Abolishing ICE Looks Likely To Become 2020 Campaign Issue For Democrats

Authored by Peter Hasson via The Daily Caller,
Left-wing pundits and activists are increasing pressure on Democratic politicians to embrace the fringe position of abolishing ICE.
Once an idea limited to the far-left fringes, abolishing the nation’s immigration enforcement agency now looks likely to become a campaign issue in the Democrats’ 2020 presidential primary.
Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon came out for abolishing the agency in January. “ICE operates as an unaccountable deportation force,” Fallon argued. “Dems running in 2020 should campaign on ending the agency in its current form.”
A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches over a group of undocumented immigrants on February 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The agents captured the group of Central American immigrants shortly after they rafted across the border from Mexico into Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
“Should ICE exist?” MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris on Thursday. Harris’s answer — “certainly” ICE should exist — sparked a backlash among some liberals.
Liberal writer Jack Mirkinson on Friday slammed Harris for her answer in an article titled, “Not Good Enough, Kamala Harris.”
“Any serious defender of undocumented people in this country would look at ICE and know that it is a cancer that needs to be excised from the U.S. Pretending that the most diseased levers of state power can be molded into something better is a useless fantasy. ICE must be abolished. Anything less is not good enough,” Mirkinson wrote on Splinter, a left-wing website.
“Kamala Harris is very likely running for president in 2020. It should be a political problem for her that she is not willing to take her criticisms of ICE to their logical conclusion and call for its abolition. She should be asked, over and over again, why exactly she is willing to uphold the legitimacy of such a racist, corrupt, and thuggish organization,” Markinson concluded.
“Anyone else who decides to run—Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Garcetti, you name it—should be asked the same question.”
Left-wing publication The Nation on Friday pushed out a similar piece, entitled “It’s Time to Abolish ICE.”
“The idea of defunding ICE has gained traction among immigrant-rights groups horrified by the speed at which, under President Donald Trump, the agency has ramped up an already brutal deportation process,” The Nation’s Sean McElwee claimed.
Major donor-funded groups on the Left, including Indivisible Project, the Center for Popular Democracy and Brand New Congress, now support abolishing the ICE, McElwee noted.
“ICE is terrorizing American communities right now,” Angel Padilla, policy director of the Indivisible Project, told The Nation.
“They’re going into schools, entering hospitals, conducting massive raids, and separating children from parents every day. We are funding those activities, and we need to use all the leverage we have to stop it.”
“This is a growing position on the left, and I imagine 2020 Democratic presidential aspirants will have to grapple with it,” Hayes, the MSNBC host, wrote on Twitter. He linked to McElwee’s article.
Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Thursday that Democrats are being misleading about the illegal immigrants that his agency is deporting.
“Nine out of every 10 aliens we arrested [in the last fiscal year] did have a criminal history,” Homan told Fox News.
“They don’t want to know the facts. They want to keep playing this political game and put smoke and mirrors up about what ICE is actually doing.”
The flow of immigration to and from every country on earth:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-worlds-immigration/
dismantle the police state
always fucking dismantle the police state
but nevermind, you know,
the guy paining your neighbor's house is the
cause of all your problems........
In reply to The by Four Star
Yea, I am a painting contractor and I cant compete with endless crews of illegals. Nor can my local towns handle the influx. Idiots.
In reply to dismantle the police state… by Bes
So the democrats want open borders. Why the hell do I get treated like a criminal every time I come back into the country from fishing in canada?? Im not the bad guy!!
In reply to Yea, I am a painting… by TahoeBilly2012
I would like to abolish the Democratic Party.
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Not a good idea, hard to make yourself look good with minimal effort without them.
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
This should get the Dims a few new votes. But it's going to cost them tens of millions of votes from Americans who are sick of this bullshit.
And, I think if you are caught voting twice or as an illegal voting, you should face the death penalty.
In reply to Not a good idea, hard to… by NidStyles
Illegal voting would be very rare.
in the rare case one is not convicted, insanity.
now on to drug dealers and pedophiles.
