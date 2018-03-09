"The Parasites Must Be Stopped" - A Letter From Ukraine To 'All Good People Of America'

Authored by Russell "Texas" Bentley,
To My Family and Friends, and All Good People of the USA,
You may not know it yet, but the world changed on March 1st, 2018, an old era was ended, and a new era begun. In very great part, the meaning of this new era is up to you.
On that historic day, Vladimir Putin revealed to the world that the US military is now obsolete, and no longer capable of "projecting power", committing war crimes, or intimidating and destroying smaller nations around the world. That day has ended forever, one way or another. The US military is still completely capable of the mission it needs and deserves to do, which is to defend the territory and people of the United States of America. You are safe. There is no threat. But the days of your government threatening and destroying other countries is over. I hope you understand this.
Putin's revelation of Russia's game-changing weapons, against which the US military is literally defenseless, is not a threat or a bluff. Only liars and fools speak of "Russian aggression", and the stupidity of anyone who says or believes "Putin is bluffing" is beyond measure. Russia's weapons are real, and the US military industrial complex (that Dwight Eisenhower warned about 57 years ago) has absolutely no defense against them. In spite of plundering and squandering literally trillions of dollars from the US treasury and the American People in the name of "defense", they are defenseless.
Russia's new weapons present no threat to the American People, unless you allow the people who own and control your government to to start a world war and force the Russians to use them. But if you do allow that to happen, the American people will get exactly what the "good Germans" got in 1945. And you will deserve it, just as much as they did. For the exact same reasons.
Russia is not your enemy. We seek only cooperation for the mutual benefit of all Mankind. But since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990, 28 years ago, the USA, NATO and the EU have sought to plunder and rule the world. They have been the enemies, the enslavers, the destroyers of the world. No reality based person can dispute that fact. There is no place that the US or NATO has gone into in the last 4 decades that is better off. Not one. In fact, there is no place that NATO or the US have intervened, (usually against international law) that hasn't become a failed state, hell on Earth for the citizens, and a genuine danger to the surrounding regions and the world. It is the US government and NATO, and the people who own and control them, who are the threats and the enemies to the future of Humanity. But their days of disregarding international law and destroying weaker nations with impunity are now over, as of March 1st, 2018.
The good people of America now have a huge opportunity, and a huge challenge. Russia spends less than one tenth what the USA spends on military and defense, but their military and weapons are superior in every measurable way. The waste, corruption and abject venality of the US military industrial complex has wasted trillions on weapon systems that are now literally useless, and which have left the US military (and by extension the American people) defenseless before the power of Russia's weapons, which are designed and produced to be effective rather than profitable. The opportunity is this - the USA can now reduce its military spending (the highest in the world) by 90% and still be safer than you are right now, spending almost a trillion dollars a year on useless weapons and a defenseless military. Safer, because as soon as the American People take control of their government enough to reduce your spending to ONLY as much as Russia spends, Russia will stop having reason to see the USA as an existential threat. The less you spend, the safer you will be. The more you spend, the more likely World War Three, which will see you as the instigators and the losers. This gives the USA, starting as soon as you want, an extra $800 billion, per year, to spend on things that have actual worth, things you really need. Health care, free college education, fixing the rotting economy and infrastructure that are daily becoming more of a threat to the American people than Russia has ever been.
Your challenge is that you must root out an entrenched and ruthless kleptocracy, built on deceit and oppression, and which is bent on war, and will stop at nothing to cling to its power. It is a huge task, an historic task, but in it lies your only hope. These parasites must be stopped, and if the American People are not up to the challenge, if they fail in their historic mission, they will leave it to the armies of the world, led by Russia, who will no longer tolerate those who want to rule the world. Your rulers are leading you to a war you cannot win, a war from which you, your families and your nation, and perhaps the world, will never recover. If the American People do not prevent their rulers from starting World War Three, there will be war. Peace and prosperity or death and desolation. These are your only choices, and now is the time to make your choice and act accordingly.
An annual windfall of $800 billion is yours for the taking, if you have the wisdom, courage and determination to take it back from the charlatans and scammers who have been robbing and wasting your trillions for years. Already these vermin claim the only possible solution is to give them even more money, as if those who fail when they out-spend their competitors ten to one might succeed by spending twenty to one. At some point, the host must rid itself of its parasites, or risk being bled dry.
