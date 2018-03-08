21 People Were Hospitalized After Nerve Gas Attack On Ex-Russian Spy

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 13:57

Acting chief constable of the Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard shared more details about the nerve gas attack on Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal. While initial reports said only the Skripals and a police officer who responded to the scene had been hospitalized, Pritchard said that a total of 21 people received treatment following the nerve gas attack, including the original three, per Sky News.

"Multiple people have been treated, around 21 people, including the man and the woman found on the bench. A number of those have been through the hospital treatment process, they are having blood-tests, support and advice," Pritchard said.

The only people still in the hospital are Skripal, Yulia and police sergeant Nick Bailey, who was named for the first time on Thursday. Though his condition remains serious, he is finally "talking and engaging with people."

Bailey

Nick Bailey

Pritchard said he visited Bailey in intensive care, and that he's steadily recovering. The Skripals are both in critical but stable condition.

"I’ve known Nick for many years, he’s a great character. He’s a huge presence in Wiltshire Police – well-liked, well-loved, a massively dedicated officer," Pritchard said. "He’s clearly receiving high specialist treatment. He’s well, he’s sat up. He’s clearly not the Nick that I know, but he’s in the safe hands of the medical professionals working in Salisbury District Hospital."

Russia has denied having a role in what police are calling an attempted assassination, and today Home Secretary Amber Rudd cautioned Britons not to "jump to conclusions" about who might've organized the attack. Those comments came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson threatened to boycott the World Cup over Russia's "malign influence" in the UK.

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai Rex Andrus Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

"Nerve gas"? Sounds like bullshit. Much more likely it was Fentanyl gas, and the intention was to disable and kidnap the victims, not kill them immediately. Nobody would be irrational and/or stupid enough to use nerve gas in public-- especially some exotic kind that could be easily traced back to a source. The whole idea of this is absurd.

This is a media misdirection and cover-up play combined with an obvious frame-up. Thoroughly incompetent spycraft, or alternatively, the parties involved are getting so desperate that they are beginning to operate recklessly and/or carelessly.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Akdov Telmig Buckaroo Banzai Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

You've to be kidding right? 

The Russians already did it with an ex KGB spy in London with an even more traceable stuff Polonium-210, which was even traced back to the Russian plane in which the radioactive material was brought to London by an FSB agent.

The FSB agent then poisoned a plate of Sushi that Litvinenko was about to eat in a London Sushi bar with Polonium-210, in hope of misleading the assassination as a food poisoning instead.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poisoning_of_Alexander_Litvinenko

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai heyjay Thu, 03/08/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

Fentanyl is tricky to use in open air, they might have accidentally underdosed him, which would explain why he was still moving. Basically he'd look like a heroin user with a bad case of the nods, drooling and moving erratically.

Obviously we have no way of knowing, but Fentanyl gas is a go-to tool for Deep State operatives so its just logical to assume that's what they used. While certainly still hazardous to both those who use it, and the first responders who might have to clean up the mess, its much safer to use than nerve gas. Nerve gas is just fucking stupid on about a dozen levels.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
land_of_the_few pods Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

Rudd thru BBC is saying not Sarin and not VX but something rarer

Others are saying Soman or Tabun or something custom boutique made for the occasion, those first 2 seem a bit old fashioned tho

"Only several labs in the world able to produce it" of course the Sun are claiming it absolutely must be from a lab in Moscow and not any of the others globally that can make it, whatever it is ...

And the Sun thinks everyone will believe the Rooskies do everything in Moscow and nowhere else

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
land_of_the_few Joe Davola Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Soman and Tabun both discovered by IG Farben in Germany from 1930s-40s, and only ever made by them, and not used in WWII either.

