Mapping The Death Of Diesel Across Europe

Diesel-powered cars in Europe are losing their momentum.
Statista's Raynor de Best notes that, according to the latest numbers from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), diesel's market share decreased to 45.7 percent of total car registrations in the EU-15. Diesel sales traditionally were higher than in the U.S., due to a 30 percent tax advantage. Consumer confidence, however, is decreasing following the Volkwagen Group's emission-cheating scandal, tightening European emission standards and a potential ban from city centers.
According to the ACEA, diesel's penetration decreased in all countries, particularly in Austria, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.
The market share in Germany, traditionally regarded as a country fond of diesel technology, reached 40.4 percent between January and September 2017, a decrease of 6.1 percent. France's market share fell below 50 percent (47.8 percent, a decrease of 4.7 percent) for the first time in years. Ireland remains the country with the highest diesel market share (65.4 percent), followed by Portugal (61.4 percent) and Italy (56.5 percent).
Comments
Thank VW.
I drive French. Das Voiture.
In reply to Thank VW. by VWAndy
You don't think other car manufacturers were doing the same (including US manufacturers)? It;s a little like the only Banks that are are ever penalised for offenses in the US are European, especially Deutsche Bank. We know that ALL the Banks are part of a criminal cartel but the US Banks, especially JPM, are just doing God's work and would never even dream about doing anything dishonest.
The VW thing was all about warning Germany over Ukraine and Russian sanctions.
In reply to Thank VW. by VWAndy
Harley Davidson was cheating like fuck. But if laws are fuckin stupid, can breaking them really be called cheating?
In reply to You don't think other car… by philipat
Thanks for fucking it up for everyone Volkswagen.....
Volkswagen Wins Parody Nobel Prize For Diesel Cheating
In reply to Thanks for fucking it up for… by I am Groot
What did you expect from a country led by Merkel? Wir Schaffen Das style stupidity by VW.
Oh and dont forget the idiotic disel particulate filter (DPF) mandated by the EU which so fucked two of our cars in the past 6 years that it became cheaper to scrap them.
The Brit's (gov) are talking about banning Diesels, there are already trade in schemes, etc. When they turn off the Petrol the peasants won't be able to make their own fuel from oils and all the Diesel rigs will be gone to scrap. If I was in Europe I would be buying up Diesel rigs, particularly the Toyota 4x4's and finding a Barn to stash them in. They'll turn into Gold some day soonish.
Wouldn't it just benefit everybody if Europe just dies. They don't like christ anyway, so my view is make Europe Islam.
You mean America. Fucking the world since 1776.
In reply to Wouldn't just benefit… by MusicIsYou
Well I'm not sure because after the U.S was formed you European assholes tried to sabotage America. So I guess you deserve it.
In reply to You mean America. Fucking… by luckyfool150
And you'll keep taking it... Because your political idiots that lord over you are even stupider than our idiots.
In reply to You mean America. Fucking… by luckyfool150
Here in the UK the government have threatened real action but they don't want to really punish people retrospectively so it's really only on new cars.Because of the expectation of government action though on existing users the price of my vehicle has crashed. As my asset is worth very little I won't sell and the car will be driven into the ground. What will I likely replace it with? Another 2nd hand diesel because they will be even cheaper. Unless the infrastructure and range for electric improves people won't switch.
Isn't it neat. The U.S gets formed, then Europeans send rats to tear up the U.S Constitution, then Muslims flatten Europe. Cool huh? Fck you Europeans, your daughters will be wearing hijabs getting raped 10 times per day. Drop dead you fcking asshoIes. You put too much stock in your king, and not enough in God.
Shut your cock holster.
In reply to Isn't it neat. The U.S gets… by MusicIsYou
Diesel engines differ from other internal combustion engines but combustion engines can be made to run on hydrogen gas. The problem is the generation of hydrogen gas which is energy intensive but for sure wind, solar and other renewables can be used for that, and also nuclear power plants can be dedicated to that. Another problem is the storage of hydrogen gas. It takes 4 times the volume of a normal gas tank to store the same amount of energy. But these are just technical problems that can be overcome. Existing tankstations infrastructure can be used to supply hydrogen gas to motorist. It is just a matter of political will. But oil and gas are tied to geopolitics and to the petrodollar. Another problem is that fresh water resources are scarce so sea water needs to be used which has the problem that desalination is also energy intensive.
Turkey has my full permission, and the authority of God to make Europe the Ottoman Empire. Erdogan, go get them. Oh Europeans won't notice much difference because they don't believe in God anyway.
The potential diesel bans are what is causing the drop in sales. There are 3 diesels in my household, one Audi and two Range Rovers. My missus Evoque can do 59 mpg on the motorway. So the figures say on the console. lol The Audi is not bad, but as soon as you take the roof down, that's about 10 fucking times a year in the UK, the MPG figures drop significantly. They don't tell you that at the showroom. No matter what model or style of car, I always get the best diesel option.
European Turbo diesel technology my American friends, has moved leaps and bounds over the last 20 years. I've only turned down one diesel car in my life. It's not that I couldn't afford a Porsche Cayenne, I just thought the running costs were fucking horrendous and that included the diesel options. You need to be genuinely wealthy, to run one of those. 16 MPG urban for the top of the range Cayenne? In London traffic you can knock off another 3 MPG.
You need to be on Tom Brady money, where £85 to fill up your tank for 5 days driving doesn't bother you. I also drive to see friends with the family to Huddersfield and Liverpool, coming from London. I'd be filling up each way. Fuck that. As the saying goes, if you have to ask, or think about it, you can't afford it.