When the American People stand up to their oppressors, rid themselves of their parasites, the people of Russia and of the world will stand with you, will applaud and support you. All good people in the world are on the same side. Those who oppress and exploit you do the same to us. Your enemies are our enemies, and ours are yours. Stand up, as we have, throw off your chains and illusions, see for yourself who your real enemies are, and together let's defeat them, before they destroy the world and all that is good in it. Only you can stop them without a global war. If you don't, there will be war, and we will stop them. But those who live in the USA will suffer the fate of those who start and lose a world war. It is not a fate to be desired.
America, that time has now come for you. The choice is stark and clear, and you must make it soon.
Either bring your rulers to heel, stop the war they are bent on starting, and reap the benefits of stopping the most egregious and wasteful scam in history, or do nothing, allow your parasites to consume you, and let them lead you and your children and your nation to Armageddon and a fiery death in a war that you now know you can never win. The choice is yours. And so is the responsibility.
* * *
Much the same as I have tried to tell the little people, but they are Western debtbugs and cannot see the forest for the trees ...
http://roacheforque.blogspot.com/2018/03/the-shape-of-betrayal.html
How many CIA “White Helmets” with nerve agents were in London recently?
Can't deny the simple logic. We spend $800B on the war machine and for what? Let's spend money on our people and institutions and not on war. It's a giant scam and we're all the victims.
LOL What a load of bull shit. I'm ashamed that ZH let this writer post such tripe.
It's not too late to delete this story, Tyler. I've seen them disappear before.
Almost everything you post is tripe, so we're not too bothered about your "expert" opinion.
Enjoy your freedumbs, while the DS let's you have them.
Peace.
Yes the parasites must be stopped, and they are desperate to suppress this from the light of day:
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/03/07/how-al-jazeeras-suppresse…
https://electronicintifada.net/content/whats-al-jazeeras-undercover-fil…
The whole article is written as a eighth grader who follows conspiracy theories might write it.
Even if Russia has unanswerable "Nukes that go so fast, like omg, fuck the laws of physics," it has no answer to overwhelming volume of the sub based arm of the trident. It's still MAD.
This is just pre-election meddling from a troll farm, right? Bernie learning from Hillary?
"an entrenched and ruthless kleptocracy"
Meet them.
Since you clearly do not understand the context of Putin's speech, let me lay it out for you. Nuclear deterrence between USSA and USSR was achieved through MAD, and this held in place for many years. In 2002, US abandoned the ABM Treaty in an attempt to gain nuclear superiority over Russia and eliminate MAD. The thinking was (largely by the neo-cons - you remember Wolfowitz, Pearle, Kagan and the whole despicable ((clan)), what with their "full spectral dominance", don't you?) that they could enter into a new arms race with Russia, which US would win (due to Russia being on her knees), where US could launch a first-strike against Russian silos and knock out, with ABMs, any retaliatory missiles that had survived and Russia could launch.
What Putin intended to do was NOT to gain nuclear superiority but to restore MAD, by making the USSA / neo-con ABM "defense shield" (or "first strike enabling field", if you want to be more accurate) worthless.
Well said.
Yeah, I'll agree with him on that.
Yeah. Exactly.
but it’s still MAD. We are right back where we started...Trillions poorer for it, but...
The US is NOT defenseless, as the author claimed. Not even close. We are, hopefully, offenseless in successful nuclear terms, though. In any rational terms, anyway.
Don’t start none, won’t be none.
ironically, I type this as I hear machine gun fire ripping off into the night from Camp Atterburry. What a waste of ammo.
Very good. A very, very, very capable delivery vehicle is just as good as a capable one. And vice versa.
Our existing defenses against anybody's incoming warheads aren't foolproof. It's not as though the super duper new Russian warheads can bust through but the older ones couldn't. Russia has lots of older ones too. Missile defenses have to take care of EVERY new wave and with ZERO leakage. And ONE penetration is unacceptable.
MAD it is.