In reply to This should get the Dims a… by IH8OBAMA
I hope the Ds take up that position in 2018 and with whoever their presidential candidate is in 2020. Full-on open borders socialism, stated out loud and up front.
I suspect they'll lose YUGE on that platform. But at least if they don't, and end up winning we won't have to worry about the future of the Republic any more. It will be obvious- failure and collapse. Proactive plans can be put in place with full confidence at that point. Nobody will have to worry if they are being foolish by becoming a 'prepper' or getting out of the country or.... whatever their various and sundry plans may be.
In reply to Illegal voting would be very… by Fascal Rascal …
I don't feel foolish NOW!
In reply to I hope the Ds take up that… by NoDebt
A country founded by “illegal” immigrants fanning the flame vs immigrants. Priceless.
In reply to I don't feel foolish NOW! by Oldguy05
If the Dems are going to run on this, then there must be way more illegals here than reported. Obama will be telling them all to vote in his upcoming Netflix broadcast. Their new slogan will be, Vote or Be Deported. What do you have to lose.
In reply to Illegal voting would be very… by Fascal Rascal …
Time to get blockchain voting up and running asap
In reply to If the Dems are going to run… by Got The Wrong No
Let’s just abolish liberals and get it over with, just a bunch of oxygen thieves....
In reply to If the Dems are going to run… by Got The Wrong No
If Trump actually gets democrats to support abolishing a government program, he will be enshrined in American history as a political genius!!!!
In reply to Illegal voting would be very… by Fascal Rascal …
It's not dems, its not libs, its not commies, its not socialists, it's not progressives-IT'S THE JEW SUPREMACIST DESTROYERS & THEIR ILL GOTTEN BLOOD MONEY !!
They are all the above and SOME !
Since they set foot on American shores they have worked incessantly to destroy goyim unity, Christianity, the family unit, moral values, and bring utter chaos, tension, strife & continual wars in & to our Once proud Republic.
It was the jew supremacists that wrote the 1965 Immigration Act and then shoved down the throats of the American people that brought the hordes of foreigners both legal & illegal across your southern border.
When jacob the jew javits, the jew supremacist senator that spear headed the Act of Treason heard that it had passed, he screamed out "OPEN THE FLOOD GATES"
It's the jew supremacists now as it has always been that is continually each and every day destroying your country while you work, raise your kids, try to save some money, making payments on your house, & cars.
While you are doing that they are destroying piece by piece all that you strive to embrace.
In reply to This should get the Dims a… by IH8OBAMA
why can't abolishing the FED ever be a campaign issue?
In reply to It's not dems, its not libs,… by NumbersUsa
Because it's a jew supremacist organization that is out of reach of any President, Senate, House or Judicial branch.
The only successful President to abolish it was Andrew Jackson and everyone that has tried it since got a bullet through their brain. And they made an attempt on Andrew, pulled the trigger twice and misfired twice, at that point Andy gave him a beating.
Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Jwc, Splc, Naacp, Jdl, Cfr, Dual citizen israelis, and a thousand more jew supremacist organizations run your so-called country and have since December 1913.
In reply to why can't abolishing the FED… by Give_me_liberty_or
JFK didn't try and end the FED
Even the guy who wrote "the creature from Jekyll island" said that that was a myth ---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp8Rkl_DcP8
In reply to Because it's a jew… by NumbersUsa
@Numbers
To be factual, Andrew Jackson didn't 'end the fed' because it didn't exist then.
The First Bank of the United States, concieved by (((Alexander Hamilton))) was chartered in 1791. The charter expired in 1811. Lo and behold, upon expiry, the WAR OF 1812 broke out and Washington DC was burned to the ground.
After some wrangling, another charter was granted and the Second Bank of the United States was chartered in 1816 for the same 20 year duration. Andrew Jackson was mainly responsible, politically, for quashing efforts to extend the charter which was set to expire in 1836. That charter did expire, and the bank was taken private, then underwent liquidation in 1841.
