Flying Homes And Floating Cities: How Billionaires Travel

Authored by David Craggen via Safehaven.com,
In the early 1900s, John Jacob "Jack" Astor IV was thought to be among the richest people in the world, with a net worth of nearly $87 million when he died, equivalent to $2.21 billion in 2017. In April 1912, he was traveling back home to New York after holidaying in Egypt, accompanied by his wife. Naturally, he was the richest passenger on the RMS Titanic.
We’ve come a long way since the Titanic, and now the rich travel alone--and in unimaginable style.
By Plane
Clearly the most efficient way of transport for everyone, wealthy included, is by air. Nowadays, private-jet makers like Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Embraer are taking their offerings to new levels of luxury, technology, and performance.
At $66.5 million, the G650ER is Gulfstream's flagship product. It has a range of more than 7,500 miles, meaning it can complete flights across the Pacific Ocean.
From the outside, it’s about a smooth and sleek as they come…
And on the inside, it’s luxury all the way…
Next on our winged luxury list is the Bombardier Global 7000, designed to be the ultimate long-distance, purpose-built private jet.
It’s not in the air yet, though. This $73-million aircraft is set to enter service in the second half of this year.
From the ‘living room’, to the formal dining and master suite, the Bombardier makes trans-Atlantic travel a breeze…
By Car
Not all luxury is in the sky, and limousines have always been the epitome of class, screaming wealth, stability and style.
They’re also the easiest way to demonstrate wealth: Unlike planes, helicopters and yachts, these luxury toys are easy to show off in public.
While the most popular limousines can run upwards of $300,000, a top-end customized version can cost up to $4 million.
The Mercedes Benz Maybach, with an average price tag of around $700,000, is our favorite, and its most expensive model runs for around $1.4 million.
There’s even a bullet-proof version:
Still, Mercedes doesn’t have the market cornered when it comes to luxury limousines. The entry-level price for the Rolls-Royce Phantom “for icons” is $400,000, with the most expensive model sold for $3.8 million.
(Click to enlarge)
By Boat
By far the showiest form of ‘transportation’ that exists, is designed for wealth on water.
Modern yachts, one of the oldest badges of wealth, are not just for sailing or for the banal task of getting from one place to another. Today’s most expensive yachts boast swimming pools, helipads and VIP suites.
The most expensive yacht, the Streets of Monaco, is still under construction and will soon be unveiled. With a $1-billion price tag, this beast is the size of a small, floating city – complete with streets and famous Monaco landmarks such as the Monte Carlo Casino.
In case you don’t believe us, here is the mock-up:
(Click to enlarge)
The ‘floating city’ eclipses even the … Eclipse the world’s second-most expensive yacht, featuring two helicopter pads, 24 guest cabins, two swimming pools, several hot tubs, and a disco hall.
Oh, and it also features bullet-proof glass and a German missile defense system—just in case.
What could possibly be next?
That’s easy: Luxury space rides.
Leading giants like Amazon, SpaceX, Microsoft, Virgin Group, Google, and Facebook are all getting in on the action.
A study published last summer by Bloomberg profiled some of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs who've invested in space travel startups and technology innovations. There are a handful of companies at work on rockets fit for human travel.
We can only imagine how luxurious the future of space travel will be...
Behind every great fortune there's a crime.
In reply to Tell the Baltimore zombies. by Falconsixone
In reply to Behind every great fortune… by lloll
"Flying Homes and Floating Cities: How Parasites Travel"
Ya know... if you've got an infinite source of heat, food, shelter and defense against any outside threat, how else can such a scenario evolve? Our parasitic (((masters))) live high on our wealth, naiveté and protection. All the while... WE suffer needlessly and are forced to fend off foes not of OUR making, but those of the parasite which leeches upon our backs. What is the solution? What is the solution if you have such an infestation in your house? I'll let you, dear reader, answer that question yourself.
In reply to ZZZZZZZZZZZZ by machiavellian-trader
I take the bus. I am part of the rat race.
http://www.risktopia.com/2018/03/when-should-middle-aged-family-man-qui…
In reply to "Flying Homes and Floating… by J S Bach
You need to read, or watch, the opening segment of "Trainspotting". You need to broaden your horizons, and choose something else.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BLMxoDZDHDk
In reply to That's nice. … by markmotive
All these things require others to run and maintain,,those who do the work have ALL the control, when TSHTF that control will be important. ;)
In reply to "Flying Homes and Floating… by J S Bach
In reply to Y’all please leave poor… by Liberal
I'm not a fan of Fascal but I'll say one thing in defense of the post:
If any sort of "eat the rich" movement gains legs, I will make a bet that almost all of the "rich" that get eaten are the types of folks who earn $100-200k in household income per year, and merely saved aggressively and rode up the stock/RE market (there are millions of people with 7 figure net worths like this, and plenty of folks who earned a bit more and have 8 figure net worths).