Which is precisely why you do not understand Putin's message in the least. It was not saying that the West has no means to destroy the world anymore. It was saying that the West cannot hope to ever destroy the world without getting destroyed itself. The US has been working hard towards a first strike capability for many years. It thought it was close to one, and was becoming more and more aggressive and arrogant over its growing power. Putin changed all that. The US now has no chance of defeating Russia and China because now they must understand that Russia and China can render their surface power inoperable and penetrate any defense the West can throw up. The 'arms war' is over. The US can keep pouring money into more and more powerful weapons aimed at Russia and China, but they have nothing to defend themselves with if they ever use those weapons.
Game. Check. Mate!
" it has no answer to overwhelming volume of the sub based arm of the trident. "
Normally English speakers say "TRIAD" not "Trident". Coincidentally, Tridents are pretty popular on some peoples' flags.
Yellow and blue ones, isn't that so?
Wow, this might be the first time I've upvoted IH8OBAMA!
Was going to do a point by point refutation of this BS, but I'd have to respond to every sentence in this "opinion" piece.
EDIT: OK, will try with the first three paragraphs.
I will wager my life savings you are wrong. In fact I see a threat against N. Korea or Iran coming any day now, perhaps Venezuela, US is not shy. As to destroying countries, US is still active at the task in multiple countries, notably Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine. Please let us know when it stops.
Excuse me, Mr. Know-Nothing, unless there is an actual demonstration of those weapons (unarmed or on decoy targets, preferably), there is no way for you or anyone else aside a handful of individuals in the Russian MIC to know that. So stop blowing hot air as if it's "cool".
I'm quite sure many Georgians, Ukrainians, Syrians, and Chechens will disagree. Oh, wait, that's right, you disagree with those people, so they do not count. Granted, in some (but certainly not all) of those cases some Russian aggression was justified, but justified aggression is not the same as not being aggressive. Or is that concept above your pay-grade?
Assuming the Russian weapons exist, that's not a surprise: Russia intentionally developed them to pierce holes in the US defense. Now US will go about plugging those holes. Fully agreed that the MIC is corrupt and out-of-control, the assessment is just not genuine or fair.
That's obviously not true. The closest USSR and USSA ever got to nuclear war was during false alarms. No telling whether a false alarm will set off a nuclear exchange in the future. Moreover, as much as you are wrong in everything else you write, it's clear nobody can predict the future behavior of Putin or his successor. Nobody can categorically rule out a war with Russia which might, in most people's judgment, have been started by Russia (perhaps not by Putin but by a successor).
Now it's obvious the author is some Stalinist/Russian Nationalist blowhard (I know, technically he is a Texan Communist who is fighting with his fellow Communists in Donbass against the "Fascists" of the world, lol, it being all the more funny since most of his opponents in the Donbass war are militias organized and funded by Ukrainian Jews, but let's not get facts get in the way of a good propaganda routine). Still butt-hurt over the German invasion of your Stalinist Russia, caused by Stalin's utter despotism and his plans to invade Europe and subject all humanity to his cowardly but immeasurably brutal rule. The biggest geostrategic calamity of the 20th century was not the collapse of the USSR, as Putin claims, but the victory of Stalin and his Red Horde over the comparatively benign Germans.
I saw nothing in this that wasn't true
The only thing I could assume is that, from your perspective, the giant money laundering machine that is the DOD/MIC, and their insane pursuit of world HEGEMONY and nuclear war is preferrable? Or you don't believe Putin actually has the weapons capacity that he says he does?
You are aware that from 2001 - 2015, the DOD has ''misplaced' approximately 6.5 trillion right? I don't think that went to weapons for defense. So we just have to take their word for it right?
They've done nothing to upgrade any weapons systems and everything we make is trash. Why is that?
I think it's a great piece. And accurate
Between DoD and HUD there's $21 trillion missing for those years. Documented.
+1, an entire generation of Americans could have been given free college education with what has been spent by DoD the past 20 years. Obviously, the Oligarchy doesn't care about educating US citizens, which Texas alludes to in his article. I don't agree with his politics, but you have to give him credit that he isn't afraid to fight for people he believed were being unfairly targeted by the Oligarchy's war machine. I wonder if a humanitarian donation to help the families of Donbass that have suffered because of the neo-Cons fomenting this civil war will be viewed as seditious?
Great job Tylers on printing this truly unique point of view!
The Global Oligarchy does not allow education for K-12, they certainly don't want higher level education.
