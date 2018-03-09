"We Will Not Sit Idly By" - Here's How China Might Retaliate Against US Tariffs

As we highlighted last night, China has threatened to respond to President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs with unspecified actions that Chinese officials said could "seriously hurt the international trade order."
And as Axios warned in a piece published Friday, investors shouldn't interpret their lack of details as a sign of an empty threat: Rather, China actually has far more leverage with which to retaliate against the Trump tariffs than it did when George W Bush briefly imposed tariffs on imported steel in the early aughts. Back then, Bush rescinded the tariffs, it's widely believed, because the European Union threatened targeted sanctions that would hurt swing states like Michigan and Florida - states that Bush needed to carry during his 2004 campaign. Unsurprisingly, the EU is embracing a similar strategy this time around.
But today, China's ability to retaliate now rivals that of the entire European Union - which means this could be the last time the US can "set the agenda" in terms of its relationship with its largest economic rival.
Back in 2002, China produced less than 200 million tons of steel. As of 2016, China could churn out 1 billion tons, forcing Beijing to pare back production or risk a destabilizing glut.
Given President Xi Jinping's decision to abolish term limits, effectively clearing the way for him to serve as dictator for life, the country has the wherewithal and the political will to strike back. Mark Wu, a professor of international trade law at Harvard, said the country needs to do something - if only to save face.
"China has to do something [in response to Trump's tariffs] just to signal its own resolve," Wu said.
However, as Wu said, they likely won't retaliate with the full brunt of their capability, as China would probably be content with watching the Westerners fight it out among themselves.
Ahead of Thursday's announcement, Zhang Yesui, a top diplomat and former ambassador to the U.S., said:
"China does not want a trade war with the US ... [But] we will not sit idly by and will take necessary measures if the US hurts China’s interests."
Since the earliest days of his campaign, Trump has bashed China, citing the US's massive trade deficit with China as a sign that naive leaders and the "free trade" globalist establishment were allowing the US to be ripped off...all to benefit the coffers of wealthy elites. Meanwhile, in a sign that the US could be softening its stance, the Trump administration has reportedly asked China for a plan to shave $100 billion off the US's trade deficit with the No. 2 economy (also known as China's trade surplus).
As Axios sees it, there are two routes China can take: 1) it could retaliate by acting against US projects in China, denying US companies permits to operate in China, essentially blocking US companies from one of the world's most lucrative growth markets...2) it could engage in tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs against specific US industries and products - much like the EU has threatened to do.
However, not everybody is convinced that China will follow through with a response beyond mere rhetoric: Nathan Chow, a strategist at DBS Group, wrote in a March 9 report that he doesn't expect the US's steel and aluminum tariffs to spark a "trade war" with China. Steel and aluminum account for only 3% of China’s total exports (though this figure masks the rampant trans-shipping whereby Chinese steel is dumped into other countries to mask its origins) and 0.6% of its GDP. Chow also argued that Chinese steel exports to the US are much smaller than the country's top three steel export destinations: South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.
But one key difference between the Bush tariffs and the Trump tariffs is that Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act - the so-called "national security" justification, which leaves the door open for other WTO members to use a similar argument to justify retaliatory tariffs that COULD escalate into a trade war...
This tariff is punitive for crimes. Everything else is bullshit.
What's China going to do, put tariffs on their own knock-offs of US goods?
"denying US companies permits to operate in China"
Geez, wouldn't that be terrible. No more outsourcing. No more training monkeys what Americans figured out to do.
China can always shoot its foot off and fail to trade with the US at all. That'll show em!
oh look, another nyc.parasite scare tactic missive
tariff or continue to get bled out by the nyc.dc globalists
need flat tariff that covers ALL imports -- no matter which globalist megacorp is trying to import it
have the coast guard/customs collect the revenue before cargo is offloaded at US port. customs/immigration ALREADY boards EVERY ship that comes from foreign ports
use revenue to reduce taxes on WAGES. get back to the AMERICAN system (before skype takeover)
boom
Know what guys?
As a long-time free-trader, I had my doubts about the whole protection scenarios. But, I now accept the idea of national security (so that AK Steel can keep making steel for large electrical transformers for example) and as retaliation for bad behavior (China's theft of intellectual property and their own trade barriers).
Yes, trade barriers may indeed drive up total costs (as domestic industry gets to cozily raise prices), but keeping some industries here in the USA is probably more important.