The cronies will either remain untouched or be long gone by the time anything happens.
If you really want to accomplish anything, throw every spare minute into learning how to build multiple income streams, free up your time, and then help others do the same by making it easier for them. However, do not be surprised when the Morass of Mediocrity reaches out to pull you back in, though.
In reply to Right back at ya faggot… by Fascal Rascal …
In reply to you should post your home… by Juggernaut x2
I think he's speaking on a more rhetorical level than you are capable of understanding. Shove off.
In reply to Keep blaming others because… by Fascal Rascal …
With the oilfield suffering the slump, with hundreds of boats cold-stacked, I've been considering picking one up and doing a luxury yacht conversion to it. Capitalism at its finest.
In reply to "Flying Homes and Floating… by J S Bach
In reply to Behind every great fortune… by lloll
And they have us here in the Matrix arguing/worrying about Trump vs. Hillary, 1% tax breaks, North Korea, etc.
Only the fools remain unfocused LTER.
In reply to And they have us arguing… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to Only the fools remain… by 07564111
In reply to No shortage of fools. by LetThemEatRand
That yacht is fugly!
In reply to That yacht is fugly! by pods
And it is NOT under construction unlike the article claims...
In reply to That yacht is fugly! by pods
If the rich were actual Titans of Capitalism, like they tell us, then it wouldn't be so obnoxious but what we have is crony capitalists and bankers who swindle trillions with impunity.
Then you have the whole pedophile and spirit cooking thing too. Is it any wonder the West is collapsing?
The way I look at these rich man's toys is, a lot of people are employed to make them and run them.
In reply to If the rich were actual… by FlKeysFisherman
A lot of people were employed in Queen Victoria's court as well
In reply to The way I look at these rich… by Got The Wrong No
He sees happy slaves milling along smiling and singing while building the decadent and luxurious dwellings of their masters.
The same slaves will be just as happy working on expanding the FEMA-camp-system set in place to house them in the end-game.
In reply to A lot of people were… by Freedumb
And what should keep the ”Titans of Capitalism” from using their ”Titan wealth and power” to corrupt the system in their favor? Or in other words: what is to prevent any system based on private accumulation of capital, wealth and power from (sooner or later) becoming what we have today (a small percentage/fraction owning all the wealth and having all the power)? Competition (the myth of), free markets (many feudal societies had some of the freest markets ever seen in history) and small government (a government is just a tool) is not defining of capitalism – only ownership is. Capitalism is simply an economic system based on the private ownership of the means of production. In US everything productive or profit-generating is privately owned. The crony-part is just a natural consequence of misplaced power into too few hands (the ownership class that controls everything in US – including most of the minds on this site).
In reply to If the rich were actual… by FlKeysFisherman
As my son says its a nice time to be rich .... the toys are awesome!
I suppose I would be much less cranky after a cruise in that vessel.
In reply to As my son says its a nice… by Itchy and Scratchy
The Streets of Monaco, designed by Francon & Keating.
One way holiday plans to New Zealand. Direct over the same days.
Thats why they all want the longer range jets.
Thousands of people literally work slave wages 10 hours a day just so douchebags can buy shit like this rather than them working 8 hours a day with reasonable wages.
Arab oil ticks have custom 747s with solid gold toilets and room for six camels, some of the big "yachts" are in the billion-dollar class.
In reply to Careprost can Make Your… by guoguo
Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich (Russian: Рома́н Арка́дьевич Абрамо́вич, pronounced [rɐˈman ɐrˈkadʲjɪvʲɪtɕ ɐbrɐˈmovʲɪtɕ]; born 24 October 1966) is a Russian billionaire businessman, investor, and politician.
How did Ashki Abramovich become a "billionaire", pray tell?
How does an "honest man" go from zero to billionaire in no time... in Russia?
In reply to Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich… by pawn
These guys even pay extwhoretionists $130K not to talk about their sex. Must be a good time to be rich.