Rockefeller Foundation, creating a nation of serfs, one child at a time.
"No child left behind" has an eerie ring. Forward to the New World Order!
Because nobody told you.
that’s why you’re pissed?
simpleton little faggot.
LOL, you want me to repeat, in a new post, what you did not bother to read in the post to which you responded? Did you even read any of it? Judging by your answer, no, lol.
How about you show me where my assessment in my prior post is wrong, as I have already laid out my cards.
"Benign Germans?" Yeah, that was 150 divisions of pure goodness that invaded the Soviet Union, and then, ummm, lost.
I'd pick Nazi-occupied land over Stalinist Russia-occupied land any day of the week and twice on Sunday.
And I'm not getting into a history discussion with the brain-washed morons of the USA public indoctrination centers (maybe you are an exception, in which case, pardon) but Germany invaded the USSR because Stalin had deployed 5 million troops close to the German border for an imminent invasion, with his fifth-column "Communists" throughout Europe ready to assist them. It was attack or subject the entire world to Stalin's tyranny (since once Stalin had Europe nobody could stop him). US indoctrination centers can't help themselves but always paint the "enemy" as absolute evil in some childish fairy tale sort of way.
As I said, given that option, my choice is crystal clear. And yes, even Hillary and Orangutan prove there is such a thing as a "lesser evil". And note: I am not what most folks would consider "Aryan".
Was Soviet, not Russian
From 1917 thru Stalin was never Russians in control
Yes German intelligence learn massive Soviet assault
only weeks imminent. Main of German success was
Soviet still arrive, much on rail with no defensive positions.
Same aircraft very forward vunerable.
Most ignorant massive military built of Stalin
...only because you'd be arguing with yourself.
" I'd pick Nazi-occupied land over Stalinist Russia-occupied land any day of the week and twice on Sunday. "
Seriously? Have you lived in either of them or do you know anyone who has?
Probably a "NO" on both counts, since you are an idiot poster who isn't old enough to tick any of those boxes.
By the way you're getting confused. USSR was not "Russia" it included Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Kazakstan, Armenia etc. The USSR wasn't Stalinist after Stalin's death. Things changed.
Yes in fact I have known people who have lived under both regimes. I am myself too young to have lived under either.
And you - you have lived under both? Places, dates, please.
I know USSR wasn't Stalinist after his death. Which is why I specifically chose Stalinist and not USSR. And the reason Ukraine, etc. were in USSR is because Russia put them there. So, yeah, it was Stalinist Russia occupied land.
You see, smart people choose their words carefully. But you wouldn't know anything about that, eh?
Hitler and Stalin, two Jews involved in killing millions of non-Jews. A lot more than six million.
Georgians - Georgians opened fire on Russian truce observers or peace keepers.
Ukrainians - U.S. spent $5B to overthrow pro-Russian president, place Ukraine in NATO's back pocket, and oust Russia from naval Base in Crimea.
Syrians - attacked by U.S. waging unconstitutional and aggressive war, in coalition with salafist scum in Saudi Arabia and Guitar. U.S. trains and equips Al Qaida and wages pretend war on ISIS. Attacks SAA in support of ISIS ground attack bear Deir ez-Zor.. Lies like a rug about its "mistake." Dirt bag U.S. elite plan for regime change and partition frustrated by Russian military invited in by sovereign Syrian government.
Chechens - not sure about this one. NATO/U.S. effort to punish Russia by fomenting rebellion.
100% U.S. acting like arrogant, lying pricks.
You have been schooled. Thank me.
Aggressive has many meanings, one of which is, "ready or likely to attack or confront". Now, consider if each of Russia's actions indicates Russia is "read to attack or confront". I realize there are other meanings, such as "characterized by or tending toward unprovoked offensives, attacks, invasions, or the like; militantly forward or menacing", but that is not the only meaning and when you accuse someone of being an "idiot" for thinking Russia is aggressive (even though even under the stricter standard IMO it is), consider who is the idiot by requiring the most "aggressive" interpretation of the word "aggression".
Also I realize this site is full of various types of supremacists, including Russian supremacists, who consider any "criticism", however mild, of Russia as some violent personal affront. Please leave your emotional baggage out of it, let's focus on facts and what words mean. Before continuing, please re-read the definition of "aggressive".
