"A Hard Left Turn Looms" - Wealth Inequality In The United States

This is not a chart that generates confidence in future political and social stability.
It looks like the jaws of a Great White ready to bite someone in the arse.
Hat Tip: Real-World Economics Review Blog
Clearly a contributing factor in the rise of populism and anti-elitism, and 2016’s political Black Swan.
It will only get worse during the Trump administration and then we suspect the country will soon make a hard left turn.
Comments
If anything, it will be 180* opposite.
Everybody seems to be for capitalism and against socialism.
They cannot face the realization that our society is
dominated by gigantic financial companies that have
put themselves above capitalism, above law, above sanity.
In reply to If anything, it will be 180*… by The Dreadnought
They dont call it a new world order for nothing.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
The Fourth Turning - Strauss and Howe
https://www.amazon.com/Fourth-Turning-American-Prophecy-Rendezvous/dp/0…
In reply to They dont call it a new… by FreeShitter
No different in Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-visualizing-growing-inequalit…
In reply to The Fourth Turning - Strauss… by Save_America1st
Novus ordo seclorum.
It has been on the Great Seal since 1782; hiding in plain sight.
In reply to No different in Europe: by Four Star
What a fucking DOLT this author is. 'populism' - shift to the Right. 'Anti-Elitism' - the Global Elite are MARXISTS - so that also implies a shift to the Right
In reply to Novus ordo seclorum… by Tippoo Sultan
When you fit all of the pieces of the puzzle together you come up with enough bad guys to fill several levels of Hell.
In reply to What a fucking DOLT this… by Squid-puppets …
Naw this is that loud sucking sound of exported wealth through NAFTA and all of the two hundred+ billion a year in remittances that Ross Perot was talking about.
In reply to When you fit all of the… by Mr. Universe
This guy is either totally clueless or wishful thinking. More and more people every day - every HOUR - are waking up to the fact that the ruling paradigm of the world has morphed into OUTRIGHT MARXISM. And I mean REAL Marxism, not that egalitarian bullshit they spew to the masses to con their way into power. What, pray tell, is real Marxism? Take it away, Mr. Orwell:
In reply to Naw this is that loud… by NidStyles
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/02/28/pers-f28.html
How is this for JAWS ?
https://www.wsws.org/asset/bc084252-5eb5-4bd3-88a9-eaa984a1781M/image.p…
In 2017, there were only seven work stoppages involving more than 1,000 workers, the second smallest number since at least 1947. The lowest was in 2009, the first year of the Obama administration, immediately following the 2008 financial collapse and the government bailout of Wall Street. The number of workers involved in large-scale work stoppages fell from an average of 1.5 million per year in the 1970s to 70,000 this decade (and only 25,000 last year)—a decline of more than 95 percent.
This same period, from the 1980s to today, has seen an enormous concentration of income and wealth in the ruling elite. The national income share for the bottom half of the population fell from 20 percent in 1980 to 12 percent in 2014, while the income share for the top 1 percent rose from 12 percent to 20 percent. Wealth and income is even more heavily concentrated in the top 0.1 and 0.01 percent of the population.
In reply to This guy is either totally… by HopefulCynical
It's called selling your soul for peanuts.
"For what does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul?"
Luke 9:25
In reply to When you fit all of the… by Mr. Universe
.
In reply to It's called selling your… by Pollygotacracker
Strauss and Howe certainly make a very well reasoned and compelling argument with a lot of evidence. It sure as fuck feels like a fourth turning, with the hardest part yet to come.
In reply to The Fourth Turning - Strauss… by Save_America1st
S and H do a lot of jawboning but very little facts to back it up. I did not see the evidence you speak of. They do have a lot of data from history that they cherry pick to fit their narrative and leave out all the things that don't fit. They also twist the timeline and the timing of the turnings to fit into the story but I am not convinced that it means anything.
In reply to Strauss and Howe certainly… by AlphaSeraph
Antifas, BLM, Occupy Wall Street and other Soros properties have been quiet in the US.
#MeTOO shut them down.
Something of Mandella's (Nelson and Winnie) South Africa is filtering through to the mutts, as well.
In reply to They dont call it a new… by FreeShitter
That may well be true but it in no way lessens the horrors socialism in its various forms & iterations has visited on the world.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
Capitalism ===> Capital
Capital IS NOT about the average citizen and the poor.
