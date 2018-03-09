Stock Bulls Rejoice At Weak Wages, Cohn Exit, & Global Trade War

Spot the odd one out: Dow +700pts, USD Index unchanged, 30Y Yield unchanged, Gold unchanged.
Here's one way to look at this week...
or another...
- Brought about world peace— RANsquawk (@RANsquawk) March 9, 2018
- Saved the US steel and aluminium sector
- 313k NFP
...not a bad week for The Donald pic.twitter.com/KiWJH37s5K
No matter which you prefer, the stock market overwhelmingly endorsed a lack of wage growth, the start of a global trade war, and the exit of the last globalist from The White House...
From last Friday's open, it's been one way...
Who could have seen that coming?
Fresh record highs for the Nasdaq.
As Bloomberg points out though, don't be fooled by Saturday newspaper headlines which scream: "Booming Job Growth Sends Nasdaq to Record High." Back in the financial pages there will also be a story worrying about the narrowness of the rally. An equal-weighted version of the Nasdaq 100 is not making a record high today, which only widens the gap with the modified cap-weighted index since Donald Trump's election.
Just five stocks account for half of the 7.4% rally from the February 8 low to today's all-time high in the Nasdaq 100. The five - in order of point contributions: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Intel. Another way to look at it, 25% of companies in the index fell since the trough.
Investors rushed into safe-haven FANG Stocks (up 6.9% on the week)...
This chart from BofAML might suggest why - 2018 has started with the fastest inflows into tech stocks since the crisis...
It seems bank stocks don't care about rates not moving or about Gary Cohn leaving The White House!!
The Dow closed at its Fib 61.8% retrace of the Feb-Flop... NOTE how The Dow is finding serious support/resistance at these key levels...
Today did not appear to be a short-squeeze as "Most Shorted" stocks flatlined as indices ripped higher...
VIX flash-crashed to a 13 handle intraday, perfectly tagging the 100DMA at 13.31, before bouncing back but still closing notably lower on the week...
Bloomberg notes that it appears an options trader dubbed the "Elephant" is responsible for the flash-crash as he returned to close out a portion of a March three-way trade. About 121.6k March $25 calls were bought for 25 cents, potentially closing a portion of a trade from Feb. 2 when ~526k were sold for 62 cents. Separately, 60k May $60 calls appear to have been bought for 15 cents vs open interest of ~6.1k.
Treasury yields ended marginally higher on the week with the long-end outperforming...very narrow range for the week.
This is the 11th day in a row that the 10Y yield has closed with a 2.8x% handle.
Despite all the exuberance in stocks this week, the dollar index ended unchanged...
While the dollar was unchanged, cryptocurrencies collapsed on the week with Bitcoin down 20% - one of its worst weeks in years...
Bitcoin ended back below $9k... but NOTE the heavy-volume dumps at the European close each of the last three days...
Gold ended the week unchanged, crude was lagging into this morning but ripped higher to close green...
NOTE - WTI's big moves were all around the 11ET time (EU close)
Bonus Chart: No one should be surprised by today's disappointing-wage-growth-driven rally - it is the norm!!
Bad news is good news again... oh and Goldilocks is alive again.
Comments
+400, going to be alot of shiksa fucking going on tonite in the hampsteins.
When there was that 1000 point mini crash in early Feb I bought a bottle of Jack. I didn't open it. When we have the big one I'm going to crack that sum bitch and fall off the wagon hard.
In reply to +400, going to be alot of… by FreeShitter
Nice...
In reply to When there was that 1000… by Give_me_liberty_or
How much buybacks can a buyback buyback if a buyback could buy buybacks?
In reply to Nice... by FreeShitter
Dammit Shitter, why you gotta be mad at me??? What did I do? I didn't cause this! You wanna be mad at someone how about smashing that bottle over a central bankers head?
Love,
Your Liver
p.s. You mistreat me enough, I'll fuggin KILL you!
In reply to When there was that 1000… by Give_me_liberty_or
FS, no it's still ski season, Mt. Snow preferred destination,
Hampsteins is way too scary until mid May, too many deplorables who have to actually live out there,
In reply to +400, going to be alot of… by FreeShitter
Note to self- Do NOT read Zerohedge during trading hours, it is just Doom and Gloom Porn. The only thing that stopped this market going higher today was the closing bell.
In the last six hours the only thing the market did was 3:30-4pm eastern.
...punched through 25290.
In reply to Note to self- Do NOT read… by Traderone
this rally was the corporate stock buybacks from the usual suspects---FB, Appl, Amzn,Nflx, Goog, Msft,Bkng, and even McD who was the one outlier not buying at ATH's.
