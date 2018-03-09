Joe Biden Seriously Considering 2020 Run

Authored by Jim E via ThePoliticalInsider.com,
Uncle Joe is getting ready to run!
That’s the buzz around D.C. this morning, as former Vice President Joe Biden is putting our serious feelers for a 2020 presidential run against President Trump.
Politico just rocked Washington with the exclusive report:
Joe Biden knows that winning in 2020 would require a shoot-the-moon set of circumstances and luck. So his team is on the hunt for a moon shot.
Between stops on his book tour and in the ramp-up for what will be a heavy midterms campaign schedule, a tight circle of aides has been brainstorming a range of tear-up-the-playbook ideas for a White House run, according to people who’ve been part of the discussions or told about them.
The talk has gotten so serious that Biden is actually plotting campaign strategies, and is mulling whether or not to announce his candidacy early and be the front-runner, or announce late in the process to burst through what is shaping up to be a crowded field.
If Biden thinks he’s going to be the only all-star Obama Administration alumnus in the race, he may be surprised. Former Attorney General Eric Holder is seriously considering a run. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is doing the same. Even Julian Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama, is thinking about running. Honestly, it seems like everyone and everything left from the Obama White House is pondering a presidential bid, except for maybe the North Lawn gardener.
Then, of course, there are the slew of liberal senators champing at the bit to challenge Trump. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker, and Kamala Harris are all vying to be the upstart anti-Trump champion of angry Democrats. Then there’s Mark Cuban, a liberal billionaire who shilled for Hillary during the 2016 election.
Biden has his work cut out for him if he expects to waltz right into the Democratic Convention for a coronation ceremony where he receives the Party’s nod.
We all know how that worked the last time it happened.
Comments
Biden...he is a pedo-zionist who shoots birdshot into the air
vs
Trump...he paid off a porn star, cheated on 3 wives, had kids by 3 women,had campaign staffers plead guilty to federal crimes and spent 1/3 of his time in as president at resorts.
can't wait...
Fuck Biden, that creep.
In reply to please...do it by BullyBearish
sign me up. biden v chump debates will be a riot
In reply to Fuck Biden, that creep. by junction
I'll moon him.
He had his chance - he needed to convince Obama to have Hillary indicted and he could have tried to 'triangulate' his way in 2016.
In reply to sign me up. biden v chump… by cheka
Dem's can no longer win with a White dude, they made their bed with the "evil white man" their base will not go for it. They alienated the working class white to the point that they jumped ship. Go to a Union job in NYC, all you will see is pickup trucks with Trump bumper stickers on them. At best Biden is a sacrificial Lamb just so they have someone running against Trump. They F'ed up Royally not supporting the Tax cuts.
In reply to I'll moon him. by Joe Davola
Moar "creepy uncle Joe" memes!
In reply to Dem's can no longer win with… by JimmyJones
Drunken Uncle Joe has some issues.
In reply to Moar "creepy uncle Joe"… by Ghost of Porky
What's the kiddy fiddler going to run on?
Mass illegal immigration, an increase in crime and higher taxes?
In reply to Drunken Uncle Joe has some… by Bay of Pigs
Yes, yes, and yes....so what's your point?
In reply to What's the kiddy fiddler… by CuttingEdge
He's severely retarted. ( sic )
Trump will eat him up like a bucket of KFC and biscuits.
Obama will be weeping on the side asking "but where's muh chickens and grape drank?"
In reply to Yes, yes, and yes....so what… by Dumpster Elite
Agree. Obozo's minion in chief?! That's victory on a silver plate for The Don, not a race, not even a sprint, it's like a walk in a park and having to pass by the drunk hobo in the way. The DNC HC going full retard shit throwing chimps gang.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
This must be what "progressives" are all about....old farts with old ideas.
love,
Bernie
In reply to Agree. Obozo's minion in… by Luc X. Ifer
Someone post the link to the video of Biden molesting a girl.
In reply to This must be what … by onewayticket2
Biden is 79 years old.... iPhone Xs were not ubiquitous back when he could get it up.
In reply to Someone post the link to the… by FullHedge1
So, so many to choose from ! Many, many action movies of Pedophile Joe.
In reply to Someone post the link to the… by FullHedge1
Here's the low lights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4OYPiV1GsY
The law and morality are only for little people.
