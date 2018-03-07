"We're Going To War" California Governor Blasts "Full Of Liars" Administration Over Immigrant Lawsuit

Having already raged at Attorney General Jeff Sessions last night, after last night's news of the Justice Department bringing suit against California over its Sanctuary State 'laws'...
“At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America.
Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!!”
A horrified California Governor Jerry Brown held a press conference today to signal as much virtue as possible...
“This is really unprecedented for the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to come out to California and act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer. This is a political stunt,” Brown said.
“We know the Trump administration is full of liars. They’ve pled guilty already to the special counsel.”
Then he raised the rhetoric to '11'...
“This is basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy. It’s not wise, it’s not right, and it will not stand,” Brown said.
As The Hill reports, Brown said Sessions’s speech was “unbecoming” of the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. He speculated that Sessions is trying to return to President Trump’s good graces, after a rocky first year in which Trump and Sessions saw a serious rift in their once-close relationship.
“I assume, and this is pure speculation, that Jeff thinks that Donald will be happy with him,” Brown said.
“Let’s face it, the Trump White House is under siege. [Special counsel Robert] Mueller is closing in. There are more indictments to come.”
Appearing with Brown, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said his office would mount a spirited defense of the three state laws. Becerra said the lawsuit would fail.
“The lawsuit challenges some of our state laws which are again fully constitutional and provide for the safety and welfare of all of our people,” Becerra said.
“The 10th amendment provides California with the right to decline to participate in civil immigration enforcement.”
Becerra said the Trump administration had opened itself to the discovery process, which would allow California lawyers to dig into the internal debate over the lawsuit, which could drag on for years.
“This lawsuit is going to last a lot longer than the Trump administration,” Brown predicted.
Fuck you Commiefornia! Really hope you slide right off one day.
"Going to war?"...Good!...Nuke the damn shit hole state.
In reply to Fuck you Commiefornia!… by Hyjinx
OOOoooooOOOooooo...Going to war, you say? Well...somebody call General Sherman.
Atlanta is now on the West Coast.
In reply to "Going to war?"...Good!… by LoneStarHog
Time to recall this buffoon just like Gray Davis.
In reply to Somebody call General Grant… by Killtruck
"Full Of Liars"
Geee, Who'da Thunk ...?
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
If there was ever any doubt about Trump, it should be gone. California has been ignoring immigration laws and is now stepped too far over the line with the Oakland Mayors actions. Drop the Hammer.
In reply to q by BaBaBouy
When, inevitably, the feds pass a new set of gun sales restrictions, can states opt not to participate in that?
In reply to If there was ever any doubt… by JimmyJones
BINGO!!!! I am tired of the Dem's thinking that the constitution is a guide. You want to change it Dem's than get together two third's vote from the senate. Until then you are breaking the rule of law.
In reply to When they pass the new gun… by Joe Davola
Scene, the White House: President says, "Colonel, fly to California with 250 troops, find Governor Brown, forcefully put him on your plane, and bring him to me." Next day, same scene, President speaking to Governor Brown: "Governor Brown, I really don't care what your feelings are about immigrants, but these soldiers that you see here are going to keep you locked up in that little room that you slept in last night until you agree to obey the law. Do I make myself clear?"
In reply to BINGO!!!! I am tired of the… by REAL MONEY
El Rushbo said it best. "The U.S. Constitution is not a suicide pact."
In reply to BINGO!!!! I am tired of the… by REAL MONEY
Only Federally licensed firearms dealers need comply. States regulate all other transactions. See Arizona Gun Regulations for more.
In reply to When they pass the new gun… by Joe Davola
War? So time for us Californian's Red County boys to bust the weapons out Jerry?
In reply to Only Federally licensed… by Professorlocknload
My response: Governor "MOOMBEAM" is a HYPOCRITE and a DESPOT with a REPROBATE MIND. People who live in GLASS HOUSES should NOT throw stones.
This is the Bible verse that Governor "MOOMBEAM" should tattoo across his forehead.
I belong to my father, the devil, and I want to carry out my father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
It should go without saying, but every patriot who lives in CA should CAST A VOTE to remove the DEMOCRATS from your state before these MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DESPOTS turn the fine state of CA into a POLICE STATE where tyrannical lawlessness abounds everywhere. Governor "MOONBEAM" should be recalled, charged and jailed for treason and sedition.
In reply to Only Federally licensed… by Professorlocknload
Now that California has declared war, we should return to our longstanding American traditions and bomb the fuck out of it and kill lots of people.
In reply to If there was ever any doubt… by JimmyJones
I would rather the corrupt politicians be jailed but to each their own.
