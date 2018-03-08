Reporter "Harassed" By Police After Exposing China's "Dirty" Steel Secret

While the whole world is up in arms over Trump's trade tariffs, virtually nobody wants, or dares to, point out that Trump is actually spot on when slamming China's trade practices. And for confirmation, look no further than China's own behavior when caught in the act.
As a reminder, it all started in December 23, 2015 - which we said at the time was "the date the global trade wars officially began" because that's when president Obama imposed a 266% tariff on Chinese cold-rolled steel imports which Beijing had been quietly dumping around the world, a consequence of China's attempt to overstimulate its economy (capex, capex, capex) starting in 2014.
To be sure, with Chinese mills, smelters and refiners all producing far more than can be purchased domestically amid slowing domestic demand, as well as the government's anti-pollution crackdown, China's decision to ship the excess overseas, and the dump it at far below prevailing prices, was understandable.
As was the collective global response: it wasn't just the US that slapped China with tariffs: so did the EU, which as we reported two days ago, just extended its Chinese steel pipe tariffs of 72% for another 5 years.
What China did in response was, well, lie.
Beijing government swore that it would cut production and slash capacity in response to the global trade war-esque retaliation. It did not, as we first reported one year ago in "Iron Ore Tumbles As China Steel-Producing Hub Found Lying About Production Cuts." Some more details:
In 2016, China’s state council set out plans to eliminate 100 -150 million tonnes of steel capacity in a bid to restructure the economy from one driven by government-led infrastructure investment and exports to a more consumption and services-oriented model. Last January, the hub of China's steel production - the northern province of Hebei - announced it would cut output to ease pollution and help curb oversupply. Hebei said it planned to reduce steel output by 8 million metric tons in 2016, its Governor Zhang told local lawmakers, while Iron ore production would be cut by 10 million tons.
More than one year later, it appears that Governor Zhang lied about Hebei's intentions, and according to a provincial notice by the Chinese province, it has emerged that China's compliance with its own mandatory production cuts has been "problematic."
Subsequent reporting by Reuters found that the same Hebei province, China's biggest steel-producing area, launched a probe into steel overproduction in the city of Tangshan "amid concerns that firms have continued to raise output despite mandatory capacity cuts."
Tangshan is the heartland of Chinese steel production. The city is home to the headquarters of the state-owned Tangsteel Group, which in 2006 merged with other companies to form Hebei Steel Group, the second-largest steel producer in the world. Located around 100 miles east of the capital Beijing, Tangshan is on the frontline of the country's "war on pollution", and was seventh on the list of China's ten smoggiest cities in the first two months of this year.
Having been exposed to the entire world for lying about its production cuts, China's central government then "ordered" the investigation of firms in Tangshan that have "restricted but not cut production, restricted production but not actually cut emissions, and cut capacity but actually increased output. Investigate and punish, that is.
Or at least that was the not so sophisticated charade staged by Beijing, because despite having been caught lying once already, China continued the theater. It had no choice: for one thing it had to allocate its trillion dollar stimulus somewhere, even if it meant keeping its zombie steel mills alive, and more importantly, China had to avoid the middle-class revolt that would follow if millions of steelworkers were suddenly laid off.
What's far worse: all of China's trading partners knew all about it.
* * *
Fast forward to today when CNBC's China reporter Eunice Yoon decided to check if Beijing had kept its promises that it was slashing steel production and excess capacity, by visiting a town that was reportedly "steel free."
What happened next, as Yoon reports, is that just as soon as she discovered a steel plant in a town that was supposed to be "steel-free", and that, drumroll, Beijing had lied once again, she was promptly escorted away by Chinese police as the local government had no interest in divulging to the world that as China was closing steel mills in one part of the country, it was quietly opening new plants in other parts of the country, or as she said: "Beijing may be reducing capacity here, but it's moving it elsewhere."
Yoon then adds: "the issue of closing steel mills is highly sensitive in China, and as evidence of this we were taken away by the police, we were harassed when we were reporting, and a lot of that is despite the fact that the authorities there were very proud of the fact that this was a "steel-free" town, they still took us to the police station, acknowledged that we were allowed to be there, and then escorted us all the way out of town."
