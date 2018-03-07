"We're Going To War" California Governor Blasts "Full Of Liars" Administration Over Immigrant Lawsuit

Having already raged at Attorney General Jeff Sessions last night, after last night's news of the Justice Department bringing suit against California over its Sanctuary State 'laws'...

“At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!!”

A horrified California Governor Jerry Brown held a press conference today to signal as much virtue as possible...

“This is really unprecedented for the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to come out to California and act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer. This is a political stunt,” Brown said. “We know the Trump administration is full of liars. They’ve pled guilty already to the special counsel.”

Then he raised the rhetoric to '11'...

“This is basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy. It’s not wise, it’s not right, and it will not stand,” Brown said.

As The Hill reports, Brown said Sessions’s speech was “unbecoming” of the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. He speculated that Sessions is trying to return to President Trump’s good graces, after a rocky first year in which Trump and Sessions saw a serious rift in their once-close relationship.

“I assume, and this is pure speculation, that Jeff thinks that Donald will be happy with him,” Brown said. “Let’s face it, the Trump White House is under siege. [Special counsel Robert] Mueller is closing in. There are more indictments to come.”

Appearing with Brown, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said his office would mount a spirited defense of the three state laws. Becerra said the lawsuit would fail.

“The lawsuit challenges some of our state laws which are again fully constitutional and provide for the safety and welfare of all of our people,” Becerra said. “The 10th amendment provides California with the right to decline to participate in civil immigration enforcement.”

Becerra said the Trump administration had opened itself to the discovery process, which would allow California lawyers to dig into the internal debate over the lawsuit, which could drag on for years.