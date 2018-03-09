Peace In Our Time? Only If America Is "Agreement Capable"

Those who have followed this blog for the past year know that I feel Presidents Trump and Putin are working towards a Middle East Peace Agreement. Brick by brick, day by day, the foundation for this agreement is being built.
Last night’s nigh-historic statement by the South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong is another piece of that foundation. You can read the entire statement here, but I’ll highlight the important part:
“I told President Trump that in our meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is committed to denuclearization. Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests; he understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.”
“President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”
This is the breakthrough that everyone was waiting for. Once Trump gets involved in the negotiations, a deal will be made. That’s his wheelhouse, making deals. Everyone walks away a winner in their minds.
We can argue about the effectiveness of Trump’s sanctions until we are blue in the face. But the reality is that 1) Koreans no longer want separation and 2) North Korea is not the economic basket case we are constantly told it is in the media.
I remember meeting with Jim Rogers in 2015 at a conference and the two areas of the world he was most bullish on were Kazakhstan and North Korea.
Because North Korea, under Kim Jong-Un, is moving towards a more open society, not a closed one. The sincere desire for reunification of the Korean peninsula, if only symbolically through a more open border, is the animating principle here.
And that only happens with a North Korea entering the modern world economy.
More Neocon Dreams Dashed
Neoconservative pipe dreams of encirclement of Russia and China to dominate and destroy them are ending.
Over the weekend chief Neocon “man-baby’ Lindsay Graham had his Madeline Albright moment saying that war with North Korea would be worth it to rid it of nuclear weapons. The millions of dead Chinese, Japanese and Koreans that would result don’t matter because Americans wouldn’t die.
“All the damage that would come from a war would be worth it in terms of long-term stability and national security.”
And they say Kim Jong-Un is crazy.
Now the good news is that Trump is far more rational than either Albright or Graham.
Solving North Korea’s drive towards nuclear weapons would be a major feather in Trump’s cap. It would stop the braying of Democrats about his incompetence, or at least make their cries of such less resonant with rational people, i.e. most voters.
The neocons are waging global war against Russia, China and Iran, but primarily Russia. Some believe it is the only way to secure Israel’s future. Others are simply playing a bad game of RISK.
But, the reality is that Israel’s security is a secondary benefit (which is why it goes along with this) of the larger plan of global geopolitical and economic domination that begins and ends with subjugating Russia.
Peace in the Middle East that begins with ending a nuclear weapons threat from North Korea would get Israel’s attention. If Trump pulls this off, along with his firm commitment to Israel, Israel can calm down as it would feel far more secure.
Now you know why Trump is moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. The goal is to break deadlocks which are all open wounds designed to create future flashpoints.
The Iran/Israel Reality Show
But, would also solve another problem. As I’ve talked about multiple times, North Korea’s nuclear program is also Iran’s nuclear program.
As is the case with Iran’s ballistic missile program.
We’re not the only country that engages in outsourcing, by the way.
This is why solving North Korea helps to solve the Middle East. Israel simply wants a secure future. It can’t have that with a nuclear-armed Iran. But, Iran wants to survive as well.
And it can’t do so with American troops building bases all around it and U.S. ships patrolling its coasts.
Taking North Korea’s nukes off the table, takes them off of Iran’s table as well. The neocons have been in charge of foreign policy for months and it has resulted in more troops in both Syria and Afghanistan.
As well, it has brought us into direct conflict with Russia on multiple occasions and only Putin’s prudence and patience has kept us out of a full-fledged shooting war with Russia.
This is something that no sane person wants.
So, first you solve North Korean nukes and, by extension, you solve Iran’s nukes. Assad’s forces continue winning in Syria, ousting ISIS from eastern Ghouta and near Deir Ezzor.
The Turks are straining the U.S./Kurdish relationship in the northern part of Syria. And Putin has Netanyahu cowed thanks to Syria shooting down an F-16I. Do the math.
The neocon rodeo is becoming a clown show.
Are We Agreement Capable?
I always come back to Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who have said on multiple occasions that the U.S. is ‘not agreement capable.’ In diplomatic terms it means that negotiating with us is pointless because we do not keep to the agreements we sign.
And instead use the agreement as a stalling tactic to launch a new offensive in the near future.
By agreeing to talks with Kin Jong-Un Trump is doing what was always in the cards, backing off on direct conflict. We were never going to attack North Korea. Despite Lindsay Graham’s insanity, the cost would definitely outweigh the benefits.