Meanwhile, by literally shifting around production, China was keeping the same total excess steel production, which in turn leads to more dumping, and more foreign steelworkers losing their jobs, just so China can pad its goalseeked GDP and keep its own steelworkers happy, preventing a worker uprising.
Watch her report below:
CNBC reporter escorted out of 'steel-free' town in China from CNBC.
Comments
CNBC ?
CNBC-World...They're OK to watch, not so scripted by the overloards.
In reply to CNBC ? by GoHillary2016
LOL ~ I say it HERE (earlier), & lo & behold it gets revealed in a new article.
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/reply/node/614256/comment/11299349
In reply to CNBC-World...They're OK to… by Sofa King
The Chinese have learned something from the Israelies... show the world you are serious about peace by shutting down illegal settlements. Close one settlement in occupied territory, only to open up 2 more elsewhere.
"Don't look over there... look over here!!!"
In reply to LOL ~ I say it HERE (earlier… by DillyDilly
The only problem with this "report" is that no evidence was provided that the anchor did, in fact, get approached by local police and escorted out of town.
No question the Chinese lie about commodities. But American media is not the bastion of truth either.
In reply to The Chinese have learned… by the phantom
No wonder they just installed their Il Presidente For Life in China. It takes a steady hand at the tiller to lie consistently and boldly. Can't have different people bopping in and out of the top office every few years, one of them might slip up and say something not in agreement with the state narrative.
We're not the only country with a "deep state".
In reply to The only problem with this … by nope-1004
Common when going to war.
In reply to No wonder they just… by NoDebt
CALIFORNIA SMACKDOWN
Trump admin sues Calif. over sanctuary laws, renews fight for Goodlatte bill. . .
In reply to No wonder they just… by NoDebt
Commonalities run strong with 5000+ year old civilizations.
In reply to The Chinese have learned… by the phantom
Pfft. Fuck me with the "5000 year old culture" shit. Chinas culture is one of the youngest on earth, after the cultural revolution. Everything about it is experimental. Not one of you cunts has ever been to China I'd bet. When you travel there you notice quickly that NOTHING is old. Anything that might have been old, has been turned into some kind of China Disney version of the past. And the marked differences in behaviour by different generations of people there is fucking incredible.
In reply to Commonalities run strong… by Consuelo
Lying ! O.M.G. !
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201803081062351564-belgium-gaddafi-billi…
OK, take illegal campaign donations from Gaddafi ( Sarkozy ), then kill him to cover it up.
And as an afterthought steal a few $billion.
OR
"Flip" a foreign intelligence officer. Grant him asylum after he is caught and pardoned.
And, when the time comes and you need a sacrificial victim, kill him in a clownish and obvious provocation.
In reply to Pfft. Fuck me with the "5000… by Zero Point
So.... what you're saying is that "NOTHING" is old, so.... I guess they rebuilt the Great Wall?
Probably made for a helluva Keynesian economic investment I'd guess.
In reply to Pfft. Fuck me with the "5000… by Zero Point
The Jews of the East.
In reply to The Chinese have learned… by the phantom
Jew supremacist Media Moguls Demand Alt-News Be Silenced, Murdoch & Minions Urges Facebook, Google to Sabotage Independent News Outlets !!
Article Here: http://americanfreepress.net/
and here: http://americanfreepress.net/Issue_9_10_AFP_FP_2018.pdf
In reply to LOL ~ I say it HERE (earlier… by DillyDilly
Trump protects USA, is reigning leader of world super power, but California want to fight him on everything to cause collapse of political-ideological system & put Socialism/fascism/Globalism in place led by Elites from Silicon Valley, California, Seattle, Columbia University, and New York/Wall Street/European Bankers along with Communist China.
- Yep
In reply to LOL ~ I say it HERE (earlier… by DillyDilly
Huh?
Teeth, you are usually unusually coherent, but not that post.
In reply to Trump protects USA, is… by TeethVillage88s
I'm on a Tequila Kick. Not sure what to say, but thanks.
In reply to Huh?… by Arnold
In California, the politico-electora of the State runs something like this:
- Those who rule
- Those who want to be ruled
As such, it is no surprise their ideologies & actions run similar with Chinese politics.
In reply to Trump protects USA, is… by TeethVillage88s
Yes Thanks (I was told I am Drinking, so have to be nice), ...I think that was my point.
