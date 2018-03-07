Sessions Reminds California: "There's No Secession, No Nullification"

Yesterday, we pointed out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has finally acted to stop California from ignoring federal immigration authorities and laws, with the DOJ suing the state to nullify Assembly Bill 450, which stops private companies from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
And shortly after the suit was filed, Sessions warned chided the state for disobeying federal laws, saying American law provides no room for secession or nullification, per the Hill
"I understand that we have a wide variety of political opinions out there on immigration. But the law is in the books and its purposes are clear and just," Sessions said during a speech to the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento on Wednesday.
"There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg, to the tombstones of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled," he continued.
The lawsuit filed by the DOJ aims to block three so-called sanctuary laws passed by the state's legislature this year.
The laws being challenged prohibit private employers from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials, while preventing state and local law enforcement officials from giving federal immigration officials information about the release date of removable immigrants in their custody; and create an inspection and review scheme that requires the California Attorney General to investigate the immigration enforcement efforts of federal agents.
In its complaint, the DOJ alleges that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution should require California to enforce federal laws. Sessions added that the state's laws are harmful to its residents and prevent law enforcement from doing its job.
He also singled out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who tipped off illegal immigrants that there would be an ICE raid in the Bay Area starting within the next 24 hours, for criticism.
Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan slammed Schaaf for the unauthorized warning, saying she was serving the same purpose as a "gang lookout" on a corner where drugs are sold.
However, despite Schaaf's warnings, federal immigration agents said they'd arrested more than 150 people in Northern California who they say have violated immigration laws for deportation.
Still, Sessions said he had a "message" for the mayor.
"Here’s my message to Mayor Schaaf: How dare you," Sessions said Wednesday.
"How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda."
Sessions also clarified that the DOJ isn't trying to force California to enforce federal immigration law - but rather, that it's asking California to "stop actively obstructing federal law enforcement."
California Gov. Jerry Brown lashed out at the Federal government against on Wednesday, saying "we're basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy."
Brown added that Sessions' speech was "unbecoming" of the nation's chief law enforcement officer, teasing Sessions that Brown hopes "Donald will be happy with him."
The Great and Almighty Wizard of OZ has spoken.
Just because they say it is 'settled' doesn't mean it is settled. Essentially what Sessions is saying is that anyone who disagrees with the Fed Gov (aka it's law) is a rebel and a law breaker. And rebels are swatted away and stepped on just like the South was in the Civil War.
For those here on ZH who want the Fed Gov and go in with guns drawn and forcibly compel CA to do something it doesn't want to do, I ask you what will be your view when they come to do that to you?
Chilling.
In reply to "There is no nullification… by Cognitive Dissonance
I hope he changes his mind... fuck California plus I want to read the title "Session's secession concession"
In reply to Chilling. by syzygysus
Where did the DOJ file suit?
Was it outside the Ninth Circuit or inside the Prog cesspool guaranteeing years of litigation and the charges getting dropped once the Progs take over again?
Corruption!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Rod Rosenstein
In reply to I hope he changes his mind… by Bud Dry
Deputy Dog hates marijuana, California legalizes marijuana, he bashes Cal for the alcohol and pharma elites.
In reply to … by macholatte
Sessions: Well, Rod? What did you think of that speech I gave last night? Really makes me look like I’m a leader, huh?
Rosenstein: OK, Jeff. Ok. Calm down. We’re making some progress but I think it a bit early to declare yourself a leader. We need a few more public appearances. Let’s get you back with that acting coach again. It was a big improvement.
Sessions: Yea. OK. I like that guy. He’s helped a lot.
Rosenstein: Just stay on topic and don’t take any questions. Don’t forget, we’re not really going to prosecute this case. We’ve got some really weak attorneys handling it.
Sessions: Yea. Yea. I know.
Rosenstein: We’ll get some folks at CNN to take your side and push the leadership narrative. Is that what you want?
Sessions: Yea. Yea. I need to look like I’m in charge.
Rosenstein: OK. I’ll get on that. Anything else?
Sessions: OK Rod. I’m going to go back to my office and take a nap. Keep me posted if anything comes up.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
The Keebler Elf needs to SeSESSION himself from the Dept of JustUS.
In reply to … by Skid Marks
Corruption everywhere and he STANDS on this one? STFU Jeff do you damn job
In reply to The Keebler Elf needs to… by DillyDilly
Finally a Civil War worth fighting, a union worth saving.
C'mon libtards, make our day.
In reply to Corruption everywhere and he… by yaright
"But the law is in the books and its purposes are clear and just," Sessions said "
Well how about we start throwing some motherfuckers in jail then, like we did Corzine...oh wait, nevermind
In reply to Finally a Civil War worth… by IntercoursetheEU
The Repubs control the White House. Both houses of Congress. A UN Ambassador, Samantha Powers, unmasks 300 political opponents, during the campaign. Crickets. I've pretty much stopped paying attention. I promise, this is the last time I'll bother you with what Mrs. Oldmanofthesee says, "they never put each other in jail".
