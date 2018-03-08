21 People Were Hospitalized After Nerve Gas Attack On Ex-Russian Spy

Acting chief constable of the Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard shared more details about the nerve gas attack on Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal. While initial reports said only the Skripals and a police officer who responded to the scene had been hospitalized, Pritchard said that a total of 21 people received treatment following the nerve gas attack, including the original three, per Sky News.
"Multiple people have been treated, around 21 people, including the man and the woman found on the bench. A number of those have been through the hospital treatment process, they are having blood-tests, support and advice," Pritchard said.
The only people still in the hospital are Skripal, Yulia and police sergeant Nick Bailey, who was named for the first time on Thursday. Though his condition remains serious, he is finally "talking and engaging with people."
Nick Bailey
Pritchard said he visited Bailey in intensive care, and that he's steadily recovering. The Skripals are both in critical but stable condition.
"I’ve known Nick for many years, he’s a great character. He’s a huge presence in Wiltshire Police – well-liked, well-loved, a massively dedicated officer," Pritchard said. "He’s clearly receiving high specialist treatment. He’s well, he’s sat up. He’s clearly not the Nick that I know, but he’s in the safe hands of the medical professionals working in Salisbury District Hospital."
Russia has denied having a role in what police are calling an attempted assassination, and today Home Secretary Amber Rudd cautioned Britons not to "jump to conclusions" about who might've organized the attack. Those comments came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson threatened to boycott the World Cup over Russia's "malign influence" in the UK.
Comments
as a certified trumptard, i think he is the best president ever!
... 21 People Were Hospitalized After Gas Attack
Who farted? ;-)
Looney
In reply to mossad... by BullyBearish
Wow, didn't take long for this incident to get linked to TrumpRussia.
In reply to Who farted? ;-) Looney by Looney
What was the nerve agent? That might help with identifying the source at least.
I think this one is gonna be pinned on Russia, just like all the White Helmet crap in Syria is blamed on Assad.
I second the vote for attempted Arkancide.
pods
In reply to Wow, didn't take long for… by Joe Davola
Looney -- Who farted?
Whoever smelt it dealt it.
It's the original false flag.
In reply to What was the nerve agent? … by pods
LOL
Perfect.
In reply to Looney -- Who farted? … by Billy the Poet
I thought nerve agents was Kim Jong Un's weapon of choice - let's blame the NOKs.
Re nerve agent - they say they have identified it but won't say more about it for now... probably need to find something they can say was 'made in Russia'.
In reply to What was the nerve agent? … by pods
Uncle Schlomo is building the case he wants built.
In reply to I thought nerve agents was… by EuroPox
All wars are banksters wars
In reply to Uncle Schlomo is building… by BlindMonkey
"Nerve gas"? Sounds like bullshit. Much more likely it was Fentanyl gas, and the intention was to disable and kidnap the victims, not kill them immediately. Nobody would be irrational and/or stupid enough to use nerve gas in public-- especially some exotic kind that could be easily traced back to a source. The whole idea of this is absurd.
This is a media misdirection and cover-up play combined with an obvious frame-up. Thoroughly incompetent spycraft, or alternatively, the parties involved are getting so desperate that they are beginning to operate recklessly and/or carelessly.
In reply to All wars are banksters wars by Rex Andrus
You've to be kidding right?
The Russians already did it with an ex KGB spy in London with an even more traceable stuff Polonium-210, which was even traced back to the Russian plane in which the radioactive material was brought to London by an FSB agent.
The FSB agent then poisoned a plate of Sushi that Litvinenko was about to eat in a London Sushi bar with Polonium-210, in hope of misleading the assassination as a food poisoning instead.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poisoning_of_Alexander_Litvinenko
In reply to "Nerve gas"? Sounds like… by Buckaroo Banzai
How about Litvinenko smuggled Plutonium for his Chechen friends at the time? So he was on the plane, and it was traced back to the country he came from. Check where this type of isotope is used other than "poisoning" defected spies.
