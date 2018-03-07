Sessions Reminds California: "There's No Secession, No Nullification"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:13

Yesterday, we pointed out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has finally acted to stop California from ignoring federal immigration authorities and laws, with the DOJ suing the state to nullify Assembly Bill 450, which stops private companies from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

And shortly after the suit was filed, Sessions warned chided the state for disobeying federal laws, saying American law provides no room for secession or nullification, per the Hill

"I understand that we have a wide variety of political opinions out there on immigration. But the law is in the books and its purposes are clear and just," Sessions said during a speech to the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento on Wednesday.

"There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg, to the tombstones of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled," he continued.

The lawsuit filed by the DOJ aims to block three so-called sanctuary laws passed by the state's legislature this year.

The laws being challenged prohibit private employers from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials, while preventing state and local law enforcement officials from giving federal immigration officials information about the release date of removable immigrants in their custody; and create an inspection and review scheme that requires the California Attorney General to investigate the immigration enforcement efforts of federal agents.

In its complaint, the DOJ alleges that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution should require California to enforce federal laws. Sessions added that the state's laws are harmful to its residents and prevent law enforcement from doing its job.

He also singled out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who tipped off illegal immigrants that there would be an ICE raid in the Bay Area starting within the next 24 hours, for criticism.

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan slammed Schaaf for the unauthorized warning, saying she was serving the same purpose as a "gang lookout" on a corner where drugs are sold.

However, despite Schaaf's warnings, federal immigration agents said they'd arrested more than 150 people in Northern California who they say have violated immigration laws for deportation.

Still, Sessions said he had a "message" for the mayor.

"Here’s my message to Mayor Schaaf: How dare you," Sessions said Wednesday.

"How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda."

Sessions also clarified that the DOJ isn't trying to force California to enforce federal immigration law - but rather, that it's asking California to "stop actively obstructing federal law enforcement."

* * *

California Gov. Jerry Brown lashed out at the Federal government against on Wednesday, saying "we're basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy."

Brown added that Sessions' speech was "unbecoming" of the nation's chief law enforcement officer, teasing Sessions that Brown hopes "Donald will be happy with him."

 

Cognitive Dissonance Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

"There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg, to the tombstones of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled," he continued.

The Great and Almighty Wizard of OZ has spoken.

Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

Just because they say it is 'settled' doesn't mean it is settled. Essentially what Sessions is saying is that anyone who disagrees with the Fed Gov (aka it's law) is a rebel and a law breaker. And rebels are swatted away and stepped on just like the South was in the Civil War.

For those here on ZH who want the Fed Gov and go in with guns drawn and forcibly compel CA to do something it doesn't want to do, I ask you what will be your view when they come to do that to you?

Skid Marks BennyBoy Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

 

Sessions: Well, Rod? What did you think of that speech I gave last night?  Really makes me look like I’m a leader, huh?
Rosenstein: OK, Jeff. Ok.  Calm down. We’re making some progress but I think it a bit early to declare yourself a leader.  We need a few more public appearances. Let’s get you back with that acting coach again.  It was a big improvement.
Sessions: Yea. OK.     I like that guy. He’s helped a lot.
Rosenstein: Just stay on topic and don’t take any questions. Don’t forget, we’re not really going to prosecute this case. We’ve got some really weak attorneys handling it.
Sessions: Yea. Yea. I know.
Rosenstein: We’ll get some folks at CNN to take your side and push the leadership narrative. Is that what you want?
Sessions: Yea. Yea. I need to look like I’m in charge.
Rosenstein: OK.  I’ll get on that.  Anything else?
Sessions: OK Rod. I’m going to go back to my office and take a nap. Keep me posted if anything comes up.  
 

 

Boing_Snap BennyBoy Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

The Feds should be able to move against the illegal aliens, as it's one of the things they're responsible for, guarding the borders. What the State or more over the county is responsible for is limiting of the Feds actions inside their borders, with the ultimate control being the County Sheriff, that is Constitutional hierarchy.

Federal jurisdiction is limited to Federal land, which is extremely limited, Military sites, DC, and harbors mostly. Not the land that States allow them to function on like the BLS lands.

Sessions just made some criminal statements that should outrage many, I bet the Bundys are spitting bullets when they hear that crap.

DeadFred macholatte Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Can't you just see the Marine helicopters landing on the Capitol lawn in Sac? Brings a smile to my face. Couldn't happen to a more deserving Libtard state government. I've suffered under these imbeciles enough and would welcome a tad of martial law.

SmokingArgus DeadFred Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

If you are 'suffering' then how much responsibility do you bear for remaining in a geography you despise? Any at all or are you content to let Daddy Government fight your battles unto their arbitrary violence?

