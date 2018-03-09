Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Today's sentencing of Martin Shkreli was, as one would expect, a bit of a circus.
First, in a lengthy speech by Shkreli's lawyer, Martin Brafman told a federal judge that he sometimes wanted to punch his client in the face, but he told U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto that Shkreli’s outspokenness should not be held against him during Shkreli's sentencing.
"I’ve got my begging voice on,” Brafman told the judge.
He had previously argued for a lenient sentence in court filings partly on the grounds that his investors eventually made money after Shkreli paid them in stock and cash from Retrophin. On the other end, prosecutors had previously argued that Shkreli should not get any credit for what they described as stealing from Retrophin to pay off the investors and have said he did not show any genuine remorse. The Judged sided with the prosecution, earlier this week ordering Shkreli to forfeit $7.4 million in ill-gotten gains.
Then it was Shkreli's turn to talk.
The "Pharma Bro", in his last appeal to the judge ahead of his sentence, told the court that he understands his mistakes and begged forgiveness from the investors he lied to. As Bloomberg adds, a remorseful Shkreli told the court he was embarrassed and ashamed, saying he got innocent people mixed up in his conduct. “This is my fault,” he said. Addressing his investors, he choked back tears to say, “I am terribly sorry I lost your trust. You deserved far better.”
“There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli,” he said. “I took down Martin Shkreli, with my shameful and disgraceful actions.”
Shkreli, 34, said he made “gross, stupid and negligent mistakes,” and that while he disagrees with the picture the prosecution painted of him, “I am not going to be baited into going into the mud.”
He was convicted last August of lying to investors in his hedge funds and manipulating shares in the biotech company he founded. Prosecutors sought a sentence of at least 15 years for the securities fraud. Shkreli, who once proclaimed “you can’t quell the Shkrel,” asked for as little as a year.
* * *
In the end, the judge split the baby, and on Friday afternoon announced Shkreli's sentence: 7 years (or 84) months in prison with credit for time served, "capping a saga that alternately captivated and enraged Washington, Wall Street and the tabloids" as Bloomberg summarized one of the most closely watch legal cases in recent years.
“This case is not about Mr. Shkreli’s self-cultivated public persona,” Judge Matsumoto said Friday before handing down the sentence. His actions were “extremely serious,” she said, recounting how he boasted once of threatening an investor and his family.
With the sentence coming at roughly half of what the prosecution had sought, we can only assume that Shkreli will be happy, relatively speaking, although we doubt the trademark smirk will be there...
* * *
Shkreli’s downfall marks an ignominious end to what was once a promising career at the intersection of finance and pharma, Bloomberg recaps his career. The child of working-class immigrants from Albania and Croatia, Shkreli landed his first job as a 17-year-old college intern for Jim Cramer, the hedge fund manager and host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.” He was soon recommending that investors short biotech shares, becoming so good at it that he found himself under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission at 19. The agency found nothing amiss.
He opened his first hedge fund at 23, then launched Retrophin five years later. In 2015, Shkreli infamously hiked — by 5,000 percent — the price of Daraprim, a life-saving drug for people with compromised immune systems. He has repeatedly maintained that his primary concern was company profit and investor returns. But detractors accused him of making the drug unaffordable to patients, many of them with HIV, while at the same time gouging insurance companies.
Less than a year later, the U.S. indicted him, accusing Shkreli of running his funds like Ponzi schemes. The evidence showed that Shkreli lied to investors over six years, by hiding the collapse of one fund and the near failure of a second, and by claiming to manage more than $125 million, when the real figure was closer to $1.1 million. He was also convicted of a separate scheme to secretly control Retrophin shares, but cleared of stealing company assets.
The judge previously ordered Shkreli to surrender $7.4 million in profits he made from his crimes. She also said any of his assets — including a Picasso, $5 million in a personal trading account, a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and shares in a drug company he once ran — could be used to meet the forfeiture if he doesn’t have enough available cash.