It's the fault of the average poor citizens who failed to understand the meaning of Capitalism.
And you too, do not know the meaning of Capitalism, and don't copy and paste what the dictionary or the internet says about Capitalism.
As it currently stands, Capitalism is working exactly as the true meaning of Capitalism.
Where ever the Capital goes, the market rises. Where ever the Capital leaves, the market crashes. This is the true meaning of Capitalism.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
Corporatism is not capitalism.
In reply to Capitalism ===> Capital… by JibjeResearch
The only place you are going to find real capitalism is at a yard sale. Everything else is so regulated the notion of a free market is a joke. We are already socialist. We have cradle to grave government care and public education. That’s socialism.
In reply to Corporatism is not… by Dr. Bonzo
Yeah. That's the ticket. Keep up the good work.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
These gigantic (financial) companies have only themselves to blame, and their crappy corporate governance: By, For, Of the Self-Chosen Few.
For the sake of extreme personal wealth, they have created the Hydra that is Crony Capitalism.
As part of that, they have rationalized an unprecedented transfer of wealth from the 99% to the 1%. Actually, it's more to the 0.01% (the 1% of the 1%) billionaire class, if you've followed data shown on this and other sites.
They and their Propaganda agents use good sounding weasel-words, that keep the sheep calm. Words like:
Shareholder value, profitability, global footprint... <--- All BS for the ignorant, scared, malleable masses, and the Stockholm Syndrome boot-lickers.
If they wanted to avoid the financial and ensuing social ills, they could have and should have:
1. Kept the income ratio of the CEO to the average worker at <50:1, as it was until the 1980s and the Reagan/Bush "Deregulations", instead of the obscene ratio of >500:1 we see today.
2. Would not have built up China, at the expense of US Main St.
At this point, I shall revel in the Schadenfreude of Common justice to be dished out. Even if I see the money class swinging from lamp posts or spraying out of a wood chipper.
They have broken and burned the Social Contract. If they don't give a damn about us, then why TF should we give a crap about them? Fork 'em!
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
The U.S isn't a capitalism, and companies keep all the profits and spread the losses on everybody else.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
Yes, they privatize profits and nationalize losses.
In reply to The U.S isn't a capitalism,… by MusicIsYou
Yes. This is late phase, monopoly capitalism at its finest. And worse yet, it is unreformable.
In reply to The U.S isn't a capitalism,… by MusicIsYou
Giant corporations are not "above capitalism" or a distortion of it, anymore than a grown man is somehow a distortion of a boy. Each is the natural consequence of developing according to the genetic logic of their beginnings.
Capitalism is a competitive economic system. Over time this competition leads to weaker companies dying, and stronger companies getting bigger and bigger. When they get bigger they generate enormous economies of scale, and productivity increases vastly.
This means that any innovators challenging incumbents, or even creating new market sectors must very quickly scale up to corporate size or face extinction. It was Karl Marx who long ago identified this process called concentration and centralization of capital, and predicted in 1863 that the giant monopoly corporation would dominate the future of capitalism (if it survived long enough).
Well it has, and the only way to have an economy without giant corporations is to have an economy that is not capitalist. Just to reiterate, corporations are not the ruin of the free market, they are the children of the market, its finest and most beloved sons and daughters. Anyone who thinks otherwise would do well to read some of Marx's economics (as opposed to his politics), as it is the finest analysis of capitalism's genetic structure. Or just talk to any business person. Practitioners know this is all true.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
You omitted the part where the big corporations change the rules to favor them, and to disfavor small upstarts, by raising "The cost of doing business", via exponential regulatory compliance, staffing compliance, legal compliance, and taxation complexity.
There is no Feedback loop to simplify, to cleanse, to kill off (i.e. break up) the Top Predators, aka TBTF and TBTJ.
In reply to Giant corporations are not … by Economy-X
"Over time this competition leads to weaker companies dying, and stronger companies getting bigger and bigger."
Their is a counteracting force where large companies become industrial autarchies internally exchanging many goods and services which do not have the prices ordinarilly set by a market. Blinded by a lack of price information, they cannot rationally decide whether a given internal exchange is worthwhile or not. They lose the ability to perform economic calculation.
In reply to Giant corporations are not … by Economy-X
The stupidity of the central banks has create this situation.
