Mapping The Death Of Diesel Across Europe

Diesel-powered cars in Europe are losing their momentum.

Statista's Raynor de Best notes that, according to the latest numbers from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), diesel's market share decreased to 45.7 percent of total car registrations in the EU-15. Diesel sales traditionally were higher than in the U.S., due to a 30 percent tax advantage. Consumer confidence, however, is decreasing following the Volkwagen Group's emission-cheating scandal, tightening European emission standards and a potential ban from city centers.

According to the ACEA, diesel's penetration decreased in all countries, particularly in Austria, Greece, Luxembourg and Spain.

The market share in Germany, traditionally regarded as a country fond of diesel technology, reached 40.4 percent between January and September 2017, a decrease of 6.1 percent. France's market share fell below 50 percent (47.8 percent, a decrease of 4.7 percent) for the first time in years. Ireland remains the country with the highest diesel market share (65.4 percent), followed by Portugal (61.4 percent) and Italy (56.5 percent).