Why Canada Defends Ukrainian Fascism

Canada has a reputation for being a relatively progressive state with universal, single-payer health care, various other social benefits, and strict gun laws, similar to many European countries but quite unlike the United States. It has managed to stay out of some American wars, for example, Vietnam and Iraq, portrayed itself as a neutral “peace keeper”, pursuing a so-called policy of “multilateralism” and attempting from time to time to keep a little independent distance from the United States.
Behind this veneer of respectability lies a not so attractive reality of elite inattention to the defence of Canadian independence from the United States and intolerance toward the political and syndicalist left. Police repression against communist and left-wing unionists and other dissidents after World War I was widespread. Strong support for appeasement of Nazi Germany, overt or covert sympathy for fascism, especially in Québec, and hatred of the Soviet Union were widespread in Canada during the 1930s. The Liberal prime minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King, hobnobbed with Nazi notables including Adolf Hitler, and thought that his British counterpart Neville Chamberlain had not gone far enough in appeasing Hitlerite Germany. Mackenzie King and many others of the Canadian elite saw communism as a greater threat to Canada than fascism. As in Europe, the Canadian elite—Liberal or Conservative did not matter—was worried by the Spanish civil war (1936-1939). In Québec French public opinion under the influence of the Catholic Church hoped for fascist victory and the eradication of communism. In 1937 a Papal encyclical whipped up the Red Scare amongst French Canadian Catholics. Rejection of Soviet offers of collective security against Hitler was the obverse side of appeasement. The fear of victory over Nazi Germany in alliance with the USSR was greater than the fear of defeat against fascism. Such thoughts were either openly expressed over dinner at the local gentleman’s club or kept more discrete by people who did not want to reveal the extent of their sympathy for fascism.
Even after the Nazi invasion of the USSR in June 1941, and the formation of the Grand Alliance against the Axis, there was strong reticence amongst the governing elite in Canada toward the Soviet Union. It was a shotgun marriage, a momentary arrangement with an undesirable partner, necessitated by the over-riding threat of the Nazi Wehrmacht.
“If Hitler invaded Hell,” Winston Churchill famously remarked, “I would make at least a favourable reference to the devil in the House of Commons.” Once Hitler was beaten, however, it would be back to business as usual. The Grand Alliance was a “truce”, as some of my students have proposed to me, in a longer cold war between the west and the USSR. This struggle began in November 1917 when the Bolsheviks seized power in Petrograd; it resumed after 1945 when the “truce”, or if you like, the Grand Alliance, came to a sudden end.
This was no more evident than in Canada where elite hatred of communism was a homegrown commodity and not simply an American imitation. So it should hardly be a surprise that after 1945 the Canadian government - Mackenzie King was still prime minister - should open its doors to the immigration of approximately 34,000 “displaced persons”, including thousands of Ukrainian fascists and Nazi collaborators, responsible for heinous war crimes in the Ukraine and Poland. These were veterans of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), the Waffen SS Galicia and the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), all collaborators of Nazi Germany during World War II.
The most notorious of the Nazi collaborators who immigrated to Canada was Mykhailo Chomiak, a mid-level Nazi operative in Poland, who came under US protection at the end of the war and eventually made his way to Canada where he settled in Alberta. Had he been captured by the Red Army, he would quite likely have been hanged for collaboration with the enemy. In Canada however he prospered as a farmer. His grand-daughter is the “Ukrainian-Canadian” Chrystia Freeland, the present minister for external affairs. She is a well-known Russophobe, persona non grata in the Russian Federation, who long claimed her grandfather was a “victim” of World War II. Her claims to this effect have been demonstrated to be untrue by the Australian born journalist John Helmer, amongst many others.
In 1940 the Liberal government facilitated the creation of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress (UCC), one of many organisations used to fight or marginalise the left in Canada, in this case amongst Canadian Ukrainians. The UCC is still around and appears to dominate the Ukrainian-Canadian community. Approximately 1.4 million people living in Canada claim full or partial Ukrainian descent though generally the latter. Most “Ukrainian-Canadians” were born in Canada; well more than half live in the western provinces. The vast majority has certainly never set foot in the Ukraine. It is this constituency on which the UCC depends to pursue its political agenda in Ottawa.
