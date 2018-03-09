BofA: "This Is The Ultimate China-US Trade War Play"

BofAML's Savita Subramanian notes that populism is gaining momentum around the world, exacerbated by mass population displacements and surging income inequality. Concerns over immigration, autonomy and global competition have played a role in political campaigns across the globe. The Trump administration’s latest announcement to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is consistent with anti-globalist shifts seen in this presidency.
It's "Autarky Malarkey" according to BofAML's Michael Hartnett. Simply put, as global QE ends, protectionism begins; and the war on inequality will now be fought via Protectionism, Keynesianism, Redistribution. Monetary & Fiscal policy is now spent, leaving markets to discount protectionism & global tariffs.
And while Trump's actions could impact many nations negatively, China is without doubt the most vulnerable to a US trade war, according to BofAML's latest report.
So how to trade a trade war?
Hartnett concludes, the ultimate China-US trade war play is short the Hong Kong dollar (which, as we noted previously, is currently trading at weakest level since peg introduced October 1983).
For a little better context, HKD has cratered in recent months... (testing the lows of the peg band)
On the heels of capital outflows and an ever-growing carry trade, enabled by a hawkish Fed...
Selling Hong Kong Dollars is a more liquid, cleaner proxy on china outflows (and less easily manipulated than CNY), plus USDHKD has dramatic downside if the peg breaks... which it might because standing in the way of The Fed rate-hike-driven carry trade avalanche will be very expensive.
It is a traditional devaluation play (asymmetric to the CHF peg break)
And already it appears, some speculators are betting on the peg snapping.
Bloomberg reports that USD/HKD call options struck at 7.8730 have transacted today (upper right corner of chart below), suggesting that at least one punter sees the chance of the band (green-to-red lines on chart) breaking within the next year.
The pair hasn't quite hit 7.8500 so far, but that could happen in the next few days as the HKMA shows no inclination to soak up excess HKD liquidity just yet, but instead told citizens who are seeing their currency lose value to "stay calm."
Many or most Chinese products have lower quality than the same products that were previously made in other countries where the standard of living was higher, the products were invented, and people cared about quality. They moved the factories to China and most of the time now you can't even pay more for made in the USA or Euro products because all of the manufacturers moved to China and now they are making stuff that does now work as well or just does not work at all. Companies made money by moving to China, their stock price went up, and then they are gone! China has already won the trade war! We are just now trying to fight back just a little and of course this is not allowed nowdays because political correctness now says criminals rule and anyone who tries to fight back or even protect themselves is some kind of monster; for example, look at Europeans getting attacked by outside invading armies. Look at the trade deficit, the US has almost a trillion dollars annual trade deficit. There is nothing fair about it, the Chinese just make money and hand it to their companies and lower their currency at the same time so they can export their products because they are cheaper. They also use slave labor, and pollute the whole world something that the US and Europe don't do. It's been unfair competition they are the ones who have implemented protectionism, we're just trying to fight back a little. Bretten Woods didn't allow currency devaluation over 10% now the Chinese do it without limit. And then they now got all the factories in their countries and their currency is not hyperinflating. Over here we've been worried about hyperinflation from too many dollars printed, and in the meantime we lost all of our factories and we may hyperinflate because of the US now being deindustrialized, not because of money printing because that is what the Chinese did and they won.
Comparative Advantage (and don't say that you aren't conversant with Ricardo's opus on free trade!) is driven by the "invisible hand". Centrally planned economies are proud, yes, proud, that they have rejected the "invisible hand" in favour of Gosplan, or some other planning bureaucracy. So, centrally planned economies have rejected a central tenet of Ricardo's free trade idea. So how did China gain permission to participate in free trade fora, like the WTO, in the first place? China's participation in free trade agreements is a theoretical absurdity and Trump is merely doing away with that absurdity. This also means that Vietnam and all other centrally planned economies are ineligible to participate in free trade fora.