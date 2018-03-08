Here Are The Full Details Of The "Negotiable" Tariffs Trump Will Enact

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:38

While much of what Trump is announcing today has already been leaked, here are the details of the import tariffs Donald Trump formally adopted on steel and aluminium imports which allow US allies to negotiate and apply for exemptions, a sign of the growing concern that the president was alienating America’s closest international partners, and that 2 of the 4 largest foreign suppliers of steel will be exempt.

The tariffs will come into force within 15 days and are expected to draw retaliation from the EU and other steel producers and heighten fears of a descent into a trade war.

Here are the highlights from Reuters:

  • TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE ON THURSDAY IMPORT TARIFFS OF 25 PCT ON STEEL, 10 PCT ON ALUMINUM STARTING IN 15 DAYS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL
  • U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS CANADA AND MEXICO TO BE EXEMPTED FROM TARIFFS FOR UNDETERMINED PERIOD; CONTINUATION OF EXEMPTION DEPENDS IN PART ON PROGRESS IN NAFTA TALKS
  • TRUMP'S TARIFF PROCLAMATIONS TO INCLUDE PROVISION TO CONSIDER 'ALTERNATIVE WAYS' TO ADDRESS THREAT TO U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY CAUSED BY OTHER NATIONS' STEEL, ALUMINUM EXPORTS -OFFICIAL -
  • U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE LIGHTHIZER TO HANDLE DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES ON ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES TO 'FLEXIBLY MODIFY' TARIFF PROCLAMATIONS -OFFICIAL
  • MAY HAVE TO RAISE TARIFFS ON OTHER COUNTRIES IF CANADA, MEXICO EXCLUDED; CAPACITY USE TARGETS MUST BE MAINTAINED -OFFICIAL
  • TRUMP OFFICIAL DECLINED TO SPECIFY ALTERNATIVES THAT OTHER COUNTRIES COULD SEEK TO AVOID STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS  

And the details, from Bloomberg:

Steel tariff to be set at 25%, aluminum at 10%

  • Beyond that, proclamations almost identical
  • To take effect in 15 days
  • Official says may have to raise tariffs modestly on everyone else if Canada, Mexico excluded long-term; adds document flexible enough to allow that

On exclusions:

  • Canada, Mexico will be specifically exempted from both tariffs initially
    • Trump has linked the exemptions to Nafta talks ongoing; exemption isn’t open-ended, official says
  • For other countries, will have ability to modify order owing to national security
    • European countries and others could be able to request exclusion

On economic impact:

  • White House official says there will be no significant downstream price effects, and thus no significant downstream job effects
    • Expectation counters multiple statements and prognostications from several companies and industry groups that use steel and aluminum, as well as lawmakers representing them, who have warned the tariffs will harm their businesses or industries
  • Only job effects White House sees are positive ones in U.S. steel, aluminum industries: official
  • Says process extremely, carefully well vetted

In short, tariffs but with notable exemptions, which begs the question: why did Gary Cohn quit again?

Comments

TeethVillage88s EnglishMajor Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Everyone risks getting hurt in Market up turns and down turns. Basically Farmers, Manufacturers are playing the markets. - We don't want to create bigger oligopolies, but that may be Trump plan... a plan to keep many small businesses might be a plan that needs to be backstopped

- But Globalist like bigger Oligopolies since that is like "Communism" and complete centralized Control where Elites are protected from competition... and they get richer... picture Albert Gore here... Picture Pelozi here... picture trading stocks with insider info while member of congress here...

- Nationalism & Protectionism are the only hope for National Security... national capability to produce the things that Armies need for homeland security

- National Stock Piles, and National Reserves of Metals, Petroleum, Cotton, Commodities, Rubber... and factories to produce our needs for armies... is kind of the whole point of national security

DillyDilly Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

I'll be happy to give you details next Wednesday for a nothingburger today.

 

(so let's see ~ 'FOR A TIME' CANADA & MEXICO imports will not have tariffs, but, you know, all the steel that they export to the US is PASS THRU from China overproduction, which, coincidentally, isn't represented on the chart, as if, we're REARRY stickin it to the Chinese).

 

So basically ~ some 'middleman' somewhere, is getting rich, but it ain't me... But feel free to tell me what your bowling average is as you craft your reply, & then I'll re-consider my thesis.

 

IOW ~ the steel to make the ROBOTIC hamburger flippers is still coming from China (but maybe we'll need less Mexicans to flip the burgers, and we can re-purpose them with 'on the job training to build the wall).

silver140 Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

If both Mexico and Canada are exempted, then the tariffs are not going to have much of an effect since they are the largest trading partners. If you want factories and jobs to come back to the US, then you have to at least put big tariffs on the slave labor products from Mexico.

spastic_colon Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

"..........and thus no significant downstream job effects"

maybe move our economy from a lazy homo stare at your smartphone produce nothing but methane to one that makes shit again?