Comments
Stormy Daniels is going to end up being a much more expensive piece of ass than Drumpf ever imagined!
Eat a dick topic jew!
FREE MARTIN SHKRELI!!
In reply to Stormy Daniels is going to… by Sliced into ribbons
Just Us
In reply to Eat a dick topic jew!… by chumbawamba
Not the best guy in prison, but not the worst either.
Of course there are people in high places running around free who should be executed for treason.
It's almost like jurors are picked from the bottom of the barrel on purpose...
In reply to Just Us by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
But what about CORZINE!?!?!?!?!?!?!
In reply to Not the best guy in prison,… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Dude, what about Corzine? We all know what happened, the money simply evaporated, case closed whats the issue?
In reply to But what about CORZINE!?!?!?… by Bud Dry
The difference is easily seen. Shkreli was a small-time arrogant punk who defrauded people of less than $10 million, so he has the book thrown at him and must compensate investors for their losses. Corzine was a tribe-connected Goldman Sachs alumni who stole over $1 billion through illegal prop trading and lied to Congress; since he was an Obama campaign cash "bundler," he was given a free pass by Holder. We are required to believe that MF Global's money vanished without a trace, apparently as the result of an act of God for which bundler Corzine bears no responsibility.
Refer to the too-big-to-fail and too-big to-prosecute banks for further explanation. If you rob a bank of $80,000 you are sentenced to 30 years. If you are responsible for the loss of billions through fraudulent securitization activity and shady trading of derivatives while you personally gain tens or hundreds of millions, you are "doing God's work."
In reply to But what about CORZINE!?!?!?… by Bud Dry
Martin is about to find out the true meaning of "smart ass".
In reply to The difference is easily… by Distant_Star
<-- Convict
<-- Do Not Convict
Regardless of whether Martin is guilty of the crimes for which he has now been convicted, and the fact that he is an asshole, would you have voted to convict or not convict given the fact that many who have committed far worse crimes have walked free due to where on the food chain they reside.
Please cast your vote above. ^^^
In reply to Martin is about to find out… by sodbuster
7 years for being an asshole in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sometimes it's better to stay in the shadows and keep your purdy mouth shut.
In reply to <-- Convict… by MANvsMACHINE
Jurors are picked from the bottom of the barrel, and it is on purpose. They select from registered voters, because those people are too stupid to consider that govzilla could be dishonest. If you end up on a jury that acquits, you get invited back. If you ever get arrested, they won't want you. Political protestor? Disqualified.
In reply to Not the best guy in prison,… by Gaius Frakkin'…
He'll be out in 6, or less if he wins an appeal or reduction. Never give up! Never surrender!
In reply to Eat a dick topic jew!… by chumbawamba
Out in two, but with a really sore ass...
In reply to He'll be out in 6, or less… by Rex Andrus
so ... confused.... not sure sure if to... upvote or downvote o.0
In reply to Eat a dick topic jew!… by chumbawamba
You got to be kidding me! He is a grade A asshole. People who have severe disease and had been buying the drug for years suddenly were paying in the 10's of thousands versus hundreds. Why? Because he knew he could gouge them because they would die without it. This is why there needs to be medical oversight.
In reply to Eat a dick topic jew!… by chumbawamba
Shkreli is therefore guilty of engaging in predatory capitalism, which is the successful business model of many accomplished people.
There is no room for compassion or empathy in the practice of Capitalism. The ultimate goal is to profit, even at the expense of forfeiting any moral or ethical compass.
The similarities between Capitalism and psychopathy are striking.
In reply to You got to be kidding me! He… by GoingBig
I wouldn't blame capitalism for greed. Socialism is far more greedy.
In reply to Shkreli is therefore guilty… by serotonindumptruck
Although in all fairness, Capitalism is not a system of government.
Socialism implies the use of coercion or threats of violence to extract value from society.
Socialism entails the practice of taking value from the productive and then giving it to the unproductive in an effort to achieve popular support.
