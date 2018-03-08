Flying Homes And Floating Cities: How Billionaires Travel

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 22:45

Authored by David Craggen via Safehaven.com,

In the early 1900s, John Jacob "Jack" Astor IV was thought to be among the richest people in the world, with a net worth of nearly $87 million when he died, equivalent to $2.21 billion in 2017. In April 1912, he was traveling back home to New York after holidaying in Egypt, accompanied by his wife. Naturally, he was the richest passenger on the RMS Titanic.

We’ve come a long way since the Titanic, and now the rich travel alone--and in unimaginable style.

By Plane

Clearly the most efficient way of transport for everyone, wealthy included, is by air. Nowadays, private-jet makers like Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Embraer are taking their offerings to new levels of luxury, technology, and performance.

At $66.5 million, the G650ER is Gulfstream's flagship product. It has a range of more than 7,500 miles, meaning it can complete flights across the Pacific Ocean.

From the outside, it’s about a smooth and sleek as they come…

Source: Tyrolean Jetstream

And on the inside, it’s luxury all the way…

Source: Tyrolean Jetstream

Next on our winged luxury list is the Bombardier Global 7000, designed to be the ultimate long-distance, purpose-built private jet.

It’s not in the air yet, though. This $73-million aircraft is set to enter service in the second half of this year.

From the ‘living room’, to the formal dining and master suite, the Bombardier makes trans-Atlantic travel a breeze…

Source: Bombardier.com

By Car

Not all luxury is in the sky, and limousines have always been the epitome of class, screaming wealth, stability and style.

They’re also the easiest way to demonstrate wealth: Unlike planes, helicopters and yachts, these luxury toys are easy to show off in public.

While the most popular limousines can run upwards of $300,000, a top-end customized version can cost up to $4 million.

The Mercedes Benz Maybach, with an average price tag of around $700,000, is our favorite, and its most expensive model runs for around $1.4 million.

There’s even a bullet-proof version:

Source: Daimler

Still, Mercedes doesn’t have the market cornered when it comes to luxury limousines. The entry-level price for the Rolls-Royce Phantom “for icons” is $400,000, with the most expensive model sold for $3.8 million.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EconomicTimes

By Boat

By far the showiest form of ‘transportation’ that exists, is designed for wealth on water.

Modern yachts, one of the oldest badges of wealth, are not just for sailing or for the banal task of getting from one place to another. Today’s most expensive yachts boast swimming pools, helipads and VIP suites.

The most expensive yacht, the Streets of Monaco, is still under construction and will soon be unveiled. With a $1-billion price tag, this beast is the size of a small, floating city – complete with streets and famous Monaco landmarks such as the Monte Carlo Casino.

In case you don’t believe us, here is the mock-up:

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Curbed

The ‘floating city’ eclipses even the … Eclipse the world’s second-most expensive yacht, featuring two helicopter pads, 24 guest cabins, two swimming pools, several hot tubs, and a disco hall.

Source: Yachtcharterfleet.com

Oh, and it also features bullet-proof glass and a German missile defense system—just in case.

What could possibly be next?

That’s easy: Luxury space rides.

Leading giants like Amazon, SpaceX, Microsoft, Virgin Group, Google, and Facebook are all getting in on the action.

A study published last summer by Bloomberg profiled some of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs who've invested in space travel startups and technology innovations. There are a handful of companies at work on rockets fit for human travel.

We can only imagine how luxurious the future of space travel will be...

J S Bach machiavellian-trader Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:04

"Flying Homes and Floating Cities: How Parasites Travel"

Ya know... if you've got an infinite source of heat, food, shelter and defense against any outside threat, how else can such a scenario evolve?  Our parasitic (((masters))) live high on our wealth, naiveté and protection.  All the while... WE suffer needlessly and are forced to fend off foes not of OUR making, but those of the parasite which leeches upon our backs.  What is the solution?  What is the solution if you have such an infestation in your house?  I'll let you, dear reader, answer that question yourself.

techpriest Fascal Rascal … Fri, 03/09/2018 - 00:38

I'm not a fan of Fascal but I'll say one thing in defense of the post:

If any sort of "eat the rich" movement gains legs, I will make a bet that almost all of the "rich" that get eaten are the types of folks who earn $100-200k in household income per year, and merely saved aggressively and rode up the stock/RE market (there are millions of people with 7 figure net worths like this, and plenty of folks who earned a bit more and have 8 figure net worths).

The cronies will either remain untouched or be long gone by the time anything happens.

If you really want to accomplish anything, throw every spare minute into learning how to build multiple income streams, free up your time, and then help others do the same by making it easier for them. However, do not be surprised when the Morass of Mediocrity reaches out to pull you back in, though.

Fascal Rascal … J S Bach Fri, 03/09/2018 - 00:42

And now you little homos pissed this Catholic man off...

you can’t take the criticism so you try and goad me into violating forum rules..?

you little faggots are marxists.

hehe.. ready for servitude?

cause I’m gonna continue pounding you little antifa fags with brutal, painful truth. 

and enjoy watching your pansy little leaking asses squirm.

FlKeysFisherman Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:07

If the rich were actual Titans of Capitalism, like they tell us, then it wouldn't be so obnoxious but what we have is crony capitalists and bankers who swindle trillions with impunity.

Then you have the whole pedophile and spirit cooking thing too. Is it any wonder the West is collapsing?

Memedada FlKeysFisherman Fri, 03/09/2018 - 03:13

And what should keep the ”Titans of Capitalism” from using their ”Titan wealth and power” to corrupt the system in their favor? Or in other words: what is to prevent any system based on private accumulation of capital, wealth and power from (sooner or later) becoming what we have today (a small percentage/fraction owning all the wealth and having all the power)? Competition (the myth of), free markets (many feudal societies had some of the freest markets ever seen in history) and small government (a government is just a tool) is not defining of capitalism – only ownership is. Capitalism is simply an economic system based on the private ownership of the means of production. In US everything productive or profit-generating is privately owned. The crony-part is just a natural consequence of misplaced power into too few hands (the ownership class that controls everything in US – including most of the minds on this site).

prymythirdeye Fri, 03/09/2018 - 00:17

You CAN NOT leave lower Earth orbit so space travel can and should be forgotten about.  It's all science fiction.  Don't downvote me.  Go do some research down the rabbit hole.

Freedumb Fri, 03/09/2018 - 00:37

Thousands of people literally work slave wages 10 hours a day just so douchebags can buy shit like this rather than them working 8 hours a day with reasonable wages.

guoguo Fri, 03/09/2018 - 01:11