After the coup d’état in Kiev in February 2014 the UCC lobbied the then Conservative government under Stephen Harper to support the Ukrainian “regime change” operation which had been conducted by the United States and European Union. The UCC president, Paul Grod, took the lead in obtaining various advantages from the Harper government, including arms for the putschist regime in Kiev. It survives only through massive EU and US direct or indirect financial/political support and through armed backing from fascist militias who repress dissent by force and intimidation. Mr. Grod claims that Russia is pursuing a policy of “aggression” against the Ukraine. If that were true, the putschists in Kiev would have long ago disappeared. The Harper government allowed fund raising for Pravyi Sektor, a Ukrainian fascist paramilitary group, through two organisations in Canada including the UCC, and even accorded “charitable status” to one of them to facilitate their fund raising and arms buying. Harper also sent military “advisors” to train Ukrainian forces, the backbone of which are fascist militias. The Trudeau government has continued that policy. “Canada should prepare for Russian attempts to destabilize its democracy,” according to Minister Freeland: “Ukraine is a very important partner to Canada and we will continue to support its efforts for democracy and economic growth.” For a regime that celebrates violence and anti-Russian racism, represses political opposition, burns books, and outlaws the Russian language, “democracy” is an Orwellian portrayal of actual realities in the Ukraine. Nevertheless, late last year the Canadian government approved the sale of arms to Kiev and a so-called Magnitsky law imposing sanctions on Russian nationals.
There is no political opposition in the House of Commons to these policies. Even the New Democratic Party (NDP), that burnt out shell of Canadian social democracy, supported the Harper government, at the behest of Mr. Grod, a Ukrainian lobbyist who knows his way around Ottawa. In 2015 the UCC put a list of questions to party leaders, one of which was the following: “Does your party support listing the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic as terrorist organizations?” The Lugansk and Donetsk republics are of course anti-fascist resistance movements that emerged in reaction to the violent coup d’état in Kiev. They are most certainly not “terrorist” organisations, although they are subjected to daily bombardments against civilian areas by Kiev putschist forces. Nevertheless, the then NDP leader, Thomas Mulcair, who would have agreed to almost anything to win power, answered in the affirmative. This must have been a moment of dismay for Canadians who still harboured illusions about the NDP as a progressive alternative to the Liberal and Conservative parties. How could it support a US/EU installed putschist regime which governs by intimidation and violence? In fact, it was a Conservative electoral strategy to obtain the votes of people of Ukrainian and East European descent by backing putschist Kiev and denouncing Russia. Mulcair was trying to outflank Harper on his right, but that did not work for he himself was outflanked on his left.
In the 2015 federal elections the Liberals under Justin Trudeau, outwitted poor Mr. Mulcair and won the elections. The NDP suffered heavy electoral losses. Mulcair looked like someone who had made a Faustian bargain for nothing in return, and he lost a bid to remain as party leader. The Liberals campaigned on re-establishing better relations with the Russian Federation, but that promise did not hold up. The minister for external affairs, Stéphane Dion, tried to move forward on that line, but appears to have been stabbed in the back by Mr. Trudeau, with Ms. Freeland guiding his hand in the fatal blow. In early 2017 Dion was sacked and Freeland replaced him. That was the end of the Liberal promise to improve relations with the Russian government. Since then, under Freeland, Russian-Canadian relations have worsened.
The influential Mr. Grod appears to keep the Canadian government in his hip pocket. There are photographs of him side by side with Mr. Harper and then with Mr. Trudeau, with Ms. Freeland on his left. Mr. Grod has been a great success in backing putschist Kiev. Last summer Mr. Trudeau even issued a traditional Ukrainian fascist salute, “SlavaUkraini!”, to celebrate the anniversary of Ukrainian independence. The prime minister is a great believer in identity politics.
The latest gesture of the Canadian government is to approve $1.4 million as a three year grant to promote a “Holodomor National Awareness Tour”. Ukrainian “nationalists” summon up the memory of the “Holodomor”, a famine in the Ukraine in 1932-1933, deliberately launched by Stalin, they say, in order to emphasise their victimisation by Russia. According to the latest Stalin biographer, Steven Kotkin, there was indeed a famine in the USSR that affected various parts of the country, the Ukraine amongst other regions. Kazakhstan, not the Ukraine suffered most. Between five and seven million people died. Ten millions starved. “Nonetheless, the famine was not intentional. It resulted from Stalin’s policies of forced collectivization…,” Kotkin writes, himself no advocate of the Soviet Union. Compulsion, peasant rebellion, bungling, mismanagement, drought, locust infestations, not targeting ethnicities, led to the catastrophe. “Similarly, there was no ‘Ukrainian’ famine,” according to Kotkin, “the famine was [a] Soviet[-wide disaster]” (Stalin, 2017, vol. 2, pp. 127-29). So the Liberal government is spending public funds to perpetuate a politically motivated myth to drum up hatred of Russia and to support putschist Kiev.
