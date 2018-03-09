Stormy Daniels Tapes "60 Minutes" Interview With Anderson Cooper

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/09/2018 - 20:40

Ever since news broke that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen won an arbitration hearing meant to stop Stephanie Clifford - aka Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who reportedly had a brief affair with Donald Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006 - it's been nonstop Daniels news, as the White House announced that President Trump has hired a lawyer exclusively to handle Daniels-related matters (like enforcing an NDA that she's claiming is invalid because President Trump never signed it, even though his lawyer paid her the agreed-upon $130,000).

Daniels has also claimed that, by admitting to the payoff during public testimony, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had violated the NDA, and that it is no longer binding.

CNN, meanwhile, has been all over the Daniels beat, with White House reporter Jim Acosta reporting that Trump is displeased with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' handling of a reporter's question during a Wednesday press conference where she acknowledged that Trump had won the arbitration proceeding against Daniels.

Indeed, it appears that, instead of fading away, like most scandals involving the White House, the Trump-Daniels affair is about as persistent as a case of herpes.

Case in point: Today, CNN is reporting that Daniels has filmed a segment for '60 Minutes' with CNN's Anderson Cooper, who is also a regular contributor to '60 Minutes.'

In January, Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live, where she shockingly appeared to deny sleeping with Trump, before later denying her denial.

As of Friday, the 60 Minutes feature didn't have an air date for the segment, saying only that it'd be "soon."

Cohen has said that "the payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," but several election watchdogs have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission, arguing that the Daniels payment could constitute an unreported campaign expense.

Stormy

Daniels has shared intimate details of her affair with Trump - which lasted roughly 18 months and ended after he failed to secure a spot on "The Apprentice" for the adult film actress (it was network TV, after all). During an interview with "In Touch", she dished that the sex was "textbook generic" and that Trump once confided in her that he hates sharks, and would never donate to a charity that helps them.

Meanwhile, the president's supporters in the evangelical community continue to have his back, arguing that whether or not Daniels' allegations or true makes no difference to them, per the Hill...

“Evangelicals know they’re not compromising their beliefs in order to support this great president,” Pastor Robert Jeffress said on Fox News Thursday. “And let’s be clear, evangelicals still believe in the commandment ‘thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’”

“However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him,” he continued.

Jeffress said evangelicals knew they “weren’t voting for an altar boy” when they voted for Trump and maintained they supported Trump for his “policies and strong leadership.”

The pastor, who runs the First Baptist Church in Dallas, reminded reporters that evangelicals understand “the concept of sin and forgiveness..."

...Oh, and let's not forget their appreciation for his Supreme Court picks.

Broadcasting - NEC

TeethVillage88s Cognitive Dissonance Fri, 03/09/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

Women & their Props... they can seduce like... well what am I saying.  TV & Film & Adverts.

- We have actors on the Radio, Actors on the TV. Bartenders & Waitresses are Actors. They sell us the News and they sell us Products at every chance. Capitalism. - Where is the 'Push back', 'Claw Back' on Lobbyists, Lawyers, Politicians, RNC, DNC, Foundations, Charities... Wall Street, Main Stream Economics, Comparisons to Main Street & Economic Health with useless Market Statistics from Economists & Central Banks/Institutions?

- US BAR Association is dead institution... see Clinton's hobbled. see Soros Hobbled, see Harry Reid/Polosi/Corker/McCain/Graham hobbled?  Who was hobbled in Savings & Loan Scandal, Dot Com Scandal, 2008 Scandals?

- Creel Commission, Creel, Bernays, Sigmund Freud

 

Give Me Some Truth Code Duello Sat, 03/10/2018 - 04:38 Permalink

Re: This is a "hit job" on the president

The only person to blame for said "hit job" is Donald Trump himself. No one made him sleep with a porn star and then instruct his "fixer" to pay her off. Stupid is as stupid does. Terrible judgment and trashy behavior apparently can have consequences. A real leader or person with any semblance of integrity would own up to the mistakes. The lying, the denials that seem a farce, asking others to lie for him, the payoffs/hush money, the stiffing of his own lawyer, the criticism of his spokesperson for telling the truth, all of this is simply getting him mired deeper in a tar pit. A tar pit he jumped in voluntarily.  

GUS100CORRINA HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 03/09/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

Stormy Daniels Tapes "60 Minutes" Interview With Anderson Cooper

My response: I am so absolutely tired of DESPOTS with REPROBATE MINDS SOUNDING OFF with the intent to disgrace the Office of the President for FINANCIAL GAIN.

STORMY DANIELS is a poster child for what is wrong with America.

