A Dire Warning From The "Doomsday Vault"

Climate change alarmists are taking full advantage of the “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” (SSW) event, which occurred above the Arctic in mid-February, as further evidence that the world’s unpredictable and sometimes chaotic weather is jeopardizing humanity’s food security.
The split of the polar vortex, otherwise known as an SSW event, shifted the Arctic airmass to most of Europe as well as Western parts of North America. Climate alarmist pointed out that massive snowstorms in Europe, dangerous weather patterns in the United States, and rain in the Arctic demonstrates how extreme weather is altering seasonal growing patterns.
Here is what Bloomberg said, “the world was upside down: it was raining in the Arctic Circle and snowing in Rome,” as explained above, the SSW event has been the primary driver of chaotic weather since mid-February.
Researchers, activists, executives and government officials gathered in Longyearbyen, a small coal-mining town on Spitsbergen Island, in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of what has become known as the “Doomsday Vault,” which is an underground bunker buried deep inside a mountain where the world stores its plant seeds from apocalyptic consequences of climate change and war, said Bloomberg.
Last month, we reported how the Norwegian government is planning to allocate 100 million kroner ($13 million) in technical improvements to enhance the facility after it sprung a leak from melting permafrost — officials warned that climate change could put the facility at risk.
“Biodiversity is the building block to develop new plants and because of climate change we’re in a terrible need to quickly develop new varieties,” said Aaslaug Marie Haga, executive director of Crop Trust, a group established to support gene banks. “The climate is changing quicker than the plants can handle.”
The “Doomsday Vault” is a secure seed bank buried deep inside a mountain on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen near Longyearbyen in the remote Arctic Svalbard archipelago. The underground bunker is a long-term seed storage facility, built to keep its three vaults cool for 200-years — and can survive natural or human-made disasters.
The “Doomsday Vault” serves as a storage facility for more than 850,000 seed samples, according to the Bloomberg, which the three vault rooms are cooled to -18 °C (-3 °F).
Bloomberg describes the organizations behind the “Doomsday Vault:”
The vault is run by NordGen, the Nordic gene bank. A total of 74 institutes globally have deposits, and only those that send seeds have access. One notable exception is China, which has not signed the treaty, and is creating its own seed and gene banks outside the international cooperation. Participants say the real fight to preserve biodiversity is at the local level. Crop Trust is seeking to build an $850 million fund to finance its efforts, a long way to go from its current level of $285 million. Its largest donors are the U.S., Germany and Norway, but it’s now looking more to private business for funding.
“We have to be prepared for the unknown,” Jon Georg Dale, Norway’s food and agriculture minister, said in his hotel in Longyearbyen during the event, where he was stuck after canceling a snow-scooter trip because of the thaw gripping the Arctic.
Some researchers, activists, executives, and government officials at the conference said there are no signs that the United States is backing away from its enviormental commitments, but did stress, Trump’s climate skepticism is concerning.
Ann Tutwiler, a former Obama-administration official who’s now head of Bioversity International, a global research group backed by more than 50 governments said, “businesses are becoming more aware of the problems of losing biodiversity.”
“The narrative of the 20th century was that we have to produce more food and that was all about a very narrow range of crops,” said Tutwiler. “Now because we have other issues we are trying to solve, such as climate and nutrition there’s a recognition you can’t do that with just those crops.”
Patrick Mulvany, an agriculturalist and adviser on biodiversity and food sovereignty said, ” the real efforts aren’t being made where they are needed the most: on the ground with the farmers who are not getting adequately compensated.”
“Unless that happens our future food is very insecure,” he said. “You can have as many seeds as you want locked up in the vault here but they deteriorate a little bit over time and they aren’t adapting to climate and new social pressures.”
It the minds of a climate change alarmist, well, never let a serious crisis go to waste. With the recent wild swings in weather across Europe and the United States, alarmists have come out of the woodwork — pushing their fear-mongering rhetoric of impending climate doom. But why? Well, perhaps, in the case of the “Doomsday Vault,” officials are looking for more government handouts to fund operations.