In reply to You've to be kidding right? … by Akdov Telmig
Definitely not a fentanyl derivate. Skripal got the highest dose and he was still moving, according to a witness. Not radioactive either. No VX. What is it?
In reply to "Nerve gas"? Sounds like… by Buckaroo Banzai
Fentanyl is tricky to use in open air, they might have accidentally underdosed him, which would explain why he was still moving. Basically he'd look like a heroin user with a bad case of the nods, drooling and moving erratically.
Obviously we have no way of knowing, but Fentanyl gas is a go-to tool for Deep State operatives so its just logical to assume that's what they used. While certainly still hazardous to both those who use it, and the first responders who might have to clean up the mess, its much safer to use than nerve gas. Nerve gas is just fucking stupid on about a dozen levels.
In reply to Definitely not a fentanyl… by heyjay
Rudd thru BBC is saying not Sarin and not VX but something rarer
Others are saying Soman or Tabun or something custom boutique made for the occasion, those first 2 seem a bit old fashioned tho
"Only several labs in the world able to produce it" of course the Sun are claiming it absolutely must be from a lab in Moscow and not any of the others globally that can make it, whatever it is ...
And the Sun thinks everyone will believe the Rooskies do everything in Moscow and nowhere else
In reply to What was the nerve agent? … by pods
Only available in Soviet Russia.
In reply to Rudd thru BBC is saying not… by land_of_the_few
Soman and Tabun both discovered by IG Farben in Germany from 1930s-40s, and only ever made by them, and not used in WWII either.
Was this an aerosol job? 21 people seems a little high for a slap-it-on run-away incident
There were 2 young ladies also that had driven themselves into panic attacks but it seems that was not directly related, just a bit of sympathetic-snowflaking
In reply to Only available in Soviet… by Joe Davola
Only ever made by IG Farben? Please. Any well-stocked lab can synthesize just about anything. The precursors are all that's needed, and if they're controlled they can be synthesized. Generally the issue isn't whether you can or can't, it's a matter of yields and purity. And last I checked, purity isn't a concern with poison.
The only question is whether someone had the will to do so. The rest is not magic or alchemy - it's straightforward chemistry.
In reply to Sure, so they would have… by land_of_the_few
Apparently, nobody really cared about former Russian spy, so they had to up the ante.
In reply to What was the nerve agent? … by pods
One of Christopher Steele's consultants lived near to Col. Skripal and had known him since he moved to the UK in 2010.
Skripal was one of the contributors to Steele's Trump dossier and probably knew too much for the DNC to risk leaving him alone now that Jeff Sessions has started investigating the FISA warrants (in which GCHQ played a significant part).
This was not attempted murder, it was attempted Arkancide
In reply to Who farted? ;-) Looney by Looney
But it will be spun as "Trump had his bud, Vlad, off the guy so he couldn't verify the dossier".
It's a shame the first responders were poisoned, almost sounds like what happens when cops raid meth labs or accidentally handle the dealers potent stash.
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
So, everything points to Russia does it?
- they gave him a 13 year sentence not death when they caught him spying for MI6, so not too serious a case
- they exchanged him after only 8 years, information he had not regarded as critical
- they left him alone for 5 years whilst he debriefed the West on his MI6 pension, Colonel who?
- they picked a time for maximum publicity ahead of Presidential election, needed to make an impact on Putin
- they selected an assassination method that only a State could use, so Russia first suspect.
Yes, that all makes sense.
For a see aye aa operation.
Wonder how Russia will respond.
In reply to But it will be spun as … by Joe Davola
Next episode:
Russians aid Assad in gassing civilians in Syria.
In reply to So, everything points to… by JohninMK
I think they already tried it and it didn;t work.
In reply to Next episode:… by corsair
That dossier is complete and utter bullshit and has been shown to be nothing more than a Hitlary/DNC funded attempt to smear Trump. Sources proved that the claims in the dossier had people in places they'd never been, at times where they had proof they were somewhere else, and then the completely ridiculous prostitute story was over the top. It's bullshit, plain and simple.