In reply to Now that California has… by Sanity Bear
Jerry is just an old confused hippy in a suit, and he still thinks that illegal felonious criminal immigrants are good American Citizens !!!!!!!!!!! And its his job to protect em. Its the... In Denial, Dim disease !!!!
Just gotta wonder if there is some dementia or self inflicted brain damage.
In reply to If there was ever any doubt… by JimmyJones
Bad drugs.
In reply to Jerry is just an old… by Just Another V…
Give it a rest Trumptard. It's all talk just like draining the Swamp, going after Hellary, zionist banksters and sick MIC running wild throughout the admin and on and on. Just more endless bullshit and broken campaign promises. But by all means fool, keep smokin that Hopium.
In reply to If there was ever any doubt… by JimmyJones
Panic of a guilty loser
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
He sounds like a Alinskie thug. the guy standing behind him can't get the smirk off his face. Who ever thought California would miss Arnold The Terminator.
In reply to Panic of a guilty loser by nidaar
They are edging closer and closer to open insurrection and rebellion.
In reply to He sounds like a Alinskie… by Got The Wrong No
Its the Cities, LA, Hollywierd, San Fran, etc, there are plenty of Red Counties in Cali that are simply out numbered by the hordes of imports in the Cities. Its the same in NY, Almost the whole State is Red except for NYC and like 2 other counties. The problem is those cities are so overwhelmingly blue, they run the state Gov'ts. If you break up the state and isolate the Cities they are toast, they use the rest of the State to subsidize the Cities. The money always flows to the Cities not the other way around.
In reply to They are edging closer and… by SilverRhino
California is the fruit and veggie breadbasket of the nation. The field workers are almost entirely hispanic migrant workers, many of whom slip past formal immigration processes as they travel with the seasonal work.
This issue impacts billions of dollars of agricultural revenues, hundreds of thousands of human lives and the food supply of the entire nation.
In reply to Its the Cities, LA,… by JimmyJones
Oh, I see, You're So Special and Indispensable! Then stay in the Briar Patch if you so choose and find out IF it will really protect you or if it's an Evil Hologram which is toxic to the lives of the rest of us.
In reply to California is the fruit and… by sand_puppy
This is a good idea which satanist Rockefeller had for ALL of us to kill us. However, let the forces for Good use this tactic to not kill everyone in Libtardland, but to confine them until they can be "exorcized" or at least behavior modified so the rest of us who are sane and understand which Grand Agenda is Evil and which one IS NOT can once again rule the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.
In reply to Its the Cities, LA,… by JimmyJones
The guy standing behind the Governor and smiling is the mexican attorney general of Californica.
In reply to He sounds like a Alinskie… by Got The Wrong No
pornic.
In reply to Panic of a guilty loser by nidaar
California is a lost cause. Crowded, crazy taxes, and patronizing to hard-drug addicts and illegals taking welfare. They make it easy for the illegals to get federal benefits thus costing all of us. Let the place sink under the waves. Good riddance.
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
I hate California and I live here! We have the worst traffic congestion in the country and a drought. Maybe it's the millions upon millions of fast reproducing Illegal Aliens that they let in, that have contributed to that? Love the weather, the clime, but the politicians are full-on Franklin School, Commies! Oh yeah and we just got our 'Supplementary Property Tax' for the year and it's another $1,000 on top of what we pay, with most of it going to the 'Schools', because idiot voters keep believing the stupid mantra: "It's for the Children".
In reply to California is a lost cause… by Baron von Bud
Why do you stay?
In reply to I hate California and I live… by STP
California is in rebellion, treat them as such.
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
Jerry many of us Californians are ready to go to war with you...
Don't fuck with us!
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
Take your lockbox and get the fuck out. I hear they will welcome you in MS, AK, GA, many flyover states to choose from. Just get the fuck out. We do not want jackboot thugs from DC screwing around on our streets getting people killed and stirring up crazy trailer park trash exceptionalism. Take your bye-bull and go, now.
In reply to Jerry many of us… by 3LockBox
No... I think the illegals need to get out. I on the other hand was born here as was my father and his father.
This act only motivates me to spend more time and resources on this issue and seek out and motivate the many others here who have been passive until now.
Jerry started his unconstitutional war cry and now let us get it on.
In reply to Take your lockbox and get… by ReturnOfDaMac
Excellent avitar for you.
Keep suckling the breast of freedom and values while you play commie fascist. There are many millions of decent people in California, you obviously aren’t one of them.
The real difference between your type and ours is we don’t necessarily want you to leave, we’re just hoping you find a cure to the diseased state of mind that accompanies liberalism.