In reply to "But the law is in the books… by boattrash
screw you sessions - selective enforcement of the law is lawlessness - enforce the law across the board
In reply to The Repubs control the White… by oldmanofthesee
The Feds should be able to move against the illegal aliens, as it's one of the things they're responsible for, guarding the borders. What the State or more over the county is responsible for is limiting of the Feds actions inside their borders, with the ultimate control being the County Sheriff, that is Constitutional hierarchy.
Federal jurisdiction is limited to Federal land, which is extremely limited, Military sites, DC, and harbors mostly. Not the land that States allow them to function on like the BLS lands.
Sessions just made some criminal statements that should outrage many, I bet the Bundys are spitting bullets when they hear that crap.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
If I recall correctly, the feds were also responsible for enforcement of the antebellum Runaway Slave laws. That turned out well.
In reply to The Feds should be able to… by Boing_Snap
Can't you just see the Marine helicopters landing on the Capitol lawn in Sac? Brings a smile to my face. Couldn't happen to a more deserving Libtard state government. I've suffered under these imbeciles enough and would welcome a tad of martial law.
In reply to … by macholatte
If you are 'suffering' then how much responsibility do you bear for remaining in a geography you despise? Any at all or are you content to let Daddy Government fight your battles unto their arbitrary violence?
God right-wing cucked snowflakes are neck-in-neck with the Marxist Left-wing snowflakes for being utter repugnant meatbags.
In reply to Can't you just see the… by DeadFred
It's called Moral Duty. A Man will defend his Family unto the death, his Village, Tribe, even Nation. Some win, some lose. It's called history. The 'Enemy' of the Village might disguise themselves as 'Bearers of gift's' but may actually be Cannibals. History, it goes back a' ways. It's nothing like Social Studies that they taught you in lesbian School.
In reply to If you are 'suffering' then… by SmokingArgus
Isn't this just the epitome of ZH, or what? I dunno about y'all, but conversations like these is why I keep coming back for more.
So many viewpoints on polar ends of the spectrum. What if in the end it's all one big horse and pony show to keep your dumb asses arguing, instead of getting together against TPTB.
bitches.
In reply to It's called Moral Duty. A… by Twee Surgeon
TPTB and TPTASTB, The powers that are supposed to be. The people who are picking up the paycheck but not doing the job they are getting payed to do, is the problem. National Fraud via Government acting Ultra Vires, under oath before God, Man and Neighbor.
The Mayor of Oakland should be sitting in a cell awaiting trial right now.
In reply to Isn't this just the epitome… by paradox
Logged in just to +1
In reply to If you are 'suffering' then… by SmokingArgus
This will be litigated in 2035.
In reply to … by macholatte
100% in favor of Cali leaving the union. The left would lose its greatest seat of power, and would never again be capable of winning a national election. The lost territory is the price for decades of open border/population replacement schemes. Remember and never let it happen again.
In reply to I hope he changes his mind… by Bud Dry
Me too. 100% in favor. Though it is likely that Oregon would also want to leave and throw in with California; and so they should.
In reply to 100% in favor of Cali… by tmosley
Perfect! Then you'd get rid of the lefties & heroin addicts all at once.
In reply to Me too. 100% in favor… by HenryHall
.....and all the Holywood pervs and dickheads.
In reply to Perfect! Then you'd get rid… by DillyDilly
Oregon is tricky. Don't confuse Portland (and Eugene/Ashland) for the whole state. East of the Cascades almost certainly wouldn't want to throw in with them and CA, and a good chunk of the rest probably wouldn't either.
All the West Coast states are so completely dominated by their big cities that the rest of the country goes away with a warped idea of the politics here.
In reply to Me too. 100% in favor… by HenryHall
Yes, Orgeon would be split. And indeed California will be split.
But on the whole Oregon will vote to go with California in preference to Washington DC.
However, since the Calexit proposition was halted in April 2017 and not restarted to date, then secession of California cannot occur before 2021 at the earliest. And an awful lot will happen before 2021, for example world war is more likely than not.
In reply to Oregon is tricky. Don't… by rf80412
I'm all in favor of the entire Left Coast leaving the Union. I'm sick to death of you mouth breathing, sister fornicating, home schooled, road kill eating morons, denizens of your Southern mothers' basements fucking up the world while you suck off the government's tit in your Conjob-servative neo nazi red states.
Assholes. Funny how y'all aren't so tough when I talk to you in person.
