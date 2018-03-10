Israeli And US Troops Train Together To Counter Ballistic Missile Threat

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:10

In recent months verbal tensions in the middle east been rapidly escalating, with both Iran and Syria once again in the Pentagon's crosshairs (just last week the WaPo reported that the US is considering new military action against Syria), and it increasingly appears that it is only a matter of time before the next military conflict. And in advance of the next middle-eastern war, U.S. and Israeli forces are training to one day fight alongside one another to defend Israel against missile attacks from across the region.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 5,000 Israeli and American troops have been training together in Israel for such a scenario. The “Juniper Cobra” exercise includes field training, computer simulations and live-fire drills of sophisticated missile-defense systems. About 2,500 American forces are participating in the drill, which began on March 4 and will run through the end of the month.

We will practice, train shoulder to shoulder, the same as we will fight in crisis times,” Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, chief of Israel’s air defense command, told reporters at a briefing at the dusty Hatzor air base in southern Israel.

Israel has made missile defense a priority since Saddam Hussein bombarded the country with 39 Scud missiles during the 1991 Gulf War. Today, Israel believes that the threat is even greater, noting that Hezbollah is now believed to possess well over 100,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel. Meanwhile, Gaza’s Hamas rulers are said to have a material arsenal of rockets, and Iran has developed long-range missiles that can reach Israel.

In advance of a possible war, Israel is looking back at the 2006 month-long war with Hezbollah, which rained over 4,000 rockets into Israel while Hamas and other groups in Gaza have fired thousands of rockets into Israel from the south. In an unprecedented military incident, last month, Israel intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria during a clash that caused an Israeli F-16 warplane to crash, and Israel shot down a Syrian anti-aircraft missile last year.

Haimovich said Juniper Cobra is not aimed at any particular adversary. Instead, it is meant to simulate “very complex scenarios” that include simultaneous attacks from enemy countries and militant groups.

“We practice that because this is a real scenario,” he said, noting that threats include multiple salvos, more accurate rockets and missiles and a “multidirectional threat.” “Those are our main assumptions,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s from south, north, east or others.”

What is ironic is that Israel hardly needs the US: the nation, which often is happy to fire the first shot and then "retaliate" in "defense" as its neighbors dare to defend themselves, has developed a multilayer system of missile defense.

This includes the “Arrow” system, which can intercept long-range missiles before they enter the atmosphere...

... the “David’s Sling” system for medium-range threats and the “Iron Dome,” which has been successful at intercepting short-range rocket fire. Israel also uses the American-made “Patriot” system.

So why the joint defense drills with the US (aside from the fact that more than 20 U.S. states are involved in the production of Israel's missile defense system, of course)?

The chief of Israel’s air defense command said the cooperation with the Americans provides additional depth to its “tool box.”

There is precedent for such cooperation. During the 1991 war, American Patriot missile batteries were deployed to Israel to defend against Iraqi Scud missile attacks. Since then, with generous US assistance, Israel has become far more self-reliant.

Furthermore, talking to the AP, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, commander of the U.S. troops, said American forces are ready to deploy in Israel at Israel’s request. Once Israel gives the green light, he said American forces could start moving from Europe within two or three days.

Juniper Cobra has taken place every two years since 2001, adjusting each time to cope with ever-shifting battlefield.  With literally “thousands of threats” to prepare for, Clark said the drill is an opportunity for the two allies to improve communication and coordination.

“The ballistic missile defense mission is a very difficult one, very technical one, and it requires precise integrated effort to make it work, and that’s what we’re developing here,” he said.

* * *

Meanwhile, as the US and Israel conduct joint drills for an inbound missile attack, earlier this week Iran successfully demonstrated the test of a Russian-made missile defense system. The IRNA news agency said the military launched the sophisticated S-300 system during a recent military exercise named Damvand, named after Iran's highest mountain. State TV posted videos online of the missiles being launched from the back of trucks in Iran's central desert.

The local media reported the system, which has a range of 200 kilometers (125 miles), targeted various flying objects including a ballistic missile and a drone.

The air defense system was finally delivered by Russia in February after years of delay. Iran had been trying to acquire the system in response to repeated threats by Israel to bomb its nuclear facilities, but Russia had held off delivery of the 750 million euro ($800 million) project for years, in line with UN sanctions imposed over the nuclear program.

A deal under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions went into force in 2016, triggering tightened trade ties with Russia. Just 18 months after the deal was signed, Iran tested several missiles despite fresh US sanctions on Iranian interests.

Air defense commander General Farzad Esmaili told state television that a domestically manufactured air defense system dubbed Bavar 373, which was "more advanced than the S-300," would be tested very soon. "The S-300 is a system that is deadly for our enemies and which makes our skies more secure," he said.

