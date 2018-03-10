"Bitcoin Misery Index" Flashes 'Buy' Signal

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:00

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,

Wall Street strategist and co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors Thomas Lee has developed a ‘contrarian index’ that lets investors know how ‘miserable’ Bitcoin (BTC) holders are based on current prices, CNBC reports.

The Bitcoin Misery Index says now is the time to buy from CNBC.

The index is called the Bitcoin Misery Index (BMI) and was designed as a trading tool for investors to take advantage of volatility in BTC exchanges. BMI is calculated on a scale of zero to 100, taking into account factors such as volatility and the number of winning trades out of the total. When the indicator is low, the buying opportunity is at its best, and vice versa.

When the bitcoin misery index is at ‘misery’ (below 27), bitcoin sees the best 12-month performance. A signal is generated about every year, Lee explained to CNBC in a Friday report.

"When the BMI is at a 'misery' level, future returns are very good."

At the moment, the Bitcoin index is at 18.8, which is an absolute minimum since Sept. 6, 2011, the report said.

Lee’s comments follow a significant cryptocurrency market fall in which BTC lost almost 27 percent just after hitting a weekly high of $11,675 on Monday, March 5. A series of negative news resulted in heightened concerns about more regulations on crypto markets.

On March 7, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a statement saying that all platforms trading securities are required to register with the agency as an exchange. Additionally, Japanese authorities temporarily halted the activities of two cryptocurrency exchanges and issued “punishment notices” to seven more, as reported on March 8.

Despite Bitcoin currently trading at more than 50 percent of its December 2017 high of over $20,000, Lee has not abandoned his optimistic forecast of $25,000 by the end of 2018.

Tom Lee is known for his bullish outlooks for BTC and as the “only major Wall Street strategist to issue regular reports and formal price targets on bitcoin”, according to CNBC.

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 4
J S Bach Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

BitCoin Misery Index?!

We live in a depraved world.

All old J.S. Bach recommends is... hold on to anything tangible... anything of actual physical worth... whether it be land... a home... gold, silver, hell... even milk in your refrigerator.  BitCoin is as lissome and fra-gee-lay as Ralphy's Dad's leg-lamp.  It looks good, but in reality, it is junk.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
38BWD22 Coinista Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

 

I just bought some BTC (and my first purchase of BCH) just today.  And, yep, both are down fairly hard since.

Bearing Guy does have a track record.  Take the other side of his bet!  At least if you trade.

But, I made a lot of $ in BTC last year.  Uncle Sam will be happy with my Cap Gains Tax on that.

 

EDIT: bought a little Au as well

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Code Duello 38BWD22 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

I was there for the big advance - from below USD500 - and stated here at ZH that the time to sell was the advent of the CME, not the CBOE, futures contract.  I hate to be the bearer of bad news, DC, but the BTC Misery Index is utter bullshit.  The above study is only relevant during the BTC advance and is not applicable now since the BTC is in a major, if not terminal, downward move.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 Mustafa Kemal Sat, 03/10/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Quite a bit of current trade action could be whales selling back and forth with each other.  No way to ever know what pricing is real.  BTC has made itself too expensive to use.  For a short time the excess price is good news to the miners but soon there won't be much demand for them due to low velocity as a result of increasing fees.  Just watch for when price and mining cost cross.  It will be more devastating than to gold and silver because there is no way for the miners to adjust to market conditions.  BTC is consuming itself.  I think less than a year to live.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
38BWD22 dark pools of soros Sat, 03/10/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

 

Athena's BTC ATMs now offer BCH for CA$H.  Athena's rate went down as well (now at 10% vs. 14% not too long ago).

Also had some old BTC sitting around in hardware wallets that got a free "airdrop" of BCH several weeks ago from the July 2017 fork.

*   *   *

You might be right about BTC miners getting taxed.  They will head elsewhere.  I read an interesting article (later posted here at ZH IIRC) about Washington State getting lots of miners because of low electricity costs.

But, miners will just take their rigs elsewhere if taxed too highly here.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ProstoDoZiemi Coinista Sat, 03/10/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

The idea is great, but it's hard when you're betting against someone that has deep pockets.

I've trimmed exposure in the past couple of weeks, I believe that it's at a pivotal point now, if it tests and fails 8200 in the next day or so, 6000 here we go.

No one ever gone broke reducing exposure taking profit, it's ok to sit on the sidelines till the dust clears.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mate395 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Bitcoin is about bypassing the fraudulent banking system. It is a sound method to financial freedom and with blockchain technology, to many human freedoms. The more people realize that, the higher the value.