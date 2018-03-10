"Bitcoin Misery Index" Flashes 'Buy' Signal

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,
Wall Street strategist and co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors Thomas Lee has developed a ‘contrarian index’ that lets investors know how ‘miserable’ Bitcoin (BTC) holders are based on current prices, CNBC reports.
The Bitcoin Misery Index says now is the time to buy from CNBC.
The index is called the Bitcoin Misery Index (BMI) and was designed as a trading tool for investors to take advantage of volatility in BTC exchanges. BMI is calculated on a scale of zero to 100, taking into account factors such as volatility and the number of winning trades out of the total. When the indicator is low, the buying opportunity is at its best, and vice versa.
“When the bitcoin misery index is at ‘misery’ (below 27), bitcoin sees the best 12-month performance. A signal is generated about every year,” Lee explained to CNBC in a Friday report.
"When the BMI is at a 'misery' level, future returns are very good."
At the moment, the Bitcoin index is at 18.8, which is an absolute minimum since Sept. 6, 2011, the report said.
Lee’s comments follow a significant cryptocurrency market fall in which BTC lost almost 27 percent just after hitting a weekly high of $11,675 on Monday, March 5. A series of negative news resulted in heightened concerns about more regulations on crypto markets.
On March 7, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a statement saying that all platforms trading securities are required to register with the agency as an exchange. Additionally, Japanese authorities temporarily halted the activities of two cryptocurrency exchanges and issued “punishment notices” to seven more, as reported on March 8.
Despite Bitcoin currently trading at more than 50 percent of its December 2017 high of over $20,000, Lee has not abandoned his optimistic forecast of $25,000 by the end of 2018.
Tom Lee is known for his bullish outlooks for BTC and as the “only major Wall Street strategist to issue regular reports and formal price targets on bitcoin”, according to CNBC.
Comments
BitCoin Misery Index?!
We live in a depraved world.
All old J.S. Bach recommends is... hold on to anything tangible... anything of actual physical worth... whether it be land... a home... gold, silver, hell... even milk in your refrigerator. BitCoin is as lissome and fra-gee-lay as Ralphy's Dad's leg-lamp. It looks good, but in reality, it is junk.
Only 3 correct calls on this index. I'll bet it has been curve fitted to boot.
And, it's behind a pay-wall so you can't check it anyway.
What a bunch of B.S. If Bitcoin hits $25,000 in 2018 I'll slice off my...........beard. LOL
In reply to BitCoin Misery Index?!… by J S Bach
Notice the forecast chart how the band is skewed down....
6K here we go....
In reply to Only 3 correct calls on this… by IH8OBAMA
Best buy in the UNIVERSE!!!!
BUY BITCOIN, losers!
Too many losers afraid of disruptive technology on ZH. You missed the YUGE gains once. You're gonna miss them again. Bitcoin will rule the world.
In reply to Notice the forecast chart… by ProstoDoZiemi
I just bought some BTC (and my first purchase of BCH) just today. And, yep, both are down fairly hard since.
Bearing Guy does have a track record. Take the other side of his bet! At least if you trade.
But, I made a lot of $ in BTC last year. Uncle Sam will be happy with my Cap Gains Tax on that.
EDIT: bought a little Au as well
In reply to Best buy in the UNIVERSE!!!!… by Coinista
I was there for the big advance - from below USD500 - and stated here at ZH that the time to sell was the advent of the CME, not the CBOE, futures contract. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, DC, but the BTC Misery Index is utter bullshit. The above study is only relevant during the BTC advance and is not applicable now since the BTC is in a major, if not terminal, downward move.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Anything with an infinite supply will eventually achieve its ultimate value: Zero
In reply to BTC Misery Index is utter… by Code Duello
What happens when BTC is completely turned against its original philosophy and become nearly unusable in the face of actual volume?
Don't buy BTC you fucking idiots.
In reply to Anything with an infinite… by Pool Shark
Like any bet, only put down what you are willing to lose. In the event you make your money back, pull that off the table, so like you say if it turns against us, hey I walked away with nothing lost.
