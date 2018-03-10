Assange Lashes Out: "Hypocritical Motherf*ckers... Remember How I Exposed Your Secret Deal With The Saudis"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 11:33

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange lashed out at the UK government over Twitter on Friday after Britain's official UN account (UK Mission to the United Nations) tweeted "A free and independent media fulfils a vital role in holding the powerful to account and giving a voice to the powerless," with a link to a puff piece waxing eloquent over the UK's commitment to free speech.

Assange - apparently not included in the UK's definition of "free and independent media" (facing arrest and detention should he leave the Embassy), fired off a stunning reply - claiming that the UK's has spent roughly twice as much spying on him as it has on their entire international human rights program. 

"And that is exactly why you have detained me without charge for eight years in violation of two UN rulings and spent over 20 million pounds spying on me you hypocritical mother fuckers. Your entire international human rights programme is £10.6m you pathetic frauds."

Assange then followed up with "Remember how I exposed your secret deal to put Saudi Arabia on the Human Rights Council?" referring to a 2015 vote-trading deal in which the UK approached Saudi Arabia in secret, promising it a seat on the UN Human Rights Council in exchange for council support.

Assange, 46, remains confined in the Ecuadorian embassy in London following a failed appeal of his arrest warrant for skipping bail to enter the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault (which Sweden has dropped). 

The UN, meanwhile, has twice ruled that Assange's detention is unlawful. Despite this, the judge in his most recent appeal - Emma Arbuthnot, who said “I find arrest is a proportionate response even though Mr Assange has restricted his own freedom for a number of years." Judge Arbuthnot's impartiality in the Assange matter has been called into question, while her husband and ex-Conservative MP, Baron James Arbuthnot, is listed as the director of a security company along with the former head of MI6. Not exactly friends of WikiLeaks. 

Moreover, a February report from the Guardian reveals that Sweden wanted to drop their case against Assange as early as 2013, but was pressured by the UK to maintain it

The newly-released emails show that the Swedish authorities were eager to give up the case four years before they formally abandoned proceedings in 2017 and that the CPS dissuaded them from doing so.

The CPS lawyer handling the case, who has since retired, commented on an article which suggested that Sweden could drop the case in August 2012. He wrote: “Don’t you dare get cold feet!!!”. -The Guardian

Assange Drops Bombs

In yet another angry tweet by the WikiLeaks founder, Assange replied to a two-week old comment by former Eric Holder - blaming the former Attorney General for putting him in the position to release emails from the DNC, Hillary Clinton and John Podesta during the 2016 US election. 

Ostensibly getting ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November, Holder tweeted "Russian threat to our upcoming elections: do something!" Holder then called for sanctions, ending the tweet with "We were attacked!

Assange replied: "Attacked? By what? The truth? It's entirely your own fault, Eric. Thanks to your unconstitutional grand jury against @WikiLeaks you left me with nothing to do but work 24/7, in harsh  conditions, for years--and I'm good, very good, at my job."

Holder, who was President Obama's Attorney General, attempted to prosecute WikiLeaks and Assange personally over the publication of military documents and US diplomatic cables regarding Iraq and Afghanistan. 

"Russia-theorists" - particularly neoconservatives and hawkish Democrats, have maintained that WikiLeaks is a "cutout" for Russian to engage in information warfare, and blame Moscow for the theft and publication of the leaked emails. 

Assange added to his response to Holder, tweeting "Next time, not that there will be one, try following the constitution you swore to uphold," with a link to a 2014 article calling for Holder to drop the investigation against WikiLeaks or resign. 

 

CuttingEdge Chupacabra-322 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

More than any other human being (and most combined), Julian has been the greatest champion of truth the world has produced in the modern age.

Love the mother fucker line - he rocks.

 

And a big go fuck yourself with a tree stump from myself, Mrs former Home Secretary Chamberlain May.

 

<edit>

 

Few have sacrificed more.

Only the likes of Michael Hastings and Seth Rich.

a Smudge by an… CuttingEdge Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

The last few years have been instructive. I was discussing this with an old activist comrade of yore and we realized that in the space of a decade we went from nobody knowing about (take your pick: fiat currency, deep state, the Fed, the MIC, etc) and almost nobody caring...into an informed populace.

I don't know if we're sufficient to the challenges ahead but there's a chance.

Ex-Oligarch a Smudge by an… Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

I think it's fair to say that we went from

"nobody knowing ... and almost nobody caring" to

some people knowing and caring,

but we are still a long way from

most people knowing and caring,

let alone "an informed populace."

There is a LOT of work left to be done, and that work goes well beyond making facts available, but entails weakening  conditioned irrational psychological reflexes that government and its propagandists have spent billions of dollars and decades of effort to create, and debunking audacious fictions that have long been presented as comforting consensus truths. 

 

Big Daddy ne-tiger Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

No doubt about it...  OD just replaced the gators in the swamp with his own. Another politician told em what they wanted to hear and they fell for it, what a surprise. the Dems are criminals just like the Reps. They speak differently but the real difference between em is paper thin. The whole mess is a stinking pile of shit and while 90% of Americans are fighting over Dems and Reps, they collude behind closed doors to take everything from working people. Have the commenters on this site still dont get it...  NOBODY can get to POTUS or any other significant position in Fed govt without selling out and fucking little kids.