And there it is, the ah-ha moment: climate change alarmist preying on fear [climate change] to extract money from governments.
Nature has turned against man because man first turned against nature.
Its always been an adversarial relationship. That is natural.
Record-Setting Hurricanes; Record temperatures; Record-Setting Wildfires; ya think it might be global warming?
THE EVIDENCE OF GLOBAL WARMING IS OVERWHELMING.
So, why is the global rise in temperatures so worrisome?
For one thing, as temperatures rise good farmland will become desert (e.g., dust-bowl conditions will probably return to the American Midwest).
Another major problem is sea-level rise.
Have a look at http://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/fs2-00/
or a copy of that page at http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/USGS-sea-level-and-climate.pdf
The U.S. Geological Survey people claim that;
The Greenland ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 6.55 meters (21.5 feet),
the West Antarctica ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 8.06 meters (26.4 feet),
the East Antarctica ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 64.8 meters (212.6 feet),
and all other ice melting will raise sea-level 0.91 meters (3 feet).
For a grand total of about 80 meters (263 feet).
So, what does an 80 meter (263 feet) rise in sea-level mean. Have a look at the following map of the world after an 80 meter rise. It means that over one billion people will have to be resettled to higher ground and that much of the most productive agricultural land will be under water. Fortunately, at current rates, the Greenland ice sheet will take over a thousand years to melt and the Antarctica ice sheet, much longer. However, the greater the temperature rise the faster the ice sheets will melt, bringing the problem much closer. Remember, the huge ice sheet that recently covered much of North America, almost completely melted in only 15,000 years (today, only the Greenland ice sheet, and some other small patches of it, remain). Since then (15,000 years ago), sea-levels have risen about 125 meters (410 feet), only 80 meters to go.
The ice sheets have been continuously melting for thousands of years. What is left of them today, is still melting, and will continue to melt. Human caused global warning will cause this remnant to melt significantly faster. This is a big, big, problem.
For HUGE detailed maps of the "World after the Melt" go to:
http://preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=16&t=23
Global temperatures are increasing. And by quite a lot each year.
2016 is the hottest year on record for global temperatures.
This is 0.0380 degrees centigrade hotter than the previous record year which was 2015.
0.0380 is a large increase in just one year.
2015 was the hottest year (at that time) for global temperatures.
This was 0.1601 degrees hotter than the previous record year which was 2014.
0.1601 is an absolutely huge increase in just one year (at this rate temperatures would increase by 16 degrees in a century).
2014 was the hottest year (at that time) for global temperatures.
This was 0.0402 degrees hotter than the previous record year which was 2010.
http://preearth.net/images/temp-anomalies-1880-2017.txt
The conspiracy to hide global warming data.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is given tax money to make global temperature records available to the public. However, certain people at NOAA continually sabotage this aspect of NOAA's mandate. For example, these people have (deliberately) sabotaged the web-page that delivers the temperature records.
Look for yourself:
Go to the page: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-references/faq/anomalies.php scroll down to the The Global Anomalies and Index Data section and click the download button and see what happens. Well, you get the message:
"Not Found. The requested URL /monitoring-references/faq/anomalies-download was not found on this server."
I guess that the 2017 data must be truly horrible if they have to hide it away.
http://preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=16&t=23
Oh fuck off with your enviro scare shit.
Bearing Guy has always believed in diversification.
Legacy Seeds are very valuable! They should not just be stored in one location, even if a pretty safe place like Norway. Other locations come to mind: Alaska, Canada, Greenland, even Russia.
Also, air conditioners, FFS.
About 3 million years ago, when the Panama isthmus closed off the space between North and South America and dramatically changed the flow of ocean currents, Earth began a cycle of ice ages, with brief interglacial periods like we are currently enjoying. Initially these glacial cycles were approximately 40,000 years, but a million years ago, small, recurrent changes in our orbit around the Sun caused that cycle to change to 100,000 years, which happens to be the length of Earth's solar orbit (one of the Milankovitch cycles), which goes through a pattern of becoming more and less eliptical. We are no where near the high temperatures of the previous interglacial, and not even the high temperatures of our current Holocene interglacial, which may have already peaked as we are nearing the end, based on the average span of the interglacials for the past million years.
https://goo.gl/images/tW5ist
Are the same guys that planted this vault the same ones that located the nukes at Fukushima?
