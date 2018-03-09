The FBI Now Admits It Could Have Prevented The Florida High School Shooting

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.org,
Amid the fallout from the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, FL, that left 17 dead, the FBI and local law enforcement received widespread criticism for their inability to prevent the shooting despite multiple warning signs and opportunities.
On Tuesday, the FBI admitted these failures to the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing focused on how the bureau handled tips about Nikolas Cruz prior to the massacre.
FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich met with members of the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, acknowledging that, as the House Judiciary Committee’s press release put it, “opportunities were missed.”
That release summarized the takeaways, which have already been highlighted in media reports:
“In September 2017, the FBI received an Internet tip from a video blogger about a threatening comment posted to a YouTube video the blogger had posted. The comment stated, ‘I am going to be a professional school shooter,’ and was posted under the username ‘nikolas cruz.’”
According to the hearing, an FBI office in Mississippi received that tip, but after officials investigated it, they closed the case because “it lacked personal identifiable information on the user who posted the threatening comment” (the username “nikolas cruz” was evidently not enough for the agents to go on).
Apparently, however, the agents could have done more:
“The agents tasked with the case could have requested assistance from YouTube to attempt to identify the user who left the comment, but determined that the United States Attorney’s Office in that region was unlikely to agree to such a request.”
On another occasion, a friend of the Cruz family called the FBI tip line and, according to Bowdich, provided sufficient information for the bureau to follow up. But as the press release noted, “the call taker did not ask any standard investigative probing questions during the call” despite the caller saying she worried Cruz “going to explode” and that she feared him “getting into a school and just shooting the place up.”
The agent who took the call spoke to their supervisor, but that conversation was not documented. Worse, as the press release summarized:
“At the time, the call taker was able to connect information about Nikolas Cruz to the September 2017 tip about the threatening YouTube comment. Despite these connected dots, the call taker and supervisor decided to not pursue the matter further and the case was closed.”
They also declined to contact local authorities even though the caller told them Parkland police were also aware of the threat Cruz posed. “Better information sharing between federal and local law enforcement may have prevented the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” the summary of the hearing noted.
Bowdich admitted “there were failures and that corrective actions will be taken,” including conducting separate reviews of the two above instances and providing better training for call takers working the tip line.
Though the FBI is often glorified in entertainment and has received increased support in recent months thanks to its its pursuit of potential corruption within the Trump administration, the government agency has a long history of nefariousness.
Though it is successful in using informants to instigate potential terror attacks, then foiling them and taking credit for keeping the public safe, it appears that despite its tip line, widespread surveillance methods, and immense manpower, the agency continues to fail to live up to its reputation.
Comments
Bets on anyone getting fired or losing their pension?
This is EXACTLY, let me repeat that---EXACTLY WHY we need the 2nd amendment!!!! The FBI FAILED, the Broward County Sheriffs office FAILED. The person that is going to best protect YOU is YOU!!! The police usually show up after the show is over.
In reply to Bets on anyone getting fired… by Final Authority
No Shit Sherlock.....
In reply to This is EXACTLY, let me… by Beam Me Up Scotty
" Bets on anyone getting fired or losing their pension? "
In GovernmentFuckistan, no one gets fired, no ones loses their pension. EVAR!!!
In reply to No Shit Sherlock..... by Stan522
No, the agency continues to live up to its reputation, just not the reputation it wants. They have even failed to foil crimes they started.
No, the agency continues to live up to its reputation, just not the reputation it wants. They have even failed to foil crimes they started.
In reply to " Bets on anyone getting… by Beam Me Up Scotty
No problem, now press forward with the Coryn-Feinstein gun grabber bill.
It seems Trump is intent on joining sides with these traitors just to get something done.
If Trump wants to put people back to work then why is he trying to put people out of work by joining with all people Diane Feinstein to implement a weapons ban
We had one traitor today sign a bill in Florida to infringe on our rights. He could get away with it since he's not running for re-election.
After watching this video it's becoming quite apparent Trump is not the 2nd Amendment supporter he claimed to be.
Watch Dianne Feinstein Erupt With Glee After Trump Seems To Endorse Her Assault Weapons Ban
This guy ain't playing 4D chess he is outright agreeing with the gun grabbers.
In reply to … by SWRichmond
Yeah.
In reply to No problem by Pure Evil
They have successfully divided the American people for nefarious purposes.
In reply to Yeah. by Jungle Jim
when caught, claim incompetence
corrupt pos sop
In reply to They have successfully… by lloll
Prevented the shooting? Yes, Wasserman-Shultz, Clinton's and the rest of their Deep State stooges on Guantanamo about a month ago.
In reply to when caught, claim… by cheka
In reply to They have successfully… by lloll
Sure they'll admit to this (something that they were directly involved with), but they won't admit to collusion with Hillary/Brown Clown or any of their fellow conspirators in the massive charade they're responsible for (something they were also directly involved with). Admitting to a lesser mistake leads one to believe that if they were involved in ANY WRONGDOINGS, they would "Pony up" and assume responsibility for them. Short answer, No.
