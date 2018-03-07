Hey Google! Who Should The US Government Kill Today?

Authored by Jake Anderson via TheAntiMedia.org,
Only months after it was disclosed that the Pentagon was using artificial intelligence (AI) to hunt for terrorists, officials have now acknowledged that Google has been collaborating with the Department of Defense to use AI in analyzing drone footage. The disclosure comes amid an uproar among Google employees who aren’t happy to be assisting in the development of military applications.
While Google has had controversial contracts with the government before — most notably with the NSA — this is its “pilot” project with Project Maven, which is itself the Pentagon’s own flagship weaponized AI program. The purpose of Project Maven is to implement Big Data and machine learning into the U.S. military, which officials say is currently in a new AI arms race with China and Russia. According to information from an internal mailing list, Google will now join this arms race and assist the DoD with storing and analyzing the massive troves of data from aerial drones.
When multiple anonymous Google employees expressed outrage over the disclosure, as Gizmodo first reported, a company spokesman issued the following statement:
“We have long worked with government agencies to provide technology solutions. This specific project is a pilot with the Department of Defense, to provide open source TensorFlow APIs that can assist in object recognition on unclassified data,” the spokesperson said. “The technology flags images for human review, and is for non-offensive uses only. Military use of machine learning naturally raises valid concerns. We’re actively discussing this important topic internally and with others as we continue to develop policies and safeguards around the development and use of our machine learning technologies.”
Google’s military contract with the DoD has thus far shielded its collaboration with Project Maven by housing it in ECS Federal, a North Virginia technology staffing company. Their specific tasks have included gathering data from a fleet of 1,100 drones to help the Pentagon better identify terrorists. Google’s deep learning algorithms can help in object identification, differentiating people from vehicles in order to maximize the effects of military strikes against ISIS.
Flirtations between Silicon Valley and the government have gone on for a while in the age of privatized surveillance during the War on Terror. However, this may be the first time a tech giant like Google, which also wields inordinate control over online information, has been openly integrated into military operations.
As the Intercept noted, former Executive Chairman of Google, Eric Schmidt, also chaired the Defense Innovation Board (DIB) and encouraged a collaboration of military agencies and Silicon Valley, calling for “an exchange program and collaboration with industry and academic experts in the field.”
Air Force Lt. Gen. John N.T. “Jack” Shanahan, director for defense intelligence for warfighter support and the Pentagon general running Project Maven’s AI “prototype warfare,” suggested the same at the GEOINT2017 conference. He joked that someone from Google should whisper some trade secrets in his ear.
It appears the two are getting their wish as the United States government officially conscripts Google into their war against the Islamic State.
Comments
When you don't want to show up at the top of Google search results.
Genisys (aka Google) is Skynet
In reply to When you don't want to show… by Billy the Poet
When a google autonomous vehicle "accidentally" runs over James Damore.
In reply to Genisys (aka Google) is… by nidaar
Classifying images into:
No terrorists
Terrorists
Fun size terrorists
In reply to When you don't want to show… by Billy the Poet
Today ISIS- tomorrow Right Wing Nat-zees.
Battelle used to care about biological organisms!
George Orwell worked for Google.....
In reply to Battelle used to care about… by ktown
How about if I just kill Google with Yellowstone?
This...
In reply to How about if I just kill the… by MusicIsYou
Collusion between Big Business and Government = definition of Fascism
Government=Facism.
As this very collaboration is inevitable so long as a Government exists. There is no preventing it any way other than completely eliminating the atrocity that is the force monopoly.
In reply to Collusion between Big… by BGO
Almost.
Fascism is a form if socialism which allows the means of production to remain in private hands. Then regulates the concept of property ownership itself into meaninglessness under the state.
We should probably talk about corporatism instead of outright fascism, which also requires a strong nationalistic component.
If you take a look at China today, what you see there is pretty close to classical fascism. They flipped from communist to fascist in 1982.
In reply to Collusion between Big… by BGO
Google is the tool of big government. Use DuckDuckGo.
This was all known from the beginning. Look at who was involved in Google from its inception, people with high level clearance and government ties. Do some reading into how Larry Page and Sergey Brin got their seed capital. Welcome to Communist America.
Ahh thats why Eric Schmidt and Dmitri Alperovitch of Crowdstrike are MIT together as fellows in an Machine learning project..School Never ends..does it?
If AI/Googlagon seems to be spending too much time and effort on raghead terrorists you must understand that this is beta testing before full Homeland rollout.