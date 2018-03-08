Pentagon "Disappointed" That Putin Will Use New Weapons To "Intimidate And Coerce" The US

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:05

During a Wednesday meeting with members of Congress to testify about the Pentagon's latest budget request, one US military leader told lawmakers that he was "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent unveiling of a powerful nuclear weapon, adding that the Russian leader will likely use it to "further intimidate" the US and its NATO allies, per RT.

"I think the statements made by Russian president Putin while not surprising were nonetheless disappointing. While we have been aware of the development of Russia’s capabilities and watching with concern some of the development that has occurred in terms of Russia’s doctrine and exercise program, it is nonetheless disappointing to see that the president of the Russian Federation chose to feature these capabilities in a way that he did," John Rood, under secretary of defense policy, told the House Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, during the discussion.

Another leader, Commander of US Strategic Command Gen. John Hyten, said Putin's declarations were "not surprising".

"Putin’s statements are not surprising and only reinforce Russia’s commitment to develop weapons designed to intimidate and coerce the US and its allies," Hyten said.

During his annual state-of-the-nation address to Russian lawmakers last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin shocked the world - grabbing headlines in US and other western media - by unveiling a new intercontinental missile that Putin claimed is capable of evading US missile defenses. Putin accompanied this announcement with a presentation showing footage of weapons testing, as well as digital representations of what a launch would look like.

Putin once again blamed the US for Russia's decision to develop its newest weapons, claiming that George W Bush's decision to withdraw from the anti-ballistic missile treaty in 2002.

In response to Putin's demonstration, a Pentagon spokeswoman said last week saying that "the US has known for a long time that Russia has been developing destabilizing weapons systems..." and that the US is "fully prepared" to handle the advances threat. On Wednesday, Hood echoed that statement, admitting that Russia's new weapons systems had probably been in development for "quite some time.

"Those capabilities have obviously been in development for quite some time. President Putin talked about their maturity. They are clearly not the capabilities that were developed in the last few months or the last year," Rood admitted.

Perhaps more surprisingly, he also claimed that US-led NATO missile defense systems were "never intended" to neutralize either the Russian or the Chinese strategic nuclear arsenal. "That has not been our plan in focus and the capabilities developed do not enable us to do that," he said.

Still, the US still has enough nuclear and conventional-weapons heft to counter what he referred to as "revisionist powers" that are seeking to "reshape the world order and change territorial borders."

Hyten agreed, and warned lawmakers that, without massive investment in defense, the existing American arsenal could only support the "mutually assured destruction" doctrine for about a decade before the US's current systems reach the end of their natural lives.

"There is nothing they can do besides a massive attack against our country that we will not have the ability to respond to," Hyten explained. "But we have to modernize these capabilities because 10-12 years from now all the capabilities that I operate today will be reaching end of life."

Vote up!
NiggaPleeze lloll Fri, 03/09/2018 - 00:20 Permalink

US still has enough nuclear and conventional-weapons heft to counter what he referred to as "revisionist powers" that are seeking to "reshape the world order and change territorial borders."

Following the professional liars' mode of thinking, that's nothing short of a terrorist threat against anyone who does not obey the Evil Empire.

What is inherently wrong with "reshaping the world order" and "changing territorial borders"?  Well, nothing.

What is inherently wrong with destroying countries?  Oh, well, no cowardly, corrupt Congress critter will ask a representative of the war criminal Death Machine that ....

louie1 TBT or not TBT Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

The US empire has ended. The bankers,  elites , and the MIC have pinched all the money. The taxpayer holds the debt.

At $21 trillion debt your balance sheet has already imploded. But you dont realise it. 

Check out Guatamala and see the future.

A war will only make it worse. Unfortunately the US believed its own bullshit. You have been going up a zionist dead end road for 50 years. Get the defence budget and spend it on increasing trade. Like the Chinese.

Get a life.

Meyer Bauer FIAT CON Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

John Rood and John Hyden can FOAD. They created the scenario to begin with so do something to corral it. Ain't gonna' happen though cause our MIC isn't interested in producing any valuable weapons: just making money from our taxes.

After all, these hypersonic missiles are simply modified Iskanders, made at a relatively low expenditure - something our miltary wouldn't think of doing. WHAT, no way, it's too inexpensive and doesn't enrich our buddies at Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrup Gruman and General Dynamics. 

luckylongshot FIAT CON Fri, 03/09/2018 - 01:08 Permalink

So you move forces close to a country you want to get control of, break the arms limitation treaties you made with them, fund coups of their close neighbours and then act surpised and claim you are disappointed when they develop new weapons? Is the Pentagon full of insane idiots?..sure seems like it.

AllBentOutOfShape FIAT CON Fri, 03/09/2018 - 02:05 Permalink

"Putin’s statements are not surprising and only reinforce Russia’s commitment to develop weapons designed to intimidate and coerce the US and its allies," Hyten said.

In the real world, Russia's "commitment" to develop weapons is to deter intimidation and coercion coming from the US and its allies.

grizfish AllBentOutOfShape Fri, 03/09/2018 - 02:47 Permalink

US Military is in lockstep with their master's decree:

Rothschild Formula:

 

1. War is the ultimate discipline to any government. If it can successfully meet the challenge of war, it will survive. If it cannot, it will perish. All else is secondary. The sanctity of its laws, the prosperity of its citizens, and the solvency of its treasury will be quickly sacrificed by any government in its primal act of self-survival.

 

2. All that is necessary, therefore, to insure a government will maintain or expand its debt is to involve it in war or the threat of war. The greater the threat and the more destructive the war, the greater the need for debt.

 

3. To involve a country in war or the threat of war, it will be necessary for it to have enemies with credible military might. If such enemies already exist, all the better. If they exist but lack military strength, it will be necessary to provide them the money to build their war machine. If an enemy does not exist at all, then it will be necessary to create one by financing the rise of a hostile regime.

 

4. The ultimate obstacle is a government which declines to finance its wars through debt. Although this seldom happens, when it does, it will be necessary to encourage internal political opposition, insurrection, or revolution to replace that government with one that is more compliant to our will. The assassination of heads of state could play an important role in this process.

 

5. No nation can be allowed to remain militarily stronger than its adversaries, for that could lead to peace and a reduction of debt. To accomplish this balance of power, it may be necessary to finance both sides of the conflict. Unless one of the combatants is hostile to our interests and, therefore, must be destroyed, neither side should be allowed a decisive victory or defeat. While we must always proclaim the virtues of peace, the unspoken objective is perpetual war.

AllBentOutOfShape HRClinton Fri, 03/09/2018 - 02:17 Permalink

Those sanctions were agreed upon Russia's terms. The US actually wanted a full embargo on NK, but Russia said they would veto any such sanctions. So in reality, it was the US that conceded to Russia. And lastly, it's the US that's "coming to heel" since they finally 'agreed' to meet with Kim Jong. NK was always open to meeting with the US, but the US would always refuse like little cowards.

Mini-Me Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:19 Permalink

Who benefits from another Cold War?  It's certainly not the average American or Russian.  All they get is the bill for this nonsense.