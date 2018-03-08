No, Russians Do Not Hack The FCC's Public Comments

A member of the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post.
It is unlikely that the headline was chosen by the author of the op-ed. The editors of the Washington Post opinion page wrote it. I also doubt that she would have chosen a picture of the FCC head to decorate her piece.
For the record: The headline is false.
The op-ed is about a request for comments the Federal Communications Commission issued last year in preparation of its net-neutrality decision. Anyone, and anything, could comment multiple times. Various lobbying firms, political action groups and hacks abused the public comment system to send copy-paste comments via single-use email accounts or even without giving any email address.
But this had and has nothing to with Russia or Russians.
Here are the top graphs of the the WaPo op-ed with the "Russia-did-it" headline:
What do Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), deceased actress Patty Duke, a 13-year-old from upstate New York and a 96-year-old veteran from Southern California have in common?
They appear to have filed comments in the net neutrality record at the Federal Communications Commission. That ought to mean they went online, submitted their names and addresses, and typed out their thoughts about Internet regulatory policy. But appearances can be deceiving. In fact, each of these individuals — along with 2 million others — had their identities stolen and used to file fake comments.
These fake comments were not the only unnerving thing in the FCC net neutrality record. In the course of its deliberations on the future of Internet openness, the agency logged about half a million comments sent from Russian email addresses. It received nearly 8 million comments from email domains associated with FakeMailGenerator.com with almost identical wording.
I have emphasized the only words in the whole op-ed that are related to Russia. They are wrong. The author of that op-ed does not understand the FCC public comment system. Public comments are made by filling out a form on the FCC website leaving ones comment, some address data and an email address. Public comments are not "send" by email. Thus the FCC did not log any comments "sent from Russian email". It logged comments made in a web form where the human (or program) making the comment provided a Russian email address as a means of contact. (It is obviously not expertise on communication issues that qualifies Jessica Rosenworcel for her position as FCC commissioner.)
At least 12-13 million of the 21.7 million comments to the FCC were fake. 8 million email addresses entered in the form the FCC had set up were generated with www.fakemailgenerator.com, half a million were entered with *.ru Internet domains.
FakeMailGenerator can use foreign domains for generating throw-away email addresses. In the screenshot below it generated an Hungarian one for me.
If I would comment at the FCC and enter Reephy@fleckens.hu into the FCC form I would be counted as Hungarian. I would not have "send" that comment from an Hungarian email address. Nor would entering the comment make me Hungarian. Neither do *.ru email domains mean that the people (ab-)using them have anything to do with Russia.
The Pew Research Center analyzed the 21.7 million comments the FCC received:
Fully 57% of comments used temporary or duplicate email addresses, and seven popular comments accounted for 38% of all submissions
The FCC and other agencies are required by law to accept public comments. But, as the op-ed says, it is utterly useless to request such public comments on the Internet without having some authentication system in place. The FCC had some email address verification system in place, but it did not use it. As the Pew Center writes:
[T]he Center’s analysis shows that the FCC site does not appear to have utilized this email verification process on a consistent basis. According to this analysis of the data from the FCC, only 3% of the comments definitively went through this validation process. In the vast majority of cases, it is unclear whether any attempt was made to validate the email address provided.
As a result, in many cases commenters were able to use generic or bogus email addresses and still have their comments accepted by the FCC and posted online.
It is obvious that the FCC had no interest at all in receiving legitimate public comments. But the FCC at least did not blame Russia. The Washington Post editors do that when they chose a headline that has no factual basis in the piece below it. They abuse the op-ed which has the presumed authority of an FCC commissioner to reinforce their anti-Russian propaganda campaign.
C. J. Hopkins notes that the cult of authority is systematically used to make the lunatic claims of Russiagate believable.
Matt Taibbi writes that the aim of the Russiagate campaign was and is to target all dissent:
If you don't think that the endgame to all of this lunacy is a world where every America-critical movement from Black Lives Matter to Our Revolution to the Green Party is ultimately swept up in the collusion narrative along with Donald Trump and his alt-right minions, you haven't been paying attention.
That's because #Russiagate, from the start, was framed as an indictment not just of one potentially traitorous Trump, but all alternative politics in general. The story has evolved to seem less like a single focused investigation and more like the broad institutional response to a spate of shocking election results, targeting the beliefs of discontented Americans across the political spectrum.