In reply to In California, the politico… by Consuelo
CNBC?
Yes, those guys . . . you know, the paragons of truth in the financial world.
In reply to CNBC ? by GoHillary2016
10% tarrif and China will just make 90% steel, they were already caught doing it
In reply to CNBC ? by GoHillary2016
And they will sell it at dumping prices to Canada and Mexico as they have been doing.
In reply to 10% tarrif and China will… by DC Beastie Boy
isn't that steve liesman's shitty blog for the fed?
In reply to CNBC ? by GoHillary2016
who need reporters for this?
satellites should work just fine
In reply to CNBC ? by GoHillary2016
I believe the mainstream media's words about the tariffs being bad, the same way I did their arguments against the tax cuts which they were also totally wrong and lying about.
Can't be having consumer prices drop. Tariffs + Fed money printing will fix that!
Bezos made $39,500,000,000.00 last year. That's $10MM an hour. Every day....all year long.
In reply to Can't be having consumer… by Turin Turambar
At $1 billion income, taxing it at 50% will not hurt the person. In fact, it will help the bottom poor.
In reply to Bezos made $39,000,000,000… by onewayticket2
How noble of you to take from the rich and give to the poor. Sure must be nice to not have any skin in either game.
How about we stop trying to correct the completely intended consequences of prior government actions with more government actions?
You wanna give? Give your own away.
Charity is NOT a legitimate function of government.
In reply to At $1 billion income, taxing… by JibjeResearch
" In fact, it will help the bottom poor. "
It'll HELP them step down to the next lower rung of poverty and dependence on big brother.
THE POOR would be better served if 50% of Bezos profits were tossed down into the fiery lava pits of Mt. Doom
In reply to How noble of you to take… by FreeMoney
because we need moar poor. You do realize that if you feed them they will breed moar poor. Freing tier minds of liberalism and victomhood mentality is the best thing you can do to help the poor. Not give them handouts.
In reply to At $1 billion income, taxing… by JibjeResearch
Interesting report. It confirms that while elites keep saying that only backward-thinking Americans want a return to a manufacturing-based economy, while China is “embracing the new economy” that is leading to so much underemployment of US citizens, in fact, China is desperate to hold in to its manufacturing dominance.
In reply to Can't be having consumer… by Turin Turambar
Yes ^
In reply to Interesting report. It… by Endgame Napoleon
That might be a Capital offense in China, and her family may be charged for the cost of the bullet used to execute her.
SumTin Wien Wong...she gone
I demand the right to be called "Governor Zhang". Can I have a gilded name badge with it too?
"General Wang" would also be acceptable.
In reply to SumTin Wien Wong...she gone by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
I'll have an order of Sweet and Sour Chicken balls, Chicken Fried Rice and 2 Egg Rolls.
To go.
Thank you.
Is their a liquor store around here?
Color me uncultured, but I find the phrase "chicken balls" to be a bit unsettling.
In reply to I'll have an order of Sweet… by Robert Trip
Why do globalists want to protect China's dishonesty?
Globalists hate individual freedom, particularly the kind that arose out of Western civilization. They want to reduce us to the level of other third world nations so we all become malleable biologic organisms with no higher brain functions. So they are dishonest. They lie. Like their father.
In reply to Why do globalists want to… by TrustbutVerify
Because Kobe Steel :P
In reply to Why do globalists want to… by TrustbutVerify
They are not protecting China, they are destroying the USofA, transforming it from a republic to a big FEMA camp.
Look here to see the future: http://www.america2050.org/megaregions.html
and here: http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
Look at the GDP and population decline.
In reply to Why do globalists want to… by TrustbutVerify
I had my bunk picked out at FEMA South Bay, but Hillary fucked up and lost.
In reply to They are not protecting… by PrometeyBezkrilov
at least we'll always have radiation, process water, and various harvesting.
In reply to They are not protecting… by PrometeyBezkrilov
Hope those Escorts weren't too Rough On Her.
Charlie Wilson was right.
Potemkin surprises everywhere from the Chicoms. It's how they roll.
"I love you long time."
Problem with Chinese hookers is that 30 minutes later I am horny again.
In reply to "I love you long time." by Robert Trip
There's no rule that says you can't go another round, dude!
In reply to Problem with Chinese hookers… by BarkingCat