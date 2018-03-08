Watch Live: President Trump Unveils "Fair & Flexible" Trade Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:25

Will he 'carve-out' or won't he?

"Fair and flexible" sounds reasonable but it would appear it all hinges on NAFTA. As President Trump said earlier, "we're sticking with 10/25 tariffs," adding that "if a [NAFTA] deal is reached, tariffs could change later."

But, the latest headlines from AP suggest that the Trump tariffs will take effect in 15 days and more importantly Canada and Mexico will be "exempted indefinitely."

Which as we detailed earlier, makes little sense, since while the decision to exempt Mexico and Canada may be strategic, perhaps meant to streamline Nafta negotiations, the reality is that it will thoroughly water down the impact of Trump's tariffs in the first place, because as Harbor Intelligence wrote overnight, if Trump exempts Canada from proposed aluminum tariffs, "it would impair the ability of U.S. smelters to restart capacity and defeat the purpose of the import duties."

As Harbor managing director Jorge Vazquez adds, "excluding the biggest aluminum shipper into the U.S. from the tariffs could also encourage other U.S. allies to ask for exemptions, thereby driving down the cost of delivering metal to the Midwest and making imported metal more affordable for users.

Ultimately, if exemptions are limited to Canada it could mean a windfall of as much as $300 million for Canadian producers given the Midwest premium would still reflect the tariff, Vazquez said adding that "This shows that the entire section 232 is a mistake.”

He is right, after all last month, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the aim of his duty recommendations to the president was to boost domestic aluminum capacity utilization to 80 percent. If Canada is exempt it would achieve none of that stated goal.

NBC reports that Trump may sign some kind of legal paper that is lower than an executive order. It could be some kind of paper outlining his objectives and some timelines without real specifics.

Watch President Trump live (expected to begin at 330pm ET... but who knows)...

NidStyles spastic_colon Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

A lot of shills have joined ZH as of lately. Seems they all have the same thing in common, downboating anyone naming the Jews. 

I know at least three are in my city. Like that sealy man I just saw at the gym. Hope you’re doing well. FIVE high forever. The First Amendment still stands, rape is illegal, and the whole Vet community is aware of what’s going on. Can’t hide something this large shitheads. I told you to back off before.

 

Gondola yourselves.

Dutti ne-tiger Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

Trump is doing the right thing - it's not about a trade war, it's about fair trade and about preserving enough essential capacity for producing  steel and aluminum in the US.

Remember the time when globalists warned that Great Britain would collapse if they voted for BREXIT? Soros et al prognosticated a bloodbath in the British Pound and they pushed it to 1.20 against the US$. In the meantime it has nicely recovered to levels close to those before the Brexit vote took place.

Embrace this President who has the fortitude to finally work for America, just as Putin works for Russia and Xi works for China, instead for the Globalists.

ne-tiger Dutti Thu, 03/08/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

I'm all for it if it's working, helping our redneck brothers/sisters.

But I'm afraid the most probable result is just a show business. If you only put tariff on somebody like China with some others exempt, the end result is not more jobs here but at some other cheap labor countries.

milo_hoffman Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

I believe the mainstream media's words about the tariffs being bad, the same way I did their arguments against the tax cuts which they were also totally wrong and lying about.

bornlastnight Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Trump already is excluding Canada and Mexico from this tariff boost.

 

Trump, somebody got something on you?  Congress?  Industry oligarchs? 

 

Ya fucking caved...

Quivering Lip Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

If this is true is it

Carve out really means Cave in.

Not like any of this shit matters unless you tax American businesses that makes shit in China more.

Where is Donald's and Ivanka's clothing line and everything else with his name manufactured?

Not America.

CompassionateC… Thu, 03/08/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

tRump is a sickening nazi worse than one of the greatest, if not the greatest, men to ever live, Adolf Hitler, and this sickening tariff idea shows that.  How dare anyone put America first!  Jewish interests ALWAYS come first.  This talk of "America first" is what makes the trains run on time and leads straight through the gates of the Auschwitz internment center where up to SIX MILLION (notice I that I say "up to" as zero is a possibility) Jewish bolshevik holohoaxers were deloused with Zyklon B, a common household bug spray!  I sure do hope the ADL and SPLC are on this!