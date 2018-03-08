Canada, Mexico To Be "Exempted Indefinitely" From Tariffs; Peso, Loonie Soar

With just minutes to go until Trump's 3:30 pm press conference, the big leaks have started hitting the tape, and according to the AP, while the Trump tariffs will take effect in 15 days, more importantly Canada and Mexico will be "exempted indefinitely."
- TRUMP METAL TARIFFS ARE SAID TO TAKE EFFECT IN 15 DAYS: AP
- MEXICO, CANADA EXEMPTED INDEFINITELY FROM TARIFFS, AP REPORTS
Of course, the market's attention is drawn much closer to the latest flip-flopping by the admin which as recently as a few hours ago had decided against exemptions, only to change its mind again in the last minute.
And while the decision to exempt Mexico and Canada may be strategic, perhaps meant to streamline Nafta negotiations, the reality is that it will thoroughly water down the impact of Trump's tariffs in the first place, because as Harbor Intelligence wrote overnight, if Trump exempts Canada from proposed aluminum tariffs, "it would impair the ability of U.S. smelters to restart capacity and defeat the purpose of the import duties."
As Harbor managing director Jorge Vazquez adds, "excluding the biggest aluminum shipper into the U.S. from the tariffs could also encourage other U.S. allies to ask for exemptions, thereby driving down the cost of delivering metal to the Midwest and making imported metal more affordable for users.
Ultimately, if exemptions are limited to Canada it could mean a windfall of as much as $300 million for Canadian producers given the Midwest premium would still reflect the tariff, Vazquez said adding that "This shows that the entire section 232 is a mistake.”
He is right, after all last month, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the aim of his duty recommendations to the president was to boost domestic aluminum capacity utilization to 80 percent. If Canada is exempt it would achieve none of that stated goal.
Meanwhile, on the steel side, the exemptions will mean that the #1 and #4 suppliers of steel to the US will not only be allowed to sneak through, but grab market share from the remaining nations.
Whatever the thinking behind the last minute change, both the loonie and the peso love it, and have soared near session highs in kneejerk response.
And of course, stocks are kneejerking higher, seemingly not caring that the tariffs will remain for China and thus our biggest trading partner?
Comments
The swamp vs the cave...
Reciprocity is the only way to go – not “carve outs” or “waivers”, not “blanket” or “surgical” tariffs.
If a country does not allow our products in, or taxes the shit out of them, then fuck’em – tariff the shit out of their goods, too.
Unfortunately, the “leveling the playing field” always goes one way – UP. When was the last time two countries got rid of all tariffs?
Meanwhile, the Campbell Soup Company should start making CryptoSoup that doesn’t require a can at all.
Virtual Soup - "M'm! M'm! Good!" ;-)
Looney
In reply to Cave? by SloMoe
In reply to … by Looney
So essentially NOTHING HAS CHANGED...
All the Mexico & Canada imports of steel are 'pass thrus' from China overproduction...
Now I'm back to being pissed again.
In reply to It’s a fact that the Cartels… by NidStyles
Well, technically, Canada and Mexico can up the price a little and then sell it... basically making money for nothin'... and maybe chicks for free.
In reply to So essentially NOTHING HAS… by DillyDilly
I suspect Mexico & Canada will be held accountable on Chinese Steel. NAFTA is under negotiation.
In reply to So essentially NOTHING HAS… by DillyDilly
I want my, I want my, I want my TPP...
In reply to I suspect Mexico & Canada… by NihilistZerO___
Looney! You are a nut! Canada contributes more to the US than in terms of trade and wealth than any other nation on earth.
I wish I could get a small look into that cavity you call your brain and be in wonder about how deep stupid goes!
In reply to … by Looney
Why dontcha drop your pants, bend over, and fuck yourself? Where did you find "Canada" in my post?
Oh, and… have a nice day. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Looney! You are a nut!… by FactDog
In reply to … by Looney
Fight back fake news with fake leaks. Keep 'em guessing, Donald!
In reply to … by Looney
Canada and mexico are fucked.
no leverage = ma biatch
In reply to Cave? by SloMoe
Go all in or don't go in at all!
there are only two entities which should have heavy tariffs placed upon them. china, and the eu (including the uk for being asshole election meddlers).
Yeah we really need to stop those Germans, South Koreans and the other 100 odd countries from holding our military bases hostage and not let the US military fold up their tents and return home.