Ex-Oligarch Heterodox economics Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

I could understand Assange sticking to that policy in the early days of the scandal, but after all this time it is surprising that he hasn't done exactly what you suggest.  At this point, I think revealing the source as the murdered Seth Rich might do more to reassure potential whistleblowers than maintaining the "no comment" policy.  If the two options are either (1) maintain source confidentiality and see the whistleblower's murder swept under the rug as a motiveless crime, or (2) reveal the source as victim of political assassination and push for punishment of the killer(s), option (2) clearly would be more effective.

So what is the real reason why Assange hasn't taken option (2)? 

FBaggins Mister Ponzi Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

All of this suppression of free speech by the US and the UK proves they are not really free countries. Both are bully, militaristic police states using intimidation, bribery, back mail, fake news, false flags, propaganda, incarceration, and murder to suppress opposition within and without their nations. The hypocrisy in what makes them worse than the governments of communist Russia or nazi Germany is that they pretend to be free and democratic nations. In the US the proof is their absolutely corrupt voting system. It is not enough that if you are a candidate for any office of significance that without the backing of some elite group of billionaires you have absolutely no chance of being elected. No, it is far worse. Both major parties are into major vote rigging and fraud and will do nothing to really change things. Witness Trump's lassitude since the last election. All he has done is ask the corrupt deep-state-run DHS to check some of the electronic voting machines. The establishment is able to do this either because most of the people are either corrupt themselves or absolutely stupid and trusting, while the minority reform-minded remainder feels absolutely powerless. This is the nation which was to be the beacon of freedom and democracy for the world. The reformers complain about the systematic limitation of their 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, but do dick about a real cleanup and reform of the voting system which is their only real chance to clean anything up.  

veritas semper… FBaggins Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Well said.

What I love mostly is the unraveling of the fact that  ALL the Western institutions are corrupt and based on FAKE premises and pretenses.

All of them . Political,social,educational,entertainment ,sportive ; internal and international. Everything will collapse. Because they can not bend the natural laws of the Universe (some call these GOD) for EVER. The nature's PENDULUM always swings back with force. Some call this Karma.

Total hypocrisy , monumental lies.

Wars and sanctions to destroy whole countries based on "human rights and democracy" spreading.

As for how Mr. Assange was treated: no difference during the Faggot era , or the Donald's one. The Donald liked to profit from the truth revealed by Wiki ,but now  that he has the power ,he finds no time to make things right.

So ,Hillary,with her known criminality and corruption, is free to make 400,000 $ speeches and book deals . And Mr. Assange continues to be deprived  ,illegally ,of his freedom ,and this because he told some inconvenient truths.

That should tell you something if you are honest with yourself.

 

Shift For Brains veritas semper… Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Logged in just to give you +22,787. We are trapped by our own minds here, by our massaged biases and carefully cultured divisions/diversions, used to sap the energy and will of We The People to actually do what has to be done. 

There is no Republican party, just as there is no Democrat party. There is a group of 535 individuals, of whom all but a handful are scum. That comes with being a politician, apparently.

So you are correct...and that is what they fear most. The slow dawning on We The People of just how corrupt, just how similar, the parties are.

The antidote is simple, if we choose to use it. Believe NOTHING from the government. Accept NOTHING as true from the government. Support NOTHING the government does because it is never for the altruistic reasons they give. Oh, and one positive suggestion.

BURN THE MOTHERFUCKER TO THE GROUND.

IH8OBAMA Looney Sat, 03/10/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

Julian, take a shower then maybe they'll let you out.

Otherwise start digging yourself a tunnel to Ecuador.

Or, just maybe...... does Ecuador have a cannon large enough to shoot you from the embassy roof all the way to Ecuador?  Just don't miss the net.  It could get messy.

 

BigJim Stuck on Zero Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

In his SOTU speech, did Trump reveal that his hands are tied, and he fears assassination if he moves too firmly against the Deep State?

No, he did not.

The only excuse for this is if he is doing his utmost to defang the Deep State and Assange is low on his list of priorities, or pressuring May to pardon him would alert the Deep State to his duplicity and intentions.

Frankly, after the US' moves in Syria, and his endless brown-nosing of Zios like Netanyahu, I doubt it.

Big Daddy ne-tiger Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

It isnt black and white, anybody really think the deep state is only leftist? thats bullshit...  Trump is playing the game at some level just like every other two faced conman that ever made it to POTUS. Presidents dont run the country, they are given some level of power and watched to see if they use it roughly as ordered or get their brains blown out, get caught fucking kids, etc, etc. the media is the marketing arm of the deep state and wields power as such. right now its mostly left leaning but 10-15 yrs ago the media and the deep state was loving the republicans.

Big Daddy ne-tiger Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

It isnt black and white, does anybody really think the deep state is only leftist? There is no party of the people, thats bullshit...  Trump is playing the game at some level just like every other two faced conman that ever made it to POTUS. Presidents dont run the country, they are given some level of power and watched to see if they use it roughly as ordered or get their brains blown out, get caught fucking kids, etc, etc. the media is the marketing arm of the deep state and wields power as such. right now its mostly left but 10-15 yrs ago the media and the deep state was loving W. and his boss Cheyney and  the war profits they created. The Dems stepped in and continued the banksters war profit scheme without a hitch. Trump aint doin shit for the little guy, that belief is truly delusional.

Endgame Napoleon Looney Sat, 03/10/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

The article cited a judge, claiming that Assange restricts his own movement, possibly fearing elites for whatever reason. The fact that he feels compelled to do this is telling. The elites, in turn, fear Assange, who just puts out there what he finds out about their professional lives, not adding much editorial content. If cybersecurity ever advances to the point where elites can cover their professional tracks, they will no longer fear Assange, nor he them.

