Hope Hicks Tells House Intel Committee That Her Emails Were Hacked

More details about (soon-to-be-former) White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last week are leaking. Last week, shortly before she surprised Washington by announcing her resignation, reports emerged claiming Hicks told the committee that she had, on occasion, told "white lies" to the press to help defend her boss.
Now, NBC News is reporting Hicks told the committee that she no longer has access to two of her email accounts because they have been hacked.
Hicks indicated that she could no longer access two of her email accounts: One of the accounts she used in her professional capacity as a member of President Donald Trump's campaign team, while the other was a personal account.
However, NBC's anonymous sources failed to ascertain which of these two accounts had been hacked. Hackers reportedly targeted only one of the accounts, according to Hicks.
As NBC News pointed out, Hicks' hacking claim raises questions about who hacked the account and why. But the committee wasn't able to pursue those questions because Hicks, like many other members of the White House staff who have appeared before the House Intel Committee, has refused to answer questions about her time at the White House or her experiences during the transition - and also because she was appearing voluntarily and not under a subpoena for her testimony.
It is standard practice for lawmakers to ask witnesses about phone numbers and email accounts. However, it is uncommon, according to people familiar with the committee process, for a witness to tell lawmakers that he or she no longer has access to past accounts.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has famously been pursuing the emails of Trump associates and other records from the campaign period, transition and the Trump administration.
Mueller recently sent a subpoena to former Trump aide Sam Nunberg ordering Nunberg to turn over documents relating in any way to 10 current and former Trump associates, including Hicks.
As NBC points out, Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager (who reportedly dated Hicks during the campaign while he was married to another woman), is slated to testify before the committee on Thursday.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has famously been pursuing the emails of Trump associates and other records from the campaign period, transition and the Trump administration.