End the Fed.
In reply to Everybody seems to be for… by Deep Snorkeler
Nope, it will be pushed by some commie (Bernie anyone?) that promises to "soak it to the rich." This sounds great to the people sitting at home in their doublewide sipping some cheap swill while watching "the rich" on their private islands.
What will happen is that any legislation will soak it to the "hope to be rich" and will further isolate the wealthy from the rest of us. That is always how it goes until things collapse.
Hopefully things blow up and the cheap credit feast that the wealthy have enjoyed will evaporate and people will start again being paid to do actual things.
I won't hold my breath though. The wealthy did not become wealthy by accident. And as soon as they become wealthy, they keep that status by buying favor from the government.
pods
In reply to If anything, it will be 180*… by The Dreadnought
October Revolution 2.0
Didn't exactly end well for Lenin, Trotsky, or anyone else for that matter (cept that a small committee of jews got to live in the presidential palace for a few years while mostly everyone else died of typhus, starvation, frostbite, & war).
But I don't know if I can wait that long to see it all fail.
In reply to Nope, it will be pushed by… by pods
Lenin died after having become, de facto, the sole ruler of the Russian Empire. If that's not ending well it's hard to see what would qualify.
In reply to October Revolution 2.0 by DillyDilly
Lenin died due to health issues that were (not arguably) brought about from intense devotion to this cause (not unlike Jack Reed)...
"He launched what came to be known as the Red Terror, a vicious campaign Lenin used to eliminate the opposition within the civilian population... Which ~ frankly, wasn't even an original concept because it had been done by Robespierre previously
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre
In August 1918 Lenin narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, when he was severely wounded with a pair of bullets from a political opponent. His recovery only reinforced his larger-than-life presence among his countrymen, though his health was never truly the same.
The kind of country he hoped to lead never came to fruition. His defeat of an opposition that wished to keep Russia tethered to Europe’s capitalist system, ushered in an era of international retreat for the Lenin-led government. Russia, as he saw it, would be void of class conflict and the international wars it fostered.
But the Russia he presided over was reeling from the bloody civil war he’d helped instigate. Famine and poverty shaped much of society. In 1921, Lenin now faced the same kind of peasant uprising he’d ridden to power."
When the Soviet Union collapsed eventually, his statues & monuments were torn down.
call that a 'legacy'?
In reply to Lenin died after having… by aelfheld
You forget the mounds of corpses he left behind.
You also forget that his corpse is still in a place of honour in Red Square.
As a legacy it's more prominent than many.
In reply to Lenin died due to health… by DillyDilly
You also forget that his corpse is still in a place of honour in Red Square.
lol ~ I knew you were gonna try and bring that one up... It's NOT a 'place of honor' anymore... It's a fucking CAUTIONARY TALE
In reply to You forget the mounds of… by aelfheld
Guess who saved one of those statues? Fuckers in Fremont. Just north of downtown Seattle. The Kommies have infested the west coast and multiplied like cockroaches.
I had lunch with an old neighbor, yesterday. Teenage son is a homo. Not surprised as the kid went to public schools in this area, even to one of the more exclusive public schools in middle school that had a robotics program. Father served in the Engineer Corps for 20 years and retired recently. Apparently the snowflake wants a job that doesn't involve getting dirty. But since his parents bought him and his sister, cars, it isn't like he has any responsibilities. Parents are working overtime to make sure the kids have everything they need, including luxury vacays to Hawaii and plenty of other trips.
Anyhow, it would shock me to hear that any of the local kids are not Kommies or snowflakes.
In reply to Lenin died due to health… by DillyDilly
Exactly.
They thirst for change but provide no alternatives but the destruction of the present.
Why else wipe out the history that shows the successes of free capitalism? We are the boiling frogs when we allowed income tax, social security, welfare and other feel good social programs to supplant helping each other. Destroy the family, make the dollar the only key to achieving happiness.
I am living in my kids' basements when I get too old to work. There, I will rant my days away.
In reply to Nope, it will be pushed by… by pods
I thought this was funny.
https://www.hotels.com/ho675211200/applewood-suites-executive-basement-…
I have a new 20 by thirty basement where I am slowly rebuilding my small machine shop.
Geeze I hate buying new tooling, the generation before me were hoarders, there should be a shit ton of well kept equipment around.