So, Trump is exploring interesting terrain here. Not to mention his bluster may work in getting better deals as well.
Note that international trade is almost incredibly complicated, it's possible that there may be NO "good" solutions.
At least you're rational enough to look at the reality. Trumps Tariffs are an ANSWER to China's tariffs on US goods for 30 fucking years.
This customer with its super markets filled with Chinese goods they pay for with credit.
This customer with its super markets filled with Chinese goods they pay for with credit. Wouldn't that be a thing if Walmart did not have Chinese goods anymore?
A trade barrier (boycot) is something you inflict on your enemies. How could it possibly benefit you when you build it around yourself. Wouldn't north Korea have the strongest economy on the world by now? Their industry protected from foreign imports?
Oh no! Quick! Lets return to get screwed!
China to cut off access of American companies to its markets?
That must be news to everyone. After all, where is Google, Amazon, and Facebook in China?
they are not going to respond with a tariff. they will hit where it hurts, the USD
Yup. If they just dumped all their American securities, bonds, and cash they could start a pretty vicious inflationary cycle, especially if other countries start doing the same and all those dollars out there came home to roost at the same time.
Oh, brilliant, China reduces its dollar holdings and crashes the value of the dollar, making those Chinese imports that much more expensive. That's winning.
Is it like shooting yourself in the face just to scare your neighbors?
Certainly not receive 100¢/$...when all is said and done...nearly $2Tn (proxies H.K./Belgium incl.) might be worth $500Bn-1Tn?
Overvalued 'Yawn'...should also make Chicom exporters happy!
Wailing Wall Street makes this call....
MAGMA!
Trump should just ban shitty Chinese steel outright.
This ^
The Chinese and all the other whiners in Europe and elsewhere already have Tariffs on U.S. exports.
"Trade wars never work!" Oh S.T.F.U.! Sure, they never work with free trade.
When has the world ever had free trade!? Jeebus, so sick of this B.S.
CONgress, the M.I.C., and the Kleptoligarchy sold out the citizen.
Restore individualism and the rights of the citizen.
Anything else is decades of more bullshit.
Wailing Wall Street...thrives financing trade deficits...
Correct ebworthen ... there is no such thing as free trade and never has been. Real trade is about taking any advantage you can.
Free trade is a lovely idea, when countries of equal sophistication and resources trade between themselves. The EU is a good example of different countries trying to trade on an equal footing, and look at the quagmire of regulations they have to put in place to ensure that everything is "fair", and still it is a mess benefiting Germany above all else.
China and the US are not even close in terms of any metrics: demographics, labour laws, labour costs, environmental costs etc. How can the US compete equally with China? It's costs are far higher, so it's products will cost more to produce. Ergo, China wins. Germany competes well internationally, but in my opinion that is only because the euro takes the edge off their currency - if Germany had the Mark, its exports would stop overnight.
So, if you want the US to manufacture, it has to either subsidise production to compete, or block foreign competition. Free trade on a tilted playing field isn't free: the difficult question is how to level the playing field fairly, so the best product wins. Good luck centrally planning that!
I forgot to add you could always crater your currency - no one could afford to import, and your exports would be dirt cheap. It's another way...
That's the point: we cant abandon it because we don't produce steal in sufficient quantities which is why tariffs are a bad idea = dramatically increases the cost of goods.
Why would they not just dump treasuries? They have the ultimate leverage.
If they outright dump Treasuries, the value goes down. You don't drive down the value of what you have a lot of. They'll stop accumulating Treasuries, they'll trade Treasuries, they'll do business in other-than-USD currencies. They'll keep expanding their trade and influence throughout Asia, the Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. They'll cooperate more closely still with Russia.
In other words, China will stand pat and let the trend and inertia work for them.
frbny can handle china's selling without putting their bagels down. catch a clue
They will drop them in a hot minute if other countries start doing it at the same time, so they can get *something* out of them. In fact, if it is actually the globalist plan to destroy the dollar (and replace it with gold-backed Yuan after an SDR intermediary), then that is *exactly* what will happen.
Fuck you China. Enjoy your fucking Chinesium you hacks.
Ban ALL trade with China. Who do you think will be hurt more?
The US. We don’t produce anything.