See my comment and link further below
Analysis of potential SSW cause:
http://neven1.typepad.com/blog/2013/04/sudden-stratospheric-warmings-causes-effects.html
A few reasons why we have the "doomsday" bullshit on a daily basis:
1. The internet
2. People living in places where they weren't before(and probably shouldn't).
3. Leftards pushing it as scare tactics to grab up money and power.
and finally:
4. Stupid people...
Forget "anthropogenic global warming".
The reality is that the clathrate gun is going full auto right now. Also known as the Arctic Methane Emergency (AME).
What this says is unless we have global thermonuclear war, a Yellowstone level supervolcano, or a giant meteor, we will all fry like Colonel Sanders chicken at 240 Fahrenheit in nine years.
Simply because of the Arctic supervolcano. Thanks for all the fish.
The earth could be tearing in half and the vast majority of people would call it enviro scaring.
To Pinto Currency: Anthropogenic climate theory completely ignores the major impacts of our Sun and our solar system's location within the galaxy. As it happens, the Magnetosphere has been declining at an increasingly rapid rate, allowing more cosmic and solar radiation to ionize our atmosphere, increasing humidity in general (and solar dimming). The more crap (from pollution, intentional and otherwise), that is in our atmosphere, the more ionized condensation nuclei will be created (by the increasing cosmic radiation) for water to cling to and remain in the atmosphere. Our poles have been wandering as well, perhaps preparing for a flip, and the sunspot cycle has been progressively weaker over the last four cycles, as has the Sun's heliosphere, which also protects us from cosmic radiation. A molten jet of iron that is over 400km wide, below the surface of North America and Russia, has tripled its speed since 2000. And, to make things a bit more interesting, the solar system, which has been traveling through a highly magnetized section of space for the last 50,000 years as it rotates around the Milkyway's center, has already begun entering a magnetic void, a process expected to take about two decades (within our lifetime), where another source of magnetic protection will greatly diminish. BTW, the other planets in our solar system have also been experiencing dramatic climate changes. Perhaps the IPCC temperature data manipulators would all like to believe these major factors are irrelevant to our puny Earth's climate change. or perhaps they think that our excessive anthropogenic CO2 is causing all the other planets and the sun to undergo dramatic climate changes. However, I choose to believe that solar and cosmic factors play a much more significant role than anthropogenic CO2. I do not deny that there is climate change, but I am highly skeptical that there will be a runaway greenhouse effect because of cow farts and humans exhaling. I will place my bets that Earth will stick with it's millions of years of 100,000-year glacial cycles.
With all that increase in Gamma cosmic radiation coming our way as our magnetic shields decline, I would appreciate if all those IPCC scientists work on solutions to shielding humans from the deadly radiation, rather than figure out how to manipulate the temperature data to resemble a hockey stick.
During the Maunder Minimum, Alaska and other places close to the Artic were slightly warmer then typical: https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/7000/7122/maunder_mi…
This sounds authoritative, so I upvoted it, although I have no idea how scientists can be sure about all of those climatological phases, going back a million years.
"although I have no idea how scientists can be sure about all of those climatological phases"
The previous interglacial was determined by studying the seychelles. The Seychelles are formed from granite and yet scientists found coral on top of the islands and worked out that 120k years ago they were under water. The seal levels were 6m higher than today. I can't get to google here but it should be easy to find the reports.
From what I have read, the temperature data was gathered from ice cores and ocean sediment cores. For ice cores, Uranium has been used to date the core from Antarctica. The dust in ice cores contain Uranium. There were also ice cores taken from Greenland. Stable isotopes of oxygen and hydrogen are trapped in the ice. The isotopes are measured through a mass spectrometer. Changing concentrations through time in layers provided a detailed record of temperature change, going back hundreds of thousands of years.