In reply to there are only two entities… by buzzsaw99
still enough time to reverse it yet again
we are on the dragon coaster
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon_Coaster_(Playland)
In reply to still enough time to reverse… by RawPawg
wild guess .. Jared must've gotten a last minute commitment from Pineta to build that fucking wall
the usa should annex canada, create a bunch of new states, get rid of their universal healthcare and steal all their commodities fair and square then there could be free trade with them. we could do the same with mexico but vacations would be too expensive if we did.
We should have invaded Mexico after 9/11 instead of Iraq. It made just as much sense, they're a lot closer, and they have lots of oil. The natives would be happy to be liberated from the druglords and corrupt Mexican officials. Total win/win.
Canada is un-invadable. The terrain is impassible; you couldn't get an Abrams tank a hundred yards without running into a rock ridge, falling into a gorge, or getting submerged in a lake. The winters are terribly cold and last for 10 months. There're lots of natural resources, but the only people hardy enough to take advantage of them are Canadians. Just let the Canadians do the work of exracting the resources and we'll buy them from them with all the money we get from Mexican oil.
In reply to the usa should annex canada,… by besnook
half the fn country is in florida during the winter. the rest would never come out of the house in january when the army rolled into town. the remainder of canada would move to florida after the annexation leaving canada to the wild things and eskimos like it was meant to be.
In reply to We should have invaded… by itstippy
Canada and Mexico are not even a factor, its the other side of the world that we should (PAY) close attention
These waivers for Canada and Mexico will be temporary. The backstory here is about neutralizing the NAFTA loophole that allows foreign countries to backdoor their way into the USA via Canada and Mexico (i.e. China).
As usual TCH does more to explain the stakes than the rest of the morons in the financial press combined:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/07/breaking-white-house-tr…
^this
In reply to These waivers for Canada and… by JoeTurner
Bingo... JoeTurner just “hit the nail on the head.”
(The nail whose steel was made in China and imported DUTY FREE after machining in Mexico!)
In reply to These waivers for Canada and… by JoeTurner
Chinese? Make sure you hit it right on the head, or you'll need extras.
Half the price, but you have to buy twice as many!
In reply to Bingo... JoeTurner just “hit… by Carl Spackler
The tail section of the F35 is manufactured from aluminum and assorted alloys in Montreal, X-Ray ed and sent across the border.
It is classified as an unfinished product.
You want to tax your own product?
The chassis for Ford's of various makes and models cross the border 7 times between Detroit and Windor before a finished product is arrived at
You want to tax that steel multiple times too?
Plenty of non-informed idiots on both sides of the border concerning these tariffs.
Yes! Tax that shit! That is the point. Make it too expensive for them to make so it has to be made here. Why should we be subsidizing their free fucking health care and massive Asian immigration policies?
In reply to The tail section of the F35… by Robert Trip
What are you rambling on about?
In reply to Yes! Tax that shit! That is… by Cosmicserpent
I don't want anything necessary for the national defense to be sourced from a foreign power. To my knowledge the first contracts for US armament sourced from a foreign power was under Bush 41 for tanks to be made in Germany, around 1991. Certain there is a clause in the Constitution requiring this due to vulnerability resulting from such dependency and political conflicts of interest such as this case you cite, detailed in a federalist paper.
In reply to The tail section of the F35… by Robert Trip
Trump must be invested into the steel industry in mexico and canada.
Not Trump
Dave Dennison
In reply to Trump must be invested into… by MusicIsYou
SURPRISE!
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/index/djia
hilarious...
Canada is the number one trading partner for 38 States.
You want to fuck them too?
If you can't fuck a Canadian for a good time who can you fuck? A Chinese?
In reply to Canada is the number one… by Robert Trip
Fix NAFTA, then pass the bong, or nothing gets done.
Ho LI Fuk, I sell my steel to Mexico cheap.
We all just got "bachelor'ed"
Anyone who thinks Trump and his kids and other insiders are not trading this through LLCs and overseas companies needs a lobotomy
Trump has a MUCH better gig being prez than he ever had driving businesses into bankruptcy
So long as you have NAFTA,
an exemption is pretty much automatic.
But, with NAFTA you have no control over FX
manipulation by any of the three countries.
Now I wonder if anyone can game that... LOL...
and Carl Ican steel from you had no clue
Did Cohn's departure wake Trump up?
So basically It's just a Trade War with China
Most of the big American Companies have divisions in Canada it doesn't make any sense at all to ruin business for U.S. Companies. They're all over the world now, what are you going to do, ruin your own American Corporations?
They sure didn't seem concerned about ruining Americans and America.
Apparently everyone feels Americanus Gullibitus is expendable,,, including Americans.
In reply to Most of the big American… by Herdee