Truly sad that this CRAP is going on with nothing being done about the murder of SETH RICH and the CRIMES of the CLINTON CRIME SYNDICATE.

Give Me Some Truth Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 03/10/2018 - 05:10 Permalink

Re: How quickly we have forgotten Bill Clinton ...

The Whataboutism is rampant on this one.

Raise your hand if you were also an impassioned defender of Clinton in the Lewinsky mater?

The cases have some similarities. It wasn't the s-e-x that caused problems for Clinton; it was the cover-up attempt and the brazen lies in his denials.

Forget whether out-of-wedlock sex is illegal. We all get that it's not. If a married 48-year-old boss seduces a 21-year-old intern who works for him, this ain't good. In the military, if a 48-year-old general does this with a 21-year-old private, he's court martialed, and rightfully so. 

With Trump, one could also leave aside his ridiculous denials and his arrogant efforts to buy silence. The s-e-x here is also enough to leave a decent human being shaking his or her head. Is a man who would have sex with anyone - much less a porn actress - three weeks after the birth of his son really a man to be celebrated or defended? So what if this is not illegal behavior. It's tawdry, trashy behavior. It displays terrible judgment and an obvious lack of morals.  Call me sanctimonious if you want, but a married man of genuine character who actually has "old-fashioned" values does NOT sleep with a porn star three weeks after his wife gave birth to his child.

Now, trust me, I get that men do such things all the time. But I wouldn't trust such men. I didn't and don't trust Bill Clinton either. His affair with Monica was a "tell"/confirmation about him as well.

It's always the efforts at a cover-up that get these people. But the behavior they are seeking to cover-up is also quite revealing about what type of person these people really are. Hell, that's why they try to cover this shit up. They don't want people to know what type of person they really are.

 

ebworthen wafm Fri, 03/09/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Miffed is not a "mate" in the sense I believe you were intending.

I honored my vows and so do a lot of other Men and Women.

An old female friend of mine said if you can't be faithful at the least respect your spouse by not ever letting them or anyone else find out about it.

Now apologize to the Lady.

Miffed Microbi… ebworthen Fri, 03/09/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

Hat tip to one of ZH long time posters and one who I have admired for a long time.

 

When I married at 22, I asked my husband not to have an affair. I could forgive the sex but I didn't want to lose my trust. I didn't want a thought if he came home late at night that he may be with another woman. I didn't want to go down that dark road which leads to suspicion and doubt. I promised him if he found another women he rather be with I would agree to an amicable divorce with no animosity or hard feelings. Of course I'd be devastated but I am an honorable woman and keep my promises. I thought any man marrying so young should have the chance to back out easily. He laughed at me and said that was one thing he was sure would never happen. I picked well, and the agreement is still valid today. 

 

Some people are naturally inclined to love to be married others just don't like the commitment. I really don't think there is anything wrong with choosing the life suited for you. However, when you make a vow, you should take it seriously. If you find you made a mistake you should tell your partner you did and separate. Hopefully before children are involved because that is a whole different level of nightmare. 

 

Miffed 

Implied Violins HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 00:52 Permalink

At this point, what with the Weinstein fall-out leading to a violent backlash against ALL men and laws being passed to criminalize even simply asking someone out (as is happening in France), I'm pretty much resigned to never dating again.  Hell, I don't even look women at work in the eye any more.  Good luck to you if you do venture out, but be VERY careful!

Twee Surgeon Miffed Microbi… Fri, 03/09/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

'This girl Sez' is high faluting evidence in a modern Courtroom, the USA has no Liable law's to speak of. Statutes of Limitations are null and void in such cases and Accusation is Conviction or at least an Assumed Tendency towards Guilt. No Evidence required and a general belief that Men are Evil and Cruel,and Women are Weak and Innocent.

As I'm a long time reader, I know you are not party to the madness, but that's the way it works.

I get attacked by an Ex whose had a few +  drinks at a certain time of the month, My tooth chipped with a Telephone and the neighbors call the Police because of the Screaming. Who goes to Jail ? I go to Jail as the bastards want to hang me until the Ex walks into the Courtroom and say's I'm not the aggressor, or whatever it was.

That is just how it rolls and my story is just # 10.000,000,000 Petty accusation tale.

40 days in the Slammer (As the Evil and Violent wife beater) Too expensive to bail out, the Court date cycles come around every 30-40 days while Innocent men sit, caged.

If the Woman had not come into Court and told the Judge that she was 'Having a bad day' i could have been sitting in Prison and that crap / accusation, will NEVER go away off my Alleged Criminal record. the Judge actually Interrogated her to Inform her that I'd probably Assault her at a later date if she continued on with her assertions of my Innocence. It's actually Surreal to experience.

 

 