Not So Fast: White House Says North Korea Must Take "Concrete Actions" Before Trump-Kim Meeting

When Trump triumphantly accepted the invitation to meet with Kim Jong-Un last night, verbally delivered to the White House by the South Korean delegation, it almost seemed that peace on earth was about to break out after what would otherwise be one of the greatest diplomatic breakthroughs in recent US history. More importantly, the meeting between Trump and Kim, tentatively scheduled "before May", appeared to have no conditions attached to it.
That changed on Friday afternoon, when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the U.S. will require North Korea to take “concrete and verifiable steps” before President Trump attends an announced sit down with Kim Jong Un.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump won’t meet with Kim Jong Un “until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea” https://t.co/qTID7SRySB pic.twitter.com/bJrQz4kvPQ— CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2018
This is a notable development as the White House had not previously suggested said that there would be any "string attached" for the talks to take place in the next month.
“This meeting won't take place without concrete actions that match the promises that have been made by North Korea,” Sanders said. However, as on Thursday, Sanders did not specify what promises must be kept or what steps North Korea must take for the planned meeting to go through.
According to the South Korean delegation, Kim was prepared to suspend his ballistic missile tests in the hopes of opening a dialogue. Perhaps the "condition" is only for Kim to keep his word, something he has not been very good at in the past: Sanders said Friday that they expect North Korea’s actions and rhetoric to be aligned if the president is to sit down with Kim.
When reporters pressed Sanders on whether it was possible that the meeting would fall through, she said that “a lot of things are possible,” and added that “I'm not going to walk through every hypothetical that could exist in the world. But I can tell you that the president has accepted that invitation on the basis that we have concrete and verifiable steps.”
In other words, as "tribute" Trump will demand a concession of good will, one which the Pyongyang dictator may not be willing to give, in the process unwinding all the alleged process achieved last night.
Meanwhile, Trump has insisted that sanctions would remain in place on North Korea until there is “permanent denuclearization” and the White House says that planned military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea will continue as planned. Additionally, administration officials have emphasized that the planned meeting falls short of official negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.
And while it’s unclear whether the White House expects North Korea to begin the denuclearization process before or after the meeting takes place, today's "footnote" suggests that some token actions will be required in advance of the meeting.
“Let's not forget that the North Koreans did promise something — they promised to denuclearize, they have promised to stop nuclear and missile testing,” Sanders said.
“And they have recognized that we're going to continue in our military exercises. Let's be very clear. The United States has made zero concessions, but North Korea has made some promises. And again, this meeting won't take place without concrete actions that match the promises that have been made by North Korea.”
The White House took credit for Kim’s willingness to negotiate, saying it was the result of its “maximum pressure” campaign on North Korea.
“For the first time in a long time, the United States is actually having conversations from a position of strength, not a position of weakness like the one that North Korea finds itself in,” Sanders said. “The president is getting exactly what he wants."
For now, perhaps, but the president may lose it all in an instant if KCNA were to lob over an angry letter overnight saying that the invitation is off.
Same Old BS Psychological Warfare Back and Forth... Mentally Exhaust Everyone !
Assad Can Stay... Assad Must Go... Ebola... Ebola... Russia Collusion... No Russian Collusion
WMD Weapons Iraq... No WMD Weapons Iraq... Syria is Secure... Syria Is Not Secure
North Korean Talks... No North Korean Talks... FISA Memo Lawbreakers... No FISA Lawbreakers
Trump "Take The Guns First Before Legal Writs"... Later Trump "Sorry I Mis-spoke"
Trump and Putin Friendly... Haley and Putin Deadly Enemies... All Psych BullS*it...
So Tiresome... Get the majority of the USA tuned out... Then Pols & MIC do what they want
Pindostan attempts to save face because Kim and friends in China and Russia hold the winning hand. ;)
There now will never be an attack on the DPRK :)
In reply to com by Sir Edge
Lmao, what a nonsensical spin from sanders.
the USA is in now in a position of relative weakness.
They are going to have a meeting of equals with NK. Both are nuclear powers, and NK has less to lose because they put less value on life.