The Canadian government also recently renewed funding for a detachment of 200 “advisors” to train Ukrainian militias, along with twenty-three million dollars—it is true a pittance by American standards—for “non-lethal” military aid, justified by Ms. Freeland to defend Ukrainian “democracy”. Truly, we live in a dystopian world where reality is turned on its head. Fascism is democracy; resistance to fascism is terrorism. Identity politics and Canadian multiculturalism are now invoked to defend Ukrainian fascism celebrated in the streets of Kiev with torchlight parades and fascist symbols, remembering and celebrating Nazi collaborators and collaboration during World War II. “Any country sending representatives to Russia’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of their victory against Adolf Hitler,” warned putschist Kiev in April 2015, “will be blacklisted by Ukraine.”
“The further a society drifts from the truth,” George Orwell once said, “the more it will hate those that speak it.”
Well, here is one truth that Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland will not want to hear, hate it or not: 42,000 Canadian soldiers, not to mention 27 million Soviet citizens, died during the war against the Axis. Memories must be fading, for now we have come to this pass, where our government is supporting a violent, racist regime in Kiev directly descended from that very enemy against which Canada and its allies fought during World War II.
Gee, I wonder if this article will be on CBC?
Canada defends it because it's controlled by fascist Zionists like the US.
The Zionists want Ukraine after the downfall of Apartheid Israhell.
Why does Canada support Canadian fascism?
[Canada's] Strong support for appeasement of Nazi Germany,...
Maybe Canadians were smarter back then,.....
I have cut and pasted a section of the article Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent. for your perusal:
Hitler was the same. Hitler was actually a Jew.
1) Hitler ordered the tanks to stop for 3 days near Dunkirk when only a short distance away. This allowed the entire British army and part of the French army to escape to Britain.
2) Hitler refused to take Gibraltar and turn the Mediterranean into a "German lake". There was nothing to stop the Germans from driving through Spain (their ally) and doing the job.
3) Hitler declared war on the United States.
4) Hitler refused to allow the tens of thousands of tons of weaponized nerve gas that the Germans had produced (at Dyhernfurth an der Oder) to be used. Over 500,000 artillery shells and about 100,000 bombs filled with nerve gas were found in their storage areas (mainly at Krappitz = Krapowice) at the end of the war.
5) Hitler refused to conquer Britain. After Dunkirk, Britain was totally defenseless.
6) Hitler refused to authorise the production of jet fighters. The Heinkel He 178 had its first successful flight in 1939, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler showed no interest in it. The fighter version, the Heinkel He 280, was successfully demonstrated on April 5, 1941, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler refused to put it into production. Hitler wasn't interested in a plane that could travel a couple of hundred miles per hour faster than the others. Same story with the Messerschmidt jets.
7) Jewish financiers gave billions to finance Hitler's rise to power.
8) Only the Nazi's attempted to kill Hitler. The Americans, British and Soviets made no attempt to kill Hitler. It is known that the British refused to allow a number of feasible assassination plans to proceed.
9) An article from "The Jewish World" tells us that Hitler, Goering and Himmler, all have close relatives living as religious Jews in Israel today. Namely,
Hitler's nephew's grandson,
Matthias Goering, the great-nephew of Hermann Goering, and
Katrin Himmler, the great-niece of Heinreich Himmler.
http://ou.org.s3.amazonaws.com/pdf/ja/5766/summer66/11_17.pdf
10) In 1932 the Jewish genealogist Karl Friedrich von Frank published Hitler's family tree. It was pointed out (June 16, 1932, in the newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung) that the name Salomon, which came up repeatedly in Hitler's maternal line, was unlikely to be Aryan. On July 14, 1933, the newspaper Osterreichisches Abendblatt published photographs of graves of various Hitlers from Jewish cemeteries and mentioned a cookbook written in Hebrew by Rosalie Hitler. Also, a number of Jewish families, surnamed Hitler, officially applied to have their names changed due to Hitler's (supposed) antisemitism. [Hitler's Vienna by Brigitte Hamann]
Learn from the past to prevent war in the future.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
You are such a jew supremacist piece of pig dung. Your sqaulid deceit is beneath the least of all single cell amoebas.