The potential for war there to go global would be too high for any serious person to contemplate. And Trump is no crazed war-monger.
Remember what Putin just unveiled at his State of the Union address. Weapons that can nullify our military logistical superiority around the world. The U.S. military power is in logistics.
So, don’t think for a moment that Trump is acting here out of strength. Most of our military assets are, as of right now, sitting ducks. Yes, they can do damage, but the risks of wipe out are incredibly high.
That’s the theatre part of this. The reality is the neocon game is almost lost.
And humanity would be the winner.
Putin is happy to let Trump take the credit here, even though it is his hard work which brought us to this point. By allowing Trump to take the lead Trump can firm up his domestic political support and marginalize the neocons in both parties.
But, that said, are we going to give up our drive to encircle China and Russia? Does Trump have enough control over his intelligence and military command structure to abide by any agreement he signs?
Are the neocons on the run? Or just playing ‘Possum?
Encirclement is why we still have troops in Japan and South Korea. So, to be honest, I don’t know how far these talks go if the U.S. isn’t ready to pull the Seventh Fleet back from the South China Sea and/or remove our troops from the Korean Peninsula.
Because that’s exactly what Kim Jong-Un will want as a starting point for any discussions of giving up his nuclear weapons.
Given our recent history, if I was him I wouldn’t sign anything until I see troops packing up in the DMZ. Then I’ll know Trump can deliver on whatever he promises.
* * *
Comments
Agreement capable? That's a rich statement from a bunch of Russians. Russia has broken every treaty it has ever signed.... Agreement capable.... sheesh....
Agreement capable and able to respect existing Agreements. The anti_ICBM missile treaty being just one important example which has now come back to haunt after the Russians have now announced their promised "asymmetric response". The Agreement with the old USSR not to expand NATO any further is another good example of US duplicity.
From the facts available to me Russia, and especially Russia under Putin, has respected ALL commitments it has made, especially Treaty obligations and has always respected International law. Unlike the exceptional country. Please provide some facts to support your case.
PS. Mabuhay is tagalog for "stupid"?
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Mabuhay lies like Trotsky.
Stupidity is an international phenomenon. But the style here is really Latvian...
In reply to Agreement capable and able… by philipat
The old Tyler used to run Orlov's articles but somewhere along the line there was a falling out. (Orlov told him to stop) I remember what happened, it's too bad because he's good.
Better Nukes for a Safer Planet
https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2018/03/better-nukes-for-safer-planet.ht…
In reply to Mabuhay lies like Trotsky… by Shemp 4 Victory
Neocon = Israhell
All wars in the past century have been to benefit that shitty country.
They're the Destroyers of the World.
In reply to The old Tyler used to run… by chunga
How can you live with so much hate? All of you:
lloll, bobcatz, loebster, ergatz, armada, Mtnrunnr, Anonymous, luky luke, Cjgipper, winged, moimeme, macki mack, tchubby, sincerely_yours, HillaryOdor, winged, lexxus, kavlar, lhomme, letsit, tazs, techies-r-us, stizazz, lock-stock, beauticelli, Mano-A-Mano, mofio, santafe, Aristotle of Greece, Gargoyle, bleu, oops, lance-a-lot, Loftie, toro, Yippee Kiyay, lonnng, Nekoti, SumTing Wong, King Tut, Adullam, evoila, rp2016, One of these is not like the others.
In reply to Neocon = Israhell by lloll
In fact he is exposing the TRUE HATERS of the world peoples- "The jew supremacists".
lloll is on a peace mission.
In reply to How can you live with so… by philipat
There is an important difference between an intellectually-reasoned dismissal of radical Zionism (count me in) and an irrational, emotional anti-semitic hatred (count me out). And the latter, unfortunately, tends to play right into the hands of the Zionists.
In reply to In fact he is exposing the… by NumbersUsa
+1
In reply to There is an important… by philipat
the zionist jew supremacists squeal of anti-semite, anti-semite, anti-semite IS DEAD !!!
Get over your fear of these Godless murderous thugs and become a HUMAN being and not a slug to be stepped on by your jew supremacist overlords you let rule your actions.
If you or anyone plays by their rules you lose. It's time you & everyone make your own rules of right & wrong- It's called the TRUTH. There is no truth in these rabid goyim hating jew supremacists.
In reply to There is an important… by philipat
I have a dream. As dreams go, it's not a big one. It's quite a small hope, in the grand scheme of things, but I have zero belief that it will ever come to pass.