Even though there is some debate but I will accept that fact. The response did not require Russia to destroy virtually the entire Georgian armed forces. You likely agree with that decision, but you cannot deny it is "aggressive". A more proportionate response would have returned them to the border and maybe gotten some retribution for the dead.
By analogy, if someone sucker punches you in the nose, you may give him a bloody nose back, but it is aggressive to keep pounding him as he runs away. Even though I might consider doing that in response, I would realize my response is aggressive.
Yanukovych was "pro-Russian"? Who knew? I guess it is you who has swallowed Western propaganda. It is Yanukovyech who re-invigorated the stalled accession agreement and almost brought it to signature, until Ukraine's most prestigious economic university denounced the pact as very harmful to Ukraine, at which point he wanted to re-negotiate some of its weaknesses. It is Yanukovych who did not follow Putin's (sage) advice to remove the guerilla army of ultra-nationalists from Independence Square and the government buildings they unlawfully occupied. The rest, as they say, is history.
In any event, regardless of what US did, Russia's actions in Crimea - sending its armed troops into the street to force an election - was by any account "aggressive". Was it justified? Sure. But, still, aggressive. You would likely acknowledge this if, say, US sent armed troops into Chechnya to allow a referendum to occur there.
Syria - again, requested by Damascus and justified, but definitely aggressive. I did not say illegal, aggressive and illegal are two different concepts, particularly under international law. I can be "aggressive" in dating, by trying to kiss my date as I pick her up for our first date, but that does not make my attempt illegal. Capiche? And yes, US was even more aggressive than Russia in Syria, but that does not make Russia not aggressive. There are also particular actions of Russian forces - most easily proved, the targeting of civilian trucks, even if they allegedly contained oil which would fund the de facto government - which clearly amount to war crimes.
Utter crap. Chechens never ever wante4d to be part of the Russian Empire and fought Russia whenever it could. In fact as a result of a Chechen rebellions during WW II, the racist genocidal Stalin had all Chechens "deported" to some god-forsaken place, proving that there was not a single category of behavior in which Stalin was better than Hitler (and certainly he was far worse in many).
After the USSR collapsed, Chechnya tried many times to have a peaceful referendum on secession - you know, like the one Putin so self-righteously demanded of Crimea. But when that failed, because Russia repressed it, and Chechens started a war, Yeltsin and Putin were happy to murder 30-40% of the entire population. Vastly worse than anything the so-called "fascists" and "Nazis" have done in Donbass, which Russia's mass media has so grossly and absurdly exaggerated (not that I oppose Donbass independence, but the Russian propaganda is just as biased as the Ukrainian and US propaganda). Your hero Putin, a genocidal mass murderer, yes he is.
Sure, US has done worse (and it is also far more powerful and far more able to do worse), but that's not the point of the discussion. Oh, heck, it's painful constantly to argue with mental close-mindedness. Enjoy your cave with 10 shirtless photos of Putin on it.
"Aggressive has many meanings, one of which is, "ready or likely to attack or confront". "
The very basis of your argument is founded on theis definition of aggression you offer up. No English dictionary that I know of would define aggression as such. Not the Oxford English Dictionary for certain, which is the measure by which all other dictionaries of the English language are held.
Aggression (Oxford dictionary):
Adjective
1) Aggressive and disruptive behaviour: violent, confrontational, antagonistic, truculent, pugnacious, macho; quarrelsome, argumentative.
2) Aggressive foreign policy: warmongering, warlike, warring, belligerent, bellicose, hawkish, militaristic, offensive, expansionist,; informal gung-ho.
3) an aggressive promotional drive: assertive, pushy, forceful, vigorous, energetic, dynamic; bold, audacious; informal - in-your-face, feisty
The first two definitions are complete and thorough descriptions of US foreign policy since the US Civil War (and likely before that (Monroe Doctrine, etc). In no way can modern Russia be characterised as above - IN. NO. WAY.
I stopped reading your comment from that point.
Really? LMAO. The definition I quoted actually comes from the Oxford University Press, available at https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/aggressive . The very first definition is ... wait for it ... "Ready or likely to attack or confront". Similar definitions can be found in American English.