Well they could always open new factories in Mexico and Canuckistan and hope all the welfare parasites, unemployed, and tent people could actually afford to buy all those imported goods like $60,000+ trucks.
Maybe Tesla could offer a $3000 rebate on their $100K cars.
amazon or wally world?
Between the HK$ crashing and speculators talking about breaking the usd/cny peg, it's all ball bearings these days.
BTW, the peg will not break anytime soon. China already has massive internal inflation from the soft yuan vs imports.
China's f/x reserves are disappearing faster then a hooker after a $20.00 blowjob.
Lest we not forget China's massive debt to GDP ratio, and trade tariffs, which BTW are good for the U.S.
Prices were artificially low, in the first place, are going to make American producers more competitive and reduce the trade deficit, which makes the $usd more attractive.
Here is some schooling for you since you are a trader who manages to get by without knowing anything about economics: Connect the dots. Example: Tariffs on cold rolled steal and aluminum, imported from China = huge increase in cost of production for every American bed manufacturer. This injures the very segment of productivity that tariffs are intended to aid. Cause and effect. Complex systems are always interdependent. The trade bone is connected to the comparative advantage bone.....the comparative advantage bone is connected to the contribution margin bone, etc etc. The reason people support tariffs is because our education system has failed everybody, miserably. Financial and economic illiteracy are at the heart of this discussion.
You're only considering like two parts of a huge 15,000 piece jigsaw puzzle and drawing conclusions. THAT is ridiculous.
China does not care if the US puts the tariff at 100%. The market for steel is not in the US; the market is in Asia where building high-rise office and apartment buildings continues to soar. Go to any Asian city and all you see is construction. America deludes itself into believing it is an important market for steel and aluminum. But, but wait, America uses a lot of aluminum to build the airplanes - think again, the fuselages and wings are manufactured for Boeing by non-US countries. Thats right folks!
There is no market for Chinese steel dumb ass! That's why they're dumping it everywhere.
The Chinese just issue tons upon tons of new debt to keep the cogs turning, then export all their inflation to the next open port.
you are an ignorant idiot. who has no clue about the amount of steel used in the US.
compare the US pipeline infrastructure to any other country. Pull up a map of all the horizontal wells drilled in the US. want to know what all those holes are cased in? STEEL. half the hole has tubing in it.
Feel free to release yourself from ignorance. The US is the worlds largest steel importer. http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/02/news/economy/steel-industry-statistics-…
But, we mainly import from canada and mexico, how much of that steel comes from china is anyone's guess.
There has been more raw materials used in the past decade in China than in the past hundred years (actually it is stated in modern human history) in the rest of the world. Many new mega cities. One only has to travel to see the reality. Timing is everything and we will see if they can time things to work the transition from a parasitic symbiosis to a mutual symbiosis. Some need to get beyond thinking their countries are exceptional which may have been true in the past but is no longer true in the present. There are two countries that produce most of the high tech machinery used in most countries for production. When you figure out which two countries, their cultural traits that benefit this, then you will understand a little more of the history of why and what happened in the past.
I gave up trying to educate these fucktards here long time ago.
"There has been more raw materials used in the past decade in China than in the past hundred years (actually it is stated in modern human history) in the rest of the world. "
Concrete, yes. Steel, no.
If the US stops buying China, like nothing in walmart/amazon/ or grainger is chinese, stops buying china. It will hurt, it will be like quitting heroin cold turkey kinda hard.
But china will die. They will implode in a spectacular civil war.
Pain and change is generally good, bring it on.
Consumer credit in the U.S. is maxed out.
This is the best thing that could happen, to stop the FSA from buying cheap useless shit from China. Additionally Trump is cutting off the free EBT shit.
The basement dwelling, call of duty Cartmans can go get a part time job and maybe some exercise.
Let China pollute their own landfills with useless crap.
Sure... just burn down everything good that we have in the forlorn hope that whatever is on the other side is better. You're an idiot.
If you are living on the proverbial Pleasure Island, then yes, it is best to burn it down, otherwise you turn into a donkey... was pinocchio prescient about the democrat endgame?
What you think is good is an illusion, it is a paper house on a paper foundation, built on paper. but hey, what do I know, I am just an idiot....
I dunno... my life is pretty fucking awesome. I spend most of my time doing whatever the fuck I want, and my kids are safe and happy. I'm not gunning for changes that would make our lives dramatically harder. That's just dumb.