We try to be very civil, but you are the very "reason" why Hitler had to compose the Brownshirts and Mosely had to compose the Blackshirts- there is no reasoning with a rabid goyim hating jew supremacist-Period
Although having said the above, go ahead speak your diarrhea, it's your 1st amendment right.
Aside from the trash talk, I couldn’t find where you identified points in Slack Jack’s post and offered facts to refute them.
All that trash talk of yours...you just stepped in it!
David Irving summed up views on his Hitler and the Jews when he said in 1983 that "probably the biggest friend the Jews had in the Third Reich, certainly when the war broke out, was Adolf Hitler. He was the one who was doing everything he could to prevent nasty things happening to them."
And remember that this is a quote from the historian David Irving, a (hereditary) Jew, whose job is to hide the secrets of WW2 while pretending to expose them.
Canesestan serves 'U.K.raine'...Boris insists!
NumbersUsa,....
Please, point out any errors in the comment.
In fact, point out any errors in the complete article, i.e., the article at:
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
I have seen a couple, but I think it is mostly correct.
The author should understand there is no point over-intellectualizing it.
Canadian politics IS Ukro-Fascist. Walks like a duck, etc. Until it changes its behavior, that's what it is. QED.
Well in order to make a fair judgement of past world events one must look at real history, yes while Hitler declared war on the US in 1941, US Zionists opened hostilities with boycotts and a declaration of war in the mid 1930s, directly after Hitler made it to power.
https://www.wintersonnenwende.com/scriptorium/english/archives/articles…
The MSM version of history only shows the Nazi boycott, which Germans ignored largely. The 1933 boycott was a response from the then flat broke Germany to the potential loss of 10% of its economy. The declaration of war and Zionist boycott gave Hitler the political capital to turn a marginal hatred of Jews in Germany into a outright oppression, Zionists in effect were the catalyst for what turned into concentration camps for Jews including Germans Jews.
As far as Trudeau goes, he's a Marxist lover as well, you could categorize his regime as collectivist, and anything that fits the globalist agenda is just peachy. Fascism, Marxism it's all good, everyone should hold hands and jump into the bonfire together.
http://nationalpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-why-justin-trudeau-sha…
After World War I, the victorious allies had carved up German territory and given part of Germany (Western Prussia) to the newly re-established nation of Poland. Eastern Prussia was left isolated; totally cut off from Germany. Tensions among Poles, Jews and minority Germans simmered in the area.
To resolve the problem, Hitler makes numerous sensible proposals; which include: demilitarization of the key port areas, public referendum, accepting Gdynia as a Polish port city on the Baltic Sea, 1 km wide rail & road passages to link Eastern Prussia to Germany, or to link Poland to the Baltic Sea.
Even the pre-war August 28th headline of the Hitler-hating New York Times confirmed that Hitler sought to avoid war with Britain & France. Hitler's thoughtful letter to France is published in full.
Finally, as attacks against Germans living in Poland escalate, Hitler proposes that the region be placed under International control. Every German proposal is ignored. We now know that, behind the scenes, US President Roosevelt had been pressuring Poland to not make any deals with Germany
LATE AUGUST - SEPTEMBER 1939
In 11th hour attempt to avert war, Hitler calls for emergency talks between Germany and Poland.
Just three days before the actual outbreak of what was to become World War II, Britain agrees to come to the Poland's assistance in the event of a conflict with Germany. (Anglo Polish Military Alliance) This unecessary deal emboldens the Polish and Jewish militias who want the West to wage war upon Germany. To force Hitler's hand, terrorists begin murdering German civilians in large numbers. A British ex-Pat named William Joyce describes the events:
"On the nights of August 25 to August 31 inclusive, there occurred, besides innumerable attacks on civilians of German blood, 44 perfectly authenticated acts of armed violence against German official persons and property. These incidents took place either on the border or inside German territory.
On the night of August 31, a band of Polish desperadoes actually occupied the German Broadcasting Station at Gleiwitz. Now it was clear that unless German troops marched at once, not a man, woman or child of German blood within the Polish territory could reasonably expect to avoid persecution and slaughter."
And yet, just prior to ordering the invasion of Poland (September 1, 1939), Hitler is still trying to resolve the situation peacefully by summoning the Polish Foreign Minister for talks. Unbeknown to Hitler, the fix was already in. After the 3 week German-Polish War ends in victory for the Germans, Hitler declares:
.