For the deep ocean sediment cores, it has something to do with the ratio of magnesium to calcium contained in fossilized shells of highly-abundant organisms called foraminifera, and analysis of oxygen isotopes from the same cores.
This article discusses the foraminifera.
https://phys.org/news/2012-10-deep-ocean-sediment-ancient-temperature.html#jCp
https://www.rareseeds.com/
Oh wait, that's in Missouri.
Also they have a Seed Bank in Petaluma Ca.. Located in the 1920's Sonoma County National Bank building. Great place, tons of rare seeds.
One of my favorite seed suppliers.
Don't study 'the sky is falling' historical geology much do you. Trying to stop cyclical change is an impossible stupid human fairytale task. But is now used to raise hundreds of billions in indulgences paid to the new high priests like AlGore, the UN and Jerry Brown. Same game as paying for the ozone holes and acid rain gonna kill humanity preached in the 70's. The world is not a professors lineal paid for computer equation.
Show me where it is raising ocean levels in the San Francisco bay between 1939 and 2016, as reported by the US Navy to its own warships and commercial shipping. http://www.psmsl.org/data/obtaining/stations/437.php
You can't. You can't predict sun spot inactivity either. You can only cherry pick stats, most of which are tained with the desired outcome added in.
The real trend is colder in northern hemisphere as evidenced by the magnetic pole's shifting toward northern Europe in an entirely natural pattern and bringing weather with it. NO amount of electric cars built will change that.
The linear regression of that data has a slope of .088 mm per year, or 8.8 mm every 100 years. About 1/3 inch in 100 years.
One thing is undeniable....
We're all gonna die.
I have a suggestion: LET'S TURN OFF THAT STUPID HAARP MICROWAVE THINGY IN ALASKA! I bet our weather will calm down quite a bit when we aren't blasting the ionosphere with an electromagnetic beam.
You say, "For one thing, as temperatures rise good farmland will become desert (e.g., dust-bowl conditions will probably return to the American Midwest)."
This is a false statement. If the dust-bowl returns is will simply be part of the cyclical pattern of nature.
Plants take in CO2 through the pores in their leaves. When CO2 is high they don't need to keep their pores opened as long or as wide, and since they lose water vapour through these pores, the less they are opened, the less water they lose. The less water they lose, the less water they need to take up in their roots, so the deserts are actually shrinking as plants don't need as much water.
Higher temperatures stimulate plant growth; why do you think most plants don't grow well in the winter?
Secondly, water vapour is a major greenhouse gas while CO2 is a minor greenhouse gas. There is a limit on how much greenhouse gas the atmosphere can contain. When it becomes increasingly saturated with these gasses, it is easier for the atmosphere to lose water vapour as rain, than to lose CO2, so rain fall increases, which is exactly what the evidence shows is happening. If higher temperatures cause desertification, then why are there so many rainforests near the equator where it is hottest, and why in prior epochs when the CO2 was more than 10 times today was the earth covered with lush vegetation. Think Jurassic.
Things are unfolding just as they naturally should. We are lucky to be living near the top of an interglacial period because otherwise the mile deep ice sheets of the Northern hemisphere would be down as far as northern Missouri, like they were 60,000 years ago, and your sorry ass would be starving and/or freezing. Be glad the Arctic is melting because that process of melting ice sheets is what made agriculture at mid latitudes possible.
+10
" We are lucky to be living near the top of an interglacial period because otherwise the mile deep ice sheets of the Northern hemisphere would be down as far as northern Missouri, like they were 60,000 years ago, and your sorry ass would be starving and/or freezing. "
And Spain, Europe's vegetable garden, would be covered in snow more often, like a year ago. https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/jan/20/losing-the-plot-courge…
Buy South Georgia land, NOW!!!
On a long enough timeline the climate changes.
