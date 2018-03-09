Friday Humor: Dozens Of Nations That Interfered In 2016 Elections Annoyed Russia Got All Credit

Complaining that U.S. investigations into foreign interference in the election have gotten almost everything wrong, officials from dozens of countries around the world expressed irritation Friday that all of the credit for meddling in the 2016 presidential race was going to Russia.
Resentful operatives from Serbia, Uruguay, Swaziland, and 45 other nations said they were incredibly annoyed that Kremlin-backed computer hackers and dark-money financiers were receiving all the media attention, while their own far superior efforts to undermine the U.S. electoral process had so far received no recognition at all.
“Do you have any idea how much more sophisticated our attacks on American democracy were than Russia’s?” Laotian president Bounnhang Vorachith said of his government’s efforts to spread misinformation about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on social media sites.
“We spent millions building a sophisticated bot network that could craft false but believable stories portraying Trump in a good light."
"And it worked! It’s unbelievably frustrating to pull off something like that and then have all the glory go to someone else.”
“Do you really think Russia could’ve hacked into [Clinton campaign chairman] John Podesta’s emails?” Vorachith continued.
“Hell no. That was Laos.”
According to sources, every time the American media credits Russian oligarchs with funding election-tampering efforts, numerous foreign agents across the globe throw up their arms and storm out of the room, infuriated because Costa Rican and Nepalese money launderers reportedly did far more to finance such initiatives.
These agents have also been known to toss aside newspapers in anger, shouting that Mongolia’s work busing thousands of people with dead voters’ names to cast ballots for Clinton in New Hampshire was more deserving of attention than anything Russia had accomplished.
In addition, reports confirmed that scores of world leaders fly into a rage whenever members of Congress express grave concern over Russian president Vladimir Putin’s 2016 machinations but make no mention of anyone else’s schemes.
“Russia had a bunch of scrubs sitting in some warehouse putting out piddly-shit Facebook posts while we were actually purging voter rolls in over a dozen states, and yet no one’s calling us an enemy of democracy?” said Gambian operative Ndura Sanneh, remarking that the ninth-largest country in the world impacting a U.S. election wasn’t nearly as impressive as the 146th most populous nation doing it.
“It’s such bullshit. We fed that ‘build the wall’ line to the Trump campaign three years ago, and it’d be nice to get some goddamn acknowledgment for it."
"But with the Russians grabbing all the headlines, how can we?”
“The biased coverage is completely disrespectful,” she added.
“It’s as if these American newspapers don’t even realize Jill Stein is a Gambian asset.”
Meanwhile, undercover agents from the island nation of Tuvalu were reportedly “climbing the walls,” upset they had achieved no notoriety despite successfully exploiting the growing political polarization in the United States with their clandestine planning of the 2017 Women’s March. And exasperated leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis—who claimed that without their onsite voter-intimidation tactics, Clinton could never have won Virginia or Minnesota—said the lack of attention given to their country’s efforts was enough to make them contemplate getting out of the election-rigging game altogether.
Throughout the international community, many leaders expressed similar sentiments.
“In 2016, we managed to shake Americans’ faith in their political institutions to its core, and yet there’s still no one hysterically calling for sanctions against us,” German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.
“It pisses me off that Russia got started at the last minute, copied everyone else’s ideas, and then got all the recognition for sticking America with President Trump.”
“I guess this is what we get for actually being discreet about our interference, unlike the Russians, who were literally stupid enough to let one of their operatives meet with the Trump campaign inside Trump Tower,” she continued.
“They’ll probably hog the spotlight after the 2020 election, too.”
Comments
Israel is pissed!
Dozens Of Nations That Interfered In 2016 Elections Annoyed Russia Got All Credit
None more so than Israel ....
And for a good Friday reading, and one similar in its satire for all those except the author, read this article and especially the comments that took it to the author for its rubbish...
In reply to Israel is pissed! by TalkToLind
If they really didn't like it, then our lawmakers could just pass a law making it illegal.
Of course, they will NEVER do this.
In reply to None more so than Israel by CTacitus
Mexicans interfere in every USA election
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I blame witches. Russian witches of course. We need to appoint someone to find all the witches, like they did back in Salem. Oh, wait...
In reply to Mexicans interfere in every… by Shitonya Serfs
She turned me into a newt...