In reply to Someone post the link to the… by FullHedge1
Trump is an extremely light groper (basically well mannered), while you Biden are a heavy groper, including underage girls. You are out.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Creepy Uncle Joe is kinda a pedo
but he's not bad by Libtard standards
i mean, he's bad but he's pretty tame by Clinton standards (both in terms of being evil and a creep)
plus, Trump vs Biden would be hiiiii-laaaaa-rious
In reply to Yes, yes, and yes....so what… by Dumpster Elite
pleeeeze run joebama pleeeze
In reply to What's the kiddy fiddler… by CuttingEdge
Don't forget setting up his worthless offspring with the largest Porsche dealership in Europe -in the Ukraine.
In reply to What's the kiddy fiddler… by CuttingEdge
Joe Biden Seriously Considering 2020 Run
My response: Is this the BEST that the DEMOCRATIC PARTY has to offer???
ROFL!!!! Please, please someone put this GUY out of his misery and get him another job like DOG CATCHER.
In reply to Drunken Uncle Joe has some… by Bay of Pigs
Wasserman-Schultz, sadly, is not currently available.
In reply to Joe Biden Seriously… by GUS100CORRINA
Rumor has it she's working as cumdumpster for the secret underground dungeons frequented by the libtards and bankster elite - if you know the right guy you can have a fantasy fulfilled, they sell also vids if you can't afford the participation or the live show fee. Girl got to do what the girl got to do for some change.
In reply to Wasserman-Schultz, sadly, is… by NormanConquest01
The Dems have this guy:
'POPULAR DEMOCRAT Smokes Pot in Campaign Ad, Lied About Being Iraq War Vet, Lied About Being in FBI, Beat Girlfriend… Perfect!'
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/popular-democrat-smokes-pot-cam…
In reply to Joe Biden Seriously… by GUS100CORRINA
Ole Joe probably molests underage collies. Don't put it past him.
In reply to Joe Biden Seriously… by GUS100CORRINA
Biden should have been put in the driver's seat of Musk's car and shot into fkn space
What a pic that would have made
In reply to Moar "creepy uncle Joe"… by Ghost of Porky
March 9th. Don Bongino Podcast.
In this episode I expose some troubling connections between the Clintons and key figures in the Obamagate spying scandal. I also address Jeff Sessions’ efforts to investigate spying abuses by the Obama team. Finally, I discuss the positive economic news and what it means for you.
https://www.bongino.com/march-9-2018-ep-673-exposing-the-swamp/
And, folks I’m using Politico & Slate for a reason. Because Liberals like to call us all Conspiracy Theorist. A call Politico & Slate Conspiracy Theorist because their Left leaning outlets.
So track me here. Hillary Clinton’s brother is associated with executives from this Chinese Company. Second part, Slate article. Here’s one of the take aways from the Slate about this Chinese Company.
The US Government is not prepared to trust phones made by Huawei one of China’s largest tech companies. Okay? So they make some smart phone type technology. This Chinese Company that the US Government does not trust. For Espionage type reasons. The US Government has some history with this company you can look at it. Look at some of the complaints they had. Just Google it.
But really the Slate piece which again is a left leaning outlet. Describes a lot of the problems they had with this company and are inherently a little bit mistrustful of them. Because of some of the background.
So just to be clear. Hillary’s brother is working with this company. The company’s isn’t trusted by the US Government. Terry McAulife is involved with Hillary’s Clinton’s brother. Also Some of the people in this company are involved with a green car company McAuliffe’s involved with as well.
Who do you think? Who do you think is named to the Board of this company right around the same time all of this is going on? Our buddy Alexander Downer.
What? Folks, I’m telling you. I always say to you “remember the names.” Remember the names. Right? Isn’t this crazy? Remember the names cause they’ll always creep up again. The Best tip I ever got in my life is a Federal Agent was memorize all the names in a case cause when they creep up. If you don’t have them commits memory you’ll forget the connection. And, the bell won’t go off.
So I wanted to verify a lot of this so I did some homework on it before I brought it up. And, it turns out these stories are in fact accurate.