All of you haters, just keep on hating. LOL. Downvote all you want, insult me all you want, but bear in mind: The Truth Will Set You Free!
(Oh, and by the way, nobody really cares about British English, American English is much more popular by several orders of magnitude. And, we are not on some wanker Brit site, ZH is an American site. As to British English being somehow official, ahahahahahahaahahaahahahaha! Languages evolve, but you are even too stupid to know that.)
Chechens - got an independence but decided to attack Dagestan.
"The biggest geostrategic calamity of the 20th century was not the collapse of the USSR, as Putin claims, but the victory of Stalin and his Red Horde over the comparatively benign Germans." (Added: and the whole holohoax extortion & cry me a river of tears racket.)
Fully Agree ! except to add: "jew led red horde"
Your grasp on history is rather tenuous.
Good parrot, take a cracker. Each of the four conflicts above were initiated by US American aggression via sponsored and trained proxies. Do you really not know this or do you just not care?
Typical US propaganda style of the bully playing the role of the victim. So many US citizens are bullies at heart. Bullies never factor their own acts of aggression into the equation. They strike and when a blow is returned, they play the victim. Suits them well as American love for victimhood is so high.
Most of my life I also believed all that anti-Soviet crap. But gradually attempts to understand the country's history drove such garbage out of my head. Unfortunately, some people seek simple answers, which leads them to believe one of two extremes: "there were no repressions under Stalin" or "all those who were shot were innocent". The story is more complicated and nuanced.
As for plans to "invade Europe and subject all humanity to his cowardly but immeasurably brutal rule", that simply isn't true. Stalin disagreed with the concept of forcibly spreading communism to the world. His plan was to work on and improve communism in one country. It was not Stalin, but Trotsky who was all gung-ho to incite a worldwide revolution, which is why the Trotskyists were purged from the party.
Ever wonder why Austria was never divided like Germany after the war? (Of course you haven't.) All Stalin wanted from Austria was a guarantee of neutrality. Once the Austrian government formally committed itself to neutrality, the Red Army left. Germany could have had it that way too, except the US would not let go of the part it controlled.
As an interesting aside, the founder of US neoconservatism, Irving Kristol, was a Trotskyist. It's no coincidence that the neocons want to subject all humanity to their cowardly and brutal rule.
Ah, now the reason for your butthurt becomes clear. The choice is simple - either for the Nazis or against them. Those who were opposed to the Nazis fought under the command of Stalin.
Oh, I see, so your claim is: if Person A is aggressive, and this aggressive act somehow involves Person B, then it is impossible that Person B's response can be aggressive.
Sorry, I will not waste time responding to your entirely similarly non-sequitor, ignorant post. Happy nights in your cave with 10 posters of a shirtless Putin keeping you warm and fuzzy.
EDIT: decided to respond to one other deeply flawed comment you made:
Right, Stalin was funding, organizing, supporting, training, etc. Communist organizations throughout the planet, you liar. Yeah I know about the "official split" with Trotsky but Stalin at some point changed his mind and the Germans were well aware of all of Stalin's shenanigans throughout Europe and the rest of the world. The nearly 5 million troops Stalin positioned within a day's march of the German border, mostly in Ukraine, would convince me, as someone tasked with the duty of defending Germany from the Red Hordes, a lot more than any doctrine, though all of Stalin's other acts more than corroborated his goals. Oh, I guess you think Stalin should announce his goals from the rooftops before anyone can take defensive measures, is that it? LOL.
The party that has been most grossly mischaracterized is the Nazis, why not give them a shot, if you are as open-minded as you claim to be.
Lazy
In reply to Each of the four conflicts… by NiggaPleeze
What Stalin may or may not have done during WW2 and that the Nazis of WW2 were antiJew (as well as antiSlav) has nothing to do with what is going on in the world. We are not talking about the Communist Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, we are talking about Capitalist Russia and Ukrainian fascist Nazis who are (yes) funded by Jews.
You can go to an office supply store and buy a 2018 desk calendar for at least 50% off since it is currently March. I suggest you do that and discover it is not 1942 but 2018 right now. The world and the parties have changed.
" Now it's obvious the author is some Stalinist/Russian Nationalist blowhard (I know, technically he is a Texan Communist who is fighting with his fellow Communists in Donbass against the "Fascists" of the world, lol, ...."
