the most prudent thing to announce you are about to sell 1.9 billion of anything. Is this guy trying to get as little as possible for them?
Stupid beyond belief!
He could have gotten way better prices by seeking off-the-market deals.
By tanking the market, he is screwing many of the Mt. Gox victims again in essence.
somebody who makes billions cant be stupid ... look further down the rabbit hole ... i have no idea what it is, but stupid is not (with all this publicity etc.)
Exactly. Either this guy is the dumbest mother fucker ever to be put in charge of money, or he is crooked as hell. Check his computer logs and bank transfers. I would bet that he transferred his life savings to Bitmex or some other exchange that allows leveraged shorting before these sales took place.
His other job is pressing the 3 A.M. Asian monkey hammer button on gold at quitting time.
Can't have an alternative to Uncle Buck.
SPOOFING OR WASH TRADING COME TO MIND????
i recommend u thinks like a trader operating in both short and long postilions multiples times daily. might help u understand. so he sppofs the market down. he will buy it back up and jerk most of the imbeciles around by the tail . good for him. he is trader and y does he care. make money end of story.
Who cares? CBOT de-listing in 321...
Fuck Mt. Gox!!!
Couldn't just give the coins back to the people who owned them........no........we sold your $20 Bitcoin at $20k and crashed the entire movement.......... here's your $20.
Yeah because that's what I would do, offload tremendous sell orders all at once hammering the price lower for my coins. THEN I would announce I was just getting started selling hoping to cause a panic so I would be almost guaranteed a lower price yet for the remainder of my coins
Not USG trying to get fucktards panicselling at all.
HELL YEAH. SELL THEM DOWN THEN BUY THEM BACK. How do you not understand that as a viable option. ??