Most of my first stuff went out at bargain prices, due to my good rent building being sold.
Spent the next 25 years working on the road.
In reply to Exactly… by BandGap
I believe the author of this comment is correct. As demonstrated by the results of the relatively recent state races in Virginia, there is a visceral reaction against Republicans; even in areas where they had formerly held sway. Democrats are energized against Trump in a way that they never were in favor of Clinton. The federal mid-term election will see the House flip Democratic. Trump will then be mired in endless investigations for the remainder of his term. This begs the question of any more immediate effects of the Mueller investigation.
In 2020, a far-left Democrat (there will shortly be no other kind) takes the White House, and the Senate flips due to the high number of Republicans up for reelection. Enjoying comfortable control, the Democrats will fleece those who work for a living (W-2 income is so much more easily confiscatable than income from a business). The wealthy, thus, will be less harmed than the rest, while those seeking to accumulate capital in the form of savings from wages will be effectively prevented from doing so. This is aside from the effects of inflation, interest rates, market corrections, etc.
In reply to Nope, it will be pushed by… by pods
Nope.
In reply to I believe the author of this… by L Cornelius Sulla
and they say you cant buy crack around here
In reply to I believe the author of this… by L Cornelius Sulla
Too much of that high-grade cannabis for you.
In reply to I believe the author of this… by L Cornelius Sulla
Here we go with the idiotic "Right vs. Left" nonsense again. No definitions of what constitutes "Right" or "Left".
Is Donald Trump on the "Right"? He's pissed off the entire Republican Party hierarchy, so you'll have to tell me which is on the "Right" - Donald Trump or the Republican National Committee. They can't both be on the "Right".
Is Hillary Clinton on the "Left"? Half the registered Democrats wanted Bernie Sanders, not Hillary Clinton. The Democratic core hates her phoney "Clinton Foundation" and her $500,000 "inspirational speeches" to the major banks.
Are diehard Teamsters Union members on the "Right" or the "Left"?
We can't have a rational discussion about this without first defining the terms. I think Donald Trump is an overbearing, impulsive, arrogant boob. I think Hillary Clinton is a vile, corrupt, money-grubbing bitch. I hate Rush Limbaugh, Oprah Winfrey, John McCain, Lena Dunham, Mitch McConnel, and Maxine Waters. I'd pay good money to watch a cage match to the death between Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan. I hate both political parties and the banksters who own them.
So, am I on the Right or the Left?
In reply to If anything, it will be 180*… by The Dreadnought
Not sure where you lie on the fake left-right line, but I hope we are in the same FEMA camp. You sound just like me. There are a few people in prominence that I tolerate, most others can DIAF. Ron Paul, Dr. Greg Brannon (local NC guy) and a couple more. But mostly the people I like are ones who speak in philosophical terms. Not rubber meets the road types. It is great to think about common law, rights, and freedom. Tougher to try and implement an idea of free thinking and rights. Everyone wants to be taken care of, and actually abhor freedom. Freedom means dying, failing, and hardship. Security means never having to try hard enough to fail, and stunted development as a human. And of course there are those who hand out security. They, like I said, can DIAF.
It sucks to see there aren't as many people like me out there who think about these things. But the Oscars and any other inane distractions of the day people can talk about all day long. That is partly the reason why I came to ZH. Because we had those types of discussions.
Now even here a lot of the time it is like a convention of poop flinging monkeys. So, when in Rome..............
pods
In reply to Here we go with the idiotic … by itstippy
Nope. The turn is going to be to the right and the bolshevik swine will finally get the helicopter rides they deserve.
We need Clyde for this...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zvTL8EJXjc Right turn, Clyde
In reply to Nope. The turn is going to… by e_goldstein
"Bolshevik swine" - ha ha ha
As if the soft-as-dough Millenials and worthless, angry Gimmedats are itching to roll up their sleeves and go to work at the collective hog farm.
In reply to Nope. The turn is going to… by e_goldstein
Start constructing some guillotines ....payback is a motherfucker.
Apparently it's more entertaining when they are constructed poorly.
In reply to Start constructing some… by FreeShitter
Would you really pull the switch?
Seriously, my wife and I had this discussion a few times.
What if it could be proven that people ruined/killed others by stealing their money (maybe indirectly)?
Stay away from crowds.
In reply to Start constructing some… by FreeShitter