In reply to Note to self- Do NOT read… by Traderone
Before a departing Fed Chair passes the baton to the next victim, it’s customary that they sing a duet at their final FOMC meeting together:
“I Taught You Babe” from "I Got You Babe" by Sonny & Cher
{Yellen} They say we're dumb and we don't know, we didn’t find out until we left Zero
{Powell} Well I suspect all that's true, 'cause you taught me, and baby I taught you
{Yellen/Powell} Babe, I taught you babe, I taught you babe
{Yellen} They say that doves can’t pay the rent, ‘cause nothing’s earned, the money’s all been printed
{Powell} I guess so, but we don’t have any pot, so I’ll check to see what other drugs we’ve got
Babe, I taught you babe, I taught you babe
{Powell} I felt empowered back last spring, I got you to bear tapering
{Yellen} And now I’m sad, the 10-YR’s down, but if I get scared, QE’s always around
{Yellen} Don't let 'em say “too low too long” 'cause I don't care, with ZIRP you can't go wrong
{Powell} Then merge your dovish plan with mine, there ain’t no hill the S&P can’t climb
Babe, I taught you babe, I taught you babe
{Jay} I taught you to blunt demand {Janet} I let our balance sheet expand
{Jay} I got you to talk for me {Janet} I got all the hawks with me
{Jay} I taught you to diss the Right {Janet} I taught you to hold rates tight
{Jay} NIRP’s a tool I won't let go {Janet} They say it’s ‘cool’ below Zero
I taught you babe ...
Nice try "US." But, those irrepressible Venezuelans and their IBVC:IND index are up 3.89% today.
Better schmuck tomorrow.
Americans still haven't learned
It's a fuckin riot, really. Nothing but big banks and FANG, that's all they know how to buy, like even more narcissistic screen addictions and financial scammery is what the world needs.
Their stock market is up multiples of the rest of the world on decades of twin deficits, they produce nothing (exception: see above), and now all we hear is how tariffs are going to make the rest of the world suffer? Exceptional nation, indeed. Exceptionally delusional.
In reply to Americans still haven't… by davatankool
u must have lost ur rose colored glasses there mate...
everything is BEAUTIFUL here in the Benighted States of Ameridumb!
In reply to It's a fuckin riot, really. … by ZoroAustrian
The sousa is back---blankfein, cohn, schwartz, weinstein, solomon, goldstein, lichtenstein, bernstein, finklestein....these are the leaders of the free world---trumpstein?
In reply to u must have lost ur rose… by Kaiser Sousa
im stayin true to what i said...
notice not a mention of the "markets"....
cheers & have a kool weekend.
In reply to The sousa is back--… by Snaffew
I'll just say ditto in regards to your finger at the....i'll say it for you..."MARKETS"!!
In reply to im stayin true to what i… by Kaiser Sousa
In reply to It's a fuckin riot, really. … by ZoroAustrian
In reply to It's a fuckin riot, really. … by ZoroAustrian
Like Austrians can produce something that Chinese couldn't output for 1/10 of the price. give me a break. You are delusional.
In reply to It's a fuckin riot, really. … by ZoroAustrian
as a reminder from yesterday
"i expect 500,000 service sector jobs in 2morrows BLS BS NFP report…"
off just a tad - right...
so glad that in less than 6 months Ameridumb is back to full employment!!!
......................./´./)
....................,/¯../
.................../..../
............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯`¸
........../'/.../..../....../¨¯\
........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...')
.........\.................'...../
...........\.............. _.·´
............\..............(
..............\.............\
...............\..............\
................\..............\
.................\...............\
DEATH TO THE FUCKING MONEYCHANGERS.
yep i missed my prediction by .10% but exactly everything else i said yesterday came true.....not bragging but actually exasperated by the absolute fraud.
In reply to as a reminder from yesterday… by Kaiser Sousa
trust me...
i understand.
In reply to yep i missed my prediction… by spastic_colon
It's Friday.... Everything is AWESOME!
Its been one Awesome day! Thank you FED RESERVE FUCKERS AND BANKTARDS! KEEP THE DEBT RISING AND PONZI PRINTER GOING 24/7 AND WE WILL HIT DOW JOKE INDUSTRIALS 100,000!
MONEY.. MONEY.. JOBS.. JOBS, FREE FOR ALL!
ur hired!
In reply to Its been one Awesome day!… by Blankfuck
All in all not a bad day for stawks. Was hoping to see a +800 day, but that will come next week!
GO STAWKS! DOW 30,000!
Goldilocks eating the shorts' porridge
but you DO realize that in the story the bears DO ultimately return . . . just sayin'
In reply to Goldilocks eating the shorts… by GotAFriendInBen
yeah....the real story had goldilocks shredded to pieces and eaten by the bears. I mean really, in what fantasy world do hungry bears come home to their nest, find a tender young white girl eating their shit and not tear the ass out of her followed by the ingestion of her delectable innards?
In reply to but you DO realize that in… by Ron_Mexico
After Amazon drinks everyone's milk shake (and then they came for the bankers and the insurers.....). I'm sure we'll see 100k service jobs added monthly by the BLS
my milkshake brings all the goys to the yard...
In reply to After Amazon drinks everyone… by Quivering Lip
amzn taking over the pharmacies, the mortgages and soon (gasp) the banking and investment companies. that's when the downgrades come.
In reply to After Amazon drinks everyone… by Quivering Lip
also waiting for bezos to dip his big toe into the dod contracts. Amzn drones delivering wmd's....yayyy!
In reply to amzn taking over the… by Snaffew
Nothing can stop it now, well until mother nature has its say.
Stock bull market turns 9 years old, another 6 months and it will be the longest bull market ever. When it finally blows the FANGS will be hit hard as that it where all the money has been sucked in.
Hey Tylers !! Feel free to re-post the "Goldman says . Buy the dip is over " post another time .. Feel free to chime in but heres the reality .. You are and have been part of the group you claim to expose or be against. Maybe just laying off the record long vix post or the "there is no liquidity" post. Nah.. The more we see those the more one goes long. Feel free to address your loyal followers . It be welcome