This article forgot to mention who funded this Vault. It happens to be Bill Gates (who owns a sizable chunk of Monsanto stock), Dupont, Syngenta, Bayer, the Rockefeller Foundation, other NGO'S and corporations, and even the World Bank, most heavily invested in genetically modifying and patenting all the food on this planet, and destroying food/crop diversity. And once the GMOs have done their job of getting us all sick while enriching Big Pharma with all those meds they can sell, and the world wants to get back to the food that nature provided, these parties will own most of the natural seed as well, locked up in their seed vaults.
Meanwhile, the GCDT (Global Crop Diversity Trust) and it supporting biotech companies and their surrogates, are advertising how they are spending millions of dollars trying to acquire local and smaller seed collections from developing countries for their Svalbard Vault.
https://www.croptrust.org/about-us/donors/
Euroserfs
Like so many other quality-of-life issues, a return to natural food would require the fake-feminist mommas to cede their absenteeism-gang cubicle jobs, returning to the kitchen to do some cooking.
In this underemployed nation, we do not need for all of the women to chase part-time, temp and churn jobs, driving wages down for those living on earned-only income, with no spousal income and no womb-productivity-based monthly welfare / child-tax-credit welfare.
Someone on here was lamenting the end to the crisp, freshly pressed, formal clothing, worn by the professionals of bygone eras. That, too, was a product of the stay-at-home moms, along with boatloads of other civilizing factors, like those non-daycare-raised kids who never shot up the schools.
So .. glaciers use to be here [well, in Michigan anyways] ... and now they're gone. Did sumpton happen?
It's not the fall that kills you... It's the sudden stop!
What’s the problem, they were never feeding us 99%ers. Better be storing and or growing your own.
Preserving plant diversity = Good!
Preserving human diversity = You're an evil nazi shitlord!
I am happy to know I am not the only one that embraces diversity.
Here is what one famous black person thought about diversity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AewUuPlmmS0
.
Preach it, Muhammad!
God broke the mold when he made that beautiful, brilliant, artistic man.
The world is far less wonderful without Muhammad Ali.
A very stylish and talented draft dodger indeed. Couldn't he have named himself after a less fascistic mass murdering cult leader?
That interview right there is why he’s the “greatest”. Spoke the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not. Great sense of humor too.
Spoken truth like that rings eternal
Man is nature. Nature created man..Man created God.
No moron it is a natural cycle. For fucks sake look at history. Climate changes....that's why it's called climate.
6000 year cycle.
Also a 26,000 yr cycle.
All the records are there for anyone to see.
The Red (winged) Dragon is swinging on back through.... enjoy the show.
I think your brain has been consumed with libtardism.
Quit sniffing the exhaust from Al Gores jet engines.
And as an added bonus due to the generous contributions to the project from Monsanto, all seeds preserved in the Arctic vault will be patented GMO, non-reproductive, and Roundup Ready.
By special agreement with the United Nations and the Norweigian government, Monsanto (hereafter denoted as "the Company") will hold irrevokable and non-expiring patents on all naturally occurring flora genomes following any Armageddon event. As such, the Company will hold all specimens of self-reproducing seeds in their own secured vaults, at secret unspecified locations.
Speaking from her compound on the North Island of New Zealand, acting UN Agriculture Minister Hillary Clinton stated that "preservation of humankind's agricultural heritage is best coordinated by the private sector. Monsanto, with its long history of feeding the hungry on a global scale, is ideally qualified to take on this immense challenge."
Neoliberals have the solution. Let's keep moving manufacturing to Communist China, where their 5 year plan calls for a 19% increase in coal use in just the next 5 years.
Doomsday valult is a worthless bridge to nowhere, seeds are not adapted for +200years conditions. Better to save the seeds from Chernobyl & Fukishima. With a Solar/Earth magnetic reversal in prog, Van Allen belts are diminishing in strength & solar radiation increasing in load. (and if we screw that global conflict pooch - even more so).
BTW notice on the copy/paste article How it loads the fear with the little snippet "couldn't go snowmobiling 'cos the ice was melting...blah blah" - twist that fear knife while you can MSM'ers!
All normal weather. It's just fearporn to scare the idiots and weak minded people.
People should really read some history... then they wouldn't cry out stupid panick crap