Some commenters here lamented about my posts about the Steele dossier and or Russiagate issues. "It's enough already." But the issue is, as Taibbi points out, much bigger. In November 2016 the Washington Post pushed the ProPornOT campaign which denounced some 200 non-mainstream websites as "Russian propaganda". This website is an "primary initial" target of that campaign.
If the campaign succeeds to its full intent, Moon of Alabama will no longer be accessible.
The Russiagate nonsense has do be debunked at each and every corner to prevent its further abuse against dissent on everything else.
Comments
It's not even wrong.
The problem is; so many idiots are put in charge.
I’m sure the rushans would never try to do exactly what their adversaries do to them.
hell, they probably loved it when the dnc approached them for help.
or when our current President said “release the emails”.
if you doubt this.. dumber than a box of rocks.
end game: Democrats, including the Obama administration, actively sought to suppress the will of the American populace to get their desired result by colluding with Russians, and anyone else who would play along, to slander Donald Trump.
It didn’t work.
I fucking love democracy!
suck my balls you America hating faggot zh’ers.
In reply to It's not even wrong… by nidaar
If some Russians come here illegally, self-identify as Mexicans and then try to influence our elections are we okay with that? Will Democrats complain about Russian interference then, since they seem to welcome interference - in the form of rallies, voting, etc. - by Mexicans and other Latin Americans who came here illegally?
How can I get to be considered an illegal alien? I could move to Kali and the police would never touch me. Wow.
In reply to X by Fascal Rascal …
Also, you don't hear or read about "Chinese hackers" very much . Yet they are legion .
In reply to If some Russians come here… by GeezerGeek
No, Russians Do Not Hack The FCC's Public Comments
Israhell does... if you criticize them.
In reply to Also, you don't hear or read… by TBT or not TBT
Do you ever not criticize them? Has to be debilitating having them in your head all the time .
In reply to No, Russians Do Not Hack The… by lloll
Google images "the russians did it". Endless entertainment. Unless you have strong censorship in your country.
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JBSHh7Wi_PU/maxresdefault.jpg
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=the+russians+did+it&client=firefox-b…
In reply to Do you ever not criticize… by TBT or not TBT
What does rosen worcel mean, actually? Is that like rose & bratwurst?
Yes ! Yes ! Yes !
The Illuminati and their Masonic network puppets MUST generate this illusion so they can move the Western Masonic States to Martial Law . Without a boogeyman they have no justification in a type of logical legalize way . Its all a matter of maintaining this ILLUSION that they 'the system' is to protect you (like their big pharma food nightmare , thats making peopls sick but tell the dumbed down it for health ) . The internet is a great threat to this scheme , another reason for Martial Law .
I'm convinced they are trying to kill off democracy by constantly discrediting it via MSM in all Western States . One form of malfuntion (or percieved malfuntion usually via faulse Polls to trick the sheeple into a thought form that the Gov is bad ) or another .
All this fake news can then be used as future 'history' to brainwash the millenials etc into accepting a Brave New World Order : freedom is slavery .
Who arrected the Georgia Guidestones ? This is just one of many unanswered Q that are guidestones in themselves .Wakeup sheeple before you see the slaughter house .
With all the things the Russians are (supposedly) hacking how could they possibly have time to hack the FCC? Sheesh! These days Russian hackers have to be very judicious in selecting which targets to spend time on! /s
It's the new Jew Card, you can play this card anytime your threatened, and you can play it is as many times as you like, it never expires.
Lets see. Build a crappy comment website without proper validation. Then blame spammers, liars and Russians for the results.
Sounds like typical gov proceedures to me.
"What do Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), deceased actress Patty Duke, a 13-year-old from upstate New York and a 96-year-old veteran from Southern California have in common?
They appear to have filed comments in the net neutrality record at the Federal Communications Commission."
So now BS'ing your ID in the Comments section is "having your identity stolen?" RU fukking kidding me????
Newsflash: the most common names for Identity Theft are Mike Hunt and Dick Hurtz.
Look at the crazy witness Mueller is using against Eric Prince
George Nader, Cooperating Witness in Mueller Probe, Was Arrested for Child Pornography in the 1980s
Nader visited Iran and the home of the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, where he hung out with members of the Afghan mujahideen.
https://theintercept.com/2018/03/08/robert-mueller-george-nader-child-p…