McAuliffe under investigation by the Feds. The FBI. One of their lead managers wife is running as a Democrat for State Senate in Virginia. While the Governor of Virginia is under Federal investigation. The Deputy Director of the FBI. Federal Investigators, his wife get $700,000 dollars from political groups associated with same Governor of Virginia under investigation for working with Hillary’s brother. Who’s working with a Chinese Company the US Government suspects may be involved in some kind of espionage operation at some point. And, that very same company names to its board right around the time that Hillary’s brother is tying to get these Visa’s. Names Alexander Downer to the Board of their operations. The very same guy by the way, that conveniently meets with a Trump associate, Papadopoulos in a London bar. And, starts one the biggest spying operations on a Presidential Candidate. Or on any other American Citizen for that matter. In US history.
In reply to Dem's can no longer win with… by JimmyJones
Don't call it "ObamaGate".........everything that used this -GATE derivative name has gone down the memory hole.
This is too huge to go down the hole.
Here is an example of what to call it: "The NSA presidential campaign eavesdropping crimes"
In reply to March 9th. Don Bongino… by Chupacabra-322
Treason. There, fixed it for you.
In reply to Don't call it "ObamaGate"… by DownWithYogaPants
I don't have the foggiest idea what the hell you're talking about. But it sounds mighty damn convincing, so I would vote to convict anyway.
In reply to March 9th. Don Bongino… by Chupacabra-322
He will need to stick to Hillary's winning formula;-
1) Focus on perverts and toilet access above all things.
2) Make sure illegal aliens have the feather bed on welfare and preference over resident job seekers.
3) See that snowflake students are protected from real life and alternative opinions at any cost.
4) Ignore workers and unions ." Aren't all the workers in China ? - must be by now "
In reply to Dem's can no longer win with… by JimmyJones
It's "toilet engineering" !!!!
Please use the proper terminology sir.
In reply to He will need to stick to… by Boubou
Joe Biden with three coats of deep tan and the liberals will rejoice for Uncle "Pervy" Joe
In reply to Dem's can no longer win with… by JimmyJones
Awesome, two gaff prone loudmouths battling it out on national TV for 2 years, can I get some beer and popcorn?
In reply to I'll moon him. by Joe Davola
pre-teens know
bout creepy joe
"you can call me uncle"
In reply to I'll moon him. by Joe Davola
You'll moon him?
Waste of time if you're over 12.
In reply to I'll moon him. by Joe Davola
I can't abiden Biden, no way.
In reply to sign me up. biden v chump… by cheka
here is a pic of the next Democratic candidate....they've tried everything else---why not?
https://www.khalifaofislam.com/wp-content/uploads/Archive%20Images/2014-07-04-FS-001.jpg
In reply to sign me up. biden v chump… by cheka
Pedo to the Metal, Joe...uh...I mean...
In reply to Fuck Biden, that creep. by junction
Can't wait for all the slow motion close-ups of Biden fondling children, smelling their hair, live on Television
In reply to Pedo to the Metal, Joe...uh… by E.F. Mutton
Yes, is he really ready for the big reveal? As that's what's happening to all the puppets/psychos/pedophiles in the OWO these days, no longer needed for anything else but chaos.
Of course, the OWO is still fighting back, as telling the truth comes at a cost:
Father murdered and family's home raided by 240 cops after trying to expose high-level gov't pedophiles in Lithuania
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
In reply to Can't wait for all the slow… by Bumpo
OWO == oral without ??
In reply to Yes, is he really ready for… by gdpetti
The article did say that Biden was "putting out serious feelers". Any parents allowing Biden within ten feet of their children are guilty of child abuse.
[Actually the article said "putting our serious feelers", but I assume they're too lazy to proofread what they wrote.]
In reply to Can't wait for all the slow… by Bumpo
"It's for the kids"
In reply to Pedo to the Metal, Joe...uh… by E.F. Mutton
Ewwww!
In reply to "It's for the kids" by BandGap
It will be quite a show with Creepy Uncle Joe...
In reply to Pedo to the Metal, Joe...uh… by E.F. Mutton
Joe Biden - The Pedophile Candidate
That's one fucked up family...
In reply to Fuck Biden, that creep. by junction
He is a member of the Sandusky pedo ring who had that PA lawyer murdered.
In reply to Fuck Biden, that creep. by junction
http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/34652937/estranged-wife-biden-son-…
snippet.....
.....In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C. judge to order Hunter Biden to stop spending the couple's remaining assets.
"Throughout the parties' separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills," wrote Rebekah Sullivan, a lawyer for Kathleen........
In reply to Fuck Biden, that creep. by junction
Joe and Okra. Love it.
In reply to please...do it by BullyBearish