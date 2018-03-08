Collapse Of New Zealand "Guarantor" Puts 10,000 Homes At Risk

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Guaranteeing things is an excellent business until it fails suddenly and completely.
In the Great Financial Crisis guarantors were wiped out. It's happening now down under where 10,000 Property Buyers are Caught in the Collapse of Deposit Power.
A leading national property finance company has collapsed potentially leaving an estimated 10,000 residential, commercial and property investors in the lurch about the fate of nearly $300 million worth of deposits.
Deposit Power, which provided interim finance to property buyers, has closed its doors after the collapse of New Zealand's CBL's insurance, which was an issuer and guarantor of deposit bonds.
Sale Complications
Worried mortgage brokers, who recommended the products to clients, are seeking advice on whether clients need to buy other cover, or secure additional or replacement financial risk bonds. It could mean unspecified risks, uncertainty and deal delays for tens of thousands of counter parties, financiers and their representatives, including lawyers and other brokers.
Mortgage brokers, who act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders, are being warned the status of existing loan guarantees is unknown, pending applications will not be processed and no payments have been taken.
Investors calling the Sydney-based office are being answered by a recorded message the company is facing "external issues" and that it is unable to process any deals.
Deposit Power's bonds were sold to individuals, first time buyers, retirees, self-employed borrowers, trusts, corporate entities, or self managed super funds purchasing commercial or residential property. It was established in 2012 and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
They were also heavily marketed to first time and off the plan property investors. A deposit guarantee is an alternative method of placing a deposit on a property.
CBL in Interim Liquidation
The New Zealand High Court last month ordered CBL Insurance be placed in interim liquidation on an application by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as the insurer's prudential supervisor.
In New Zealand, liquidators are warning those insured by CBL, or any beneficiaries of its policies, to seek advice on whether they need to buy other cover or secure additional, or replacement financial risk bonds.
Information Lacking
According to the article, CBL has yet to inform Australian liquidators about whether Sydney-based Deposit Power will fully, or partially, back the bonds.
Here's a hint: When authorities shut down guarantors, it's because they have gone bust. The question is not whether anyone will be fully paid back, it's whether anyone will be paid back anything.
Guarantee Scams
Guarantors make money in good times but because of leverage they go bust in bad times. In the case of CBL, we see the true nature of its guarantee: It was worthless.
Comments
3 greatest lies in NZ.
My house is insured.
My mother was a Maori princess.
My uncle was just helping that sheep over the fence.
Admit, some sheep are rather pretty.
And they get prettier by the day on an island
In reply to 3 greatest lies in NZ… by Mouldy
Shear 'em? Kiwis ain't shearing Flossy with anyone.
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
How do Kiwi’s find their sheep in long grass ???
Absolutely delightful !!!
In reply to 3 greatest lies in NZ… by Mouldy
And why are we supposed to be surprised?
My take on it. Faq'em! Let them have a taste of shitbag bankers.
3 biggest lies in Australia
- We're much better than the All Blacks
- Our national anthem doesn't sound like a nursery rhyme
- we're not ©unts
4: - Most famous Kiwis are actually Australians.
In reply to 3 biggest lies in Australia… by goldpeace