Perfectly timed False Flag Shooting = More Alphabet Agency Bullshit.
In reply to ^SPAM^ by Seeing Red
The (((real enemy))) intends to disarm all Americans and initiate total control by the Socialist New World Order...
http://renegadebroadcasting.com/shows/solar/SolarStorm-2018-02-25.mp3
In reply to No problem by Pure Evil
Nope, I disagree. He is playing the left, as he does all the time! They bite!
In reply to No problem by Pure Evil
Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch has said they should shut down the fbi. Get rid of all the bad actors and roll the good ones over into the US Marshals Service. USMS has a stellar 200+ year history.
In reply to … by SWRichmond
But...but...the article says, " the FBI is often glorified in entertainment and has received increased support in recent months thanks to its its pursuit of potential corruption within the Trump administration...."
In reply to Chris Farrell of Judicial… by Gardentoolnumber5
..get rid of the worthless G-Man Bureau
In reply to No Shit Sherlock..... by Stan522
Ding ding ding.
In reply to … by Manthong
My response: How do we move forward with healing? JUSTICE and FORGIVENESS are the keys to move forward.
My real concern is that the COWARDS OF BROWARD country are CORRUPT TO THE CORE and need to be removed from their jobs permanently. The FBI also has some culpability in this event as well.
People in authority need to be fired, arrested, charged with murder, and jailed.
In reply to … by Manthong
The FBI could have prevented 911 too, but instead threaded its details years beforehand in collusively-produced Hollywood films such as the 1998 "Enemy Of The State" - 1:54:54 at YouTube. Much, much more to say about this phenomenon.
In reply to No Shit Sherlock..... by Stan522
Yes, no shit Sherlock. Similarly, BFD. Why is this article news? Just another example of new Tylers being news aggregators and not news originators or, at the very least, news evaluators.
In reply to No Shit Sherlock..... by Stan522
@ Beam,
Or show up while The False Flag is underway & Stand Down as ordered to to so while the Criminal FBI Qaurter Backs the entire post Operation. Lock, Stock & Barrel.
In reply to This is EXACTLY, let me… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Well, not always.
Sometimes the police show up before the shooting even gets started.
Awesome Hairy First Response Overview Footage of the Lost Vagrant Mass Shooting Crisis Event
Live Hard, Some Police Men And Non-Men Can't Wait To Get The Shooting Drill Over With And Run Home In Time To Watch 'Cops' On TV,... So They Show Up A Little Early, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to This is EXACTLY, let me… by Beam Me Up Scotty
they have done experiments and indeed there is a movie called "the experiment" and what it shows is that straight off the street, when one person is given power over another, those given that power almost always ABUSE IT... the writing is on the wall... you have the right to bear arms so that they may not be taken if your arms are taken what will you defend your other rights with? please move to mexico or chicago if you don't like guns and scare easily with responsibility. fuck you
In reply to This is EXACTLY, let me… by Beam Me Up Scotty
When seconds count,the police will be there in minutes...
in thiscase,they were ‘there’in the form of a ‘school resources officer’-whatever that is;
clearly,a ‘school resources officer’ =/ a ‘cop’
one individual with a gun =dead Nicolas Cruz
In reply to This is EXACTLY, let me… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Same old thing. No one will be fired or held accountable.
In reply to Bets on anyone getting fired… by Final Authority
You mustn't remember the consequences* Janet Reno suffered after accepting full responsibility for the FBI's conduct in Waco, TX.
* there were none, absolutely none
In reply to Same old thing. No one will… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Watched a Columbine documentary last weekend-
the exact same thing happened;the cops formed a ‘perimeter’
and Waited till the shooting stopped.
Then,time to bring the grief counselors in,and,as Bullwinkle so memorably said “Let the healing begin...”
In reply to Same old thing. No one will… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Never in government.
In reply to Bets on anyone getting fired… by Final Authority
No but they will have some great seminars and training on (sex offender) islands run by our top officials.
In reply to Bets on anyone getting fired… by Final Authority
Of course they waited for the Friday night news cycle to drop this gem...
BAN THE FBI! They are a TERRORIST organization!
Don't know why they even bothered. It's not like any individual is going to be held accountable under our corrupt system.
Trump needs to except responsibility and step down he was going to drain the swamp but didn't do do it. Wray is incompetent and that is Trumps fault.
FBI tried to destroy the WTC in 1993. I put nothing beyond them, they are a terrorist group.
"Thanks to its pursuit of potential corruption in the Trump admin"
Wishful thinking there C. Wedler. This witch hunt hasn't improved the reputative of the bureau at all. But hey, keep dreaming
Why would they have done that?
Looks to me what they DID do worked perfectly, almost.