Any resemblance you had to credibility is lost with this stupid comment. Neither the Donbass fighter nor this guy is Communist or Stalinist. Clearly you have no idea what either of those words mean. A good general rule is that if you don't know what a word means, don't use it.
The US overthrew Ukraine's government. The people of Lugansk and Donetsk did not want to be ruled by the regime the US installed. I happen to be in Luganskl myself in April 2014 when many of the initial and (at the time) unarmed protesters were attacked by the Ukrainian military. Communism and Stalinism had nothing to do with it.
The fact that militias may be funded by Jews has nothing to do with whether or not they are Nazi. You, sir, are a complete idiot.
You are completely wrong. I learned about "Texan" a long time ago, when I was actively following the Ukraine conflict, and I think it was that Brit reporter Graham Phelps or something who did a segment on him. He's definitely 100% bona fide Communist. Without spending much time trying to prove my point, in particular finding the video that gave me that impression, here is an excerpt from an article he published on his website:
Now if someone were publishing about "Nazism 2.0" and seeking to "re-invent an improved National Socialism" you probably would reach a similar conclusion, but since it is Communism, maybe you love it and are biased. But in any event he called himself a Communist and I am "an idiot", in your book, for taking his word for it? Hahahahaahahahaha!
Don't choke on your apology, of which you are, no doubt, incapable.
Why are you afraid of the "Ukes" calling out (((who))) runs the show here?
There are no reasonable doubts about the basic history of
the currently established systems of public governments
enforcing frauds by private banks
as described by Carroll Quigley:
"... powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching goal, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole ... to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements. ... The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations. ... It must not be felt that the heads of the world's chief central banks were themselves substantive powers in world finance. They were not. Rather they were the technicians and agents of the dominant investment bankers of their own countries, who had raised them up, and who were perfectly capable of throwing them down. The substantive financial powers of the world were in the hands of these investment bankers who remained largely behind the scenes in their own unincorporated private banks. These formed a system of international cooperation and national dominance which was more private, more powerful, and more secret than that of their agents in the central banks."
http://www.conspiracyarchive.com/NWO/silent_weapons_quiet_wars.htm
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars
"Energy is recognized as the key to all activity on earth. Natural science is the study of the sources and control of natural energy, and social science, theoretically expressed as economics, is the study of the sources and control of social energy. Both are bookkeeping systems: mathematics. Therefore, mathematics is the primary energy science. And the bookkeeper can be king if the public can be kept ignorant of the methodology of the bookkeeping. ... In this structure, credit, presented as a pure element called 'currency, has the appearance of capital, but is in effect negative capital. Hence, it has the appearance of service, but is in fact, indebtedness or debt. ... if balanced in no other way, will be balanced by the negation of population (war, genocide)... They must eventually resort to war to balance the account, because war ultimately is merely the act of destroying the creditor ... War is therefore the balancing of the system by killing the true creditors (the public ...)"
Those people may be labelled as the Anglo-American (Zionist) Finance Empire, which arose as Globalized Neolithic Civilization, due to the manifestation of applications of the methods of organized crime on larger and larger scale.
While I agreed with the superficially correct analysis presented in the article above, as well as agree that such an article deserves to be republished on Zero Hedge, that kind of article presents typical over-simplications and superficial "solutions" to the ways in which Civilization controlled by the excessively successful applications of the methods of organized crime is manifesting runaway criminal insanities.
This "choice" asserts a false fundamental dichotomy:
Politics is applied human ecology, whose crucial issues are necessarily the death control systems, with the murder systems as the most extreme forms. Furthermore, the murder systems back up the money systems, hence the ways in which the long history of warfare made and maintained political economy to become such that governments are the biggest forms of organized crime, dominated by the best organized gangsters, which are currently the banksters.
However, it is problematic to label the banksters as being the only "parasites" to blame for how and why Civilization operates according to the principles and methods of organized crime. Rather, deeper analysis ought to attempt to reconcile the real relationships between natural selection and artificial selection, in ways which do NOT rely upon false fundamental dichotomies, but rather, rely upon more unitary mechanisms regarding how human beings, and so, Civilization, operate as manifestations of general energy systems.