"I attempted to find a tolerable solution. I submitted this attempt to the Polish rulers. You know these proposals. They were more than moderate. I do not know what mental condition the Polish Government was in when it refused these proposals. As an answer, Poland gave the order for the first mobilization, and my request to the Polish Foreign Minister to visit me to discuss these questions was refused. Instead of going to Berlin, he went to London.”
OCTOBER 1939
In speech before Reichstag, Hitler pleads with Britain & France to rescind recent war declarations.
Before the actual shooting was to start in the Western theatre, Hitler did all could to reassure Britian & France of his peaceful intentions. The two Allied powers had, under the pretext of saving Poland, both declared war upon Germany on September 3, 1939. Before the Reichstag, and the world, Hitler declares:"I have always expressed to France my desire to bury forever our ancient enmity and bring together these two nations, both of which have such glorious pasts. ....I have devoted no less effort to the achievement of Anglo-German understanding, no, more than that, of an Anglo-German friendship. At no time and in no place have I ever acted contrary to British interests..."Why should this war in the West be fought?"
MAY 1940
Hitler deliberately allows the British Army to escape at Dunkirk.
The German "blitzkrieg" across Holland and Belgium, as well as the earlier occupation of parts of Denmark and Norway, had denied the Allies of the opportunity to encircle Germany before invading it. As a show of good faith, and over the objectives of his own Generals, Hitler then allows the trapped Allied forces to escape untouched from the beaches of Dunkirk (France). Hitler hopes that this gracious act will make the British more willing to make peace. General Gunther von Blumentritt, in decribing the reasons behind Hitler's decison regarding Dunkirk, later explains:"He (Hitler) then astonished us by speaking with admiration of the British Empire, of the necessity for its existence, and of the civilization that Britain had brought into the world. ....He compared the British Empire with the Catholic Church ¬ saying they were both essential elements of stability in the world. He said that all he wanted from Britain was that she should acknowledge Germany's position on the Continent. The return of Germany's colonies would be desirable but not essential, and he would even offer to support Britain with troops if she should be involved in difficulties anywhere."
MAY 1940
After having defeated France and chasing the British invaders off of the continent, Hitler, via Swedish third party, proposes generous peace terms to Britian.
The Germans contact the British ambassador in Sweden, Victor Mallet, through Sweden´s Supreme Court Judge Ekeberg, who is known to Hitler´s legal advisor, Ludwig Weissauer.
According to Mallet:
"Hitler, according to his emissary [Weissauer], sincerely wishes friendship with England. He wishes peace to be restored, but the ground must be prepared for it: only after careful preparation may official negotiations begin. Until then the condition must be considered that discussions be unofficial and secret.
Hitler´s basic ideas [are that] today´s economic problems are different from those of the past [...] In order to achieve economic progress one must calculate on the basis of big territories and consider them an economic unit. Napoleon tried, but in his days it wasnt possible because France wasnt in the center of Europe and communications were too hard. Now Germany is in the center of Europe and has the necessary means to provide communication and transportation services.
England and America now have the best fleets and will naturally continue to, because they will need the oceans for their supply. Germany has the continent. In what concerns Russia (USSR), Weissauer has given the impression that it should be seen as a potential enemy. "
Hitler´s peace proposal is as follows:
1- The British Empire retains all its Colonies
2- Germany´s position on the continent will not be questioned
3- All questions concerning the Mediterranean and its French, Belgian and Dutch colonies are open to discussion
4- Poland. A Polish state must exist
5- The former Czechosolavkian states remain independent but under German protection
Ekeberg understands that this implies that the states occupied by Germany would de-occupied. Germany´s occupation was only due to the present war situation.
Churchill is not interested in making peace.
MAY 1940
Churchill turns down Mussolini's offer to mediate peace between Germany and Britain.
On May 25, 1940, Giuseppe Bastianini, the Italian ambassador in London, requests a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Lord Halifax to discuss Italy's neutrality. Halifax meets Bastianini later that afternoon. The discussion soon moves to that of Italian mediation between the Allies and Germany.
Bastiani reveals that the goal of Italian leader Benito Mussolini (Hitler's close ally) is to negotiate a settlement "that would not merely be an armistice, but would protect European peace for the century." Halifax responds favorably to the idea and takes it to the British War Cabinet.
