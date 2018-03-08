Top General Issues Urgent Warning Over US-China Collision Course In Africa

Authored by James Holbrooks via TheAntiMedia.org,
China is the rising world power. This much is clear, but nowhere is that reality felt more than behind closed doors in Washington, D.C. The global hegemony of the United States is being challenged, and the contest is perfectly encapsulated in what’s happening now in the small African nation of Djibouti.
Strategically located at the southern entrance to the Red Sea on the route to the Suez Canal, Djibouti is home to both U.S. and Chinese military bases, and the two are only miles apart. The U.S. base houses around 4,000 military personnel and is used as a launching pad for operations in Yemen and Somalia.
On Tuesday, Reuters highlighted how the situation at a key port in Djibouti has U.S. officials worrying over China’s growing reach:
“Last month, Djibouti ended its contract with Dubai’s DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, to run the Doraleh Container Terminal, citing failure to resolve a dispute that began in 2012.
“DP World called the move an illegal seizure of the terminal and said it had begun new arbitration proceedings before the London Court of International Arbitration.”
It also described the reaction in Washington at a session of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee:
“During a U.S. congressional hearing on Tuesday, which was dominated by concerns about China’s role in Africa, lawmakers said they had seen reports that Djibouti seized control of the port to give it to China as a gift.”
Speaking before lawmakers, Marine General Thomas Waldhauser, the top U.S. commander in Africa, warned that the military’s ability to resupply and refuel ships would be greatly affected if China restricted access to the port:
“If the Chinese took over that port, then the consequences could be significant.”
He also suggested there would be “more” such power projections from China in the coming days:
“There are some indications of (China) looking for additional facilities, specifically on the eastern coast…So Djibouti happens to be the first — there will be more.”
For China’s part, the country’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the notion that China would exclude a third party from having access to the port and asked the U.S. to keep an open mind.
“We hope that the U.S. side can objectively and fairly view China’s development and China-Africa cooperation,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press briefing.
At the congressional hearing on Tuesday, General Waldhauser pointed out that the U.S. was entering new territory in terms of physically competing with China over resources on the ground:
“China has been on the African continent for quite some time, but we as a combatant command have not dealt with it in terms of a strategic interest.”
And it’s territory the military is entering slowly. “We are taking baby steps in that regard,” Waldhauser said.
All this cautiousness speaks directly to what’s happening here. One power, the United States, is sensing a legitimate threat from another, China. And in the case of Djibouti, the proximity is forcing tensions out into the open.
While giving a talk on U.S.-Africa relations at George Mason University on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Djibouti “a very critical trading route for the world’s economy and a critical partner in securing that trading route.”
He also compared the United States’ and China’s approaches toward African nations:
“The United States pursues, develops sustainable growth that bolsters institutions, strengthens rule of law, and builds the capacity of African countries to stand on their own two feet. We partner with African countries by incentivizing good governance to meet long term security and development goals.”
Tillerson said this model “stands in stark contrast to China’s approach, which encourages dependency using opaque contracts, predatory loan practices, and corrupt deals that mire nations in debt and undercut their sovereignty, denying them their long-term, self-sustaining growth.”
This depiction settles nicely into the grander narrative of China as one of the world’s “revisionist powers” that “seek to create a world consistent with their authoritarian models.” That’s the picture painted by Secretary of Defense James Mattis back in January.
He was unveiling a broad new strategy at the Defense Department, one that shifted focus away from terrorism.
“We will continue to prosecute the campaign against terrorists that we are engaged in today,” Mattis said, “but great power competition — not terrorism — is now the primary focus of US national security.” The defense secretary’s comments echo those of President Donald Trump in a speech on national security in December.
In that speech, Trump noted that “whether we like it or not, we are engaged in a new era of competition.” Indeed, and the fact of it is very much on display at the south end of the Red Sea.
Comments
Africom Stuttgart, Germany must validate life with Fräuleins...brats & beer...
Killroy Was Here→Life Of Riley...
https://youtu.be/1a-QpyF7rNc?t=1h13m2s dot j-peg
In reply to † by Déjà view
Yeah, Stuttgart, interesting choice of location to put your AFRICOM HQ.
In reply to † by Déjà view
D.C. & Lagos did not go over well with MIC...too many Africans...