In reply to I blame witches. Russian… by sixsigma cygnu…
A while back, Al Jazeera ran 2 undercover investigations into the actions of the Israel Lobby in the UK (transmitted) and the US (not transmitted)
Here is the UK one - with an Israeli 'diplomat' trying to get willing UK MPs to replace others who were insufficiently obeisant to Israel. The UK israel lobby objected to the Al Jazeera program, but the regulator found the program was factual and rejected the complaints.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc
For some reason, the program about the US isn't availble on YouTube. (/sarc)
In reply to She turned me into a newt… by skbull44
Satire is the only appropriate literary technique to harpoon a premise this ridiculous.
In reply to I blame witches. Russian… by sixsigma cygnu…
Are you serious, so-called israel could not be happier. They do all the meddling, coercion, payoffs, & murders, then their jew supremacist controlled media pump & pump the false Russia thing to cover their tracks and get the goy to chase their fellow goyim Russian tail.
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
March 8, 2018 Staff National News 0
If the FBI director wants to uncover foreign meddling in U.S. elections, says Phil Giraldi, he ought to look at Israel, and specifically, NSA-designee Michael Flynn’s call, at Benjamin Netanyahu’s request via Jared Kushner, to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on Dec. 22, 2016.
By Philip Giraldi
"On November 21, 1962, the Department of Justice ordered the AZC (AIPAC) to begin registering as an Israeli foreign agent. This touched off an intense battle between the Justice Department and the AZC which outlasted (killed) both JFK and RFK. The bloodied and bruised Justice Department hid away its files on the affair until they were finally declassified and released in 2008.
The effort to register Israel’s foreign agents clearly failed. Just 42 days after the Justice Department order, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee incorporated itself in Washington and took over the AZC’s functions. Since the year it was ordered to register—as part of the AZC—AIPAC has extracted an inflation-adjusted $250 billion from US taxpayers for its foreign principals. Influencing the conduct of US policy "by techniques outside normal diplomatic channels" has never stopped."
And the jew supremacists at AIPAC want your guns, your money, your kids & your soul.
In reply to Israel is pissed! by TalkToLind
Color me surprised that Jimmy Kimmel or MDB didn't blame Putin for falling Oscar ratings
Almost thought this was real.
Twilight Zone ... it is ... now prove me wrong. /S
In reply to Almost thought this was real. by FullHedge1
I could write Onion headlines all day.
Trump lawyer: payment to porn star supported 'Nicaraguan mission work'
National Enquirer fact checkers refuse to sign off on veracity of Playmate's sex tale
* Publisher: 'We are excited to debut Miss June's fitness column'
* Contract will pay fitness guru $150,000
* Columns 'may or may not run' in future
Effort to keep Kim from acquiring nukes hailed as great success
* Dictator built 'only 14' nuke-capped ICBMS
* CIA analysts: He could 'only destroy 20 or so Hiroshimas'
* Trump basks in success
* 'Little Missile Man' produced far fewer nuclear missiles than France!
... Yep, these are the salad days for the Vidalia Onion.
In reply to Almost thought this was real. by FullHedge1
While Washington focuses on the Russian interference storyline, here is an article that looks at one nation that actually spends significant funds to get Washington to see things its way:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/07/washington-which-nation-is-really.html
This nation is willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to "influence" elections and lobby Congress to stay on the good side of its long-term American benefactor.
March 9th. Don Bongino Podcast.
In this episode I expose some troubling connections between the Clintons and key figures in the Obamagate spying scandal. I also address Jeff Sessions’ efforts to investigate spying abuses by the Obama team. Finally, I discuss the positive economic news and what it means for you.
https://www.bongino.com/march-9-2018-ep-673-exposing-the-swamp/
And, folks I’m using Politico & Slate for a reason. Because Liberals like to call us all Conspiracy Theorist. A call Politico & Slate Conspiracy Theorist because their Left leaning outlets.
So track me here. Hillary Clinton’s brother is associated with executives from this Chinese Company. Second part, Slate article. Here’s one of the take aways from the Slate about this Chinese Company.
The US Government is not prepared to trust phones made by Huawei one of China’s largest tech companies. Okay? So they make some smart phone type technology. This Chinese Company that the US Government does not trust. For Espionage type reasons. The US Government has some history with this company you can look at it. Look at some of the complaints they had. Just Google it.
But really the Slate piece which again is a left leaning outlet. Describes a lot of the problems they had with this company and are inherently a little bit mistrustful of them. Because of some of the background.