In reply to … by Looney
A history lesson might be in order. In 1986, Reagan met with Gorbachev in Reykjavik Iceland for an arms control summit. The summit failed because Reagan wouldn't compromise on SDI (star wars), and the lamestream media blamed Reagan. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the cold war ended, and the Soviet Union dissolved soon after. You could replace NK in your post with Soviet Union and have a very different conclusion. So failure is not always a bad thing initially. I suspect Trump pushing a potential trade war with China is what actually brought this potential summit about, since China might think they would be in a weakened position with a trade war, and as such, would be willing to sacrifice NK to preserve their trade status.
In reply to Lmao, what a nonsensical… by TheSilentMajority
There has to be significant concessions by NK already negotiated and awaiting signatures BEFORE any U.S. President will meet with the dictator of NK.
In reply to … by Looney
More empty threats from the neocon establishment.
If it were that easy to impose their will upon NK, then the US would have already done so.
why must they negotiate publicly? Why can't they let us know after they've actually accomplished something tangible?
Call me paranoid but it's almost like the global elite want us distracted and anxiously hanging on their every wavering (and "non-concrete") word on a day to day (and even hour to hour) basis.
they are....this has been going on for a year behind the scenes. This isn't, as the press intimates, a seat of the pants meeting agreement.
In reply to why must they negotiate… by Give_me_liberty_or
Seems like they always just need something in the news to distract. Note they don't mention the US's military intervention/occupation in dozens of Africa countries, or droning weddings in the M.E. What's going on in Libya, is it a democratic utopia now?
What I'm really wondering is how the FED is going to go ahead with rate hikes without busting the markets. Will they buy more shit through BLICS nations and other backdoor laundering channel?. Or will they just announce QE eleventeen and put more distracting bullshit like a Trump & Kim meeting in the news cycle?
In reply to they are....this has been… by onewayticket2
Not going to happen,I'm sure the MIG 31s with Daggers will soon be in Vladivostok.
DJTs bluff is going to be called.Suez redux.
Here comes the Dotard back tracker, so typical for him to leap without looking.
Apparently a new directive came down from the ZIO MIC.
Is this like Clinton saying "it depends on what the definition of 'is' is"?
it's almost like he's a pathological liar.
I'm saying that every time the Orange Assclown shows his true colors. I'm taking great delight in the fact that everything I predicted during the campaign is coming true.
In reply to OMG YOUR A GENIUS! Were you… by Give_me_liberty_or
Should we be surprised that the neocon wing of the White House has spoken?
Is it really the White House making these decisions...?
My gut tells me that if it were left solely up to the President, this meeting would have already taken place and a 'deal' already in progress.
Nothing is up to the president. I doubt he takes a shit without a nod from his handlers.
In reply to Is it really the White House… by Consuelo
And Kim should expect the same in return.
For those who saw last weeks episode of walking dead.
The Junk yard gang (North Korea) handed over their weapons (WMDs) to the saviors (the federal mafia of the USSA).
Yea that worked just as well for Kadaffi and Saddam.
Lesson, you are better off using your weapons against the enemy even if you will probably loose. A non 0% chance of survival is better then 0%
If you agree to all of Bibi's demands and help us kill Palestinians, Iraqi's, Iranians, Syrians, Lebanese, Jordanians, Egyptians and place Jewish advisors in all positions of power and absolute control over all media and banking in addition to the acceptance of Jews as chosen overloards, then we can take up America's demands which will involve turning China against Russia until Bibi gets control over those people again.
Oh, and Bibi gets the bomb and you don't!
Somehow, I think the WH is smoking something here.
NK is doing the Roosevelt "speak softly" routine.
If Trump talks, NK laysoff the ICBM test... if Trump
doesn't talk NK is scheduled to test a big one
over the Pacific anyway... and everyone "gets the picture"...
Right here you can see how much confidence you should have in JUSA and its word. You can use the treaties signed with JUSA to wipe your ass.
See the recent Iranian nuclear deal.
Kim and the rest know.