Was this an aerosol job? 21 people seems a little high for a slap-it-on run-away incident

There were 2 young ladies also that had driven themselves into panic attacks but it seems that was not directly related, just a bit of sympathetic-snowflaking

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DisorderlyConduct land_of_the_few Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Only ever made by IG Farben? Please. Any well-stocked lab can synthesize just about anything. The precursors are all that's needed, and if they're controlled they can be synthesized. Generally the issue isn't whether you can or can't, it's a matter of yields and purity. And last I checked, purity isn't a concern with poison.

The only question is whether someone had the will to do so. The rest is not magic or alchemy - it's straightforward chemistry.

Vote up!
 31
Vote down!
 2
EuroPox Looney Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

One of Christopher Steele's consultants lived near to Col. Skripal and had known him since he moved to the UK in 2010.

Skripal was one of the contributors to Steele's Trump dossier and probably knew too much for the DNC to risk leaving him alone now that Jeff Sessions has started investigating the FISA warrants (in which GCHQ played a significant part).

This was not attempted murder, it was attempted Arkancide

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
JohninMK Joe Davola Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

So, everything points to Russia does it?

- they gave him a 13 year sentence not death when they caught him spying for MI6, so not too serious a case

- they exchanged him after only 8 years, information he had not regarded as critical

- they left him alone for 5 years whilst he debriefed the West on his MI6 pension, Colonel who?

- they picked a time for maximum publicity ahead of Presidential election, needed to make an impact on Putin

- they selected an assassination method that only a State could use, so Russia first suspect.

Yes, that all makes sense.

For a see aye aa operation.

Wonder how Russia will respond.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Nunyadambizness EuroPox Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

That dossier is complete and utter bullshit and has been shown to be nothing more than a Hitlary/DNC funded attempt to smear Trump.  Sources proved that the claims in the dossier had people in places they'd never been, at times where they had proof they were somewhere else, and then the completely ridiculous prostitute story was over the top.  It's bullshit, plain and simple.

Now, as to Arkancide, it's possible that the Klinton Krime Family indeed thought the person knew too much, but it wasn't about the fake dossier.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
spieslikeus Nunyadambizness Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

And besides, what's in the dossier? That Trump banged Russian hookers and pissed on a bed? Something like that.....who gives a fuck? Not me.

Hell, we got Stormyfuckingwhatever telling everyone how she fucked Trump and no one is putting together a 'dossier'. Again, I couldn't care less.

 

Literally, millions spent on this shitshow and for what? So we have an excuse to poke the Bear and get nuked for it? How do I arrange for a rocket off this fucking rock?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
gregga777 EuroPox Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Wow, he wasn't even listed on the NAPPERS NAWL. 

NAPPERS (Nailgun Accident Prevention & Preparation for Emergency Room Services) just released this week's updated NAWL (Nailgun Accident Watch List). Some of the names recently added to the list are:

 

• former FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Director James "Hillary's Bitch" Comey;

• FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Counterintelligence (Intelligence—ha ha ha) Weasel Peter Strzok;

• FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) legal hangdog Lisa Page;

• former FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Deputy Dog Andrew McCabe and Mrs. McCabe;

• FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Deputy Dog for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap;

• US DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) legal beagle Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr;

• former US Attorney Gerbil Lorent Loretta Lynch;

• former British spook and Trump dossier author Christopher Steele;

 

If these people are allowed to talk they'll implicate Obunghole the Magic Halfrican and his Arkanciding moll Hitlery. 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 17
BritBob Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Did Putin's Cold War ever end?

Presidents (Macri & Putin) signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 3
SmittyinLA BritBob Thu, 03/08/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Russia went capitalist, the Communists moved offshore (William Browder, Mikhail Gorbachev) -they hate Putin, he fucked up their global agenda, for Putin the cold war never ended, he switched sides and is now fighting for freedom and property rights, a communist's worst enemy is an ex-communist because they're hip to all their bullshit, lies, manipulations and murder, that's why he booted Soros and his NGOs from Russia. Its also why the Russia economy is doing great inspiteam of Sanctions imposed by Communist agents in the West.