In reply to I wouldn't blame capitalism… by DrReaper
I knew a doctor once. He didn't want to hear about people's pain so he became an anesthesiologist. Put them under, shut them up. But being a Neoliberal Capitalist, he never met a corporation he didn't like. Capitalists like little Martin, he thought that having a psychopathic disorder was just good business sense. In the little jew's mind, he thought he was doing "due diligence".
In reply to Shkreli is therefore guilty… by serotonindumptruck
If the extraction of profit in any business model is not the ultimate objective to a life well lived, then philanthropy and the destitute existence as a pauper might be a more appropriate goal.
In reply to I knew a doctor once. He… by NormanConquest01
Yeah, just like X42, Rapist in Chief. Wait. . .
In reply to Stormy Daniels is going to… by Sliced into ribbons
May he learn to be humble.
Great News, another jew supremacist destroyer taken off the streets.
Jewish CEO Martin Shkreli of Turing Pharmaceuticals Drives Up Price of Medicine for Big Profits
BRADFORD HANSON
by David Sims
HAVE YOU ever wondered why some medicines are so expensive?
Martin Shkreli is a Jewish businessman (he has relatives living in Albania, and is often referred to as an Albanian). Though his Wikipedia page says he is Albanian and Croatian, he was born and raised in Brooklyn, went to Baruch College, worked for uber-Jewish hedge fund manager Jim Cramer in his teens — and had his own hedge fund by the time he was 21. This is not the profile of the “Albanian son of janitorial worker immigrants” he vends to the public.
His personality profile fits the Tribe, too: In recent ventures, he was sued — on two different occasions — for financial shenanigans, including using company funds for personal investments, and not having the collateral he claimed when a loan on a bad stock market bet came due.
He also stalked a former employee who had “crossed” him and boasted that he would make him and his family “homeless soon.”
In reply to May he learn to be humble. by FoggyWorld
instead of 7 years at taxpayer expense, how about 7 minutes of a Zyklon-B shower?
In reply to Great News, another jew… by NumbersUsa
Please quit propagating the the biggest LIE of the 20th Century- The Holohoax.
The so-called holocaust has been overwhelmingly proven to be the biggest money making jew supremacist canard besides the jew federal reserve creation.
It has been proven, NO gas chambers ever existed for the intent or use for deliberate mass killings.
There is huge amounts of data now available which completely debunks the whole jew supremacist holohoax extortion & cry me a river of tears racket.
In reply to instead of 7 years at… by Squid Viscous
yes, you are extremely retarded or you are a russian bot
In reply to Please quit propagating the… by NumbersUsa
Scream Jew supremacist scream- when you hear the truth you scream and plug your ears and tear with your teeth- nothing has changed.
If we were Slavic Christian Russians we would be proud of it and yet humbled of it at the same time. But, you would know nothing of that.
In reply to yes, you are extremely… by GoingBig
The "self-hating Jew" Gerard Menuhin penned Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil which I bought on Amazon after it came out. It has now been banned. While I might not go along with every one of his statements, it is clear, the holocaust as told today is a LIE.
In reply to Scream Jew supremacist… by NumbersUsa
i agree, but i'd still like to see Shkreli terminated like the jew insect that he is,
In reply to Please quit propagating the… by NumbersUsa
Good one, what better way to delouse than Zyklon-b?
In reply to i agree, but i'd still like… by Squid Viscous
My Dad was in WWll, I have only heard him speak of it twice in my life and each time he cried. He is 96 years old. He described trainloads of boxcars of corpses. He was there personally, and in numerous invasions, was awarded bronze arrowheads and bronze stars, more than you can count mr numbersusa simple twat. I believe my Dad. Fuck YOU!!
In reply to Please quit propagating the… by NumbersUsa
He's not jewish, but he's willing to convert.
In reply to Great News, another jew… by NumbersUsa
oh he's jewish alright.