To fund the "War of Northern Aggression" (aka CIVIL WAR), Lincoln conceived "Greenbacks" which were used as script. He'd gone to Rothschilds NY Bankers for funding, but they wanted usurious interest rates, so he flipped them the bird. The greenbacks were actually quite successful and the plan was to let them ride after the war, but lo and behold, Lincoln was assassinated just as the war ended.
There was no FED until 1913 (after successful assassinations of Garfield & McKinley). They tried to get Teddy Roosevelt too in 1912, but failed whereby Teddy famously continued his speech saying “It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.” and the bullet remained in his body for the rest of his life. Woody Wilson finally got the message apparently, and THE FED was chartered in 1913.
But in any case, we get your point.
In reply to JFK didn't try and end the… by Give_me_liberty_or
forgot about Ron Paul, it seems.
In reply to why can't abolishing the FED… by Give_me_liberty_or
No, I didn't forget. He sounds all confused and unsure of himself when he speaks, and will never name the cabal who's behind (((the FED))), or call out zionism for the unjust cancer of humanity that it is. Using vague euphemisms like "deep state" and hegelian dialectic about "neocons" does us no good. IMO he's not part of the solution, he's just in the way.
Garnering a bunch of support and donations for being a 9/11 truther, and then abandoning it didn't help us either => RON PAUL SLAPS DOWN 911 TRUTHER QUESTION DURING S.C DEBATE - YouTube
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” ― Vladimir Lenin
In reply to forgot about Ron Paul, it… by Grumbleduke
the new ICE, Incoming Commies Everywhere
In reply to why can't abolishing the FED… by Give_me_liberty_or
Because of the profit of usury.
In reply to why can't abolishing the FED… by Give_me_liberty_or
This is more possible than people realize. By 2020 there will be as many legal latins in Tejas as there are whites. Then add in the illegal's in Tejas, many who will vote, add all the liberals who have migrated to Tejas and now the entire game changes. Once Tejas goes to the Dem's they will tilt the balance of power over to the Dems on a national level and it will be game over for decades.
The time to fight was before the first amnesty. The numbers now say it's time to teach your kids how to survive in a latin country where the latins and blacks feel justified in physically attacking you and control local govt/law enforcement.
In reply to This should get the Dims a… by IH8OBAMA
The only thing keeping the Toxic Democratic Party alive is openly, blatant breaking Federal & State Laws. And, openly condoning those that do.
Truly, Revolting. Tyrannically Lawless.
In reply to This is more possible than… by Blankone
Get rid of 'motor-voter' laws. That's how hundreds of thousands if not millions of illegals got away with voting in previous elections. They are automatically entered into the voter rolls, and the people doing the checking at the polls don't have any way of knowing if they're legit, as they are going from those same driver license records.
All driver's licenses issued after the inception of 'motor-voter' laws need to be revoked, and the holders of those licenses need to go back to their various State's licensing divisions and bring notarized, raised-seal copies of their birth certificates to prove US citizenship. And ICE officers trained in forgery detection need to be stationed at those licensing facilities. That will flush out a lot of illegals from the voter rolls. This shit has to stop.
In reply to This should get the Dims a… by IH8OBAMA
just look@ the top 3 pics.
perhaps it's coming.
https://qanonposts.com/
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
How do you make it work? I only see a blank page with a header. What do you type in?
In reply to just look@ the top 3 pics… by WillyGroper
i don't have an issue. it all comes up.
this is 1 of the pics.
https://qanonposts.com/images/8bec11aeee5c4f31e4732f0c8d8fa812703f65b481e052a91598c3da2364afd5.png
In reply to How do you make it work? I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
sucks to live where you’re not free.
fucking little ZH faggot.
get them upvotes and appeal to the least intelligent American.
You are a snail trail trying to suck folks into your sticky foul stenched path.
Trump 2020.
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
Yo, kid, it is OK, u dnk wtf u r doin.
Find that oooold duuuude. Aristot--sumpin'
Read retorik
Larn how 2 argu
- Ned
In reply to sucks to live where you’re… by Fascal Rascal …
8 year boy huh..
you poor bastard.