Many people are already playing with house money.
In reply to What happens when BTC is… by tmosley
"Like any bet, only put down what you are willing to lose. "
Really? that seems counter to any cost benefit analysis that i ve ever heard of.
I suspect you are not a very good poker player.
In reply to Like any bet, only put down… by ProstoDoZiemi
Quite a bit of current trade action could be whales selling back and forth with each other. No way to ever know what pricing is real. BTC has made itself too expensive to use. For a short time the excess price is good news to the miners but soon there won't be much demand for them due to low velocity as a result of increasing fees. Just watch for when price and mining cost cross. It will be more devastating than to gold and silver because there is no way for the miners to adjust to market conditions. BTC is consuming itself. I think less than a year to live.
In reply to "Like any bet, only put down… by Mustafa Kemal
you can listen to tmosley or trace mayor. up to you ...
https://sputniknews.com/radio_double_down/201802131061609477-the-seven-…
In reply to What happens when BTC is… by tmosley
Supply is finite
In reply to Anything with an infinite… by Pool Shark
what the hell you use robinhood or shapeshift it?
in other news... Tax man gonna fuck the big bitcoin miners right outta the country but overall crypto will spread and rise
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Athena's BTC ATMs now offer BCH for CA$H. Athena's rate went down as well (now at 10% vs. 14% not too long ago).
Also had some old BTC sitting around in hardware wallets that got a free "airdrop" of BCH several weeks ago from the July 2017 fork.
* * *
You might be right about BTC miners getting taxed. They will head elsewhere. I read an interesting article (later posted here at ZH IIRC) about Washington State getting lots of miners because of low electricity costs.
But, miners will just take their rigs elsewhere if taxed too highly here.
In reply to what the hell you use… by dark pools of soros
The idea is great, but it's hard when you're betting against someone that has deep pockets.
I've trimmed exposure in the past couple of weeks, I believe that it's at a pivotal point now, if it tests and fails 8200 in the next day or so, 6000 here we go.
No one ever gone broke reducing exposure taking profit, it's ok to sit on the sidelines till the dust clears.
In reply to Best buy in the UNIVERSE!!!!… by Coinista
Bitcoin is too unstable for people and businesses to use. There's zero intristic value!! It's a Ponzi scheme!!
In reply to Best buy in the UNIVERSE!!!!… by Coinista
Any bets on who is going to eat there d@ck?
In reply to Only 3 correct calls on this… by IH8OBAMA
Hunchback or Backward Bending? Both are a trick especially for him with that beer belly of his, one too many Dos Equis while down there in Nicaragua or wherever he was having his Charlie Sheen mid life crisis.
In reply to Any bets on who is going to… by Mr.Sono
Bourbon much better to hold than milk.
In reply to BitCoin Misery Index?!… by J S Bach
Seriously? The fucking BlowHorn [CNBC]?
h/t to old time ZHer Cdad
In reply to Bourbon much better to hold… by Seasmoke
Here's someone else who thinks databases have no intrinsic value. And where does he come to advertise his ignorance? The ZH database.
In reply to BitCoin Misery Index?!… by J S Bach
I usually agree with you on your statements (about the self-chosen, demonrats, etc) but you're wrong on cryptos valuations...they are more real than the stuck market, at the very least.
In reply to BitCoin Misery Index?!… by J S Bach
The bears were piling in after the 38% retracement hit resistance.
We could be testing mid $6K again.
As the technical analyst purists say for a big draw down you have to test the lows to confirm. For me meh whatever, I don't practice it but I am aware of it lol.
In reply to The bears were piling in… by Brazen Heist
Niggers are shit.
The sheep will follow! That's what they do!
As soon as someone on CNBC says buy, the reality index says SELL AND LIQUIDATE!
i hate to by the cynic but Obama drove me to is so i am going to assume ZH really means the exact opposite and to SELL SELL SELL ...... ;)
Bitcoin is about bypassing the fraudulent banking system. It is a sound method to financial freedom and with blockchain technology, to many human freedoms. The more people realize that, the higher the value.