So just to be clear. Hillary’s brother is working with this company. The company’s isn’t trusted by the US Government. Terry McAulife is involved with Hillary’s Clinton’s brother. Also Some of the people in this company are involved with a green car company McAuliffe’s involved with as well.
Who do you think? Who do you think is named to the Board of this company right around the same time all of this is going on? Our buddy Alexander Downer.
What? Folks, I’m telling you. I always say to you “remember the names.” Remember the names. Right? Isn’t this crazy? Remember the names cause they’ll always creep up again. The Best tip I ever got in my life is a Federal Agent was memorize all the names in a case cause when they creep up. If you don’t have them commits memory you’ll forget the connection. And, the bell won’t go off.
So I wanted to verify a lot of this so I did some homework on it before I brought it up. And, it turns out these stories are in fact accurate.
McAuliffe under investigation by the Feds. The FBI. One of their lead managers wife is running as a Democrat for State Senate in Virginia. While the Governor of Virginia is under Federal investigation. The Deputy Director of the FBI. Federal Investigators, his wife get $700,000 dollars from political groups associated with same Governor of Virginia under investigation for working with Hillary’s brother. Who’s working with a Chinese Company the US Government suspects may be involved in some kind of espionage operation at some point. And, that very same company names to its board right around the time that Hillary’s brother is tying to get these Visa’s. Names Alexander Downer to the Board of their operations. The very same guy by the way, that conveniently meets with a Trump associate, Papadopoulos in a London bar. And, starts one the biggest spying operations on a Presidential Candidate. Or on any other American Citizen for that matter. In US history.
Hey Chupacabra, staying on theme with the Onion, we in Australia are really pissed with all the attention and credit that Russia has garnered over the US presidential election. Hell, we gave $88 Million to the Clinton Foundation and had one of our best agents - Alexander Downer on the job and no kudos whatsoever! Alexander even personally interceded to get $25 Million to the Clinton Foundation in time for Hillary's campaign. I expect to read a further article on Zerohedge as more information filters out on how successful our Aussie intervention was. Either that, or we're the patsies who believed the Clintons really were interested in helping poor children in depressed parts of the world rather than keeping their hands on the levers of power.
In reply to March 9th. Don Bongino… by Chupacabra-322
The look that says it all...
I can't stop laughing. Will post later.
I admitted right here on Zero Hedge - in front of the Lord and 120,000 regular readers that I was a Russian troll and that my miscelaneous posts and story links had caused at least 17 registered voters in swing states to change their votes from Hillary to Trump.
Not only did I get no credit, none of these damn Senate committees would even subpoena me to testify.
In reply to I can't stop laughing. Will… by silverer
I'm constipated. I blame Putin.
Time the USA got at least a little credit for the new regimes in Baghdad and Ukraine with their oh so subtle influence.
Mention Israeli interference and the 3 Kikes who troll here will down vote ya!
Personally I've become so sick of this Russia is to blame for everything nonsense I now avoid "news" in all forms almost completely.
The jews are pouring it on Russia to deflect from their own magnanimous complicity in the meddling.
Here is a News site for you that is very informative, succinct yet in depth when needed, and a little slower news cycle.
http://americanfreepress.net/
In reply to Personally I've become so… by chunga
The real story is how EVERY MSM organization and 99 percent of the members of Congress bought this BS story.
Common sense tells us ALL of these people can't be that stupid to buy this preposterous meme. Which leaves us with this conclusion - they are pushing a story they know is BS. Now that's a real story (yet another one that will never be told).
In reply to Personally I've become so… by chunga
We're posting from The Onion now...
The Onion has too much "Alice in Wonderland" material these days. Don't go wobbly on us, Onion.
In reply to We're posting from The Onion… by In.Sip.ient
A note to all those countries that are not getting enough press;
All of you should try riding shirtless on horseback or wrestling Siberian Tigers more often and the ridiculously sensationalist MSM might just be inclined to feature you instead of him !
LOL
Cui bono? The Russian hackers actually your garden variety clickbait farms. https://www.buzzfeed.com/craigsilverman/how-macedonian-spammers-are-usi…
Poor Pooty, he never does nuttin'.
Fascists only hate those most responsible for its almost total annihilation in WWII.
What's really funny is this.
Imagine there was a Gold Medal given for interference and meddling not just in elections but in ALL the internal affairs of sovereign nations. If there was, the US would win Gold every year!!!
Considering all the bullshit the American people have had to endure with in this collusion narrative, this is truly funny!