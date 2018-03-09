"Bob Woodward Says Reporters Becoming "Emotionally Unhinged" Over Trump"

Journalism icon Bob Woodward says reporters on the left and right are becoming too emotionally invested in Donald Trump, telling Newsweek that "a number of reporters have at times become emotionally unhinged about it all, one way or the other."

In answer to a question about whether Woodward thinks the news media is "failing" the test when it comes to the Trump presidency, the former Washington Post investigative reporter said:

First of all, journalists can always do better. Myself at the top of the list. I don't think journalism is failing at all in the Trump era. But we have a lot of work to do. A number of reporters have at times become emotionally unhinged about it all, one way or the other. Look at MSNBC or Fox News, and you will see those continually either denigrating Trump or praising him. I think the answer is in the middle, and in this class I talk about how it’s important to get your personal politics out. It's destructive to become too politicized. The emotion should be directed at doing more work, not some feeling or personal conclusion.

Case in point:

Last but not least - who could forget CNN's Brooke Baldwin's full stop when Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn told her on air that Hillary Clinton's aides destroyed her BlackBerries with hammers. Maybe not "unhinged" per se, but a good reminder that Hillary Clinton's BlackBerries were literally destroyed with hammers while she was under active investigation by the FBI.