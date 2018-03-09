Fourth Turning's Neil Howe: "Today's Demographics Defy Conventional Wisdom"

John Mauldin interviewed Fourth Turning best-selling author and demographics expert, Neil Howe about generational changes and their effect on the markets, during a session at the Strategic Investment Conference 2018. Howe said that demographics and generational factors have a huge impact on equity prices in the long run. Not only that, he thinks that there’s now a generational shift in wealth distribution that could spark major political and economic disruption.
Today’s Demographics Defies Conventional Wisdom
The main example Howe shared is that people in the 75+ age bracket still dominate stock ownership by far. This defies conventional wisdom that people reduce risk as they retire and leave the workforce. Meanwhile, Millennials have lower income and stock ownership levels than previous generations did at the same age.
This is a key change as senior adults once had the highest poverty rates. Younger people are now challenging that once-safe assumption.
Howe also pointed out striking differences between early and late Baby Boomers. Those born in the mid/late 1940s inherited some of the Silent Generation’s wealth and good fortune. Late-stage Boomers born in the early 1960s score lower in all kinds of metrics.
Major Political and Financial Disruption Is Ahead
Neil Howe ended with an update on his Fourth Turning generational theory. He thinks we are about midway through it. From an economic standpoint, he foresees inflation fear and Fed tightening, which will be followed by a painful recession.
Politically, Millennials desperately want civic re-engagement. They are seeking to completely restructure institutions. The right wing is a brick wall on this subject and numbers have let them hold off the pressure so far. This will change as Millennials grow older and Boomers die.
Howe also pointed out that generational wealth transfer is going to be highly concentrated, reflecting current wealth inequality. Boomer wealth will flow to younger generations but the vast majority of Generation X and Millennials will get very little.
As that happens, Howe anticipates major disruption, by which he means ugly inter generational conflict.
Comments
Not if you are in a star wars barroom.
The vast majority of Generation X and Millennials will get very little.
Because a particular group's got it all.
In reply to Not if you are in a star… by wisehiney
Joos?
In reply to The vast majority of… by lloll
If not the Gen-Xers, and not the Mellenials, then who gets it?
I don't get it...
In reply to Joos? by WorkingClassMan
I think Millennials will certainly get more than the author expects... Their grandparents will be handing down money to them, Boomers may wind up giving THEIR money to the children of Millennials.
(Less taxation of estates)
In reply to If not the Gen-Xers, and not… by RU4Au
This guy's like Nostradamus, right?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Nostrildamus. He reads the future in your loogies.
Have to write the guy off when he said "Right wing is a brick wall"
The fact is only the right has open minds with belief in free speech any more. No problems are going to be solved by left wingers with their silly childish ideas that they have cast in concrete. One only need pay a little attention to SJW AntiFa members to realize this. Makes me think he just puts words in a hopper and twists the meat grinder crank to put these articles together.
In reply to This guy's like Nostradamus,… by HippieHaulers
So my wife and I are wondering, is it down with yoga pants, they suck, or like you're down with yoga pants?
In reply to Have to write the guy off… by DownWithYogaPants
That can actually work if you use good words. He isn't getting it.
In reply to Have to write the guy off… by DownWithYogaPants
"If not the Gen-Xers, and not the Mellenials, then who gets it?"
Its already been spent! Ever notice the National debt lately?
In reply to If not the Gen-Xers, and not… by RU4Au
Good point, but cash flow is cash flow. I guess the MIC gets it.
In reply to "If not the Gen-Xers, and… by AGuy
Where is the plague at when you need it?
From your lips to God’s ear.
*stay tuned*
In reply to Where is the plague at whwn… by Jethro
Be careful what you wish for.
In reply to Where is the plague at whwn… by Jethro
Stock market is extremely overpriced...the fall is coming!
Kid I had asked to help me do chores on Saturday, bailed. On the other hand, a neighbor, in his 70s. helped me take down a trash tree that had intrusive roots. Cost? Free. We did it together, it was a fun project! He knows so much more than I do and he got to get out of his house and I got to talk to someone and get out of mine. Win/win. We both met a new neighbor who moved down from Seattle. Everyone is looking for a cheaper, quieter place to live. I am still planning on renting out my place and living in an RV for at least a year.
I had a similar incident today. I was out surveying an older couple's property. They are selling, then downsizing. The old man talked my ear off. Cool old man. Very knowlegable.
In reply to Kid I had asked to help me… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
My grandparents were both amazing people. Much better than either of my parents. Stronger, smarter, more determined. I am the person I am due to the influence of my grandparents NOT my parents. I was able to spend a lot of time, with both of them, from a young age and then when I was older. They were both amazing people.