8 years of manipulating brings fuckers like me.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aozIfEH8vCo
In reply to Yo, kid, it is OK, u dnk wtf… by New_Meat
Are you one of triplets?
In reply to sucks to live where you’re… by Fascal Rascal …
MAKE AMERICA ILLEGAL AGAIN!
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
Let's hope the leftist just keep on self destructing. At this point you're either a constitutionalist or Marxist. One or the other, law or man.
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
I would like the states to use a Convention of States to propose/ratify a Constitutional amendment to abolish all three branches of the federal government and return all powers of governance to the 50 separate and sovereign states.
Including immigration control.
In reply to I would like to abolish the… by Donald J. Trump
Scottie:
I'll get this in one--it is so easy--"because you are an American Citizen." <--now, how close was that as an answer?
We have a local radio guy who is also now on one of the cable channels--he says "I don't want to be treated special, I just want to be treated like an illegal alien."
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
True. The last ten years, each time I returned to the US from Canada I was treated like crap. I have DOD ID and one dumbass actually didn't recognize it as legal ID. I wish I was joking. CBP isn't hiring the best and brightest.
All the cameras are set up to take photos of your vehicle from every angle and inside. CBP agent wear black and blouse their pants into black boots. All the fucking German Shepards that are trained to react on command. High drama. For a returning US citizen. Each time I come back to the US from Canada it gets worse and worse. Nothing like returning to the Nazi states of the US.
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Selected for "extra screening" upon arrival at LAX from Calgary. I was flying a lot back then - had "road warrior" status - the system knew who I was - ie not a dangerous weirdo.
They were good about it though. The TSA moved me in front of a ginormous line for my special groping and bag rifling.
In reply to True. The last ten years,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The only other places I have been searched were when I was leaving the Berlin train station to go to Poland in the 1990s and in Belarus, while I was being deported back to Germany.
My car is never more than 10 years old. I never have passengers. Clean title and registration and full-coverage insurance, FFS, no speeding ticket for more than 20 years! Nothing. I am the most boring person ever. But they had to fuck with me at the border and treat me like dirt. Fucking assholes.
In reply to Selected for "extra… by bigkahuna
Haha mr goody two-shoes.
Hope you get raped.
In reply to The only other places I have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I travel in Asia a lot-China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, etc. They never treat you like that. It's always prompt and courteous. Sometimes, in China, you get patted down at the airport, but it's always by an attractive twenty-something woman. I have never complained.
In reply to Selected for "extra… by bigkahuna
Good to know. It infuriates me to be treated like trash upon returning to my own country.
In reply to I travel in Asia a lot-China… by roddy6667
You really only have to report if you hit Canada mainland.
unless you’re fishing with a boat full of middle eastern soldier looking men.
usually, when fishing, one is not too fucked with.
fuckers are trying to invade from Canada.. one ferry, fishing boat, jet ski at a time..
there is a lot that goes unreported.
no worries, the RCMP is on it.. not!
but Homeland Security is, and I’m grateful.
suck it up spongelips.
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
The Democrat party will be completely destroyed from the weight of its own corruption by 2020. Not to worry.
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
We all know you did some criminal shit in Canada. Killing those poor fish. They screamed on the hooks! Plus you TOOK fish from poor whales. Hippie whales that cannot fend for themselves. THE HORROR. LOL
In reply to So the democrats want open… by Beam Me Up Scotty
the problem isn't the guy
the problem is your neighbors
and
your problem is the law of supply and demand
and the fact that your neighbors prefer a lower price and not that of an "inflated national"
as some would desribe it........
those that say an American deserves more are also opposed and say they are part of the FREE SHIT ARMY
p.s. did you notice the article is from an echo chamber....?
aka click bait
nm
In reply to Yea, I am a painting… by TahoeBilly2012
I've found that the only true echo chamber here is that space between your ears...
In reply to the problem isn't the guy… by Bes
In an effort to compete, what if the domestic painter stole paint from Home Depot to give him a comparative advantage over illegal alien painters. What is the difference between that and a contractor that hires illegal aliens? Aren't both scenarios unlawful?
In reply to the problem isn't the guy… by Bes