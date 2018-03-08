Trump Administration To Release Obama-Era Fast And Furious Documents

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 23:25

We may finally get some answers to the high-level Obama administration’s gun-running scandal dubbed “Fast and Furious.”  The Trump administration is promising to release the documents pertaining to that scandal that were withheld by former Attorney General, Eric Holder.

Operation Fast and Furious was the Obama-era operation in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in which the federal government allowed criminals to buy guns in Phoenix-area shops with the intention of tracking them as they were transported into Mexico. But the agency lost track of more than 1,400 of the 2,000 guns they allowed smugglers to buy.

For over six years, the House Oversight Committee has fought for additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. Today, the Committee finally reached a conditional settlement with the Department of Justice,” Amanda Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement to Fox News.

“The Committee seeks all relevant facts so we can learn from the mistakes made by the Justice Department. We have a responsibility to uncover why they worked so hard to hide this information from the Committee, the family of [slain border patrol agent] Brian Terry, and the American people.

Brian Terry was killed in 2010 by an illegal immigrant with a weapon used in the botched Operation Fast and Furious. Terry died in a gunfight between Border Patrol agents and members of a six-man cartel “rip crew,” which patrolled the desert along the U.S.-Mexico border looking for drug dealers to rob. The cartel member suspected of killing Terry was apprehended in 2017.

Terry’s brother, Kent Terry also wants the scandal investigated.

“We need to find out the truth, exactly what happened, how it happened, why it happened,” Kent Terry said on Fox & Friends Tuesday.

 

“We need Mr. Trump, President Trump, to unseal the documents, reverse executive privilege so that we know what happened, and that we can hold the people accountable that are responsible.”

According to Fox News, the Justice Department entered into a conditional settlement agreement with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The settlement agreement was filed in federal court in Washington D.C. and ends six years of litigation arising out of the previous administration’s refusal to produce records requested by the committee.

“The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement Wednesday. “This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious.

The White House has yet to release an official statement on the Justice Department’s settlement.

Don't poo-poo this one too fast, guys.  Despite the incredibly misleading title of this article, NOBODY in the "Obama administration" wanted this released.  This was pried out of their hands by Trump and (Jezuz, I can't believe I'm going to say this).... Jeff Fucking Sessions.

Will it be complete?  No.  Will it be truthful?  No.  Is it still SOMETHING giving SOME insight into what happened and shining some light on what we all knew happened all along?  Yes.

 

There were plenty of guns in Mexico before Fast and Furious.    The cartels could and did and continue to buy very decent weaponry without need of U.S. gun store straw purchases .    They buy them more cheaply from international dealers than they could via retail straw purchases at retail .   The whole thing is ridiculous . 

Hey dickhead.

BUSH the dumb fuck at least SOLD the cartels, ALL of em, GPS-CHIPPED guns to track their whereabouts. Still awful and aided in tons of murders.

OBAMA the creep fuck GAVE the SINALOA cartel UNCHIPPED guns, did no surveillance on em (until someone found a us govt serial # independently) and made them (with the DEA's help) into by FAR the biggest cartel in Mexico, dominating most of the landmass of the country.

Trump Administration To Release Obama-Era Fast And Furious Documents

My response: I really hope that this information shows just how corrupt and evil the "OBOZO"/HOLDER reign of terror was during the eight years of the "OBOZO" administration.

Innocent people died and felony crimes were committed!!! It is this kind of CRAP that just stains the REPUBLIC in the eyes of the world. 

Lock them up in GITMO for LIFE without PAROLE. In addition, all benefits to their respective family members and themselves should be CUT OFF!!!!

THE SHAME, THE SHAME!!!

Obama and Holder probably committed no crime under any U.S. Statute, with this sick and twisted operation   Further to that, the people who died could have died from roughly the same gun shot wounds from functionally similar weapons that are easily available to the cartels in Mexico .     To say that the deaths are on Obama-Holders' hands is to be played by the meme Obama Holder were trying to establish, that US gun laws are fucking up Mexico by supplying its criminal element arms they otherwise would not be able to get .    Feeding that lie was the very purpose of the operation, FFS .     

Just like all the other lawless presidents before them?  I'm actually sitting here trying to think of a time where we jailed a Cabinet-level or higher official, or their deputies.  Off the top of my head, I can't think of a single time since the Civil War.  There has to be at least a dozen cases of widely known, easily proven malfeasance since then, and I can't think of anyone important that ever went to jail over any of them, or even got perp walked.  Meanwhile, we've probably got half a million people in jail at any given time for selling handfuls of joints and crack rocks.

The government of the People, by the People, and for the People will release a few documents to the people.  But only some of them.  Because most of them can only be viewed by the unelected Deep State and a few approved elected representatives who tow the line.

I'll believe that fake "hope and change" bullshit and all those fucking thousand million goddam "Indictments" once I see actual ACTION. 

Fuck it ALL to hell before then, because it's just shit designed to make couch potato fuckwits think "OK Great!  Good shit is happening, we can just sit back and relax!"

Fake hope and change.  Where did that get us under Obumba?

Hear hear! Well said. The methods of Q postings remind me of well-oiled trolls I've encountered. The good ones add in enough truths and inuendo to let your imagination fill in the blanks. Add in a hefty dose of rabbit holes and loose threads and most willing to pursue it will be way out in left field in an indefinite holding pattern. Mission accomplished.