The following morning Halifax gives his report, telling the Cabinet that in his opinion they "had to face the fact that it was not so much now a question of imposing a complete defeat upon Germany but of safeguarding the independence of our own Empire".
Halifax summarizes his meeting with Bastianini and urged his colleagues to consider Italian mediation. Again, Churchill would have none of it! Instead of accepting any peace offers, Churchill's gang chose to frighten the British public with tales of imminent posion gas attacks from Hitler.
For several days, Halifax continues to press for the Mussolini mediation. In an apparent attempt to placate Halifax, Churchill finally says that he "doubts whether anything would come of an approach to Italy, but that the matter was one which the War Cabinet would have to consider."
But Churchill is lying to Halifax. Never did Churchill even consider Mussolini's offer to mediate peace between Britain and Germany. The matter eventually dies.
The conflict between Churchill and Halifax became known as 'The War Cabinet Crisis'.
1. Halifax (r) tried very hard to convince the warmonger Churchill (l) to at least hear Mussolini's mediation proposal.
2. Mussolini, shaking hands with UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938, had helped Britain and Germany to keep the peace of Europe at the Munich Conference of 1938. That's when Churchill wrongly condemned Chamberlain as an "appeaser" - a slanderous label that has clung to Chamberlain ever since
JUNE 1940
Hitler drops "peace leaflets" over London!
With Germany now in total control of the continent and riding high in "the driver's seat". Hitler continues his campaign for peace by bypassing the British press and air-dropping leaflets explaining the causes of the senseless war, and ending with "an appeal to "reason".
Speech before the Reichstag:
excerpt:
"In this hour I feel it to be my duty before my own conscience to appeal once more to reason and common sense in Great Britain as much as elsewhere. I consider myself in a position to make this appeal, since I am not the vanquished, begging favors, but the victor speaking in the name of reason. I can see no reason why this war must go on. I am grieved to think of the sacrifices it will claim.
I should like to avert them. As for my own people, I know that millions of German men, young and old alike, are burning with the desire to settle accounts with the enemy who for the second time has declared war upon us for no reason whatever. But I also know that at home there are many women and mothers who, ready as they are to sacrifice all they have in life, yet are bound to it by their heartstrings.
Possibly Mr. Churchill again will brush aside this statement of mine by saying that it is merely born of fear and of doubt in our final victory. In that case I shall have relieved my conscience in regard to the things to come.”
May 1941
The Amazing Peace Mission of Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess
Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess is Hitler's "Right Hand Man" and long time friend. He is Germany's 2nd in command, or perhaps 3rd (behind Air Marshall Goring). In May of 1941, at a time when Germany is winning the war, Hess (who is fluent in English) flies a solo mission over Scotland and parachutes in with an offer of peace.
Hess is attempting to link up with what he believes to be British peace activists. Instead, he falls into Churchills hands; to be held in solitary confinement for the duration of the war.
After the war, Hess is sentenced to life in East Berlin's Spandau Prison. With the liberalization of the USSR in the late 1980’s, there is talk of finally releasing him. But he is said to have committed "suicide" in his cell in 1987. Many believes that the 93-year-old Hess was murdered so that details of his peace mission would remain buried forever.
1940, 1941, 1942, 1943
Hitler maintains a standing generous peace offer on the table. Churchill, by his own admission, refuses to accept!
At all times, the Hitler-Hess offer of total cessation of the war in the West remains on the table. Germany offers to evacuate all of France except Alsace and Lorraine, which would remain German. It would evacuate Holland and Belgium. It would evacuate Norway and Denmark. In short, Hitler wants to withdraw from Western Europe, except for the two French provinces and Luxembourg (Luxembourg was never a French province, but an independent state of ethnically German origin), in return for which Great Britain would agree to an attitude of benevolent neutrality towards Germany.
In addition, Hitler is ready to withdraw from Yugoslavia and Greece. German troops would evacuate from the Mediterranean and Hitler would use his influence to arrange a settlement of the Mediterranean conflict between Britain and Italy. No country would be entitled to demand reparations from any other.
As Churchill leaves London to meet Roosevelt for a conference in Quebec late in the summer of 1943, a reporter asks if they were planning to offer peace terms to Germany. Churchill replied: “Heavens, no. They would accept immediately.”
Again, in a 1944 letter to his ally, the mass murdering Bolshevik Joe Stalin, Churchill reassures Stalin that Britian will remain at war with Germany. In so doing, Churchill confirms the undeniable reality of Hitler's generous peace proposals:
“We never thought of peace, not even in that year when we were completely isolated and could have made peace without serious detriment to the British Empire, and extensively at your cost. Why should we think of it now, when victory approaches for the three of us?”
