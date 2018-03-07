Sessions Reminds California: "There's No Secession, No Nullification"

Yesterday, we pointed out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has finally acted to stop California from ignoring federal immigration authorities and laws, with the DOJ suing the state to nullify Assembly Bill 450, which stops private companies from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

And shortly after the suit was filed, Sessions warned chided the state for disobeying federal laws, saying American law provides no room for secession or nullification, per the Hill

"I understand that we have a wide variety of political opinions out there on immigration. But the law is in the books and its purposes are clear and just," Sessions said during a speech to the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento on Wednesday. "There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg, to the tombstones of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled," he continued.

The lawsuit filed by the DOJ aims to block three so-called sanctuary laws passed by the state's legislature this year.

The laws being challenged prohibit private employers from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration officials, while preventing state and local law enforcement officials from giving federal immigration officials information about the release date of removable immigrants in their custody; and create an inspection and review scheme that requires the California Attorney General to investigate the immigration enforcement efforts of federal agents.

In its complaint, the DOJ alleges that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution should require California to enforce federal laws. Sessions added that the state's laws are harmful to its residents and prevent law enforcement from doing its job.

He also singled out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who tipped off illegal immigrants that there would be an ICE raid in the Bay Area starting within the next 24 hours, for criticism.

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan slammed Schaaf for the unauthorized warning, saying she was serving the same purpose as a "gang lookout" on a corner where drugs are sold.

However, despite Schaaf's warnings, federal immigration agents said they'd arrested more than 150 people in Northern California who they say have violated immigration laws for deportation.

Still, Sessions said he had a "message" for the mayor.

"Here’s my message to Mayor Schaaf: How dare you," Sessions said Wednesday. "How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda."

Sessions also clarified that the DOJ isn't trying to force California to enforce federal immigration law - but rather, that it's asking California to "stop actively obstructing federal law enforcement."

* * *

California Gov. Jerry Brown lashed out at the Federal government against on Wednesday, saying "we're basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy."

Brown added that Sessions' speech was "unbecoming" of the nation's chief law enforcement officer, teasing Sessions that Brown hopes "Donald will be happy with him."