Do you think, just once, for one article, we could avoid mentioning that the Jews are responsible for everything? Apparently even the polar vortex is all their fault (and it's nobody's fault, not even the Romans').
It's a million to one chance, but it just might happen? Not a hope.
In reply to the zionist jew supremacists… by NumbersUsa
How can you live being such a stupid fuck. Please add me to your hate list, cuck.
In reply to How can you live with so… by philipat
You've obviously not been here long: that list is the same sad-sack spammer, using multiple accounts to endlessly clog the threads with his Biblicism Institute bollocks. Over many years. Many, many years. Only MDB was more of a distraction.
In reply to How can you live being such… by Betrayed
How can there be peace when the warmongering jew supremacists at AIPAC & CFR are running both the U.S. Senate & House? They have been the self appointed drivers for decades.
Our politicians are the some of the most spineless group of goyim on planet earth. They have not the courage to unify against the jew supremacists & their financial guerrilla & assassination warfare.
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
March 8, 2018 Staff National News 0
If the FBI director wants to uncover foreign meddling in U.S. elections, says Phil Giraldi, he ought to look at Israel, and specifically, NSA-designee Michael Flynn’s call, at Benjamin Netanyahu’s request via Jared Kushner, to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on Dec. 22, 2016.
By Philip Giraldi
"On November 21, 1962, the Department of Justice ordered the AZC (AIPAC) to begin registering as an Israeli foreign agent. This touched off an intense battle between the Justice Department and the AZC which outlasted (killed) both JFK and RFK. The bloodied and bruised Justice Department hid away its files on the affair until they were finally declassified and released in 2008.
The effort to register Israel’s foreign agents clearly failed. Just 42 days after the Justice Department order, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee incorporated itself in Washington and took over the AZC’s functions. Since the year it was ordered to register—as part of the AZC—AIPAC has extracted an inflation-adjusted $250 billion from US taxpayers for its foreign principals. Influencing the conduct of US policy "by techniques outside normal diplomatic channels" has never stopped."
And the jew supremacists at AIPAC want your guns, your money, your kids & your soul.
In reply to The old Tyler used to run… by chunga
Addendum to your post:
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/03/07/how-al-jazeeras-suppresse…
https://electronicintifada.net/content/whats-al-jazeeras-undercover-fil…
In reply to How can there be peace when… by NumbersUsa
Excellent !
Thanks for the links, Great info !
https://www.aljazeera.com/investigations/thelobby/
In reply to Addendum to your post:… by CTacitus
.... and thanks to your tireless efforts to inform those at large .....
In reply to Excellent ! by NumbersUsa
Stopped reading Orlov after he claimed "runaway global warming is a threat to our planet." That indicates he is unable to accurately assess evidence.
In reply to The old Tyler used to run… by chunga
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molotov-Ribbentrop_Pact
Can we please get an IQ test to filter who gets to comment here?
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Excellent idea. Basic math question. 21.6trillion plus unfunded liabilities equals how much in tax payer interest every year?
I can't do the math. I can guesstimate.
This is how the values of portfolios are calculated.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Sanity Bear
Maybe you can cite some specifics re "Russia has broken every treaty...."
How about the flip-side of the coin: The USA has broken every treaty it has ever signed - from treaties with the north american Indians to the present? Particularly let's not ignore that the USA backed out of - if that cannot be termed "broke" - the 1972 ABM Treaty with Russia.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Right on. Is it reasonable to expect the USSA to uphold any agreement? Heeell no. Can the world expect a peace agreement that would be adhered to? Heeeell no.
In reply to Maybe you can cite some… by Code Duello
Can you cite some reliable documents backing up your statement? The US doesn't exactly have a stellar history of obeying international law or even its own constitution. Ask any Native American Indian how their treaties with the US worked out for them. Then we move on from there.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Corrupt governments find enemies to unite their low IQ voters. The Russians are not the enemy. The warmongers in your government are. Let's hope there are enough white hats to declaw the monster that Trueman created in 1947.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
No such thing as peace in the middle east until they pry the last Uzi and AK from the fingers of the last dead fake Jew and fake Palestinian.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Your tack is "The best defense is a good offence/offense".
Nice try, no cigar, Bubba. Try some facts and history, to show the pathological pattern of Anglo-American and now Zio-American imperialism in the last 250 years.