APRIL 1945
Berlin Bunker: Hitler's Final Testament.
On April 29, 1945, with the Red Army closing in, Hitler dictated the final public communication of his life, My Political Testament. Right up until the very end, when he had nothing to gain, Hitler wanted the world to know that he had never wanted war. Here's a telling excerpt:
"More than thirty years have passed since 1914 when I made my modest contribution as a volunteer in the First World War, which was forced upon the Reich.
In these three decades love and loyalty to my people have guided all my thoughts, actions and my life. They gave me the strength to make the most difficult decisions ever to confront mortal man. In these three decades I have spent my strength and my health.
It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was wanted and provoked solely by international statesmen either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. I have made too many offers for the limitation and control of armaments, which posterity will not be cowardly enough always to disregard, for responsibility for the outbreak of this war to be placed on me. Nor have I ever wished that, after the appalling First World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.
Only three days before the outbreak of the German-Polish war I proposed a solution of the German-Polish problem to the British Ambassador in Berlin - international control as in the case of the Saar. This offer, too, cannot be lied away. It was only rejected because the ruling clique in England wanted war, partly for commercial reasons and partly because it was influenced by the propaganda put out by international Jewry.
http://www.tomatobubble.com/id570.html
Long Reply, but Extremely Worth It !! Thanks !
My grandfather was one of many Stalin's science advisers. He told me many stories about Stalin.
During the WWII often in his near circle, Stalin liked to say: "Yes, Hitler is conducting a war but he is doing it in a very strange way".
In August of 1941, the gates of Moscow were wide open but Hitler has stopped Wehrmacht for almost a month and a half. This allowed Soviets to organize the defense of the Soviet capital.
By the way, 150,000+ Jews were fighting in Wehrmacht and SS against Soviets and Western allies.
The 20th Century did not know the more sadistic/vampire regime than the Stalin's and his Jewish commisars.
Suggest you read David Irving's " The War Path" & "Hitlers War" to more fully understand this (your quote):
"In August of 1941, the gates of Moscow were wide open but Hitler has stopped Wehrmacht for almost a month and a half. This allowed Soviets to organize the defense of the Soviet capital".
Hitler thought the Catholic church was a stabilizing influence?
Monotheists? Stabilizing?
I hope that the rumours are true and that he died a peaceful death in Argentina, for he was honorable, if naïve.
Ernst Zundel would agree with that, were he still alive .... but one should study his ordeal and come to understand the real enemy:
https://youtu.be/2eNgksHo1-w
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/03/07/how-al-jazeeras-suppresse…
https://electronicintifada.net/content/whats-al-jazeeras-undercover-fil…
I'm old enough to remember when you had to tune in Radio Moscow to hear Kremlin propaganda. Now all you need to do is load Zerohedge on your web browser!
This is progress?
Then you should be accustomed by now to the overwhelming Jewish propaganda spewed over the airwaves daily ... You're at the twilight of the pinnacle .... what follows in the near future should give you great concern .... Ernst Zundel's predictions will turn out fortuitous ....
https://youtu.be/auLMUpC5LxU
https://youtu.be/mB7ug7rGM34
https://youtu.be/uxC1v41waqw
Canada sacrificing Zundel was a disgrace
absolutely .... (((Germany))) sought to it .... as many past and present attendees to their prison system would attest to for their "crimes"
But keep in mind while saying Canada & Germany, if not for the rabid villainous jew supremacist screeching & ruling in both countries it would never have happened.
And don't forget Ernst was kidnapped by a very complicit jewish ran U.S. and shipped to Canada in chains- for so-called thought crimes.
So how does Trudeau fit in this?
" After the start of World War II, the Nazi administration appointed Chomiak to be editor of the newspaper Krakivski Visti (News of Krakow). "
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/02/27/a-nazi-skeleton-in-the-family-clo…
Anything more we need to know? Seems pretty straightforward. Perhaps Trudeau sees himself as the next Bandera? :P
Good of Paul Grod to self-identify by being short-haired, pudgy, seemingly either desensitized from any kind of emotion or struggling desperately to look "honest" and "serious" while trying to imitate "emoting" of others around him which he clearly doesn't fundamentally "get", and with a permanent expression of "I can't believe they're lapping up this sh1t and taking me seriously" and "I hope to God they don't wise up" on his face. So, very much like Freeland, then.