In reply to 100% in favor of Cali… by tmosley
2 thumbs up! fuck the red state sister mother father uncle brother inbreds like sessions and banjo boy pence
In reply to I'm all in favor of the… by Cosmicserpent
Internet tough guy. Scary!
In reply to I'm all in favor of the… by Cosmicserpent
Fucking retard thinks posting on ZH is talking in person
In reply to I'm all in favor of the… by Cosmicserpent
Though we would like to retain those conservative areas in California which produce actual goods. The software hell holes that are using all the H-1B labor like slaves they can secede.
Within 6 months China will be running everything there. Then we can invade, throw out the Chinese, throw out the California communists and go carpetbagger on their asses.
In reply to 100% in favor of Cali… by tmosley
A fine plan. I concur completely.
In reply to Though we would like to… by SWRichmond
Just be aware that all the "produce actual goods" agriculture in the Central Valley is a huge magnet for illegal alien slaves.
In reply to Though we would like to… by SWRichmond
Have you driven the length of I-5 in the last 20 years ? It's a fire hazard, not an Orchard.
I has me a green thumb and know what Agriculture looks like, the Central valley looks more like an African Savannah than the Brochure would indicate. Mostly, but not all, an up and coming Dust-bowl. Nothing much in the way of Green going on, more Yellows, Browns and Beige's. Iv'e done that ride more times than I can remember and usually see Jack-shit actually growing.
There's a big Cattle feeding thing full of sick, emaciated cattle about two thirds of the way up, for the Tourists, I guess.
Get around Oxnard and they are actually growing stuff. Central valley, not much to see.
In reply to Just be aware that all the … by rf80412
As a Californian, I would prefer independence so agree with you completely.
The US is fracked. Half the country wants to become a Bible Belt and essentially prides itself on ignorance. The US’ future is an import substitution economy where crime prevention is basically owning more firepower than your neighbor. Pickup driving, country music, NASCAR, rebel-yelling white trash. No thanks- I endured that the first twenty years of my life growing up in the South.
We may have more than our share of fruits and nuts here. But if you can afford it, the living is good and employment opportunities are world class. We have the fifth largest economy in the world, great universities, excellent trade contacts and probably the youngest highest educated workforce in America.
So suck it, America. You don’t want us, we are glad to leave and let you wallow in your Bibles, guns and coal belching trucks.
In reply to 100% in favor of Cali… by tmosley
lol
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
Lutz....we're gonna sell your asses back to Mexico if you keep it up.
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
Dream on. California is an unsustainable overregulated and overtaxed shit hole. I live here. No affordable housing, gridlocked traffic, balkanized communities, corrupt law makers at every level of govt. Within 20 years, you will be one huge gang run favela with no open space, severe water shortages and sewage in the streets.
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
That sounds a whole lot better than being some psycho's property. You don't get to take hostages and make demands.
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
and your water and electricity comes from where?
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
Yer so Ignorant that you wouldn't know Ignorance if it kicked you in the teeth, as it will, eventually.
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
Perfect message, can not be stated better.
In reply to As a Californian, I would… by ultrasonic
Set up a Free Beer Concession Stand outside Congress, as Session stands
to deliver his Secession concession.
In reply to I hope he changes his mind… by Bud Dry
>> Just because they say it is 'settled' doesn't mean it is settled.
Yes, quite, Plessy v. Ferguson, 163 U.S. 537 was settled law. Until it wasn't.
In reply to Chilling. by syzygysus
I would imagine the part about corporations complying should be an easy win for the feds due to the commerce clause. Otherwise, it may be a crapshoot on what happens once it gets beyond 9.
In reply to Chilling. by syzygysus
What the Swampers fail to realize is that "We, the People" if motivated enough can do any damn thing "We the People" want. "We, the People" can secede if so determined because the very nature of the movement is to refute your laws and create our own. The Swamp Critters fail to realize that "We the People" are the final arbitrators of any law.
That being said chose wisely California. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.
In reply to Chilling. by syzygysus
Hmm. California would rapidly become Venezuela if left on its own.
We the People ( the majority of ) are asleep, drugged, lied to, programmed, and hopey-changey wishing that maff is wrong and the spending can continue while...are those Kardashian tits? Squirrel!
the reset will be painful for some and deadly for most.
In reply to What the Swampers fail to… by Ghost of PartysOver
It's not chilling if you look at it rationally. He's a dottering old man that means nothing to everyone except for his family. He doesn't understand the supremacy clause, hasn't read Marbury V Madison or the 10th Amendment and believes the people will never stand against the fed corp govt......he couldn't be more wrong.
It's all smoke and mirror bullshit until the shooting starts.....
In reply to Chilling. by syzygysus
It's Doddering not Dottering, and your an Attorney ? Affirmative action Libbidy speshulist ?
In reply to It's not chilling if you… by Algo Rhythm