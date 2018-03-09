Armed Men Raid Iran's Embassy In London

Four men dressed in black attacked the Iranian embassy in London minutes ago, menacing the staffers with weapons and taking down the Iranian flag. According to Iran’s Press TV, a Britain-based Shiite religious group was behind the stunt.
Twitter footage showed the men on the balcony of the embassy building. One is waving a blue and white flag with inscriptions in Arabic, just after the men apparently took down the Iranian flag.
Video purportedly showing a group of assailants attack Iran Embassy in London pic.twitter.com/tRzsx9KzWC— Press TV (@PressTV) March 9, 2018
According to early media reports, the raiders are four men who had opened their way into the embassy premises, while threatening people on the scene with machetes and baseball bats. The London Police have reportedly deployed around the embassy but took no action in the first couple of hours after the attack.
The slogans chanted by the raiders indicate that they are members of Sadeq Shirazi Shiite extremist sect. Iran's Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeedinejad confirmed the reports on the embassy attack minutes ago.
متعرضان فقط روي بالكن بيروني ساختمان سفارت بوده و در محاصره پليس هستند. همكاران همه در داخل سفارت در آرامش و امنيت هستند. pic.twitter.com/WBdpnhF5tF— Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) March 9, 2018
"A few followers of Shirazi have attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in London and broke the flag mast," the ambassador tweeted minutes ago, and added that the raiders are "chanting slogans against Iranian officials".
دقايقي پيش تعداد اندكي از طرفداران فرقه شيرازي به سفارت ج.ا.ايران در لندن تعرض نموده و با شكستن پرچم، در حال شعار عليه مقامات كشور، و لعن عايشه، ابوبكر، عمر و عثمان هستند. به هنگام ورود، آنها با چماق و قمه ديده شدند. پليس در محل حاضر است.— Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) March 9, 2018
He further confirmed that the raiders were carrying "sticks and machetes", and said Police are deployed on the scene.
پليس با آوردن بالابر بلند در خيابان، خود را روبروي بالكن سفارت و در موقعيت جلوي متعرضين قرار داده و ميخواهد با گفتگو چهار جوان متعرض را دعوت به تسليم نمايد.— Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) March 9, 2018
The Shirazi sect that has been labeled as "British Shiism" by Iran's Supreme Leader, operates mainly from London. The sect also runs a satellite network called 'Fadak' from London and promotes Shiite extremism against Sunni Islam according to Fars News. The sect is also known to be the religious opposition of the Islamic Republic.
Meantime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told FNA that "we are investigating into the case and will keep in contact with the Iranian embassy in London and the British embassy in Tehran".
"The British government is duty-bound to seriously and decisively fulfill its responsibility to protect the Islamic Republic of Iran's diplomats and diplomatic centers and immediately arrest and prosecute those who have trespassed the diplomatic sanctuary," the spokesman reiterated.
The Metropolitan Police have reportedly confirmed the incident, journalist Nahayat Tizhoosh tweeted, citing fellow journalist Laura McQuillan. The men were reportedly on the roof and police are negotiating for them to come down, although according to subsequent unconfirmed reports, they may have been arrested
In reply to False Flag or Capture the… by alexcojones
Actually it is Iran's problem to clean up the mess. London cops don't have jurisdiction there.
In reply to Britbob last seen fixing a… by Crazy Or Not
wait, what? did you really just say that?
holy dumbfuck, Batman
In reply to Actually it is Iran's… by RAT005
Seriously, by that logic (RATOO5's), police only investigate crimes that happen inside police stations.
In reply to wait, what? did you really… by Squid Viscous
After the Florida shooting what LE is 'supposed to do' is in serious question.
In reply to Seriously, by that logic,… by Blue Steel 309
The four men came down voluntarily and were arrested.
No need for anyone to be shot.
It appears the men climbed up onto an exterior balcony but never entered the building. It is a building right on the street with no security fence (crowded area). Thus it was London's jurisdiction unless they broke into the building itself.
My guess there were security personnel inside ready to shoot them if they broke in a door or window. Should be a good warning to the embassy to prepare.
In reply to Actually it is Iran's… by RAT005
Regardless of jurisdiction inside the Embassy, crimes had to happen outside first, and after.
In reply to It appears the men climbed… by Blankone
Kindly remember that WPC Yvonne Fletcher was shot dead doing embassy protection duty back in 1984. It's not an easy business dealing with third world embassies and their opponents.
The Brits can't go in without Iranian permission. At least the SAS have the plans ;)
In reply to Regardless of jurisdiction… by Blue Steel 309
what happens in the American embassy in Jerusalem if...[?]
In reply to Actually it is Iran's… by RAT005
before ending up here they were spotted first coming from here .... just a short walk away .... (zoom out a little to get a better look)
In reply to Britbob last seen fixing a… by Crazy Or Not
...first coming from here
Those geo-coordinates are ANTI-SEMITIC!
In reply to before ending up here they… by CTacitus
... and if anti-semitism hits too close to the truth too often, just ask David Irving about his "visit":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbtyb2j6R54
In reply to Those geo-coordinates are… by TalkToLind
.... and at the top of the mast was the flag
In reply to Britbob last seen fixing a… by Crazy Or Not
BritBob is still trying to link this somehow to Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.
In reply to … by Looney
Forty four years ago, I remember seeing a group of protesters in midtown Manhattan with a banner, they were against the Shah of Iran, shouting they were for the Ayatollah. All wore ski masks, in the summer. Just another group of protesters, as Sun Myung Moon followers were plastering signs everywhere pushing Moon's religion. While Moon was busy buying up Manhattan real estate. I still remember driving across the 59th Street bridge, seeing Moon posters glued onto every piece of bridge siding by the walkway. The good old days.
In reply to False Flag or Capture the… by alexcojones
Sadeq Shirazi Shiite extremist sect, huh?
What are the chances those guys called themselves ISIS just yesterday?
Probably special agents, not mercenaries.
In reply to Hmmm...funded by the CIA? by Potato Farmer
Methinks there must be a reason Sadiq Shirazi's are called "MI6 Shiites"...
In reply to Probably special agents, not… by Blue Steel 309
yawn......pass the corn and scotch
In reply to False Flag or Capture the… by alexcojones
In an attempt to shore up the worst of the evil Black Hats, the Hadron Collider at Cern exploded on March 6. Extent of damage not yet known. "They" were attempting to reinforce their power over World governments.
In reply to False Flag or Capture the… by alexcojones
apparently the London cops are doing ... not much, imagine if it was the Israeli embassy?
they would be tagged and bagged in <2 minutes,
You can imagine it ... they are probably standing outside like some Sherrifs. /S
In reply to apparently the London cops… by Squid Viscous
The joys of multiculturalism
