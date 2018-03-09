Forbes Removes 10 Saudis From "100 Richest" List After MbS's "Corruption Crackdown"

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reportedly extracted $100 billion late last year from a group of dozens of Saudi royals and businessmen - many of whom were his own cousins - in a "corruption crackdown" that had all the makings of a naked cash grab.
After confining his countrymen to the Ritz Carlton Riyadh for months - even torturing some of those who initially refused to cooperate - the Prince won plaudits from the New York Times, but has been vilified elsewhere for his willingness to commit egregious human rights abuses - all to fill a hole in the Saudi budget.
Given the Saudi government's reticence about the crackdown, it's impossible to tell how much money was taken from each individual prisoner, making external evaluations of their post-crackdown wealth nearly impossible.
So perhaps it's unsurprising that Forbes Magazine has decided to exclude all Saudi Arabian businessmen from this year's list of the world's 100 richest people. Last year, 10 Saudi nationals made the cut.
Out of the 10 Saudi billionaires who made the Forbes list last year, at least four were detained - the most recognizable being Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, pictured above, whose net worth last year was close to $20 billion.
As Forbes explains, given the Saudi government's reticence, it's impossible to tell how much money and assets were expropriated from each individual businessman.
Alwaleed and many others have been released, but checking out of the Ritz-Carlton cost billions. (Sources also told Forbes that Alwaleed is now banned from granting media interviews.) The Saudi government’s reported goal was to gather $100 billion to plug a hole in the budget that’s been growing amid years of low oil prices.
There are a thousand and one stories about what precisely happened, making it impossible to know definitively who gave how much to whom when. Forbes learned that at least one tycoon who was not detained handed over assets to the government.
Given these shifting sands of truth, we've chosen to leave all ten Saudis off our billionaires list this year; none would comment. With greater clarity regarding their wealth, some might eventually return to the ranking.
Here's the list of Saudis that Forbes removed from this year's list, accompanied by their last confirmed net worth (courtesy of Forbes)
* * *
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
$18.7 billion
Chairs publicly traded Kingdom Holding, which has investments in Lyft, Twitter, Citigroup and the Four Seasons.
Mohammed Al Amoudi
$8.1 billion
Assets include a Swedish refinery, Saudi gas stations and an Ethiopian conglomerate (gold mining, farming, construction).
Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer
$3.8 billion
His publicly traded Almarai dairy company is among the largest in the Middle East.
Mohammed Al Issa
$2.6 billion
His Assila Investments has stakes in a bank, a food processor and hotels.
Saleh Kamel
$2.3 billion
Founded Dallah Albaraka conglomerate (real estate, food, health care).
Abdullah Al Rajhi
$1.9 billion
With brothers, built Al Rajhi Bank, one of world's largest Islamic banks.
Abdul Majeed Alhokair
$1.2 billion
Salman Alhokair
$1.2 billion
Fawaz Alhokair
$1.2 billion
The three brothers' real estate empire includes 19 shopping malls.
Mohammed Serafi
$1.1 billion
Real estate investor.
Comments
Not much sympathy for any of those asshole goat fuckers.
My bad, the down-voter prefers camels.
I'd like to see Forbes top 10 richest Israeli US welfare parasites.
In reply to Not much sympathy for any… by Yen Cross
Cuz ur an anti-Semitic punk!
In reply to I'd like to see Forbes top… by 1.21 jigawatts
Clinton Foundation has got to be in the top (3) right after Soros?
# Michaelhastings
In reply to I'd like to see Forbes top… by 1.21 jigawatts
“Saudi Corruption Crackdown” translation: the most powerful thief stole from the other thieves.
In reply to Not much sympathy for any… by Yen Cross
Yep... It's a pretty long drop from billionaire playboy to Ritz Carlton pinata' ?
In reply to “Saudi Corruption Crackdown”… by Ikiru
reminds me of that "running gag" in "The Wire": It's all in the game, maaan!
In reply to Yep... It's a pretty long… by Yen Cross
It seems Forbes forgot to put MBS on the top 10 list.
Odd that.
And what about the King of Saudi Arabia?
In reply to It seems Forbes forgot to… by milanolarry
There’s a perfectly logical explanation - he holds that wealth not personally, but on behalf of the people.
In reply to Odd that. by hedgeless_horseman
ssshhuuuuuuuurrrrrrrrrrrre he does.......
In reply to There’s a perfectly logical… by stacking12321
Really? I never knew that. Great, let me ask him to give me my fair share. It is my money, right?
In reply to There’s a perfectly logical… by stacking12321
But did Forbes (or ForBS) add the real wealthy ones: the Trillion dollar Rothschild family?
How about any Rockefeller ? Any Lazarus? Oppenheimer? Warburg?
Funny how they always don't make it on that list.
Those assholes are just as complicit. One article at a time ;-}
In reply to But did Forbes (or ForBS)… by veritas semper…
So not a single one over a Billion?
Perhaps this is how they solve income inequality.
In a few more years, the Kingdom will mostly be sand and penury.
And Then There Were None...
Prince Salman got on the list - that was easy.
Just one step towards the Kingdom pretending its transparent business dealings are sufficient enough to invest in.
they just had to pay their taxes.
As usual, the wealthiest people in the world aren't on the list. Better off if the people don't know who owns them.