"Why is the police here?"
http://abcnews.go.com/US/florida-teacher-pulled-students-safety-classro…
They could have.
No.
The Criminal FBI never had any intentions what so ever of preventint the False Flag operation.
What a bunch of incompetent pompous pricks!
The FBI needs to be burnt down ASAP. Bring in special investigators from the U.S. Marshals service to vet these rogue treasonous assholes/
Then hire a new director from another enforcement entity to either rewrite, or update the current curriculum.
Enough with the boring, gun grab, false flags. We all know the drill already.
Meanwhile in Syria. OT - US again caught protecting ISIS in Syria.
"Syrian forces could not pursue the terrorist elements towards the town of At-Tanf due to the fact that they would have been bombed by American warplanes (as has happened more than once) for any further penetration of the US-controlled region.
Bi’ir Atshan is located just within the US military’s 55-kilometer buffer zone in southern Syria. Considering the ISIS militants encountered were riding in pickups, it is hard to believe that American aerial surveillance were not aware of their presence."
https://almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-syrian-army-battles-isis-inside-us-backed-forces-controlled-territory-near-at-tanf/
Meanwhile, the Syrian calvary is riding to the rescue. This time, the Syrians will bring their SAMs. Stand by for fireworks.
"BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Army and allied paramilitary groups have deployed huge reinforcements to the vast desert countryside of central Syria as part of a new operation aimed at countering US-backed forces."
https://almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-huge-syrian-army-reinforcements-flood-into-central-syria-as-part-of-new-operation-against-us-backed-forces/
I guess they've decided to hold talks with the norks cause they've got their hands full in the sandbox in Syria.
In reply to Enough with the boring, gun… by Conscious Reviver
have you checked those twitter accounts? Other good one :https://twitter.com/Syricide ; for maps http://syria.liveuamap.com/
In reply to Enough with the boring, gun… by Conscious Reviver
The FBI doesn't prevent.
It plans.
It provides resources. (Like wind-up patsies)
It helps control the perimeter.
It muzzles the investigation and press.
It cleans up the loose ends around the 'drilling area'. (Yes, we ARE getting drilled alright. ... Right in the 'You Know Where')
And if you ask too many questions it will throw the askers in jail.
Then it sits on any evidence it hasn't destroyed until the statute of limitations is reached OR hell freezes over whichever comes first.
It might issue a statement if it feels frisky.
We are being chump-monkeyed here again.
I'm sure 'chump-monkeyed' isn't in the dictionary or even the Urban Dictionary but it should be.
Get used to hearing it a lot because the dot gov and spooks (and FBI) seem to be on a chump monkeyed idiot round-up roll.
Why would they want to round up chumped monkeys? .. To shear them like sheep or make them 'donate' and march and protest and attend Crisis Actor Academy if the chumped monkey is really stupid and wants to make a little cash or build a 4 million USD school for baby chump monkeys.
They are fleecing us. ... Using The PSYOP Wolf (Which are actually just assholes hiding under a mangy wolf pelt.)
Picking YOUR pockets (Yea, yea, yea, mine too. ... Hey, at least I know asshole bandits when I see them, OK?) .... Sticking their hands in your pantalones and groping around for all they can find, seize, steal and fondle.
Maybe you LIKE the fondling, but for fuck sake, think of your kids!
They like fondling kids. .... And much worse.
Sandy Crooks, Hookers And Liars
These assholes are why We The People NEED military grade semi automatic rifles. ........ And large stocks of armor piecing ammunition.
Live Hard, Sleep Now And Wake Up In A Gulag......Or WAKE UP NOW And Put These Gun Grabbing Pedo Assholes In Gitmo, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Yes. Sad ,
FBIed on the inside,CIAed on the outside.
Too many,too soft to live Hard anymore,We are already in a COVERT GULAG(they'll pull the curtains and show the walls when the pretending will not give any ROI anymore),when we die ,we become free anyway,it's the way we die that will tell the story
In reply to The FBI doesn't prevent… by DuneCreature
How convenient, right after Rick Scott imposes even more gun control in Florida the FBI comes out and says this. Sort of like the delayed release of the FISA abuse memo so the FISA program could be renewed.
Yeah we're incompetent, but don't worry we're going to keep stealing your money and violating your rights with guns pointed.
See whats taking place here is we are basically telling other Countires / Nations were now a Pussified nation feel free to stomp on us at any given time, no worries we'll shelter in place ... key word : Pussified. Of course no where throughout history has any other nation attacked a weaker nation ...nope no where.
And the Liberal logic here is to disarm the nation..fucked up .
Maybe Comey will make a mention of that in his next book.
So, our foremost crime investigating bureau failed to prevent it, and the Broward Sheriff's Office failed in spectacularly cowardly ways in stopping it.
I totally think I'm ready to give up my right to defend myself, now--how about you folks?