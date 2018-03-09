Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/09/2018 - 13:58

Today's sentencing of Martin Shkreli was, as one would expect, a bit of a circus.

First, in a lengthy speech by Shkreli's lawyer, Martin Brafman told a federal judge that he sometimes wanted to punch his client in the face, but he told U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto that Shkreli’s outspokenness should not be held against him during Shkreli's sentencing.

"I’ve got my begging voice on,” Brafman told the judge.

He had previously argued for a lenient sentence in court filings partly on the grounds that his investors eventually made money after Shkreli paid them in stock and cash from Retrophin. On the other end, prosecutors had previously argued that Shkreli should not get any credit for what they described as stealing from Retrophin to pay off the investors and have said he did not show any genuine remorse. The Judged sided with the prosecution, earlier this week ordering Shkreli to forfeit $7.4 million in ill-gotten gains.

Then it was Shkreli's turn to talk.

The "Pharma Bro", in his last appeal to the judge ahead of his sentence, told the court that he understands his mistakes and begged forgiveness from the investors he lied to. As Bloomberg adds, a remorseful Shkreli told the court he was embarrassed and ashamed, saying he got innocent people mixed up in his conduct. “This is my fault,” he said. Addressing his investors, he choked back tears to say, “I am terribly sorry I lost your trust. You deserved far better.”

“There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli,” he said. “I took down Martin Shkreli, with my shameful and disgraceful actions.”

Shkreli, 34, said he made “gross, stupid and negligent mistakes,” and that while he disagrees with the picture the prosecution painted of him, “I am not going to be baited into going into the mud.”

He was convicted last August of lying to investors in his hedge funds and manipulating shares in the biotech company he founded.  Prosecutors sought a sentence of at least 15 years for the securities fraud. Shkreli, who once proclaimed “you can’t quell the Shkrel,” asked for as little as a year.

* * *

In the end, the judge split the baby, and on Friday afternoon announced Shkreli's sentence: 7 years (or 84) months in prison with credit for time served, "capping a saga that alternately captivated and enraged Washington, Wall Street and the tabloids" as Bloomberg summarized one of the most closely watch legal cases in recent years.

“This case is not about Mr. Shkreli’s self-cultivated public persona,” Judge Matsumoto said Friday before handing down the sentence. His actions were “extremely serious,” she said, recounting how he boasted once of threatening an investor and his family.

With the sentence coming at roughly half of what the prosecution had sought, we can only assume that Shkreli will be happy, relatively speaking, although we doubt the trademark smirk will be there...

* * *

Shkreli’s downfall marks an ignominious end to what was once a promising career at the intersection of finance and pharma, Bloomberg recaps his career. The child of working-class immigrants from Albania and Croatia, Shkreli landed his first job as a 17-year-old college intern for Jim Cramer, the hedge fund manager and host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.” He was soon recommending that investors short biotech shares, becoming so good at it that he found himself under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission at 19. The agency found nothing amiss.

He opened his first hedge fund at 23, then launched Retrophin five years later. In 2015, Shkreli infamously hiked — by 5,000 percent — the price of Daraprim, a life-saving drug for people with compromised immune systems. He has repeatedly maintained that his primary concern was company profit and investor returns. But detractors accused him of making the drug unaffordable to patients, many of them with HIV, while at the same time gouging insurance companies.

Less than a year later, the U.S. indicted him, accusing Shkreli of running his funds like Ponzi schemes. The evidence showed that Shkreli lied to investors over six years, by hiding the collapse of one fund and the near failure of a second, and by claiming to manage more than $125 million, when the real figure was closer to $1.1 million. He was also convicted of a separate scheme to secretly control Retrophin shares, but cleared of stealing company assets.

The judge previously ordered Shkreli to surrender $7.4 million in profits he made from his crimes. She also said any of his assets — including a Picasso, $5 million in a personal trading account, a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and shares in a drug company he once ran — could be used to meet the forfeiture if he doesn’t have enough available cash.

Tags
Law Crime
Bio Therapeutic Drugs

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Distant_Star Bud Dry Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

The difference is easily seen.  Shkreli was a small-time arrogant punk who defrauded people of less than $10 million, so he has the book thrown at him and must compensate investors for their losses.  Corzine was a tribe-connected Goldman Sachs alumni who stole over $1 billion through illegal prop trading and lied to Congress; since he was an Obama campaign cash "bundler," he was given a free pass by Holder.  We are required to believe that MF Global's money vanished without a trace, apparently as the result of an act of God for which bundler Corzine bears no responsibility.

Refer to the too-big-to-fail and too-big to-prosecute banks for further explanation.  If you rob a bank of $80,000 you are sentenced to 30 years.  If you are responsible for the loss of billions through fraudulent securitization activity and shady trading of  derivatives while you personally gain tens or hundreds of millions, you are "doing God's work."    

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
MANvsMACHINE sodbuster Fri, 03/09/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

<-- Convict

<-- Do Not Convict

 

Regardless of whether Martin is guilty of the crimes for which he has now been convicted, and the fact that he is an asshole, would you have voted to convict or not convict given the fact that many who have committed far worse crimes have walked free due to where on the food chain they reside.