Now, as to Arkancide, it's possible that the Klinton Krime Family indeed thought the person knew too much, but it wasn't about the fake dossier.
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
And besides, what's in the dossier? That Trump banged Russian hookers and pissed on a bed? Something like that.....who gives a fuck? Not me.
Hell, we got Stormyfuckingwhatever telling everyone how she fucked Trump and no one is putting together a 'dossier'. Again, I couldn't care less.
Literally, millions spent on this shitshow and for what? So we have an excuse to poke the Bear and get nuked for it? How do I arrange for a rocket off this fucking rock?
In reply to That dossier is complete and… by Nunyadambizness
Makes more sense than Muller now in India, to investigate potential Trump/ Russia setting up of some sort of secret channel communication attempts - made AFTER the election. No pre-election communication? DNC lunatics are killing their own narrative.
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
Wow, he wasn't even listed on the NAPPERS NAWL.
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
"This was not attempted murder, it was attempted Arkancide"
My guess is, they wanted to kidnap him, interrogate him as to what he may or may not have told anyone, and then kill him. The operation went sideways, and now they are trying to cover up their incompetence by framing the Russians.
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
LINK PLEASE (please?)
In reply to One of Christopher Steele's… by EuroPox
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/07/poisoned-russian-spy-sergei…
In reply to LINK PLEASE (please?) by Joiningupthedots
Or a CIA false flag to make those eeeevil Russians the bad guys again.
In reply to mossad... by BullyBearish
Piss poor story. Where and when did this take place and what is his connection to Hillary?
In reply to Or a CIA false flag to make… by man from glad
You probably blame mossad for a flat tire on your car.
In reply to mossad... by BullyBearish
I only suspect Mossad when Uncle Schlomo owns the nearest source for air to fill up the tires.
In reply to You probably blame mossad… by Mpizzie
Hey, just 'cause you're paranoid doesn't mean nobody's out to get you.... (just sayin')
In reply to You probably blame mossad… by Mpizzie
Only if that tire was mounted on a car that looks like Michael Hastings' Mercedes after its final trip.
In reply to You probably blame mossad… by Mpizzie
Only when the flat tire is due to running over debris from the World Trade Center Towers.
In reply to You probably blame mossad… by Mpizzie
Did Putin's Cold War ever end?
Presidents (Macri & Putin) signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Change your tag to Monomania Bob.
Nobody gives a fuck about a few sheep and a rockpile.
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
I love Mel's Rockpile. This is my favorite episode:
SCTV - Mel's Rockpile - MacArthur Park (vocal stylings by Richard Harris)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8JlQNIvIfI
In reply to Change your tag to Monomania… by shovelhead
It is PedoBob
In reply to Change your tag to Monomania… by shovelhead
GroundhogBob
In reply to It is PedoBob by BarkingCat
It seems like you wake up every day having forgotten yesterday, do you have alzheimer's by any chance?
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
Lot of mentally ill people posting on here.
At this point, BB is unreadable in the comment section...somehow they are shifting all their mentally ill Drudgetards to here.
In reply to It seems like you wake up… by Umh
You should go post comments on Times of Israel.
Oh thats right - you can't.
Suck it, Kike!
In reply to Lot of mentally ill people… by Mpizzie
Russia went capitalist, the Communists moved offshore (William Browder, Mikhail Gorbachev) -they hate Putin, he fucked up their global agenda, for Putin the cold war never ended, he switched sides and is now fighting for freedom and property rights, a communist's worst enemy is an ex-communist because they're hip to all their bullshit, lies, manipulations and murder, that's why he booted Soros and his NGOs from Russia. Its also why the Russia economy is doing great inspiteam of Sanctions imposed by Communist agents in the West.
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
UK double agent? Chris Steele?
Some UK reports suggest a link between this Russian and the firm employing Steele.
In reply to UK double agent? Chris… by Catahoula
Is Teresa May going to fire off some missiles towards the Russians? That might be a interesting way to boost her popularity.