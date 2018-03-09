Joe Biden Seriously Considering 2020 Run

Authored by Jim E via ThePoliticalInsider.com,

Uncle Joe is getting ready to run!

That’s the buzz around D.C. this morning, as former Vice President Joe Biden is putting our serious feelers for a 2020 presidential run against President Trump.

Politico just rocked Washington with the exclusive report:

Joe Biden knows that winning in 2020 would require a shoot-the-moon set of circumstances and luck. So his team is on the hunt for a moon shot. Between stops on his book tour and in the ramp-up for what will be a heavy midterms campaign schedule, a tight circle of aides has been brainstorming a range of tear-up-the-playbook ideas for a White House run, according to people who’ve been part of the discussions or told about them.

The talk has gotten so serious that Biden is actually plotting campaign strategies, and is mulling whether or not to announce his candidacy early and be the front-runner, or announce late in the process to burst through what is shaping up to be a crowded field.

If Biden thinks he’s going to be the only all-star Obama Administration alumnus in the race, he may be surprised. Former Attorney General Eric Holder is seriously considering a run. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is doing the same. Even Julian Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama, is thinking about running. Honestly, it seems like everyone and everything left from the Obama White House is pondering a presidential bid, except for maybe the North Lawn gardener.

Then, of course, there are the slew of liberal senators champing at the bit to challenge Trump. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker, and Kamala Harris are all vying to be the upstart anti-Trump champion of angry Democrats. Then there’s Mark Cuban, a liberal billionaire who shilled for Hillary during the 2016 election.

Biden has his work cut out for him if he expects to waltz right into the Democratic Convention for a coronation ceremony where he receives the Party’s nod.

We all know how that worked the last time it happened.