"A Hard Left Turn Looms" - Wealth Inequality In The United States

Via Global Macro Monitor,

This is not a chart that generates confidence in future political and social stability.

It looks like the jaws of a Great White ready to bite someone in the arse.

Hat Tip: Real-World Economics Review Blog

Clearly a contributing factor in the rise of populism and anti-elitism, and 2016’s political Black Swan.

It will only get worse during the Trump administration and then we suspect the country will soon make a hard left turn.



Stay tuned.