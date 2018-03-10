CNN Reports From Stormy Daniels' Latest Strip Club Performance

In its pursuit of objective, impartial hard-hitting news, and unquenchable thirst to uncover the truth, CNN first went dumpster-diving outside the Russian troll farm accused of costing Hillary Clinton the election and "undermining democracy" (turns out America can do so on its own), it then sent a film crew to Thailand to interview the Belarus hooker currently holed up in a local jail after she vowed to spill Trump's secrets (if only the CIA first gets her out of jail of course), and then overnight, in its crusade to leave no Trump stone unturned, CNN dispatched a camera crew to Stormy Daniels’ first live strip club performance since she filed a lawsuit against the President claiming the nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep quiet about their alleged affair is invalid because he never signed it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is a porn star who regularly makes appearances at strip clubs across the country; on Friday night she was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to perform at the Solid Gold gentleman’s club.

CNN's hard-hitting reporter Nick Valencia appeared on New Day on Saturday morning after Stormy’s show to report that the stripper performed in front of about 200 people, and while she had said previously she would not talk to the press, she did just that when she gave an interview during a meet and greet afterwards.

While Daniels avoided questions about her lawsuit, but told Valencia about how her newfound fame has affected her.

Daniels explained that being in the headlines apparently does miracles for one's career because while before she only danced once a month, she is getting far more bookings now:

“It’s sort of a double-edged sword where a lot of people are very interested in booking me for dancing and stuff like that. So, it's... I'm getting more, more dance bookings."

Wow, almost as if suing the president was a catalyst to boosting one's career. She continued: "I usually only dance once a month and now I'm dancing three or four times a month, so that's been really great."

With great lapdance power, however, comes great porn film responsibility, and as Stormy's strip club career is exploding, she is at a loss how to keep her "adult film" reputation from sagging"

"But, because of that, it’s sort of overshadowing a lot of adult films that I’m supposed to be promoting, and a lot of the mainstream projects that I was actively working on have indefinitely put on hold.”

It gets better: in a morbid twist on Clinton's Lewinsky affair, the Solid Gold strip club had previously advertised that Stormy’s performance would be accompanied by an auction of a dress the porn star wore during her alleged affair with Trump according to Mediaite, but any mention of the auction was taken down before the event. Stormy’s lawyers pushed back hard on the idea, telling the Miami Herald that an auction was definitely not happening.

Daniels career-boosting performance came after it was reported that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen used his professional Trump Organization email address to correspond with Daniels about her NDA, and that he used his home-equity line of credit to arrange the $130,000 "hush" payment to Daniels.

