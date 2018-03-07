"Major Incident": Ex-Russian Spy Was Exposed To Toxic Nerve Agent In "Attempted Murder"

A Russian double agent and former spy and his daughter who are fighting for their lives in an English hospital, were attacked with a nerve agent in a targeted murder attempt, British police said Wednesday. As reported previously, Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former Russian military intelligence officer who became an informant for the UK’s secret intelligence service MI6, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were found unconscious, slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the city of Salisbury on Sunday. Baffled police initially said the pair had come into contact with an unknown substance.

For the past two days scientists at the Ministry of Defense’s research laboratory Porton Down have been racing to establish the precise nature of the possible poison used in the attack. Then on Wednesday evening, Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police’s counter terror force, revealed that the pair had been “specifically” targeted with a nerve agent although he did not disclose the exact form of poison that was used by the attackers, the FT reported.

“This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent,” said Rowley.

Rowley added that “hundreds of detectives” are working on the case, after confirming an unnamed nerve agent has been identified in the case. "These two people remain critically ill in hospital. Sadly, in addition a police officer who was one of the first to attend the scene in response to the incident is now also in a serious condition in hospital. Wiltshire Police are providing every support to his family."

According to AP, the police investigation has focused on a number of properties, including Sarum House next door to the Zizzi Zizzi restaurant. The Home Secretary warned this morning against speculation as rumors began to fly. Amber Rudd said police and the nation “has to respond to evidence not rumor.”

“We do know more about the substance and the police will be making a further statement this afternoon in order to share some of that. We must let the police carry on their work,” Rudd told the BBC. Earlier today, Rowley said: “Working alongside Wiltshire police and partner agencies, we continue to carry out extensive inquiries. This investigation is at the early stages and any speculation is unhelpful at this time.

“The focus at this time is to establish what has caused these people to become critically ill. We would like to reassure members of the public that this incident is being taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“The two people taken ill were in Salisbury centre from around 1.30pm. Did you see anything out of the ordinary? It may be that at the time, nothing appeared out of place or untoward, but with what you now know, you remember something that might be of significance. Your memory of that afternoon and your movements alone could help us with missing pieces of the investigation. The weather was poor that day, so there were not as many people out and about. Every statement we can take is important.”

An emergency meeting of the government’s crisis team, COBRA, has been chaired by Rudd while Counter Terrorism cops were called in. As reported on Monday, Skripal worked as a double agent for the UK intelligence agency MI6 and was jailed in Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain, having passed on the names of undercover Russian intelligence agents. He was later part of a “spy swap” in which Russia released four spies in exchange for 10 Russian agents.

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson threatened to boycott the Russia World Cup if Russia was found to be behind the incident: BoJo told MPs in the House of Commons that Russia is a "malign and destructive" force and promised it would be "brought to heel" following the suspected poisoning of the former double agent:

"There is much speculation about the disturbing incident in Salisbury, where a 66-year-old man, Sergei Skripal, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious," Johnson told parliament.

"While it would be wrong to pre-judge the investigation, I can reassure the House that should evidence emerge that implies state responsibility, then her majesty’s government will respond appropriately and robustly."

And now that it has been found that the attack on the former Russian spy was an attempted murder, we await to see what the official retaliation against Moscow will be, and whether one or more western nations will follow through with the threat to boycott the Russian world cup.

This story makes no sense.  His daughter does not live in the UK she was just visiting her father - she lives and works (for PepsiCo) in Moscow!  Can anyone explain why Russia might wait to try to murder her in the UK rather than doing it in Moscow?

It is  very similar to the hit against Kim Jong Un's brother in law - a woman momentarily wiped his skin with something then he went off to die.

Means, motive, opportunity:

The guy worked for MI6 from 1996 until the time he was caught in 2004. He was then jailed and exchanged for several Russians kidnapped by the west. He was killed (or nearly) in a very public manner, showing the attempt to kill was deliberate but the agent used is unknown.

The guy had no current knowledge of Russian intelligence work. He was no threat to Russia, otherwise he would not have been exchanged. If the Russians did want to kill him, they would not do it publicly, but presumably try to make the death appear accidental (as the Mossad people did to the Hamas guy in Dubai) rather than run a botched public incident. The Russians gain nothing by his death and already have been blamed (within minutes/hours) by Boris Bullshitter (a replay of the MH17 shootdown accussations).

The guy was being run by MI6, provide with safe housing and pension with no real return for the MI6. He was not currently active in Russian intelligence. he had nothing to offer and was just an expense. In fact, he was worth more dead to MI6 than alive, as it would be an opportunity to cast blame on RUssia whilst removing a useless and possibly expensive overhead. To blame the Russians, the attempt would have to be public to eliminate the possibility of accidental/natural causes. The agent used would also be ideally unidentifiable leaving scope for whatever the flavor of the day is as cause (Polonium is so last century).

Conclusion: Russia was not involved. The incident was an MI6/other false flag to blame Russia in the run up to the Russian elections (in which the western stooges stand absolutely zero chance of success).

 

 

 

 

 

NOTHING the Zio owned media ‘fabricates’ these days ever FUCKING works !! 

Its all about stopping the World Cup in June ! 

This will backfire bigtime.

With that stupid FUCKING clown Boris Johnson ‘flagging’ this as a reason to ‘boycott’ the WC - well - HELL hath NO fury like an enraged British soccer fan !! 

Better watch your back BORIS !!! 

HF must be stored in plastic/polymer containers as the acid will slowly degrade glass.

There aren't many case studies available for HF skin exposure, although it is generally accepted within the medical community that such contact will be excruciatingly painful for the patient, regardless of whether they survive (less than 1 centimeter of skin surface exposure will suffice).

The fluorine ions in HF act to displace the calcium and magnesium in the bones and connective tissue in those who are exposed, thus making the bones extremely soft and brittle.

On the upside, the patient will likely have a constant drip of morphine for the day or two that remains of their life.

Makes me wonder how many foreign assassins are in the UK and the USA. How much biological weaponry is already in place ready for release when DC finally goes full chimp. America is off the rails. The voters elected Trump as their only chance to regain control from the crazy generals and the bankers. It isn't working. We've been overtaken economically by China and politically by Russia. Shouldn't be long for things to blow.

I think that British did it to inflame more hysteria about Prostitutin's Russia.

It is an open war against Russia with Putin behaving like a badly beaten dog after he totally destroyed Russian's military and economy. This POS cannot even bark.

PS

If Putin did it, British would be quiet trying to de-escalate the conflict.

Its not like England will have a chance in the world cup anyway, should they decide to be a sissy little bitch and pull out.

Its Western countries who are politicizing sport as far as I can see, which is ultimately a sign of weakness.

...But this is so Dr. No (leave them to die a complicated death) - why not a supressed 380 to the back of the head in a parking garage?? I don't get it. Why use nerve agent where traces of it remain? and it could blow back and get you too. Hey KGB, next time just call Joe Pesci.