It is amazing however these white people calling themselves jews. An Arabic said of them when they started to invade Palestine in the 1920's, "how is it they left all but black and they come back white"
It's NOT Israel, it's "So-Called israel" The name Israel has been hijacked.
Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Note: "that U.S. Jewish Zionist controlled media censors all mention of Martin Shkreli being Jewish and just say 'Albanian'."
In reply to He's not jewish, but he's… by Bad Goy
They're Khazars
In reply to oh he's jewish alright by NumbersUsa
Yeah, I was buying the line that he was some flavor of Orthodox Christian heritage, but his mannerisms & smug/punchable persona did seem a little too on the mark.
I was willing to attribute that all to the vanity of intellect - but the world makes sense again.
Good find, thanx.
In reply to Great News, another jew… by NumbersUsa
And while you all have a go on your favourite target race , and Albanians were always considered the ultimate thugs even by Balkan standards, don`t throw in Croatian`s yet.
While Bismarck is said to have uttered : "The whole of the Balkans is not worth the healthy bones of a single German Grenadier. " and his non interference stand is to be applauded
I have to throw in a veto for Croatia for very personal and topical reasons : I met a very
beautiful and charming girl from Croatia today ! We were at an arms trade show and she all over my as beautiful dog bitch. Have had my reservations about some of the fugly`s from the Balkans but she was blue eyed and all that , not the least tainted from Levant proximity or Ottoman rape compromised genes. Lots of very polite , very civilized and considerate people at the show , an armed people is a polite people ! Good genes all over the place , best of blokes and all almost Aryan and even if from odd countries the cool equivalent.
In reply to Yeah, I was buying the line… by Branded
Should attend next year with hidden camera and report/blog on masculinity from a non gay
perspective . Hot chicks there too for reflection horizon but just to give colour to a still splendid boys affair joined by the very coolest of chicks on their own choice. Handsome men best off trade shows...
In reply to And while you all have a go… by TheGardener
May he learn to stay out of the hildabeast's way.
And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.
In reply to May he learn to be humble. by FoggyWorld
And nothing happens to Mylan, run by a Senator's daughter from the great state of West Virginia, for scalping people and schools on epipens?
The whole epipen thing is asinine. The drug is insanely cheap... but because they patented a spring loaded auto-injector, an obvious improvement in drug delivery, they have the ability to gouge for it, and have the government protect this stupid monopoly at the barrel of a gun.
Imaginary property law only benefits the rentier class, people who contribute nothing but live off the backs of license payments.
In reply to And nothing happens to Mylan… by BandGap
We made that at Merck, two pens for less than $10. And the margins were terrific. They sold this to Mylan and got out.
Mylan sells a pair for $600, and has instituted their implementation in schools, for emergency purposes. They have to be replaced every two years as this is the shelf life of the active. What a fucking scam.
In reply to The whole epipen thing is… by Bad Goy
If he had only raped or murdered someone, his sentence would be much less.
Maybe he will get the cell next to Corzine. Oh, wait...
7 Years with time served / probation will be far less although I'm sure that even a day in jail is more than anyone would like.
By the time he gets out everything he was convicted of will be legal. And he'll be able to sell 7 year time release subcutaneous heroin. The inmates will love that.
In reply to 7 Years with time served… by silentboom
Maybe not legal, but it's arguable his prosecution was targeted. Too many others have done what he's done and yet they get to walk about and whatnot. I'm not defending this guy, but they really did go after him.... in ways they've not gone after others. I hope he appeals. Or he'll do his 3 years, get paroled on probation, and then he'll become rich again. He's got a knack... and he's no dummy. No?
In reply to By the time he gets out… by Rex Andrus
Oh I'm sure since he thumbed his nose at the government, they have been hunting him.
In reply to Maybe not legal, but it's… by Yippie21
The feds do not have "good time".
In reply to 7 Years with time served… by silentboom
Long live just us!
In reply to Justice is dead. by dietrolldietroll