Please cast your vote above. ^^^

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
GoingBig chumbawamba Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

You got to be kidding me! He is a grade A asshole. People who have severe disease and had been buying the drug for years suddenly were paying in the 10's of thousands versus hundreds. Why? Because he knew he could gouge them because they would die without it. This is why there needs to be medical oversight.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
serotonindumptruck GoingBig Fri, 03/09/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

Shkreli is therefore guilty of engaging in predatory capitalism, which is the successful business model of many accomplished people.

There is no room for compassion or empathy in the practice of Capitalism. The ultimate goal is to profit, even at the expense of forfeiting any moral or ethical compass.

The similarities between Capitalism and psychopathy are striking.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NormanConquest01 serotonindumptruck Fri, 03/09/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

I knew a doctor once.  He didn't want to hear about people's pain so he became an anesthesiologist.  Put them under, shut them up.  But being a Neoliberal Capitalist, he never met a corporation he didn't like.  Capitalists like little Martin, he thought that having a psychopathic disorder was just good business sense.  In the little jew's mind, he thought he was doing "due diligence".

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 8
NumbersUsa FoggyWorld Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Great News, another jew supremacist destroyer taken off the streets.

Jewish CEO Martin Shkreli of Turing Pharmaceuticals Drives Up Price of Medicine for Big Profits

 BRADFORD HANSON

by David Sims

HAVE YOU ever wondered why some medicines are so expensive?

Martin Shkreli is a Jewish businessman (he has relatives living in Albania, and is often referred to as an Albanian). Though his Wikipedia page says he is Albanian and Croatian, he was born and raised in Brooklyn, went to Baruch College, worked for uber-Jewish hedge fund manager Jim Cramer in his teens — and had his own hedge fund by the time he was 21. This is not the profile of the “Albanian son of janitorial worker immigrants” he vends to the public.

His personality profile fits the Tribe, too: In recent ventures, he was sued — on two different occasions — for financial shenanigans, including using company funds for personal investments, and not having the collateral he claimed when a loan on a bad stock market bet came due.

He also stalked a former employee who had “crossed” him and boasted that he would make him and his family “homeless soon.”

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 4
NumbersUsa Squid Viscous Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Please quit propagating the the biggest LIE of the 20th Century- The Holohoax.

The so-called holocaust has been overwhelmingly proven to be the biggest money making jew supremacist canard besides the jew federal reserve creation.

It has been proven, NO gas chambers ever existed for the intent or use for deliberate mass killings.

There is huge amounts of data now available which completely debunks the whole jew supremacist holohoax extortion & cry me a river of tears racket.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
NumbersUsa Bad Goy Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

oh he's jewish alright.

It is amazing however these white people calling themselves jews. An Arabic said of them when they started to invade Palestine in the 1920's, "how is it they left all but black and they come back white"

It's NOT Israel, it's "So-Called israel" The name Israel has been hijacked. 

Tuesday, September 22, 2015

Note:  "that U.S. Jewish Zionist controlled media censors all mention of  Martin Shkreli being Jewish and just say 'Albanian'."

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TheGardener Branded Fri, 03/09/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

And while you all have a go on your favourite target race  , and Albanians were always considered the ultimate thugs even by Balkan standards,  don`t throw in Croatian`s yet.

While Bismarck is said to have uttered : "The whole of the Balkans is not worth the healthy bones of a single German Grenadier. "  and his non interference stand is to be applauded

I have to throw in a veto for Croatia for very personal and topical reasons : I met a very

beautiful and charming girl from Croatia today ! We were at an arms trade show and she all over my as beautiful dog bitch. Have had my reservations about some of the fugly`s from the Balkans but she was blue eyed and all that , not the least tainted from Levant proximity or Ottoman rape compromised genes. Lots of very polite , very civilized and considerate people at the show , an armed people is a polite people !  Good genes all over the place , best of blokes and all almost Aryan and even if from odd countries the cool equivalent.

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
BandGap Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

And nothing happens to Mylan, run by a Senator's daughter from the great state of West Virginia, for scalping people and schools on epipens? 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Bad Goy BandGap Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

The whole epipen thing is asinine.  The drug is insanely cheap... but because they patented a spring loaded auto-injector, an obvious improvement in drug delivery, they have the ability to gouge for it, and have the government protect this stupid monopoly at the barrel of a gun.

Imaginary property law only benefits the rentier class, people who contribute nothing but live off the backs of license payments.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BandGap Bad Goy Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

We made that at Merck, two pens for less than $10. And the margins were terrific. They sold this to Mylan and got out.

Mylan sells a pair for $600, and has instituted their implementation in schools, for emergency purposes. They have to be replaced every two years as this is the shelf life of the active. What a fucking scam.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Yippie21 Rex Andrus Fri, 03/09/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

Maybe not legal, but it's arguable his prosecution was targeted.  Too many others have done what he's done and yet they get to walk about and whatnot.  I'm not defending this guy, but they really did go after him.... in ways they've not gone after others.  I hope he appeals.   Or he'll do his 3 years, get paroled on probation, and then he'll become rich again.  He's got a knack... and he's no dummy.  No?