And with Iran now in possession of some of the most modern Russian Surface-to-Air missiles, and threatening to tip the scales of what until now was undisputed Israeli air superiority, we expect to soon hear the Israeli wardrums beat louder than ever before.

Comments

eforce Bes Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Iran's game plan in the event of a conflict is to get Hezbollah to launch thousands of rockets to deplete Israel's defenses and then follow up with their own much larger salvo of bigger missiles.

Iran may not have nukes but they can make up for it in numbers.

Videos showcasing Iran's SAM systems...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5URfInAMoA (at the end a new SAM very similar to Patriot SAM).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbxujMXIBNI

Taint Boil Bes Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

It would be funny to see a hyper-sonic kinetic projectile take out all three at the same time with Putin laughing in the back ground  ...... or a thousand fly size drones all carrying a gram of thermite causing problems.

Can't beat men in caves for 17 years but  .......never mind.

 

just the tip Juggernaut x2 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

why exactly would you do that?

the little rockets, that used to be called kates, are unguided missiles.  it isn't that they are not accurate, it's that they have no guidance system at all.  it's like firing a big bullet into the sky.  and you think the joos don't know this.  and when they land in the fields and on civilians, the joo defense is still going to be in place because they do very little damage on impact.

if, on the other hand, the heavy shit as you call it, comes in first, the joos will know they are in a fight, they will know that anyway but i digress, and light up their defenses and have no choice but to go all in.  it then becomes a war of attrition between who has the most heavy shit and who has the most defensive ordnance.

then you can rain hell down with that annoying little shit to disrupt logistics.

one other thing to consider, is that if they don't launch their heavy shit first, the IDF may fly in and destroy their heavy shit on the ground.  those little sites are easier to hide in schools and hospitals than the heavy shit.

DillyDilly ZippyZ Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

I was watching the 'Howdy Doody' Marathon on TV & couldn't be bothered with trivial shit like this.

 

The operative thought process to absorb here is... Nobody gives a fucking shit if Israel gets turned into a sea of glass.

 

Move to motherfucking MADAGASCAR (like Hitler offered as an option in the first place), if you're that goddamned worried about your greedy warmongering asses.

PrivetHedge ZippyZ Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

You are not semitic, or chosen, you are a pharisee. We see you now.

Pharisaism is the doctrine of the Pharisees of old, an evil doctrine they brought back from their Babylonian captivity. It does not follow the truth of the Bible, neither of the Old Testament nor of the New. Its central tenets are found in a book called the Talmud (the real Satanic Verses), a book full of worldly traditions, lies, and superstitions.

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” John 8:44

MK ULTRA Alpha ZippyZ Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

I was wondering since the 2% of the US Jewish population is Eastern European and Russian origin, how can these people be called Jews from Israel?

Or how about the 20% of the Russian Jew population in Israel?

Could it be, the Eastern European and Russian population are from the Khazar empire, and they've inbred for over a thousand years?

US Army Israel Command, now has a US Army base in Israel.

How does this have anything to do with the national security of the US, or protect US corporations abroad. Does the US receive any economic benefit from Israel?

Around five years ago, there were videos of young Americans visiting Israel, I saw with my own eyes, in the video of which the Israelis didn't know they were being videoed(small iphones with cameras).

I saw the videos of which have been taken down, I saw Israelis roughing up Americans, when they told Israelis they were Americans, I saw Israelis spitting on Americans.

And they would make nasty statements against Americans.

The only reason for Israel Command and the US Army base is because Netanyahu is the American face and voice of Israel, he acts like an American and speaks like an American. And the ZOA, Zionist Officer Association.

The US Army is not allowed a political organization but in the case of Israel, it's allowed, because these officers must justify invading nations, murdering the people to make it into a derange religious belief.

It's sick and now we're in Israel, shoulder to shoulder with those who are working to destroy the American people. Talk about being subjugated, America is completely controlled by a people who just the other day in the long history of the world was saying they're the Khazars.

Everything is a lie.

Realname Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

The US should not be training or fighting for Israel, whatsoever. The US gives them enough money and military toys to take care of themselves. Let them die for their misguided causes rather than our boys getting killed for their wars against the goyim.

MusicIsYou Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

People like to pretend they'd have nuclear war, but they love the earth far too much to have nuclear war. You can't do it, you can't push that button. Because then there won't be an earth to inherit. There's a possibility the planet earth may never heal itself from nuclear war, and your spirits would be condemned to a dead solar system for eternity. Nuclear weapons are a double edged sword. You can destroy the planet earth with them, but you'll never live again.

 

Betrayed Sat, 03/10/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

Effective against a scud but throw one of the Rooskies hypersonics at em and its a different scenario all together. They will get to the target.