In reply to Take your lockbox and get… by ReturnOfDaMac
Pull the 35 military bases out of California, it'll be Venezuela in a week
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
Agreed, pull the NASA JPL as well.
In reply to Pull the 35 military bases… by D Nyle
You and your lock box are full blown idiots. CA is 12% of the whole damn nation and the 6th largest economy on earth dipshit. We don't need you, you red-state taker. We grow food, we educate kids, we make shit, we export it globally, and send the surplus to you red-state hover-round riding, cholesterol choked artery, meth-laden, bullshit faux watchers. You are neither needed nor wanted. But what we want is for you exceptionals to just leave us alone.
In reply to Pull the 35 military bases… by D Nyle
You still need to obey Federal law "dipshit".
In reply to You and your lock box are… by ReturnOfDaMac
If we walled off Shitholeafornia (just the coastal shitholes) you fucktards would be Venezuela in a week or less. Crime would be through the roof and you pussies would be screaming for help.
In reply to You and your lock box are… by ReturnOfDaMac
Yeah, I've seen the 'education' that the kids are getting, right here in LA County. My wife's 9 year old granddaughter's math homework was the biggest bunch of stupid goobledegook, that I've ever seen in my life. 6x5 does not = 30. No, not until you break down 6 and 5, into complex, nearly algebraic stupidity, with lots of parenthesis' and other weirdness and ten minutes later, you arrive at your answer.
Yeah, we grow a lot of fruits and nuts (literally), but good luck getting the grain as we produce little of that, ditto for meat and potatoes. We don't make jack shit either, except consumer data crap in Silly-Con Valley. California used to be the Aerospace Capital of the World! Lockheed, Hughes, Douglas and Consolidated had huge plants here. Not no more. We used to build cars here too. Van Nuys, Pico Rivera and Fremont and what do we build now, vehicle wise? Tesla? Hahahaha!
The Service Economy DOMINATES the employment here, or haven't you seen the statistics? There used to be 245 companies that had over a thousand employees in Cali and within fifteen years, that was cut by over half. Do you know who's the biggest fucking employer in California? It's the GOVERNMENT, fool! Los Angeles County has over 13,000 employees, just in their 'Social Services' Department! Sheesh, do I hate know-nothing idiots.
In reply to You and your lock box are… by ReturnOfDaMac
If California is the "engine" of our economy then we are sitting in a solar powered short yellow bus driven by a illegal Mexican gang member with a flaming homo chaperone on a trip to the tax office to get our serf tattoo.
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
The illegal alien voters of California won't vote for this Marxist' clown's recall. Better to just arrest red Jerry and charge him with sedition. Have the FBI do something useful for a change. Deport him to Mexico.
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
I love it when people like you make these stupid statemetns. The liberal communists LOVE these people, they do exactly what they want.
Who do you anticipate recalling him? Conservatives? Sorry - but the Republicans left the fight here long ago. We are a dwindling number here in this hell hole liberal bastion.
I might also remind you that Davis was the first Gov in the State to ever be recalled, and only the second in the ENTIRE COUNTRY. And who did the people replace him with? Liberal, anti-gun pro gay marriage Arnie the Governator - the biggest bag of RINO hot air that has ever existed.
So yes, maybe we'll get lucky and they'll recall Brown (who is now gov his second time) and replace him with something equal to or worse.
In reply to Time to recall this buffoon… by 3LockBox
Arnie ran as a Republican.
In reply to I love it when people like… by 44_shooter
@44
Stupid?
You didn't even spell statements right.
In reply to Arnie ran as a Republican. by 3LockBox
My home state. What a shithole it's become. I left for Oregon 27 years ago. I have NO desire to return. I saw the gang-banger writing on the wall. (Literally). The liberal disease has now spread North. I believe it's time to move again. To the East, where mental illness isn't the norm.
In reply to I love it when people like… by 44_shooter
Longer Moonbeam drags things out, the longer he won't get money from the Federal Government. With such a bloated Welfare State of Illegals, they will be squealing like pigs in a couple months!
In reply to "Going to war?"...Good!… by LoneStarHog
Dumb fucks outlawed assault weapons, gonna be a really short fucking war.
Cocksuckers..
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate -- we can not consecrate -- we can not hallow -- this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
Abraham Lincoln
November 19, 1863
P.S. No mention of illegal immigrants or DACA
In reply to "Going to war?"...Good!… by LoneStarHog
Just FYI - liberals in California don't own guns, at all. Not AR15's, not handguns, not shotguns - nothing.
The Assault Weapons laws they passed were only against law abiding conservatives that are stuck in this shithole.
In reply to Dumb fucks outlawed assault… by Dilluminati