The thing is my grandparents divorced after 35 years. My gran took it very hard. She passed at a young age, 68. My grandfather moved back to Maine and lived well into his 80s. (I am thinking he was over 85 when he passed). They never took anything for granted and they were always willing to move to find work or improve their situation.
Stuff? Meh. Throw it in a Uhaul / or storage and go on with life!
In reply to I had a similar incident… by Jethro
You sound more like "If all is going down the drain anyway I START with life!
I am afraid to let go of job, as it is the secure cash flow - keep it as long as it lasts.
My fathers generation had fat retirement and taxfree interest income. One million D Mark meant 7% income on the side.
Today I pay 7% in order to exchange the valueless paper into silver and no interests at all, but storage fees. Wife asked me, "Will we really one day retire earlier or will we stay being careful and work on? I do not believe it anymore."
I love reading your optimism everytime.
In reply to My grandparents were both… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I tend to think a new Dark Age is baked in the proverbial cake for many reasons, one of the more important of which is the low regard that our society holds for our elder citizens.
When they’re gone, their knowledge and experience goes, with them.
After which, the lessons will become much harder.
In reply to Kid I had asked to help me… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He warned me renters could trash the place. I get it. Hoping that using a property management company will mitigate any issues as they can screen tenants and understand all the local legal codes and procedures. It is a decent, quiet neighborhood (for now). Too many section 8 apartments in the area. And it's on a bus line. We have already had a few incidents on the walking trail and a phone theft at the local credit union (the perp wasn't white).
I will be 55 this summer and one of the few women of my age that knows any needle skills. I haven't met anyone my age that can tat. Most people don't know what it is let alone how to do it.
Not sure what to say. I need to venture off and see stuff.
In reply to I tend to think a new Dark… by Lost in translation
Almost same age. Now I know why reading you is like listening to my soul.
When I hear this guy (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKd-i4H5ie4&t=0s) and I know about the pricing in that region.... what must still come over us in the west?
I would feel too much exposed to migrant crime sleeping in a RV. I feel more like sailboat. Wind is free and no border crossings...
I imagined us being old in a RV as well, travelling slowly(!) through Europe, visiting all the museums and great places. But west Europe is dying and those imaginations are no longer doable. I feel the urgent desire to be able to make 10000 miles without need of a gas station.
In reply to He warned me renters could… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I can make no sense of this at all. Please tune up your doom pr0n generator so it sounds like a human might have said it.
Here's a really good current story that pertains to this article.
I'm out getting a haircut, and having lunch with my Mother earlier today.
The traffic is snarled for a couple of exits, and she's feeling kinda claustrophobic.
Out of no-where she says, Yen do you know what the Jubilee is? I about sharted my self---
I said Mom, how do you know about these things, and yes I know what the Jubilee is. Then I explained Portugal & Greek bailouts to her.
Afterwards I asked how she knew what Jubilee meant. She said she found some guy on ZeroHedge that wrote book about it.
Even my 71 year old Mom gets it, and I gave her the biggest hug.
Attaway YC, nice post.
"Jubilee"..., a word I think we will be hearing more often.
In reply to Here's a really good… by Yen Cross
Jubilee? As in Queen Victoria's Diamond?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Dang YC! Cool story. Lunch is good. I had lunch with an old neighbor this week. First time having Ciabiotto. Italian fish stew. It was yummy!
Cheers!
In reply to Here's a really good… by Yen Cross
How the hell can Millennials be the "hero" generation? Can't see it.
No heros without crucibles.
In reply to How the hell can Millennials… by R2U2
"How the hell can Millennials be the "hero" generation? Can't see it."
Isn't if obvious? They eat a lot of "hero" sandwiches /sarc
In reply to How the hell can Millennials… by R2U2
History is written by the victors (survivors). Last man standing writes the book, and oh! Look! He was a hero!
In reply to "How the hell can… by AGuy
All my hope is in generation Zyklon B.
In reply to How the hell can Millennials… by R2U2
millenials are SSSSSSSoooooooooooooooooooooo screwd.
Occam...Not if they prepare.
In reply to millenials are… by OccamsCrazor
Gen Z holds promise, IMO.
In reply to millenials are… by OccamsCrazor
You better hope so, because I take really good care of myself, and plan on living well past 100.
In reply to Gen Z holds promise, IMO. by Lost in translation
It all makes perfect sense when you consider that herd control progressed from war & genocide to psychotronics in the last 200 years, and that the top Nazis were allowed to escape with their plunder and their global corporations intact, and they have colluded with the old world kleptocrats to reduce the ancient menace of republican civilization to their bleak oppression of the dark ages. Everything is going to be different next year.