(Of course, natural selection pressures always have the potential to become much greater than artificial selection pressures. E.g., http://climate.envsci.rutgers.edu/pdf/VEI7ges01513.pdf regarding the threats from Great Volcanos, or similarly for Great Solar Flares, etc. ...)
At the present time, and for the foreseeable future, the entrenched money systems have resulted in all other sociopolitical systems being effectively subservient to those money systems, in ways which render the "solutions" recommended in the article above to be politically impossible.
It would take a series of political miracles for the vicious feedback spirals of the funding of all aspects of the political processes to stop exerting the maximum possible leverage, such that "the people who own and control the US government and NATO" ARE continuing to do what the article above correctly states they ARE doing.
There is no reasonable doubt that weapons of mass destruction have collectively become trillions of times more powerful than ever before in human history, and that Russia has enough of those weapons to destroy Globalized Neolithic Civilization.
However, any genuinely better resolutions of that would require political science to go through series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts, such as inspired and guided by those paradigm shifts already achieved through physical science.
The article above correctly presented the problem, but then collapsed back to old-fashioned, bullshit-based, bogus "solutions," which are both theoretically and practically impossible to work, or even be implemented.
Therefore, I agree that the "solutions" recommended in the article above were "bullshit," although I thought that the article presented superficially correct analysis of the nature of those problems, namely, that the best organized gangsters, the international banksters, dominate the governments of the USA and NATO countries.
The overall problems are globalized electronic monkey money frauds, backed by the threat of force from apes with atomic weapons. The article above was relatively correct in asserting what has more and more been actually done by "the people who own and control the US government and NATO."
However, everything that article recommends regarding what the people living inside the USA and NATO countries should or could do was surely all old-fashioned "bullshit." Given that, the most probable predictions regarding the bifurcated "choice" would become "death and desolation."
It would take prodigious series of political miracles, based upon a sufficiently wide-spread set of profound paradigm shifts in all aspects of political science, for any relatively sustainable "peace and prosperity."
The dilemmas arising due to some primates developing about exponentially advancing technologies, due to series of profound paradigm shifts in mathematical physics, WITHOUT any matching progress in political science, indicates that such an advancing technological Civilization IS most likely going to commit collective suicide.
The vicious feedback spirals in the funding of the political processes have metaphorically gone beyond the event horizon of social black holes, to the degree that doing anything remotely like what the article above recommends would not only require series of political miracles, but also, those superficial sets of political miracles would still not be remotely close to being in the actual order of magnitude of the underlying problems, which have developed due to the ways that natural selection pressures have driven the development of the artificial selection systems which are currently dominating Globalized Neolithic Civilization.
Attempting to understand the relationships between natural selection and artificial selection using the same old false fundamental dichotomies, and related impossible ideals, is NOT going to work. Neither in the short to medium term is it enough to lay all the blame on the banksters because of the degree to which they ARE the people who own and control the US government and NATO.
More importantly, "we should" better understand how and why Globalized Neolithic Civilization has become almost totally based on enforcing frauds, while about exponentially advancing technologies have enabled that to become about exponentially more fraudulent.
The article republished above on Zero Hedge was NOT "bullshit" regarding its superficially correct presentation of those problems. However, that article was certainly "bullshit" when it tried to recommend its kinds of "solutions" to those problems.
Well, guess it boils and condenses down to this.
Do you believe in miracles?
That $800 Billion per year military budget would go a long way to re-industrialize America to in time erase the $600+ Billion annual trade deficit so that America doesn't fall into the 3rd-world!
All the energy wars raging over the last 100 years are no longer necessary with the release of the JMCC WING Generator. Burning inert fuels (coal, oil, nat.gas, nuclear) adds immediate heat into the atmosphere and depletes oxygen. Oxygen levels have depleted 50% since the start of the Industrial Revolution to the current level of 21% atmospheric composition. This is of greater urgency than any weapon system as it would lead to death for all life on the planet!
The Trump tariffs are actually harmful for America and a wrong course that is guaranteed to fail!
America still has a chance to change course. The parasites must be stopped!
The article is sound!
IH*8 IH8OBAMA
You mean your comment. It's not too late to delete it.
.
Butthurt fag detected