In reply to Yeah, Stuttgart, interesting… by H-O-W
wait a few years, and there'll be same difference.
In reply to D.C. & Lagos did not go over… by Déjà view
War with China? I'm tired of walking through the watermelon patch. Anal sex! Anal sex! There's a fire in my pants. Yaaahhhhooooo!
In reply to wait a few years, and there… by Grumbleduke
no need to worry, just ask for a few hundred billion more and build another base next to it
Be afraid! (of the country which is our largest trading partner and to which we gave all of our technology under every President since Nixon). They may attack tomorrow!
Do people really buy this shit? And if they do, why do they shop at Walmart or Amazon or vote Red or Blue Team?
Competition for resources is how wars *really* happen.
In reply to Be afraid! (of the country… by LetThemEatRand
Ya gotta admit. These guys know how to sell weapons to the US taxpayer.
In reply to Be afraid! (of the country… by LetThemEatRand
Rex Tillerson: " The United States pursues, develops sustainable growth that bolsters institutions, strengthens rule of law, and builds the capacity of African countries to stand on their own two feet. "
LOL. Strengthening rule of law? The thick-faced idiot is insulting even his own intelligence.
Tillerson has obviously left out a few words while misspelled a few others. Here's my correction:
"The United States pursues, develops unsustainable growth that bolsters Wall Street's bloodsucking financial institutions, strengthens arbitrary rule of law as the U.S. sees fit, and builds the capacity of African countries to stand on their own two feet, with no shoes, no shirts, no pants, no underwear, no food, and no roof."
It's pretty incredible to be honest. And to think, a good portion of Murikistanians believe in Tillerson so much, they convince their children to go commit murder for these folks.
In reply to Rex Tillerson: " The United… by napper
Djibouti. Do they have a Sheik? Sheik Djibouti!
Sheik, Sheik, Sheik, Sheik Djibouti, Sheik Djibouti!
- KC and the Sunshine Band
Diego garCIA knows for sure...
In reply to Djibouti. Do they have a… by HRClinton
How many Africans will we kill to protect them from the red menace?
depends on the time frame -- in 5 years? 10 years? 20 years?
In reply to How many Africans will we… by Kokulakai
Why is it that all the top generals and retired Green Berets are psychotic crackpots?
The Chinese sent engineers and cash. The Empire sent special forces. I don’t see how there is a conflict here, unless the job of the engineers is to reverse the work of the special forces.
Confessions of an Economic Hitman - Chinese Style???
We're just PISSED because WE WROTE THAT FUCKING BOOK!
"Tillerson said this model “stands in stark contrast to China’s approach, which encourages dependency using opaque contracts, predatory loan practices, and corrupt deals that mire nations in debt and undercut their sovereignty, denying them their long-term, self-sustaining growth.”"
Hey, THATS OUR FUCKING JOB!
With the 'Muricans doing babystep military lilypadding and the Chinks doing revisionist extractive colonialism it's no wonder that two billion Africans are contemplating moving to Europe.
The Americans are pursuing the “Empire of Chaos” strategy. The basic idea is to plunge the third world into chaos, rules over by the Muslim Brotherhood (an asset) and any other tyrants they can conjure up. It will be impossible for anyone to do business there, and especially extract resources without the consent of AfriCom. AfriCom will be in a position to pull the plug on any activity it doesn’t concur with by unleashing swarms of murderous lunatics.
Remember, the chaos in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and espcially Libya is no accident. Things are going precisely as planned, except for Syria where the revisionist power has intervened.
The Chinese plan is intolerable because China, which sees itself as the font of Civilization, wants to prove its greatness by improving the livelyhood of the third world people it trades with, while earning profits.
What we are witnessing is the clash, not of great powers, but rather the clash of Civilization and Oligarchic Barbarism.
China is building and investing in Africa, why the fuck does that even threaten the war mongers? Oh wait....I think I answered my own question.
Same thing with OBOR....the cretins can't meet that with an adequate response because they have none.
"We come, we saw , he died, ha ha ha ha ha.." was in Africa.
Rule of law blah blah blah fuck you.
The real reason behind the steel tariffs is that the US needs to up it's production capacity before the next world war starts..