"Today’s Demographics Defies Conventional Wisdom"
Defying conventional wisdom, or ignorance, enabled by met expectations?
Huge difference...
Welcome to the 5th Turning, Mr. Howe.
And the 6th...
...and...
In reply to "Today’s Demographics Defies… by Cabreado
What does that even mean???
In reply to "Today’s Demographics Defies… by Cabreado
My mom was seven when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Had a discussion the other day about her missing a sale on walking shoes by one day and she would wait for next sale..I do her taxes and she’s worth roughly one million in the clear...that’s the difference ...a pair of shoes
Best story I've read, here.
In reply to My mom was seven when Pearl… by MuffDiver69
"Boomer wealth will flow to younger generations but the vast majority of Generation X and Millennials will get very little." This statement contradicts itself. Is he saying that Boomers will in fact not have much wealth to hand down? Which younger generation is it going to, if not to Mil or X???
"Is he saying that Boomers will in fact not have much wealth to hand down?"
YES!
"Which younger generation is it going to, if not to Mil or X???"
Never. But Gen-X will be squeezed in a sh*t Sandwich: Trying to maintain the economy/infrastructure while replacing diapers for two generations (Boomers - Age related incontinence) and snowflake millenials that can't do anything for themselves.
Funny thing: I was watching a Agraculture show on PBS the other day, and they had interviewed a Millennial about their roll in the future of Ag. The Millennial said they would embrace technology using smart phone apps. I nearly fell out of my chair in laughter.
Sad thing: As the boomer dieoff and retire its going to impossible for Gen-X to keep the economy afloat. The gov't will continue to hand out gov't checks and raise taxes on the Gen-X working class. This will lead to inflation as Gen-X demand higher wages (too few Gen-X to meet manpower). Need a Plumber, Electrician, a Doctor, a repair man: Its going to be Gen-Xer, since Millenials are nearly non-existent in trades or other critical skill careers.
In reply to "Boomer wealth will flow to… by ZIRPdiggler
He is saying that, because of inequality, there will be relatively few large inheritances. Boomers who have property and inflated financial assets, who die before they burn it all on care homes, will leave large sums to a small fraction of the next generation.
In reply to "Boomer wealth will flow to… by ZIRPdiggler
What is striking about academics, with their blinders on in typical fashion, is that they ALWAYS discount human adaptability, creative ability to solve problems, and ingenuity......We will have a wealth transfer alright but it will be into cryptocurrencies. 75+ demo owns all the equities because that is the dying system. It's all they know. That demo also reaped all the benefits of 20th century hegemony so it only makes sense at this time, that this group can afford a grossly overvalued equities market. This old paper system will die of inefficiency. Mils and X's don't want to own equities. There are more than a few ways to skin a cat. This article presumes that nothing will ever change, no tech innovations (eh hem, Bitcoin) and that people will always measure their wealth by how much paper they own.
"Politically, Millennials desperately want civic re-engagement. They are seeking to completely restructure institutions. The right wing is a brick wall on this subject and numbers have let them hold off the pressure so far. This will change as Millennials grow older and Boomers die."
Ah yes, the 'right wing' -- no mention of the Left Wing - no, no...
And just what sort of 'restructuring institutions' might the millennials be seeking, Mr. Howe...?
'Civic-re-engagement my ASS... Like what - re-engaging the intolerance of Bolshevism, silencing opposing views perhaps...?
Nothing like showing your ideological hand, is there...?
"Ah yes, the 'right wing' -- no mention of the Left Wing - no, no..."
You complete missed his point: RNC voters are mostly older people. There are almost no RNC/conservative Millennials. My guess that come 2020, if there is another socialist Pres. Candidate, the Millennials will turn out to vote, tipping the balance to the left. Once it turns left it will stay left. Recall the Millennials didn't vote when Hillary became the nominee. Bernie would have been the Nominee if the Superdelegates didn't ignore districts that Benie won as well as Voter stuffing by Wasserman in crew.
My guess is that when the DNC takes control again, they will enact laws, regulations to make it possible for RNC to regain control. Much as Obozo used the IRS against the tea party.
In reply to "Politically, Millennials… by Consuelo
Blind Bolshevik like RESIST movement defined as re-engagement. Beam me up. Clinton was right, it is the economy stupid.
"It's the economy, stupid" is a slight variation of the phrase "The economy, stupid", which James Carville had coined as a campaign strategist of Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign against sitting president George H. W. Bush.
In reply to "Politically, Millennials… by Consuelo
I wish Neil would go back to his 20 year generational predictions and stay clear of manipulated financials and money. The Boomers are every bit as much victims as Millennials and X'ers on that level of manipulation which they have no voice in.