 

God right-wing cucked snowflakes are neck-in-neck with the Marxist Left-wing snowflakes for being utter repugnant meatbags.

Twee Surgeon SmokingArgus Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

It's called Moral Duty. A Man will defend his Family unto the death, his Village, Tribe, even Nation. Some win, some lose. It's called history. The 'Enemy' of the Village might disguise themselves as 'Bearers of gift's' but may actually be Cannibals. History, it goes back a' ways. It's nothing like Social Studies that they taught you in lesbian School.

 

Twee Surgeon paradox Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

TPTB and TPTASTB, The powers that are supposed to be. The people who are picking up the paycheck but not doing the job they are getting payed to do, is the problem. National Fraud via Government acting Ultra Vires, under oath before God, Man and Neighbor.

The Mayor of Oakland should be sitting in a cell awaiting trial right now.

rf80412 HenryHall Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

Oregon is tricky.  Don't confuse Portland (and Eugene/Ashland) for the whole state.  East of the Cascades almost certainly wouldn't want to throw in with them and CA, and a good chunk of the rest probably wouldn't either.

All the West Coast states are so completely dominated by their big cities that the rest of the country goes away with a warped idea of the politics here.

HenryHall rf80412 Wed, 03/07/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

Yes, Orgeon would be split. And indeed California will be split.

But on the whole Oregon will vote to go with California in preference to Washington DC.

However, since the Calexit proposition was halted in April 2017 and not restarted to date, then secession of California cannot occur before 2021 at the earliest. And an awful lot will happen before 2021, for example world war is more likely than not.

Cosmicserpent tmosley Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

I'm all in favor of the entire Left Coast leaving the Union.  I'm sick to death of you mouth breathing, sister fornicating, home schooled, road kill eating morons, denizens of your Southern mothers' basements fucking up the world while you suck off the government's tit in your Conjob-servative neo nazi red states.

Assholes. Funny how y'all aren't so tough when I talk to you in person.

SWRichmond tmosley Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

Though we would like to retain those conservative areas in California which produce actual goods.  The software hell holes that are using all the H-1B labor like slaves they can secede.

Within 6 months China will be running everything there.  Then we can invade, throw out the Chinese, throw out the California communists and go carpetbagger on their asses.

Twee Surgeon rf80412 Wed, 03/07/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

Have you driven the length of I-5  in the last 20 years ? It's a fire hazard, not an Orchard.

I has me a green thumb and know what Agriculture looks like, the Central valley looks more like an African Savannah than the Brochure would indicate. Mostly, but not all, an up and coming Dust-bowl. Nothing much in the way of Green going on, more Yellows, Browns and Beige's. Iv'e done that ride more times than I can remember and usually see Jack-shit actually growing.

There's a big Cattle feeding thing full of sick, emaciated cattle about two thirds of the way up, for the Tourists, I guess.

Get around Oxnard and they are actually growing stuff. Central valley, not much to see.

ultrasonic tmosley Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

As a Californian, I would prefer independence so agree with you completely. 

 

The US is fracked.  Half the country wants to become a Bible Belt and essentially prides itself on ignorance.  The US’ future is an import substitution economy where crime prevention is basically owning more firepower than your neighbor.  Pickup driving, country music, NASCAR, rebel-yelling white trash.  No thanks- I endured that the first twenty years of my life growing up in the South.  

 

We may have more than our share of fruits and nuts here.  But if you can afford it, the living is good and employment opportunities are world class.  We have the fifth largest economy in the world, great universities, excellent trade contacts and probably the youngest highest educated workforce in America.

 

So suck it, America.  You don’t want us, we are glad to leave and let you wallow in your Bibles, guns and coal belching trucks.  

Xena fobe ultrasonic Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Dream on.  California is an unsustainable overregulated and overtaxed shit hole.  I live here.  No affordable housing, gridlocked traffic, balkanized communities, corrupt law makers at every level of govt.  Within 20 years, you will be one huge gang run favela with no open space, severe water shortages and sewage in the streets.

Ghost of PartysOver syzygysus Wed, 03/07/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

What the Swampers fail to realize is that "We, the People" if motivated enough can do any damn thing "We the People" want.   "We, the People" can secede if so determined because the very nature of the movement is to refute your laws and create our own.  The Swamp Critters fail to realize that "We the People" are the final arbitrators of any law.

That being said chose wisely California.  The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.

Algo Rhythm syzygysus Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

It's not chilling if you look at it rationally. He's a dottering old man that means nothing to everyone except for his family. He doesn't understand the supremacy clause, hasn't read Marbury V Madison or the 10th Amendment and believes the people will never stand against the fed corp govt......he couldn't be more wrong.

It's all smoke and mirror bullshit until the shooting starts.....