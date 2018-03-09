Joe Biden Seriously Considering 2020 Run

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:14

Authored by Jim E via ThePoliticalInsider.com,

Uncle Joe is getting ready to run!

That’s the buzz around D.C. this morning, as former Vice President Joe Biden is putting our serious feelers for a 2020 presidential run against President Trump.

Politico just rocked Washington with the exclusive report:

Joe Biden knows that winning in 2020 would require a shoot-the-moon set of circumstances and luck. So his team is on the hunt for a moon shot.

Between stops on his book tour and in the ramp-up for what will be a heavy midterms campaign schedule, a tight circle of aides has been brainstorming a range of tear-up-the-playbook ideas for a White House run, according to people who’ve been part of the discussions or told about them.

The talk has gotten so serious that Biden is actually plotting campaign strategies, and is mulling whether or not to announce his candidacy early and be the front-runner, or announce late in the process to burst through what is shaping up to be a crowded field.

If Biden thinks he’s going to be the only all-star Obama Administration alumnus in the race, he may be surprised. Former Attorney General Eric Holder is seriously considering a run. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is doing the same. Even Julian Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama, is thinking about running. Honestly, it seems like everyone and everything left from the Obama White House is pondering a presidential bid, except for maybe the North Lawn gardener.

Then, of course, there are the slew of liberal senators champing at the bit to challenge Trump. Bernie SandersKirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker, and Kamala Harris are all vying to be the upstart anti-Trump champion of angry Democrats. Then there’s Mark Cuban, a liberal billionaire who shilled for Hillary during the 2016 election.

Biden has his work cut out for him if he expects to waltz right into the Democratic Convention for a coronation ceremony where he receives the Party’s nod.

We all know how that worked the last time it happened.

BullyBearish Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Biden...he is a pedo-zionist who shoots birdshot into the air

                     vs

Trump...he paid off a porn star, cheated on 3 wives, had kids by 3 women,had campaign staffers plead guilty to federal crimes and spent 1/3 of his time in as president at resorts.

can't wait...

JimmyJones Joe Davola Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Dem's can no longer win with a White dude, they made their bed with the "evil white man" their base will not go for it.  They alienated the working class white to the point that they jumped ship.  Go to a Union job in NYC, all you will see is pickup trucks with Trump bumper stickers on them.   At best Biden is a sacrificial Lamb just so they have someone running against Trump.  They F'ed up Royally not supporting the Tax cuts.

Chupacabra-322 JimmyJones Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

March 9th.  Don Bongino Podcast.

In this episode I expose some troubling connections between the Clintons and key figures in the Obamagate spying scandal. I also address Jeff Sessions’ efforts to investigate spying abuses by the Obama team. Finally, I discuss the positive economic news and what it means for you.

 

https://www.bongino.com/march-9-2018-ep-673-exposing-the-swamp/

 

And, folks I’m using Politico & Slate for a reason.  Because Liberals like to call us all Conspiracy Theorist.  A call Politico & Slate Conspiracy Theorist because their Left leaning outlets.

 

So track me here.  Hillary Clinton’s brother is associated with executives from this Chinese Company.  Second part, Slate article.  Here’s one of the take aways from the Slate about this Chinese Company.

 

The US Government is not prepared to trust phones made by Huawei one of China’s largest tech companies.  Okay? So they make some smart phone type technology.  This Chinese Company that the US Government does not trust.  For Espionage type reasons.  The US Government has some history with this company you can look at it. Look at some of the complaints they had. Just Google it.

 

But really the Slate piece which again is a left leaning outlet.  Describes a lot of the problems they had with this company and are inherently a little bit mistrustful of them.  Because of some of the background.

 

So just to be clear.  Hillary’s brother is working with this company.  The company’s isn’t trusted by the US Government.  Terry McAulife is involved with Hillary’s Clinton’s brother.  Also Some of the people in this company are involved with a green car company McAuliffe’s involved with as well. 

 

Who do you think?  Who do you think is named to the Board of this company right around the same time all of this is going on? Our buddy Alexander Downer.  

 

What? Folks, I’m telling you.  I always say to you “remember the names.” Remember the names.  Right? Isn’t this crazy? Remember the names cause they’ll always creep up again.  The Best tip I ever got in my life is a Federal Agent was memorize all the names in a case cause when they creep up. If you don’t have them commits memory you’ll forget the connection.  And, the bell won’t go off.

 

So I wanted to verify a lot of this so I did some homework on it before I brought it up.  And, it turns out these stories are in fact accurate.  

 

McAuliffe under investigation by the Feds.  The FBI.  One of their lead managers wife is running as a Democrat for State Senate in Virginia.  While the Governor of Virginia is under Federal investigation.  The Deputy Director of the FBI. Federal Investigators, his wife get $700,000 dollars from political groups associated with same Governor of Virginia under investigation for working with Hillary’s brother.  Who’s working with a Chinese Company the US Government suspects may be involved in some kind of espionage operation at some point.  And, that very same company names to its board right around the time that Hillary’s brother is tying to get these Visa’s.  Names Alexander Downer to the Board of their operations.  The very same guy by the way, that conveniently meets with a Trump associate, Papadopoulos in a London bar.  And, starts one the biggest spying operations on a Presidential Candidate. Or on any other American Citizen for that matter.  In US history.  

 

Boubou JimmyJones Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

He will need to stick to Hillary's winning formula;-

1) Focus on perverts and toilet access above all things.

2) Make sure illegal aliens have the feather bed on welfare and preference over resident job seekers.

3) See that snowflake students are protected from real life and alternative opinions at any cost.

4) Ignore workers and unions ." Aren't all the workers in China ? - must be by now "

gdpetti Bumpo Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

Yes, is he really ready for the big reveal? As that's what's happening to all the puppets/psychos/pedophiles in the OWO these days, no longer needed for anything else but chaos.

Of course, the OWO is still fighting back, as telling the truth comes at a cost:

Father murdered and family's home raided by 240 cops after trying to expose high-level gov't pedophiles in Lithuania

Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project

Just Another V… junction Fri, 03/09/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/34652937/estranged-wife-biden-son-…

snippet.....

.....In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C. judge to order Hunter Biden to stop spending the couple's remaining assets.

"Throughout the parties' separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills," wrote Rebekah Sullivan, a lawyer for Kathleen........

 

 

 