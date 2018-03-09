Stormy Daniels Tapes "60 Minutes" Interview With Anderson Cooper

Ever since news broke that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen won an arbitration hearing meant to stop Stephanie Clifford - aka Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who reportedly had a brief affair with Donald Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006 - it's been nonstop Daniels news, as the White House announced that President Trump has hired a lawyer exclusively to handle Daniels-related matters (like enforcing an NDA that she's claiming is invalid because President Trump never signed it, even though his lawyer paid her the agreed-upon $130,000).
Daniels has also claimed that, by admitting to the payoff during public testimony, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had violated the NDA, and that it is no longer binding.
CNN, meanwhile, has been all over the Daniels beat, with White House reporter Jim Acosta reporting that Trump is displeased with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' handling of a reporter's question during a Wednesday press conference where she acknowledged that Trump had won the arbitration proceeding against Daniels.
Indeed, it appears that, instead of fading away, like most scandals involving the White House, the Trump-Daniels affair is about as persistent as a case of herpes.
Case in point: Today, CNN is reporting that Daniels has filmed a segment for '60 Minutes' with CNN's Anderson Cooper, who is also a regular contributor to '60 Minutes.'
In January, Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live, where she shockingly appeared to deny sleeping with Trump, before later denying her denial.
As of Friday, the 60 Minutes feature didn't have an air date for the segment, saying only that it'd be "soon."
Cohen has said that "the payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," but several election watchdogs have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission, arguing that the Daniels payment could constitute an unreported campaign expense.
Daniels has shared intimate details of her affair with Trump - which lasted roughly 18 months and ended after he failed to secure a spot on "The Apprentice" for the adult film actress (it was network TV, after all). During an interview with "In Touch", she dished that the sex was "textbook generic" and that Trump once confided in her that he hates sharks, and would never donate to a charity that helps them.
Meanwhile, the president's supporters in the evangelical community continue to have his back, arguing that whether or not Daniels' allegations or true makes no difference to them, per the Hill...
“Evangelicals know they’re not compromising their beliefs in order to support this great president,” Pastor Robert Jeffress said on Fox News Thursday. “And let’s be clear, evangelicals still believe in the commandment ‘thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’”
“However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him,” he continued.
Jeffress said evangelicals knew they “weren’t voting for an altar boy” when they voted for Trump and maintained they supported Trump for his “policies and strong leadership.”
The pastor, who runs the First Baptist Church in Dallas, reminded reporters that evangelicals understand “the concept of sin and forgiveness..."
...Oh, and let's not forget their appreciation for his Supreme Court picks.
In reply to I remember watching a 1980's… by thunderchief