Why would a Jew defend Nazis? What a messed up world.
Israeli scum, you are fooling nobody.
Well last checked the jew bolsheviks have not had their filthy hands on the throats of the Good Russian peoples for many many years now. So you and your jew supremacists just need to get over your loss of Russia. The People are to a large part free of your murderous regime. Now Putin just has to eventually get your sick jew supremacist grubby paws off the Russian financial arm.
Putins leadership of the Good Russian People has proved to be magnitudes not imaginable better than the rule of any Godless murdering jew supremacists.
What happened to your rainbow flag...?
"The latest gesture of the Canadian government is to approve $1.4 million as a three year grant to promote a “Holodomor National Awareness Tour”. Ukrainian “nationalists” summon up the memory of the “Holodomor”, a famine in the Ukraine in 1932-1933, deliberately launched by Stalin, they say, in order to emphasise their victimisation by Russia." (Not Russia, but the Bolshevik jews that were still in control via Stalin who was married to a jewess. The Nkvd was headed by rabid murderous jews.)
"David R. Francis, United States ambassador in Russia, warned in a January 1918 dispatch to Washington: "The Bolshevik leaders here, most of whom are Jews and 90 percent of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country but are internationalists and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution."14
The Netherlands' ambassador in Russia, Oudendyke, made much the same point a few months later: "Unless Bolshevism is nipped in the bud immediately, it is bound to spread in one form or another over Europe and the whole world as it is organized and worked by Jews who have no nationality, and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things."15
"The Bolshevik Revolution," declared a leading American Jewish community paper in 1920, "was largely the product of Jewish thinking, Jewish discontent, Jewish effort to reconstruct."16
As an expression of its radically anti-nationalist character, the fledgling Soviet government issued a decree a few months after taking power that made anti-Semitism a crime in Russia.
The new Communist regime thus became the first in the world to severely punish all expressions of anti-Jewish sentiment.17 Soviet officials apparently regarded such measures as indispensable."
Ernst Zundel and many others have shown the European Leaders and The U.S. Leaders how to stand up to the jew supremacist usurping warmongering vipers.
How does the United Nations define a human?
Two arms, two legs and a head?
Let us not forget Monika Shaefer. She was picked up by a human in Germany and languishes in Maximum security for apologising to her mother.
https://youtu.be/1YipPfQ4phM
There is some proof from the Israely media as well, with a bunch of links, including who were those militants in masks.
http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-i…
lloll - agreed
No way that the NDP will oppose Russophobia.
For those who don't know, this Neo-Socialist party is run by ... [drumroll] ...
Ashki-Zionists.
Nuff said.
maybe in the multiverse.
Few know that Russia had an economic blockade in those days, and the western nations refused payment (in gold) from Russia to buy farming equipment. Stalin's mistake was that the western nations accepted only wheat and food as payment. He gambled for a good harvest and got the worst harvest possible.
Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine
http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-i…
Yup. That's the plan, Stan. More "'muricans should look into that. You speak the truth. The Khazars (a lot of banksters) see Ukraine as their homeland and fucking Hate Russia / Putin.
Sounds like a job for Tzara Bomba and hypersonic delivery vehicles. They see everywhere as their homeland. opGTFOGoy
Megyn Kelly's Putin interview tonight on NBC was comedy gold
This establishment- V- needs some probing ?
I WONDER IF THEY KNOW SANTA CLAUSE?
All I want for Christmas, is for my Canadian neighbor to have his stinky chimney cleaned.
ZH has been reposting their articles for years. Usually with a Russian slant, written by Westerners. I don't mind reading an alternate viewpoint after being flooded with MSM agitprop.
And if they are starting to push the issue of Western support for the Nazi coup of Ukraine, that's great. It's been blacked out in western media. And people need to know how despicable their leaders have been.
oh canada, what goes around comes around.
"“Ukraine is a very important partner to Canada and we will continue to support its efforts for democracy and economic growth.”
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm. k. Think about that for a minute. Overthrowing a democratically elected government.
That would have been up for re-election in just one year.
The Dominion of Canada. Now do you understand? Dominion->Commonwealth. Empire->Globalism. "Us" "We" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7n2PW1TqxQk
I see Nat-zees everywhere derp derp derp
One assumes that you are well versed in the complexity of European wars, youngster?
ZH really has the hate on for Canada.