VIS MAIOR Mr. Universe Jan 10, 2018 11:51 PMPermalink
As long as usa exists there will never be peace where usa put "foot"
U.S interventions around the globe (interventions, operations, instigations)
Truth can be a real bitch, when it counters your deep-seated psycho-emotional beliefs.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Agree with all especially this one:
"1941-1945 - the genocide of the civilian population of Germany."
The one exception we have with your list is Mexico, it had to be dealt with and it still needs to be dealt with-NOW !!
BUILD THE WALL TRUMP !!
In reply to Your tack is "The best… by HRClinton
The key term would be agreement willing. And US does not want peace as that would hand back independence to south korea that is a puppet of the united states for the duration of the war with the north as per a series of UN resolutions starting with resolution number 82.
In reply to Agreement capable? That's a… by mabuhay1
Peace?
Ya gotta level Israel first.
I got my dance party mix CD already selected.
Neocohens
In reply to Peace? … by 1.21 jigawatts
clowns in America? you guys are so silly. i see your psyop conditioning was not complete. just tune in to any channel for your scheduled programming
first pull down your pants and renounce yourself and we might talk to you.... or else
Lindsay Graham is one very sick individual.
He certainly sounds a little light in the loafers.
In reply to Lindsay Graham is one very… by silverer
he's sick because he has been fully enveloped by the jew supremacist worm !!
In reply to Lindsay Graham is one very… by silverer
"North Korea is not the economic basket case we are constantly told it is in the media."
Ah....Yeah....It is.
North Korea is pretty much the very picture of an economic basket case.
But they can cheer in unison and the US can't.
In reply to "North Korea is not the… by The First Rule
I'm not so sure one way or the other but Uncle Schlomo has heavily invested in the "NorKs basket case economy" enough there is no way to convince anyone otherwise. What do you actually KNOW about the situation there?
In reply to "North Korea is not the… by The First Rule
And the other global markets are pictures of sanity?
In reply to "North Korea is not the… by The First Rule
Fuck peace, open carry, shot first ask questions later. Trumptard style,
all these people declaring the end of usa dominance because of russia's new weapons forget 2 things. the first one is raygun's bluff on the star wars program freaked the russians out and into an arms race that helped bankrupt the ussr. putin may be trying the same thing with hypersonic weapons.
the second thing is we are dealing with zionazis. while they call the rest of world leaders who don't kowtow to the whims of the usa mentally unstable and evil. the zionazis have a habit of accusing their opponents of things they are actually are or did.
the zionazis will samson the world if they feel they can't win. it's much safer for the world to humor them until someone gasses them.
Seems Putin is pulling a Reagan on us, and the neocons are too stupid to see it, or don't want to see it, until it bankrupts us.
In reply to all these people declaring… by besnook
we have suffered their sick murderous humor long enough !!
In reply to all these people declaring… by besnook
As the public was beguiled by the "cold war" theatrics between zionists who were running Russia and those running the US, the zio empire continued to spread across the world unceasing since WW2.
In reply to all these people declaring… by besnook
Would anyone be willing to place trust in an agreement with an individual with the track record of the US regime? I wouldn't.
The US regime doesn't even honor the agreement in the Constitution, to limits to their power and scope. They don't respect other nations' borders. They wage war of aggression for shady excuses.
It would be foolish to place any faith in any agreement with the US regime. They have a box of rubber stamp excuses just waiting to violate anything. From "national security" to humanitarian crisis. Necessity is the excuse of dictators.
For there to be any hope...
the festering, malignant NeoCON cancer must be immediately excised and its Demonic Spirit - as exemplified by the likes of lunatic Lindsay Graham - exorcised.
And THAT is a job for Americans... and the question is "Can Americans save themselves? Are they up to the task?". For the disease is deep - and virulent - and will not "go gently".
If not, then the "job" will be done for them - from the outside.... and they will get to know, first hand, up-close & personal - think, say, "Dresden 1945", in spades - what it's like to be "collateral damage" in ZOG-USSAs 'War ON The World'
Truth. Well said.
In reply to The NeoCONs are the cancer… by NuYawkFrankie
Little boy lover Lindy is glad one lower body part is getting a rest with McStain not around.
BTW anyone heard what that worthless excuse for a human’s condition is.
Im gonna hoist the POW flag the minute that traitorous Scum checks out. Ol St Pete’ got a one way ticket waitin for that bastard.
Israel simply wants a secure future.
Oh sure IsraHell wants a secure future, along with world domination funded by central banks and American blood.